Amalgamated Bank Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq: AMAL) (“Amalgamated”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. 

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Net income of $12.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, as compared to $16.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Core net income (non-GAAP) of $12.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, as compared to $9.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Deposit growth of $318.6 million, or 29.5% annualized, compared to a balance of $4.3 billion on September 30, 2019
  • Growth in Property Assessed Clean Energy (“PACE”) assessments (in held-to-maturity securities) of $177.5 million, bringing our total PACE assessments to $263.8 million
  • Cost of deposits was 0.36%, as compared to 0.37% for the third quarter of 2019 and 0.27% for the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Net interest margin was 3.43%, compared to 3.50% for the third quarter of 2019 and 3.57% for the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1, and Total Risk-Based capital ratios were 8.90%, 13.01%, and 14.01%, respectively, at December 31, 2019
  • Total nonperforming assets were $66.7 million, or 1.25% of total assets, as of December 31, 2019, compared to $71.6 million or 1.42% of total assets, at September 30, 2019 and $59.3 million, or 1.27% of total assets, at December 31, 2018      

Full Year 2019 Highlights

  • Net income of $47.2 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, as compared to $44.7 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, for the full year of 2018
  • Core net income (non-GAAP) of $48.2 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, as compared to $41.6 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, for the full year of 2018
  • Deposit growth of $535.7 million, or 13.0%, compared to December 31, 2018
  • Loan growth of $228.1 million, or 7.1%, compared to December 31, 2018
  • Cost of deposits was 0.35%, compared to 0.26% for the full year of 2018
  • Net interest margin was 3.55%, compared to 3.56% for the full year of 2018            

Keith Mestrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amalgamated Bank, commented, “We are pleased with our results highlighted by $318.6 million in deposit growth, or 29.5% annualized,  and the addition of $177.5 million in PACE assessments for the fourth quarter which has contributed to our 13.6% growth in interest-earning assets for the full year of 2019.  As we continued to focus on ‘sustainable’ investing, which we believe differentiates us in the market and aligns with our mission, we were able to deliver loan and securities growth above our expectations for the quarter and the year.  This strong growth was also achieved despite our strategic decision to accelerate the reduction of our indirect C&I portfolio over the course of this year.  Looking forward, we plan to continue to invest in our growth and we are excited with the opportunities that we see, including our planned market expansion as we execute on our de novo strategy with the goal of opening two offices in 2020 as well as exploring new product development.  Lastly, we are very proud of the recognition that we received this past year as we build upon our reputation as America’s Socially Responsible Bank, including EuroMoney’s Award for Corporate Social Responsibility in North America award and Forbes Best Bank in California.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $12.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $13.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019 and $16.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The $4.0 million decrease in net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the like period in 2018, was primarily due to a $8.6 million increase in income tax expense (primarily due to a $7.6 million realization of a deferred tax asset in 2018), partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in net interest income, a $1.5 million reduction in non-interest expense and a $0.8 million decrease in provision for loan losses.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $12.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $13.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019 and $9.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Core earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 excluded an aggregate of $1.1 million of expense related to branch closures and severance, $0.2 million in securities gains and the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $42.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $41.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $40.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to an increase in average loans of $226.6 million, an increase in average securities of $201.2 million, a decrease in total borrowings of $128.9 million and a decrease in the yield on total borrowings of 0.39%, partially offset by an increase in interest bearing deposits of $116.7 million and an increase in the rate paid on interest bearing deposits of 0.20% and a decrease in the yield on interest earnings assets of 0.14%.

Net interest margin was 3.43% for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of seven basis points from 3.50% in the third quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 14 basis points from 3.57% in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The accretion of the loan mark from the loans we acquired in our New Resource Bank (“NRB”) acquisition contributed five basis points to our net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Our provision for loan losses was $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a recovery of provision of $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 and a provision of $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by an increase in specific reserves for our indirect C&I portfolio for one loan that was downgraded to non-accrual, partially offset by a release in allowance related to the classification of PACE assessment to held-to-maturity securities.

Non-interest income was $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, and $7.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The $0.2 million increase in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the like period in 2018, was primarily driven by $0.2 million in gains from the sale of investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a $0.1 million loss on such sales in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a $0.2 million increase in service charges on deposits, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in Trust Department fees.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $33.5 million, an increase of $1.6 million from $31.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, and a decrease of $1.5 million from $35.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The linked quarter increase was primarily due a $0.7 million increase in occupancy and depreciation due to the acceleration of expenses related to plans for closing two branches in New York City in 2020, a $0.6 million increase in other expenses from a smaller off balance sheet credit reserve release as compared to the previous quarter, and a $0.3 million increase in compensation and employee benefits due to an increase in temporary workers for special projects, partially offset by a $0.3 million reduction in data processing expense due to vendor contract renegotiations.

We had a provision for income tax expense of $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $4.9 million for third quarter of 2019 and a recovery of $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 due to the realization of additional deferred tax assets.  Our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 27.0%, compared to 27.1% for the third quarter of 2019.

Total loans, net, at December 31, 2019 were $3.4 billion, a decrease of $28.3 million or 0.8% as compared to September 30, 2019 and an increase of $228.1 million, or 7.1%, as compared to $3.2 billion at December 31, 2018.  Loans as of September 30, 2019 included $86.3 million of Property Assessed Clean Energy (“PACE”) assessments which have been classified as held-to-maturity securities at December 31, 2019.

Deposits at December 31, 2019 were $4.6 billion, an increase of $318.6 million, or 29.5% annualized, compared to $4.3 billion as of September 30, 2019, and an increase of $535.7 million, or 13.0%, as compared to $4.1 billion as of December 31, 2018.  Deposits at December 31, 2018 included $326.7 million of short-term deposits from one customer that moved off of our balance sheet in January 2019.  Deposits held by politically-active customers, such as campaigns, PACs and state and national party committees were $578.6 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $67.7 million, compared to $510.9 million as of September 30, 2019, and an increase of $396.7 million, compared to $181.9 million as of December 31, 2018.  Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 46% of average deposits and 47% of ending deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2019, contributing to an average cost of deposits of 0.36% in the fourth quarter of 2019, a one basis point decrease from the linked quarter.

Results of Operations, Full Year Ended December 31, 2019

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $47.2 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, compared to $44.7 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.  The $2.5 million increase in net income for the year ended 2019 was primarily due to a $16.9 million increase in net interest income and a $0.9 million improvement in non interest income, partially offset by a $11.3 million increase in income tax expense (due to a $7.6 million realization of a deferred tax asset in 2018 and higher pre-tax income) and a $4.1 million increase in the provision for loan losses.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $48.2 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, compared to $41.6 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.  Core earnings for the year ended December 31, 2019 excluded an aggregate of $1.4 million of expense related to branch closures and severance, $0.1 million in securities gains and the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $166.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $149.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.  Net interest margin was 3.55% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 3.56% for the same period in 2018, a decrease of one basis point.  The increase in net interest income was primarily due to the $236.8 million increase in average loans, the $256.4 million increase in average securities and the 0.35% increase in the yield on securities, partially offset by the $239.5 million increase in interest bearing deposits and the 0.16% increase in the rate paid on those deposits.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $29.2 million, an increase of $0.9 million, compared to $28.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.  The increase was primarily driven by a $0.5 million increase in other income due to a loss on the sale of loans in 2018, compared to a gain in 2019, a $0.4 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts and a $0.1 million gain on the sale of securities compared to a loss in 2018.  These increases were partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in Trust Department fees driven primarily by the runoff of one fund.

Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $127.8 million, compared to $128.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Increases in compensation and benefits costs of $2.9 million (due to increased wages and temporary workers) and occupancy and depreciation costs of $1.2 million (due to branch closure expenses) were partially offset by decreases in professional fees of $1.8 million (due to our initial public offering and NRB acquisition in 2018) and other expenses of $1.6 million (primarily from a lower FDIC expense and release of an off balance sheet provision).

Financial Condition

Total assets were $5.3 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $4.7 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase of $639.8 million was primarily driven by the addition of $228.1 million in loans receivable, net and an increase in investment securities of $338.2 million.

Nonperforming assets totaled $66.7 million, or 1.25% of period end total assets, at December 31, 2019, an increase of $7.4 million, compared with $59.3 million, or 1.27% of period end total assets, at December 31, 2018.  Nonaccrual loans totaled $31.0 million, or 0.90% of period end loans, at December 31, 2019, an increase of $7.2 million, compared with $23.9 million, or 0.74% of period end loans, at December 31, 2018.  One indirect C&I loan that had previously been modified to a performing restructured loan was downgraded to non-accrual in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The allowance for loan losses decreased $3.3 million to $33.8 million at December 31, 2019 from $37.2 million at December 31, 2018, which was primarily driven by a decrease in specific reserves on C&I loans and improvement in historical loss factors, partially offset by allowance increases due to loan growth.  At December 31, 2019, we had $65.4 million of impaired loans for which a specific allowance of $7.5 million was made, compared to $71.0 million of impaired loans at September 30, 2019 for which a specific allowance of $6.2 million was made. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 0.98% at December 31, 2019, 0.96% at September 30, 2019 and 1.15% at December 31, 2018.

Capital

As of December 31, 2019, our Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio was 8.90%, Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.01%, and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.01%, compared to 9.03%, 13.49%, and 14.55%, respectively, as of September 30, 2019.  As of December 31, 2018, our Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1, and Total Risk-Based capital ratios were 8.88%, 13.22%, and 14.46%, respectively.  Stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2019 was $490.5 million, compared to $439.4 million at December 31, 2018. 

Our book value per share was $15.56 as of December 31, 2019 compared to $15.37 as of September 30, 2019 and $13.82 as of December 31, 2018.  Our tangible book value per share was $14.93 as of December 31, 2019 compared to $14.74 as of September 30, 2019 and $13.16 as of December 31, 2018. 

Conference Call

As previously announced, we will host a conference call today, January 31, 2020, at 10:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) and asking for the Amalgamated Bank Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13697882. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on February 7, 2020.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Amalgamated Bank 

Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of 13 branches in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco.  Amalgamated was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country’s oldest labor unions. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a Certified B Corporation®. As of December 31, 2019, our total assets were $5.3 billion, total net loans were $3.4 billion, and total deposits were $4.6 billion. Additionally, as of December 31, 2019, the trust business held $32.4 billion in assets under custody and $13.9 billion in assets under management.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, “Core operating revenue,” “Core non-interest expense,” “Core earnings,” “Tangible common equity,” “Core return on average assets,” “Core return on average tangible common equity,” and “Core efficiency ratio.”

Our management uses this information to compare our operating performance for 2019 versus certain periods in 2018 and to internally prepared projections.  We believe these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of our operating performance.  In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other discrete items unrelated to our core business that are excluded vary extensively from company to company, we believe that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare our results to those of other companies. 

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information, however, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures.  We strongly encourage readers to review the GAAP financial measures included in this release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to the most comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the final pages of this release and also may be viewed on our website, amalgamatedbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this release that are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “may” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any or all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) continuation of the historically low short-term interest rate environment; (iii) the inability of Amalgamated Bank to maintain the historical growth rate of its loan portfolio; (iv) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (v) effectiveness of Amalgamated Bank’s asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower-quality assets; (vi) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on Amalgamated Bank’s results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (vii) greater than anticipated adverse conditions in the national or local economies including in Amalgamated Bank’s core markets (viii) fluctuations or unanticipated changes in interest rates on loans or deposits or that affect the yield curve; (ix) the results of regulatory examinations; (x) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits; (xi) a merger or acquisition; (xii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xiii) any matter that would cause Amalgamated Bank to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including intangible assets; (xiv) inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies, required capital maintenance levels or regulatory requests or directives; (xv) risks associated with litigation, including the applicability of insurance coverage; (xvi) the risk of successful integration of the businesses Amalgamated Bank may acquire; (xvii) the vulnerability of Amalgamated Bank's network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom Amalgamated Bank contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xviii) the possibility of increased compliance costs resulting from increased regulatory oversight as a result of Amalgamated Bank becoming a publicly traded company; (xix) volatile credit and financial markets both domestic and foreign; (xx) potential deterioration in real estate values; (xxi) the availability and access to capital and (xxii) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized. Additional factors which could affect the forward looking statements can be found in Amalgamated’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the FDIC and available on the FDIC's website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html

Amalgamated Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:
Kaye Verville
The Levinson Group
kaye@mollylevinson.com
202-244-1785

Investor Contact:
Jamie Lillis
Solebury Trout
shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com
800-895-4172

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except for per share amount)

                   
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
 		  September 30,
 		    December 31,
 		    December 31,
   2019    2019      2018      2019     2018   
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                  
  Loans $ 35,202   $ 35,768     $ 34,620     $ 139,995     $ 129,904  
  Securities   11,426     10,542       9,251       44,197       31,576  
  Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock   134     178       239       813       1,040  
  Interest-bearing deposits in banks   193     209       350       949       1,444  
                                   
  Total interest and dividend income   46,955     46,697       44,460       185,954       163,964  
                               
INTEREST EXPENSE              
  Deposits   4,065     3,952       2,713       14,461       9,573  
  Borrowed funds   640     988       1,542       4,856       4,646  
                                     
  Total interest expense   4,705     4,940       4,255       19,317       14,219  
                                   
NET INTEREST INCOME   42,250     41,757       40,205       166,637       149,745  
  Provision for (recovery of) loan losses   83     (558 )     864       3,837       (260 )
                                   
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses   42,167     42,315       39,341       162,800       150,005  
                   
NON-INTEREST INCOME              
  Trust Department fees   4,481     4,888       4,807       18,598       18,790  
  Service charges on deposit accounts   2,383     2,222       2,187       8,544       8,183  
  Bank-owned life insurance   405     415       430       1,649       1,667  
  Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale, net   218     (50 )     (139 )     83       (249 )
  Gain (loss) on other real estate owned, net   -     -       -       (564 )     (494 )
  Other   289     184       270       891       421  
                   
  Total non-interest income   7,776     7,659       7,555       29,201       28,318  
                                   
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE              
  Compensation and employee benefits, net   18,089     17,765       18,166       70,276       67,425  
  Occupancy and depreciation   5,007     4,298       4,247       17,721       16,481  
  Professional fees   3,248     3,120       2,825       11,934       13,688  
  Data processing   2,545     2,856       3,986       10,880       11,570  
  Office maintenance and depreciation   889     934       974       3,540       3,643  
  Amortization of intangible assets   344     344       389       1,374       969  
  Advertising and promotion   911     684       819       2,908       3,402  
  Other   2,457     1,885       3,619       9,194       10,825  
                                   
  Total non-interest expense   33,490     31,886       35,025       127,827       128,003  
                           
Income before income taxes   16,453     18,088       11,871       64,174       50,320  
  Income tax expense (benefit)   4,445     4,893       (4,113 )     16,972       5,666  
                                   
  Net income   12,008     13,195       15,984       47,202       44,654  
                   
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   -     -       -       -       -  
                                   
Net income attributable to Amalgamated Bank and subsidiaries $ 12,008   $ 13,195     $ 15,984     $ 47,202     $ 44,654  
                                   
Earnings per common share - basic (1) $ 0.38   $ 0.41     $ 0.50     $ 1.49     $ 1.47  
                                   
Earnings per common share - diluted (1) $ 0.37   $ 0.41     $ 0.49     $ 1.47     $ 1.46  
                                   

 


Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)



       
  December 31,   December 31,
   2019      2018  
Assets (Unaudited)    
Cash and due from banks $ 7,596     $ 10,510  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   114,942       70,335  
  Total cash and cash equivalents   122,538       80,845  
Securities:      
  Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,217,087 and $1,188,710, respectively)   1,224,770       1,175,170  
  Held-to-maturity (fair value of $292,837 and $4,105, respectively)   292,704       4,081  
Loans held for sale, at fair value       -  
Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs (fees)   3,472,614       3,247,831  
  Allowance for loan losses   (33,847 )     (37,195 )
Loans receivable, net   3,438,767       3,210,636  
       
Accrued interest and dividends receivable   19,088       14,387  
Premises and equipment, net   17,778       21,654  
Bank-owned life insurance   80,714       79,149  
Right-of-use lease asset   47,299       -  
Deferred tax asset   31,441       39,697  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   19,665       21,039  
Other assets   30,574       38,831  
  Total assets $ 5,325,338     $ 4,685,489  
Liabilities      
Deposits $ 4,640,982     $ 4,105,306  
Borrowed funds   75,000       92,875  
Operating leases   62,404       -  
Other liabilities   56,408       47,937  
  Total liabilities   4,834,794       4,246,118  
       
Commitments and contingencies   -       -  
       
Stockholders’ equity      
  Preferred Stock:      
  Class B - par value $100,000 per share; 77 shares authorized; 67 shares    
  issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017     -  
       
  Common stock, par value $.01 per share (70,000,000 shares authorized; 31,523,442 and  
  31,771,585 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)   315       318  
  Additional paid-in capital   305,738       308,678  
  Retained earnings   181,132       142,231  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes   3,225       (11,990 )
  Total Amalgamated Bank stockholders' equity   490,410       439,237  
  Noncontrolling interests   134       134  
  Total stockholders' equity   490,544       439,371  
  Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,325,338     $ 4,685,489  
       

 

Select Financial Data

  As of and for the Three Months Ended   As of and for the Twelve Months Ended  
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,  
   2019    2019    2018    2019    2018  
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data (1)                    
Earnings per share                    
  Basic $ 0.38   $ 0.41   $ 0.50   $ 1.49   $ 1.47  
  Diluted   0.37     0.41     0.49     1.47     1.46  
Core Earnings per share (non-GAAP)                    
  Basic $ 0.40   $ 0.42   $ 0.30   $ 1.52   $ 1.37  
  Diluted   0.39     0.41     0.30     1.49     1.37  
Book value per common share   15.56     15.37     13.82     15.56     13.82  
(excluding minority interest)                    
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   14.93     14.74     13.16     14.93     13.16  
Common shares outstanding   31,523,442     31,633,691     31,771,585     31,523,442     31,771,585  
Weighted average common shares   31,529,014     31,809,083     31,771,585     31,733,195     30,368,673  
  outstanding, basic                    
Weighted average common shares   32,125,683     32,176,439     32,460,024     32,205,248     30,633,270  
  outstanding, diluted                    
                     
(1) Effected for stock split that occurred on July 27, 2018 
                     

 

Select Financial Data

  Months Ended   Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
  2019    2019    2018    2019    2018 
                   
Selected Performance Metrics:                  
Return on average assets 0.93%   1.05%   1.35%   0.96%   1.01%
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.97%   1.06%   0.82%   0.98%   0.94%
Return on average equity 9.75%   10.86%   14.88%   10.03%   11.38%
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 10.68%   11.43%   9.50%   10.70%   11.06%
Loan yield 4.10%   4.22%   4.32%   4.27%   4.27%
Securities yield 3.28%   3.28%   3.14%   3.36%   3.01%
Deposit cost 0.36%   0.37%   0.27%   0.35%   0.26%
Net interest margin 3.43%   3.50%   3.57%   3.55%   3.56%
Efficiency ratio (1) 66.95%   64.53%   73.34%   65.27%   71.89%
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 65.11%   64.26%   69.43%   64.57%   68.47%
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.90%   0.53%   0.74%   0.90%   0.74%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.25%   1.42%   1.27%   1.25%   1.27%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 109%   183%   156%   109%   156%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.98%   0.96%   1.15%   0.98%   1.15%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans -0.01%   -0.07%   0.01%   0.22%   -0.05%
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.90%   9.03%   8.88%   8.90%   8.88%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.01%   13.49%   13.22%   13.01%   13.22%
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.01%   14.55%   14.46%   14.01%   14.46%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.01%   13.49%   13.22%   13.01%   13.22%
                   
(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income 

 


Loan and Held-to-Maturity Securities Portfolio Composition

(In thousands) At December 31, 2019   At September 30, 2019(1)   At December 31, 2018
  Amount   % of total loans Amount   % of total loans Amount   % of total loans
Commercial portfolio:                      
Commercial and industrial $ 474,342     13.7 %   $ 469,882     13.5 %   $ 556,537     17.2 %
Multifamily mortgages   976,380     28.2 %     982,667     28.1 %     916,337     28.3 %
Commercial real estate mortgages   421,947     12.2 %     441,612     12.6 %     440,704     13.6 %
Construction and land development mortgages   62,271     1.8 %     59,309     1.7 %     46,178     1.4 %
  Total commercial portfolio   1,934,940     55.9 %     1,953,470     55.9 %     1,959,756     60.5 %
                       
Retail portfolio:                      
Residential real estate lending   1,366,473     39.4 %     1,369,616     39.2 %     1,110,410     34.2 %
Consumer and other   163,077     4.7 %     169,463     4.9 %     171,184     5.3 %
  Total retail   1,529,550     44.1 %     1,539,079     44.1 %     1,281,594     39.5 %
  Total loans   3,464,490     100.0 %     3,492,549     100.0 %     3,241,350     100.0 %
                       
Net deferred loan origination fees (costs)   8,124           8,175           6,481      
Allowance for loan losses   (33,847 )         (33,697 )         (37,195 )    
  Total loans, net $ 3,438,767         $ 3,467,027         $ 3,210,636      
                       
Held-to-maturity securities portfolio:                      
PACE assesments $ 263,805     90.1 %   $ -     0.0 %   $ -     0.0 %
Other securities   28,899     9.9 %     21,259     100.0 %     4,081     100.0 %
  Total HTM securities $ 292,704     100.0 %   $ 21,259     100.0 %   $ 4,081     100.0 %
 
(1) Residential real estate lending balances at September 30, 2019 include $86.3 million in PACE assessments that are presented in held-to-maturity securities at December 31, 2019

 

Net Interest Income Analysis

    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended  
    December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019  
(In thousands)   Average Balance   Income / Expense   Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Income / Expense   Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Income / Expense   Yield / Rate
                                     
  Interest earning assets:                                    
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   $ 85,965   $ 193   0.89%   $ 72,143   $ 209   1.15%   $ 85,789   $ 350   1.62%
Securities and FHLB stock   1,399,657   11,560   3.28%   1,294,930   10,720   3.28%   1,198,477   9,490   3.14%
Total loans, net (1)   3,406,806   35,202   4.10%   3,363,837   35,768   4.22%   3,180,168   34,620   4.32%
  Total interest earning assets   4,892,428   46,955   3.81%   4,730,910   46,697   3.92%   4,464,434   44,460   3.95%
  Non-interest earning assets:                                    
Cash and due from banks   8,852           6,985           12,480        
Other assets   238,421           228,076           203,321        
  Total assets   $ 5,139,701           $ 4,965,971           $ 4,680,235        
                                     
  Interest bearing liabilities:                                    
Savings, NOW and money market deposits   $ 2,003,888   $ 2,762   0.55%   $ 1,869,675   $ 2,478   0.53%   $ 1,839,662   $ 1,731   0.37%
Time deposits   396,631   1,303   1.30%   417,591   1,474   1.40%   444,131   982   0.88%
  Total deposits   2,400,519   4,065   0.67%   2,287,266   3,952   0.69%   2,283,793   2,713   0.47%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   128,604   636   1.96%   166,363   987   2.35%   258,505   1,542   2.37%
Other Borrowings   978   4   1.62%   163   1   2.43%   -   -   0.00%
  Total borrowings   129,582   4,705   0.74%   166,526   988   2.38%   258,505   1,542   2.37%
  Total interest bearing liabilities   2,530,101           2,453,792   4,940   0.80%   2,542,299   4,255   0.66%
  Non interest bearing liabilities:                                    
Demand and transaction deposits   2,024,521           1,936,915           1,669,670        
Other liabilities   96,335           93,056           41,976        
  Total liabilities   4,650,957           4,483,763           4,253,945        
  Stockholders' equity   488,744           482,208           426,290        
  Total liabilites and stockholders' equity   $ 5,139,701           $ 4,965,971           $ 4,680,235        
                                     
  Net interest income / interest rate spread       $ 42,250   3.07%       $ 41,757   3.12%       $ 40,205   3.29%
  Net interest earning assets / net interest
    margin		   $ 2,362,327       3.43%   $ 2,277,118       3.50%   $ 1,922,135       3.57%
                                     
Total Cost of Deposits           0.36%           0.37%           0.27%
                                     
                                     
(1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs / (fees) and the allowance for loan losses 

 


Net Interest Income Analysis

  Twelve Months Ended  
  December 31, 2019  
(In thousands) Average
Balance		   Income /
Expense		   Yield /
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Income /
Expense		   Yield /
Rate
                       
  Interest earning assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 75,487   $ 949   1.26%   $ 87,606   $ 1,444   1.65%
Securities and FHLB stock 1,338,339   45,010   3.36%   1,081,950   32,616   3.01%
Total loans, net (1) 3,276,603   139,995   4.27%   3,039,779   129,904   4.27%
  Total interest earning assets 4,690,429   185,954   3.96%   4,209,335   163,964   3.90%
  Non-interest earning assets:                      
Cash and due from banks 8,159           13,243        
Other assets 239,336           190,755        
  Total assets $ 4,937,924           $ 4,413,333        
                       
  Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 1,902,414   $ 9,068   0.48%   $ 1,681,545   $ 6,005   0.36%
Time deposits 435,157   5,393   1.24%   416,482   3,568   0.86%
  Total deposits 2,337,571   14,461   0.62%   2,098,027   9,573   0.46%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 202,837   4,835   2.38%   253,257   4,646   1.83%
Other Borrowings 890   21   2.36%   -   -   0.00%
  Total borrowings 203,727   4,856   2.38%   253,257   4,646   1.83%
  Total interest bearing liabilities 2,541,298   19,317   0.76%   2,351,284   14,219   0.60%
  Non interest bearing liabilities:                      
Demand and transaction deposits 1,832,083           1,626,373        
Other liabilities 93,816           43,421        
  Total liabilities 4,467,196           4,021,078        
  Stockholders' equity 470,727           392,254        
  Total liabilites and stockholders' equity $ 4,937,924           $ 4,413,333        
                       
  Net interest income / interest rate spread     $ 166,637   3.20%       $ 149,745   3.29%
  Net interest earning assets / net interest margin $ 2,149,131       3.55%   $ 1,858,051       3.56%
                       
Total Cost of Deposits         0.35%           0.26%
                       
                       
(1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs / (fees) and the allowance for loan losses 
                       

 

Deposit Portfolio Composition

         
  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
           
Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts $ 2,179,247   $ 1,963,232   $ 1,562,902
NOW accounts   230,919     235,933     233,460
Money market deposit accounts   1,508,674     1,377,747     1,548,699
Savings accounts   328,587     337,590     335,254
Time deposits   393,555     402,877     424,991
Brokered CD   -     5,000     -
  $ 4,640,982   $ 4,322,379   $ 4,105,306
           

 



  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
(In thousands) Average Balance     Average Rate Paid   Average Balance     Average Rate Paid   Average Balance     Average Rate Paid
                             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts $ 2,024,521     0.00 %   $ 1,936,915     0.00 %   $ 1,669,670     0.00 %
NOW accounts   227,285     0.47 %     227,525     0.46 %     206,107     0.45 %
Money market deposit accounts   1,442,567     0.64 %     1,303,766     0.62 %     1,304,363     0.35 %
Savings accounts   334,036     0.18 %     338,383     0.23 %     329,192     0.19 %
Time deposits   393,261     1.29 %     410,310     1.38 %     444,131     1.03 %
Brokered CD   3,370     3.13 %     7,281     2.76 %     -     0.00 %
  Total deposits $ 4,425,040     0.36 %   $ 4,224,180     0.37 %   $ 3,953,463     0.27 %

 

Asset Quality

  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(In thousands)  2019    2019    2018
Loans 90 days past due and accruing $ 446   $ 36   $ -
Nonaccrual loans excluding held for sale loans and restructured loans   5,992     8,874     8,379
Nonaccrual loans held for sale   -     -     -
Restructured loans - nonaccrual   25,019     9,495     15,482
Restructured loans - accruing   34,367     52,555     34,457
Other real estate owned   809     526     844
Impaired securities   65     67     93
Total nonperforming assets $ 66,698   $ 71,553   $ 59,255
           
Nonaccrual loans:          
  Commercial and industrial $ 15,564   $ 3,089   $ 12,153
  Multifamily   -     -     -
  Commercial real estate   3,693     3,693     4,112
  Construction and land development   3,652     3,702     -
  Total commercial portfolio   22,909     10,484     16,265
           
  Residential 1-4 family 1st mortgages   6,922     6,545     6,287
  Residential 1-4 family 2nd mortgages   852     888     1,299
  Consumer and other   328     452     10
  Total retail portfolio   8,102     7,885     7,596
  Total nonaccrual loans $ 31,011   $ 18,369   $ 23,861
           
           
Nonperforming assets to total assets   1.25%     1.42%     1.27%
Nonaccrual assets to total assets   0.60%     0.38%     0.53%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.90%     0.53%     0.74%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans   109%     183%     156%
           
Troubled debt restructurings:          
  TDRs included in nonaccrual loans $ 25,019   $ 9,495   $ 15,482
  TDRs in compliance with modified terms $ 34,367   $ 52,555   $ 34,457
           

 


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.


                   
      For the Three       For the Twelve
      Months Ended       Months Ended
(in thousands) December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
   2019     2019     2018     2019     2018 
                   
Core operating revenue                  
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 42,250     $ 41,757     $ 40,205     $ 166,637 $ 149,745  
Non interest income (GAAP)   7,776       7,659       7,555       29,201       28,318  
Add: Securities loss (gain)   (218 )     50       139       (83 )     249  
Less: Prepayment of borrowings   -       -       -       -       -  
Core operating revenue (non-GAAP) $ 49,808     $ 49,466     $ 47,899     $ 195,755 $ 178,304  
                   
                   
Core non-interest expenses                  
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 33,490     $ 31,886     $ 35,025     $ 127,827 $ 128,003  
Less: Prepayment fees on borrowings   -       -       -       -       (8 )
Less: Branch closure expense(1)   (957 )     (51 )     -       (1,008 )     -  
Less: Acquisition cost(2)   -       -       (1,633 )     -       (2,363 )
Less: Initial public offering and follow on cost (3)   -       -       120       -       (3,316 )
Less: Severance (4)   (101 )     (47 )     (257 )     (419 )     (235 )
Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 32,432     $ 31,788     $ 33,254     $ 126,400 $ 122,081  
                   
Core net income                  
Net Income (GAAP) $ 12,008     $ 13,195     $ 15,984     $ 47,202     $ 44,654  
Add: Securities loss (gain)   (218 )     50       139       (83 )     249  
Add: Prepayment fees on borrowings   -   -   -   -   -       -       8  
Add: Branch closure expense(1)   957       51       -       1,008       -  
Add: Acquisition cost(2)   -       -       1,633       -       2,363  
Add: Initial public offering and follow on cost (3)   -       -       (120 )     -       3,316  
Add: Severance (4)   101       47       257       419       235  
Less: Tax on notable items   (227 )     (40 )     (563 )     (359 )     (1,629 )
Less: Deferred tax asset realization   -       -       (7,632 )     -       (7,632 )
Core net income (non-GAAP) $ 12,621     $ 13,303     $ 9,698     $ 48,188     $ 41,564  
                   
Tangible common equity                  
Stockholders Equity (GAAP) $ 490,544     $ 486,312     $ 439,371     $ 490,544     $ 439,371  
Less: Minority Interest (GAAP)   (134 )     (134 )     (134 )     (134 )     (134 )
Less: Goodwill (GAAP)   (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )
Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP)   (6,728 )     (7,072 )     (8,102 )     (6,728 )     (8,102 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 470,746     $ 466,170     $ 418,198     $ 470,747     $ 418,198  
                   
Average tangible common equity                  
Average Stockholders Equity (GAAP) $ 488,744     $ 482,208     $ 426,290     $ 470,727     $ 392,255  
Less: Minority Interest (GAAP)   (134 )     (134 )     (134 )     (134 )     (134 )
Less: Preferred Stock (GAAP)   -       -       -       -       (2,753 )
Less: Goodwill (GAAP)   (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (8,421 )
Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP)   (6,895 )     (7,240 )     (8,291 )     (7,400 )     (5,187 )
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 468,778     $ 461,898     $ 404,928     $ 450,258     $ 375,760  
                   
Core return on average assets                  
Core net income (numerator) (non-GAAP)   12,621       13,303       9,698       48,188       41,564  
Divided: Total average assets (denominator) (GAAP)   5,139,701       4,965,971       4,680,235       4,937,924       4,413,328  
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.97 %     1.06 %     0.82 %     0.98 %     0.94 %
                   
Core return on average tangible common equity                  
Core net income (numerator) (non-GAAP)   12,621       13,303       9,698       48,188       41,564  
Divided: Average tangible common equity (denominator) (non-GAAP)   468,778       461,898       404,929       450,258       375,760  
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   10.68 %     11.43 %     9.50 %     10.70 %     11.06 %
                   
Core efficiency ratio                  
Core non-interest expense (numerator) (non-GAAP)   32,432       31,788       33,254       126,400       122,081  
Core operating revenue (denominator) (non-GAAP)   49,808       49,466       47,899       195,755       178,304  
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   65.11 %     64.26 %     69.43 %     64.57 %     68.47 %
                   
                   
(1) Occupany and other expense related to closure of branches during our branch rationalization 
(2) Expense related to New Resource Bank acquisition 
(3) Costs related to initial public offering in Aug 2018 and follow on in Nov 2018 
(4) Salary and COBRA reimbursement expense for positions eliminated  

