Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019

  • Linked quarter loans increased $68.3 million, or 2.0%, to $3.57 billion from $3.50 billion

  • Linked quarter nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets decreased from 0.45% to 0.26%

  • Fourth quarter net income was $17.3 million and earnings per diluted common share were $0.51

  • Fourth quarter annualized return on average assets of 1.03%

/EIN News/ -- TYLER, Texas, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.  Southside reported net income of $17.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $46,000, or 0.3%, compared to $17.4 million for the same period in 2018.  Earnings per diluted common share increased $0.01, or 2.0%, to $0.51 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, from $0.50 for the same period in 2018.  The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was 8.42%, compared to 9.30% for the same period in 2018.  The annualized return on average assets was 1.03% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 1.14% for the same period in 2018.

“I am pleased to report Southside enjoyed a solid year in 2019, as earnings per share increased 4.3% to $2.20, loan growth of 7.7%, or $255.4 million, exceeding our original projections, and nonaccrual loans decreased 86.1%, or $30.8 million,” stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “At December 31, 2019, our nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased to 0.26%.”

“For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, provision for loan losses increased $1.5 million on a linked quarter basis largely due to a partial charge-off of a previously reported nonaccrual loan that paid off in the fourth quarter. Linked quarter, our net interest spread and margin declined two and five basis points, respectively, primarily due to securities increasing more than loans and representing a larger percentage of average earning assets when compared to the third quarter.”

“In November we opened our 60th branch location in Kingwood, just north of Houston. We have loaned into the Houston market for several years and have recently hired a commercial lender designated to this market.  In addition, we anticipate filing an application to open a loan production office within the greater Houston area, which is subject to regulatory approval.”

“The Texas economy remains strong as company relocations and expansions continue to drive both job and population growth.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Net income was $17.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $17.4 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $46,000, or 0.3%.  Earnings per diluted common share were $0.51 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $0.50 for the same period in 2018.  Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were 1.03% and 8.42%, respectively.  Our efficiency ratio (FTE) was 53.87% (1) for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 50.53% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $43.2 million compared to $42.4 million for the same period in 2018.  Linked quarter, net interest income increased $0.8 million, or 1.9%, compared to $42.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2019.  The increase in net interest income for the linked quarter was due to the decrease in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities, a result of a decrease in average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities during the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 3.21% for the same period in 2018.  The decrease was due to a decrease in average yield on interest earning assets of 20 basis points and an increase in average interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in interest earnings assets.  The average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was 1.46% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.  Our tax equivalent net interest margin decreased 5 basis points compared to 3.03% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.  This decrease was due to a decrease in the average yield on interest earning assets of 16 basis points and the increase in average interest bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $10.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 3.3%, compared to $10.1 million for the same period in 2018.  The increase was primarily due to an increase in deposit services income and trust fees.  On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $0.6 million, or 5.8%, primarily due to a decrease in swap fee income and fair value of written loan commitments, both included in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $30.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 2.5%, compared to $30.2 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by decreases in net occupancy expense and FDIC insurance expense. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $1.9 million, or 6.6%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019.  The $1.0 million increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily related to employee benefits, which included $0.6 million of increase in health insurance expense and $0.2 million in salaries and payroll taxes.  Additionally, we incurred losses on the disposition of certain assets of approximately $0.6 million, included in other noninterest expense.

Income tax expense increased $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.  On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense decreased $0.8 million.  Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) increased to 14.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 12.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and decreased compared to 15.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.  The higher ETR for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Net income was $74.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $74.1 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $0.4 million, or 0.6%.  Earnings per diluted common share was $2.20 for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $2.11 for the same period in 2018, an increase of 4.3%.  The increase in net income was largely driven by increases in interest income and the net gain on the sale of available for sale securities, as well as the decrease in provision for loan losses, partially offset by an increase in interest expense and income tax expense.  Returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the year ended December 31, 2019 were 1.17% and 9.53%, respectively.  Our efficiency ratio (FTE) was 52.36% (1) for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $169.8 million, compared to $172.1 million during the same period in 2018, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 1.3%.  The decrease in net interest income was due to an increase in interest expense, a result of the higher funding costs of our interest bearing liabilities and, to a lesser extent, an increase in the average balance of our interest bearing liabilities.  The increase in interest expense was partially offset by the increase in interest income on our interest earning assets, a result of higher interest rates and a shift in the mix of earning assets.

Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.06% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 3.18% for the same period in 2018.  The decrease was primarily due to the higher rates paid on interest bearing liabilities and the increase in average interest bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $42.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 3.9%, compared to $40.8 million for the same period in 2018.  The increase was primarily due to an increase in net gain on sale of securities available for sale and deposit services income, partially offset by decreases in other noninterest income, bank owned life insurance, trust fees and gain on sale of loans.

Noninterest expense was $119.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $120.1 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 0.7%.  The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in acquisition expense, FDIC insurance, amortization of intangibles and net occupancy expense, partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits, professional fees and software and data processing expense.

Income tax expense increased $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018.  Our ETR was approximately 15.1% and 12.1% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The higher ETR for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income for the year ended December 31, 2019 and a discrete tax benefit of approximately $0.8 million recorded in 2018 associated with the remeasurement of our net deferred tax asset.

Balance Sheet Data

At December 31, 2019, we had $6.75 billion in total assets, compared to $6.12 billion at December 31, 2018 and $6.54 billion at September 30, 2019.

Loans at December 31, 2019 were $3.57 billion, an increase of $255.4 million, or 7.7%, compared to $3.31 billion at December 31, 2018.  Linked quarter loans increased $68.3 million, or 2.0%, from $3.50 billion at September 30, 2019.  The linked quarter net increase in our loans consisted of increases of $23.9 million of construction loans, $19.4 million of commercial loans, $17.1 million of municipal loans and $13.9 million of commercial real estate loans, partially offset by decreases of $5.1 million of 1-4 family residential loans and $0.9 million of loans to individuals.

Securities at December 31, 2019 were $2.49 billion, an increase of $341.1 million, or 15.8%, compared to $2.15 billion at December 31, 2018.  Linked quarter securities increased $112.1 million, or 4.7%, from $2.38 billion at September 30, 2019.

Deposits at December 31, 2019 were $4.70 billion, an increase of $277.7 million, or 6.3%, compared to $4.43 billion at December 31, 2018.  Linked quarter deposits increased $212.0 million, or 4.7%, from $4.49 billion at September 30, 2019, primarily due to an increase in public fund deposits, partially offset by decreases in brokered deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2019 were $17.4 million, or 0.26% of total assets, a decrease of $25.5 million, or 59.3%, compared to $42.9 million, or 0.70% of total assets, at December 31, 2018, and a decrease of $12.3 million, or 41.3%, from $29.7 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at September 30, 2019.  During the three months ended December 31, 2019, our nonaccrual loans decreased $12.2 million, or 71.1%.

The allowance for loan losses decreased to $24.8 million, or 0.69% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 compared to $27.0 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at December 31, 2018, due to a partial reversal of provision during the first quarter of 2019 associated with the sale of three large nonaccrual commercial real estate loans and a decrease in our classified loans during 2019, partially offset by growth in the loan portfolio.  The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2019 was $25.1 million, or 0.72% of total loans.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, we recorded provision for loan losses of $2.5 million, compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.  The provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.1 million, compared to $8.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Net charge-offs were $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net charge-offs of $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $0.6 million net charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2019.  Net charge-offs were $7.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.31 and a special cash dividend of $0.03 per share on November 7, 2019, which was paid on December 12, 2019, to all shareholders of record as of November 27, 2019.

(1)  Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP   financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call

Southside's management team will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 financial results on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CST.  The call can be accessed by dialing 844-775-2540 and by identifying the conference ID number 1545889 or by identifying “Southside Bancshares, Inc., Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Earnings Call.”  To listen to the call via webcast, register at https://investors.southside.com.

For those unable to listen to the conference call live, a recording will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. CST January 31, 2020 through 12:00 p.m. CST February 12, 2020 by accessing the company website, https://investors.southside.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry.  However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance.  These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) Net interest margin (FTE), (iii) Net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) Efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis.  Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax.  As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), Net interest margin (FTE) and Net interest spread (FTE).  Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments.  We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.  The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income.  Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets.  The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin.  Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities.  The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE).  The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry.  This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue.  The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue.  We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments.  The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently.  Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons.  Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $6.75 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019, that owns 100% of Southside Bank.  Southside Bank currently has 60 branches in Texas and operates a network of 82 ATMs/ITMs.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com.  Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data.  To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the E-mail Notification portion of the website.  Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written material, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date.  These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “likely,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions and estimates about the Company's future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.  For example, discussions about trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the pace of loan and revenue growth, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies, earnings, successful integration of completed acquisitions and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates, tax reform and other economic factors, are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations.  By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future.

Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and "Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors" and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

 Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  As of
  2019   2018
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
ASSETS                                      
Cash and due from banks $ 66,949     $ 92,300     $ 77,319     $ 81,981     $ 87,375  
Interest earning deposits 43,748     22,524     54,642     184,612     23,884  
Federal funds sold         560     3,350     9,460  
Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 2,358,597     2,240,381     2,088,787     1,876,255     1,989,436  
Securities held to maturity, at carrying value 134,863     140,955     147,091     147,431     162,931  
Total securities 2,493,460     2,381,336     2,235,878     2,023,686     2,152,367  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 50,087     45,039     44,718     35,269     32,583  
Loans held for sale 383     1,000     1,812     384     601  
Loans 3,568,204     3,499,917     3,460,143     3,305,110     3,312,799  
Less: Allowance for loan losses (24,797 )   (25,129 )   (24,705 )   (24,155 )   (27,019 )
Net loans 3,543,407     3,474,788     3,435,438     3,280,955     3,285,780  
Premises & equipment, net 143,912     141,683     140,105     138,290     135,972  
Goodwill 201,116     201,116     201,116     201,116     201,116  
Other intangible assets, net 13,361     14,391     15,471     16,600     17,779  
Bank owned life insurance 100,498     99,916     99,294     98,704     98,160  
Other assets 91,992     67,982     66,517     152,249     78,417  
Total assets $ 6,748,913     $ 6,542,075     $ 6,372,870     $ 6,217,196     $ 6,123,494  
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,040,112     $ 1,038,695     $ 1,028,861     $ 1,038,116     $ 994,680  
Interest bearing deposits 3,662,657     3,452,072     3,450,395     3,529,777     3,430,350  
Total deposits 4,702,769     4,490,767     4,479,256     4,567,893     4,425,030  
Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,001,102     988,577     849,821     628,498     755,875  
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt
issuance costs		 98,576     98,532     98,490     98,448     98,407  
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,250     60,249     60,248     60,247     60,246  
Other liabilities 81,636     93,497     97,290     104,077     52,645  
Total liabilities 5,944,333     5,731,622     5,585,105     5,459,163     5,392,203  
Shareholders' equity 804,580     810,453     787,765     758,033     731,291  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,748,913     $ 6,542,075     $ 6,372,870     $ 6,217,196     $ 6,123,494  


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
  2019   2018
                   
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31, 
Income Statement:                                       
Total interest income $ 60,533     $ 60,555     $ 60,672     $ 59,027     $ 58,022  
Total interest expense 17,357     18,182     17,541     17,902     15,612  
Net interest income 43,176     42,373     43,131     41,125     42,410  
Provision for loan losses 2,508     1,005     2,506     (918 )   2,446  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 40,668     41,368     40,625     42,043     39,964  
Noninterest income                  
Deposit services 6,647     6,753     6,652     5,986     6,325  
Net gain on sale of securities available for sale 42     42     416     256     61  
Gain on sale of loans 104     131     181     93     101  
Trust fees 1,685     1,523     1,520     1,541     1,573  
Bank owned life insurance 582     622     559     544     554  
Brokerage services 531     555     477     517     499  
Other 874     1,485     1,449     601     1,021  
Total noninterest income 10,465     11,111     11,254     9,538     10,134  
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits 19,406     18,388     17,891     18,046     17,823  
Net occupancy 3,234     3,430     3,289     3,175     3,475  
Acquisition expense                 118  
Advertising, travel & entertainment 791     593     733     847     786  
ATM expense 236     232     246     180     250  
Professional fees 1,142     1,192     1,069     1,314     1,189  
Software and data processing 1,259     1,116     1,086     1,076     1,057  
Communications 485     480     489     487     477  
FDIC insurance         437     422     455  
Amortization of intangibles 1,030     1,080     1,129     1,179     1,228  
Other 3,361     2,515     3,331     2,901     3,338  
Total noninterest expense 30,944     29,026     29,700     29,627     30,196  
Income before income tax expense 20,189     23,453     22,179     21,954     19,902  
Income tax expense 2,854     3,661     3,569     3,137     2,521  
Net income $ 17,335     $ 19,792     $ 18,610     $ 18,817     $ 17,381  
                   
Common Share Data:      
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 33,790     33,773     33,726     33,697     34,611  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 33,934     33,901     33,876     33,846     34,748  
Common shares outstanding end of period 33,823     33,795     33,749     33,718     33,725  
Earnings per common share                  
Basic $ 0.51     $ 0.59     $ 0.55     $ 0.56     $ 0.50  
Diluted 0.51     0.58     0.55     0.56     0.50  
Book value per common share 23.79     23.98     23.34     22.48     21.68  
Tangible book value per common share (1) 17.45     17.60     16.92     16.02     15.19  
Cash dividends paid per common share 0.34     0.31     0.31     0.30     0.32  
                   
Selected Performance Ratios:                  
Return on average assets 1.03 %   1.23 %   1.20 %   1.21 %   1.14 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity 8.42     9.78     9.68     10.35     9.30  
Return on average tangible common equity (1) 11.97     13.96     14.12     15.44     13.95  
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 4.12     4.28     4.42     4.33     4.32  
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.46     1.60     1.61     1.62     1.46  
Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.66     2.68     2.81     2.71     2.86  
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 2.98     3.03     3.17     3.07     3.21  
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 128.00     128.33     128.99     127.70     131.07  
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.85     1.80     1.91     1.91     1.98  
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 53.87     50.53     51.44     53.66     52.18  
 
(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.﻿


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Three Months Ended 
  2019   2018
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31, 
Nonperforming Assets:  $ 17,449     $ 29,747     $ 29,363     $ 38,111     $ 42,906  
Nonaccrual loans (1) 4,963       17,148       16,376       17,691       35,770  
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days (1)                   7,927        
Restructured loans (2) 12,014       11,683       11,918       11,490       5,930  
Other real estate owned 472       912       1,069       978       1,206  
Repossessed assets       4             25        
                           
Asset Quality Ratios:                          
Nonaccruing loans to total loans 0.14 %     0.49 %     0.47 %     0.54 %     1.08 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans 499.64       146.54       150.86       136.54       75.54  
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets 142.11       84.48       84.14       63.38       62.97  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.69       0.72       0.71       0.73       0.82  
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.26       0.45       0.46       0.61       0.70  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.32       0.07       0.23       0.24       0.18  
                           
Capital Ratios:                          
Shareholders’ equity to total assets 11.92       12.39       12.36       12.19       11.94  
Common equity tier 1 capital 14.07       14.19       14.02       14.38       14.77  
Tier 1 risk-based capital 15.46       15.61       15.46       15.88       16.29  
Total risk-based capital 18.43       18.65       18.52       19.06       19.59  
Tier 1 leverage capital 10.18       10.46       10.48       10.18       10.64  
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (3) 9.03       9.40       9.28       9.01       8.68  
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 12.28       12.54       12.36       11.70       12.23  
 
(1)  Excludes purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans measured at fair value at acquisition if the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected from those sales can be reasonably estimated.
(2)  Includes $0.8 million, $0.8 million, $0.8 million, $0.7 million and $3.1 million in PCI loans restructured as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
(3)  Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.


Loan Portfolio Composition
 
The following table sets forth loan totals by category for the periods presented (in thousands):
 
  Three Months Ended 
  2019   2018
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31, 
Real Estate Loans:                                       
Construction $ 644,948     $ 621,040     $ 579,565     $ 603,411     $ 507,732  
1-4 Family Residential 787,562     792,638     782,073     786,198     794,499  
Commercial 1,250,208     1,236,307     1,251,248     1,104,378     1,194,118  
Commercial Loans 401,521     382,077     389,521     367,995     356,649  
Municipal Loans 383,960     366,906     357,028     343,026     353,370  
Loans to Individuals 100,005     100,949     100,708     100,102     106,431  
Total Loans $ 3,568,204     $ 3,499,917     $ 3,460,143     $ 3,305,110     $ 3,312,799  


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Year Ended 
  December 31, ﻿
  2019   2018
Income Statement:               
Total interest income $ 240,787     $ 229,165  
Total interest expense 70,982     57,101  
Net interest income 169,805     172,064  
Provision for loan losses 5,101     8,437  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 164,704     163,627  
Noninterest income      
Deposit services 26,038     25,082  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale 756     (1,839 )
Gain on sale of loans 509     692  
Trust fees 6,269     6,832  
Bank owned life insurance 2,307     2,923  
Brokerage services 2,080     1,987  
Other 4,409     5,096  
Total noninterest income 42,368     40,773  
Noninterest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits 73,731     70,643  
Net occupancy 13,128     13,814  
Acquisition expense     2,413  
Advertising, travel & entertainment 2,964     2,894  
ATM expense 894     1,090  
Professional fees 4,717     4,035  
Software and data processing 4,537     3,996  
Communications 1,941     1,847  
FDIC insurance 859     1,871  
Amortization of intangibles 4,418     5,213  
Other 12,108     12,283  
Total noninterest expense 119,297     120,099  
Income before income tax expense 87,775     84,301  
Income tax expense 13,221     10,163  
Net income $ 74,554     $ 74,138  
       
Common Share Data:      
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 33,747     34,951  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 33,895     35,116  
Common shares outstanding end of period 33,823     33,725  
Earnings per common share      
Basic $ 2.21     $ 2.12  
Diluted 2.20     2.11  
Book value per common share 23.79     21.68  
Tangible book value per common share (1) 17.45     15.19  
Cash dividends paid per common share 1.26     1.20  
       
Selected Performance Ratios:      
Return on average assets 1.17 %   1.19 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity 9.53     9.87  
Return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.80     14.79  
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 4.28     4.18  
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.57     1.30  
Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.71     2.88  
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.06     3.18  
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 128.25     129.89  
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.86     1.93  
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 52.36     49.98  
 
(1)  Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Year Ended
  December 31,
  2019   2018
Nonperforming Assets:  $ 17,449     $ 42,906  
Nonaccrual loans (1) 4,963       35,770  
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days (1)        
Restructured loans (2) 12,014       5,930  
Other real estate owned 472       1,206  
Repossessed assets        
         
Asset Quality Ratios:        
Nonaccruing loans to total loans 0.14 %     1.08 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans 499.64       75.54  
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets 142.11       62.97  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.69       0.82  
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.26       0.70  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.21       0.07  
         
Capital Ratios:        
Shareholders’ equity to total assets 11.92       11.94  
Common equity tier 1 capital 14.07       14.77  
Tier 1 risk-based capital 15.46       16.29  
Total risk-based capital 18.43       19.59  
Tier 1 leverage capital 10.18       10.64  
             
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (3) 9.03       8.68  
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 12.23       12.06  
 
(1)  Excludes PCI loans measured at fair value at acquisition if the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected from those sales can be reasonably estimated.
(2)  Includes $0.8 million and $3.1 million in PCI loans restructured as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
(3)  Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented.  The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures.  See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Three Months Ended 
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019 
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate 
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 3,540,274     $ 43,166     4.84 %   $ 3,477,187     $ 43,780     5.00 %
Loans held for sale 1,114     9     3.21 %   2,497     26     4.13 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2) 10,083     86     3.38 %   3,000     26     3.44 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 699,868     6,431     3.65 %   555,835     5,328     3.80 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,674,503     12,197     2.89 %   1,660,331     12,569     3.00 %
Total securities 2,384,454     18,714     3.11 %   2,219,166     17,923     3.20 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 59,743     437     2.90 %   57,108     422     2.93 %
Interest earning deposits 44,039     247     2.23 %   26,746     206     3.06 %
Federal funds sold                      
Total earning assets 6,029,624     62,573     4.12 %   5,782,704     62,357     4.28 %
Cash and due from banks 72,018             73,815          
Accrued interest and other assets 574,124             570,657          
Less: Allowance for loan losses (25,618 )           (24,938 )        
Total assets $ 6,650,148             $ 6,402,238          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 372,798     262     0.28 %   $ 367,615     270     0.29 %
Certificates of deposits 1,204,392     6,172     2.03 %   1,118,410     6,011     2.13 %
Interest bearing demand accounts 1,936,969     4,067     0.83 %   1,966,764     5,085     1.03 %
Total interest bearing deposits 3,514,159     10,501     1.19 %   3,452,789     11,366     1.31 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,019,844     4,716     1.83 %   881,088     4,647     2.09 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,554     1,426     5.74 %   98,511     1,425     5.74 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,250     643     4.23 %   60,248     685     4.51 %
Other borrowings 17,874     71     1.58 %   13,401     59     1.75 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,710,681     17,357     1.46 %   4,506,037     18,182     1.60 %
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,049,211             1,020,325          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 73,408             72,923          
Total liabilities 5,833,300             5,599,285          
Shareholders’ equity 816,848             802,953          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,650,148             $ 6,402,238          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 45,216             $ 44,175      
Net interest margin (FTE)         2.98 %           3.03 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.66 %           2.68 %
 
(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
 
Note:  As of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, loans totaling $5.0 million and $17.1 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status.  Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019 
   Average Balance    Interest    Average Yield/Rate    Average Balance    Interest    Average Yield/Rate 
ASSETS                                          
Loans (1) $ 3,387,323     $ 43,559     5.16 %   $ 3,296,665     $ 42,210     5.19 %
Loans held for sale 1,965     21     4.29 %   611     7     4.65 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2) 3,000     27     3.61 %   3,000     28     3.79 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 459,996     4,513     3.94 %   659,187     5,732     3.53 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,680,109     13,246     3.16 %   1,647,564     12,474     3.07 %
Total securities 2,143,105     17,786     3.33 %   2,309,751     18,234     3.20 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 52,311     440     3.37 %   53,764     355     2.68 %
Interest earning deposits 66,017     411     2.50 %   64,690     386     2.42 %
Federal funds sold 3,365     39     4.65 %   7,635     47     2.50 %
Total earning assets 5,654,086     62,256     4.42 %   5,733,116     61,239     4.33 %
Cash and due from banks 78,757             83,147          
Accrued interest and other assets 534,835             513,738          
Less: Allowance for loan losses (24,838 )           (27,060 )        
Total assets $ 6,242,840             $ 6,302,941          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 365,205     262     0.29 %   $ 360,664     258     0.29 %
Certificates of deposit 1,119,464     5,861     2.10 %   1,154,203     5,697     2.00 %
Interest bearing demand accounts 1,969,593     5,334     1.09 %   1,982,891     5,286     1.08 %
Total interest bearing deposits 3,454,262     11,457     1.33 %   3,497,758     11,241     1.30 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 755,748     3,899     2.07 %   816,389     4,457     2.21 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,469     1,410     5.74 %   98,428     1,400     5.77 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,247     718     4.78 %   60,246     729     4.91 %
Other borrowings 14,530     57     1.57 %   16,788     75     1.81 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,383,256     17,541     1.61 %   4,489,609     17,902     1.62 %
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,014,746             986,343          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 73,494             89,768          
Total liabilities 5,471,496             5,565,720          
Shareholders’ equity 771,344             737,221          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,242,840             $ 6,302,941          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 44,715             $ 43,337      
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.17 %           3.07 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.81 %           2.71 %
 
(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
 
Note:  As of June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, loans totaling $16.4 million and $17.7 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status.  Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended 
  December 31, 2018 
   Average Balance    Interest    Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS          
Loans (1) $ 3,289,840     $ 41,320     4.98 %
Loans held for sale 633     8     5.01 %
Securities:          
Taxable investment securities (2) 13,066     103     3.13 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 722,162     7,828     4.30 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,434,982     10,394     2.87 %
Total securities 2,170,210     18,325     3.35 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 44,304     393     3.52 %
Interest earning deposits 36,098     411     4.52 %
Federal funds sold 16,967     97     2.27 %
Total earning assets 5,558,052     60,554     4.32 %
Cash and due from banks 79,544          
Accrued interest and other assets 452,257          
Less: Allowance for loan losses (26,231 )        
Total assets $ 6,063,622          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Savings accounts $ 361,407     257     0.28 %
Certificates of deposit 1,123,101     5,170     1.83 %
Interest bearing demand accounts 1,968,786     4,908     0.99 %
Total interest bearing deposits 3,453,294     10,335     1.19 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 612,134     3,066     1.99 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,385     1,431     5.77 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,245     699     4.60 %
Other borrowings 16,405     81     1.96 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,240,463     15,612     1.46 %
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,034,556          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 47,234          
Total liabilities 5,322,253          
Shareholders’ equity 741,369          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,063,622          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 44,942      
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.21 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.86 %
 
(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
 
Note:  As of December 31, 2018, loans totaling $35.8 million were on nonaccrual status.  Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Year Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
  Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate 
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 3,426,171     $ 172,715     5.04 %   $ 3,290,651     $ 160,982     4.89 %
Loans held for sale 1,551     63     4.06 %   1,451     63     4.34 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2) 4,785     167     3.49 %   15,790     417     2.64 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 593,729     22,004     3.71 %   781,127     31,964     4.09 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,665,686     50,486     3.03 %   1,462,055     41,584     2.84 %
Total securities 2,264,200     72,657     3.21 %   2,258,972     73,965     3.27 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 55,752     1,654     2.97 %   54,998     1,595     2.90 %
Interest earning deposits 50,252     1,250     2.49 %   78,266     1,624     2.07 %
Federal funds sold 2,722     86     3.16 %   15,647     294     1.88 %
Total earning assets 5,800,648     248,425     4.28 %   5,699,985     238,523     4.18 %
Cash and due from banks 76,895             77,946          
Accrued interest and other assets 547,241             473,639          
Less: Allowance for loan losses (25,608 )           (24,378 )        
Total assets $ 6,399,176             $ 6,227,192          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 366,606     1,052     0.29 %   $ 359,509     907     0.25 %
Certificates of deposit 1,149,171     23,741     2.07 %   1,160,423     18,112     1.56 %
Interest bearing demand accounts 1,963,936     19,772     1.01 %   1,978,140     16,845     0.85 %
Total interest bearing deposits 3,479,713     44,565     1.28 %   3,498,072     35,864     1.03 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 868,859     17,719     2.04 %   720,785     12,813     1.78 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,491     5,661     5.75 %   98,327     5,659     5.76 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,248     2,775     4.61 %   60,243     2,610     4.33 %
Other borrowings 15,645     262     1.67 %   10,880     155     1.42 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,522,956     70,982     1.57 %   4,388,307     57,101     1.30 %
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,017,836             1,040,447          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 76,017             47,176          
Total liabilities 5,616,809             5,475,930          
Shareholders’ equity 782,367             751,262          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,399,176             $ 6,227,192          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 177,443             $ 181,422      
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.06 %           3.18 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.71 %           2.88 %
 
(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
 
Note:  As of December 31, 2019 and 2018, loans totaling $5.0 million and $35.8 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status.  Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended 
    2019   2018   December 31, 
    Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   2019   2018
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:                                                         
Net income   $ 17,335     $ 19,792     $ 18,610     $ 18,817     $ 17,381     $ 74,554     $ 74,138  
After-tax amortization expense   814     853     892     931     970     3,490     4,118  
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders   $ 18,149     $ 20,645     $ 19,502     $ 19,748     $ 18,351     $ 78,044     $ 78,256  
                                                         
Average shareholders' equity   $ 816,848     $ 802,953     $ 771,344     $ 737,221     $ 741,369     $ 782,367     $ 751,262  
Less: Average intangibles for the period   (215,101 )   (216,169 )   (217,266 )   (218,438 )   (219,645 )   (216,733 )   (222,325 )
Average tangible shareholders' equity   $ 601,747     $ 586,784     $ 554,078     $ 518,783     $ 521,724     $ 565,634     $ 528,937  
                                           
Return on average tangible common equity   11.97 %   13.96 %   14.12 %   15.44 %   13.95 %   13.80 %   14.79 %
                             
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:                            
Common equity at end of period   $ 804,580     $ 810,453     $ 787,765     $ 758,033     $ 731,291     $ 804,580     $ 731,291  
Less: Intangible assets at end of period   (214,477 )   (215,507 )   (216,587 )   (217,716 )   (218,895 )   (214,477 )   (218,895 )
Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period   $ 590,103     $ 594,946     $ 571,178     $ 540,317     $ 512,396     $ 590,103     $ 512,396  
                                                         
Total assets at end of period   $ 6,748,913     $ 6,542,075     $ 6,372,870     $ 6,217,196     $ 6,123,494     $ 6,748,913     $ 6,123,494  
Less: Intangible assets at end of period   (214,477 )   (215,507 )   (216,587 )   (217,716 )   (218,895 )   (214,477 )   (218,895 )
Tangible assets at end of period   $ 6,534,436     $ 6,326,568     $ 6,156,283     $ 5,999,480     $ 5,904,599     $ 6,534,436     $ 5,904,599  
                                           
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets   9.03 %   9.40 %   9.28 %   9.01 %   8.68 %   9.03 %   8.68 %
                                           
Common shares outstanding end of period   33,823     33,795     33,749     33,718     33,725     33,823     33,725  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 17.45     $ 17.60     $ 16.92     $ 16.02     $ 15.19     $ 17.45     $ 15.19  
                             
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE):                            
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 43,176     $ 42,373     $ 43,131     $ 41,125     $ 42,410     $ 169,805     $ 172,064  
Tax equivalent adjustments:                            
Loans   653     641     598     598     599     2,490     2,354  
Tax-exempt investment securities   1,387     1,161     986     1,614     1,933     5,148     7,004  
Net interest income (FTE) (1)   45,216     44,175     44,715     43,337     44,942     177,443     181,422  
Noninterest income   10,465     11,111     11,254     9,538     10,134     42,368     40,773  
Nonrecurring income (2)   (42 )   (42 )   (557 )   171     (66 )   (470 )   1,198  
Total revenue   $ 55,639     $ 55,244     $ 55,412     $ 53,046     $ 55,010     $ 219,341     $ 223,393  
                             
Noninterest expense   $ 30,944     $ 29,026     $ 29,700     $ 29,627     $ 30,196     $ 119,297     $ 120,099  
Pre-tax amortization expense   (1,030 )   (1,080 )   (1,129 )   (1,179 )   (1,228 )   (4,418 )   (5,213 )
Nonrecurring expense (3)   56     (33 )   (67 )   18     (264 )   (26 )   (3,236 )
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 29,970     $ 27,913     $ 28,504     $ 28,466     $ 28,704     $ 114,853     $ 111,650  
                             
Efficiency ratio   55.92 %   52.23 %   52.95 %   56.00 %   54.70 %   54.25 %   52.16 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)   53.87 %   50.53 %   51.44 %   53.66 %   52.18 %   52.36 %   49.98 %
                             
Average earning assets   $ 6,029,624     $ 5,782,704     $ 5,654,086     $ 5,733,116     $ 5,558,052     $ 5,800,648     $ 5,699,985  
                             
Net interest margin   2.84 %   2.91 %   3.06 %   2.91 %   3.03 %   2.93 %   3.02 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   2.98 %   3.03 %   3.17 %   3.07 %   3.21 %   3.06 %   3.18 %
                             
Net interest spread   2.52 %   2.55 %   2.69 %   2.56 %   2.68 %   2.58 %   2.72 %
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)   2.66 %   2.68 %   2.81 %   2.71 %   2.86 %   2.71 %   2.88 %
 
(1)  These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.
(2)  These adjustments may include net gain and loss on sale of securities available for sale, loss on fair value hedge, other-than-temporary impairment charges and additional bank owned life insurance income realized as a result of the death benefits for a retired covered officer, in the periods where applicable.
(3)  These adjustments may include acquisition expenses, foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.


