Leah Marie of The Mind Health Coach to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

WESTPORT, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sixth leading cause of death is Alzheimer's Disease, and today, one out of every five people over the age of 65 is diagnosed with the disease. It’s terrible condition that affects not only the person, but their family and caregivers as well.

Leah Marie is The Mind Health Coach, specializing in holistic stress management for families affected by the challenges of dementia. For over a decade, Leah has worked with families struggling with dementia and Alzheimer's to employ strategies that assist them in gaining a sense of peace.

“When I was very young, my grandfather showed early signs of dementia. He progressed to Alzheimer's disease and it was very traumatic for my family to watch him slip away,” recalls Leah. “I saw a huge need for people to understand that their wellness is not just their physical body but also brain health.”

Communicating with loved ones who suffer from dementia can be extremely stressful and isolating. In fact, studies show one in five caregivers will pass before their loved one with Alzheimer's because of the stress.

Leah says it’s about accepting where they are and appreciating what they have left.

“It's shocking when these types of behaviors happen, but it's because they're stressed and they don't know how to communicate effectively anymore,” Leah explains. “Their brains are not working correctly; it’s feeding them wrong information. It is so important that families understand that their loved one hasn't changed as a person and that they just aren't able to utilize their judgement center as effectively anymore because of the disease process.”

Leah was inspired on this path following a near-death experience.

“I had to look for other means to recover from my experience,” recalls Leah. “That's when I started meditating. Then I learned emotional freedom technique. Essential oils are great. Yoga is just amazing. The self-care that happens with Ayurveda is so powerful.”

“I want to make sure that I fulfill the reason why I was brought back. Helping others in any way that I can is really important to me so I'm fully stepping into the role of really helping people before they get Alzheimer's and dementia. I think it's a matter of lowering stress, looking at diet, lifestyle, and being proactive about not only their overall physical health, but their brain health as well.”

For more information, visit www.mindhealthcoach.com



