Global DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market Outlook and Projections, 2019-2025

Global DDoS protection and mitigation market is projected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing DDoS attacks across the globe coupled with availability of the advanced DDoS solutions for the protection and mitigation.



The increases in network capacity and architectural design principles are making the online world richer, however, also favoring attackers at least as much as internet services. The DDoS mitigation techniques have been evolving and are losing ground to the increasing sophistication and diversification of the attacks that have moved from the network to the application level raises the demand DDoS protection solutions that further propel the market growth.



Geographically, the global DDoS protection and mitigation market is further classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a considerable share in the global market. The market growth is attributed to the rising concern of data privacy and security in large enterprises coupled with the availability of advanced DDoS protection and mitigation solutions in the region.



Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to have considerable market growth in the global market owing to the increasing number of small and medium enterprises coupled with increasing cyber-attacks and threats in the region. Digitalization is emerging economies such as India and China is further estimated to drive the growth of the market.



The global DDoS protection and mitigation market is influenced by product development and advancements conducted by the market players. The key players of the DDoS protection and mitigation market include Akamai Technologies, Inc., Corero Network Security, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., NETSCOUT Systems, Inc., Radware Ltd., Cloudflare, Inc., DOSarrest Internet Security Ltd, Flowmon Networks a.s., Imperva Inc., and others.



These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the DDoS protection and mitigation market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as a merger, and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, technological development, and others.



The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global DDoS protection and mitigation market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global DDoS protection and mitigation market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Akamai Technologies, Inc.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Corero Network Security, Inc.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. F5 Networks, Inc.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Radware, Ltd.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by Deployment Type

5.1.1. On-Premises

5.1.2. Cloud-Based

5.2. Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by Component

5.2.1. Hardware

5.2.2. Software and Service

5.3. Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by Industry

5.3.1. BFSI

5.3.2. Retail & E-Commerce

5.3.3. IT & Telecom

5.3.4. Manufacturing

5.3.5. Government & Defense

5.3.6. Others (healthcare, Energy and Utilities)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. A10 Networks, Inc.

7.2. Akamai Technologies, Inc.

7.3. AO Kaspersky Lab

7.4. Cloudflare, Inc.

7.5. Corero Network Security, Inc.

7.6. DOSarrest Internet Security, Ltd.

7.7. F5 Networks, Inc.

7.8. Flowmon Networks A.S.

7.9. Fortinet, Inc.

7.10. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

7.11. Imperva, Inc.

7.12. Link11

7.13. Liquid Web LLC

7.14. NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.

7.15. Neustar, Inc.

7.16. Nexusguard, Inc.

7.17. Radware, Ltd.

7.18. StackPath, LLC

7.19. VeriSign, Inc.

7.20. Zenlayer Inc.



