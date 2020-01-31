Author Rosemarie Kaupp to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WARRINGTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a loved one is taken away very suddenly, life is broken in a way that can never be repaired.

When a parent is faced with the unbearable tragedy of losing a child, nothing can fill that void or heal that wound.

But even if you experience tragedy, it is possible to move forward. It’s possible to have a productive life again. Your life will never be the same but it can be a good life.

Rosemarie Kaupp lost her son Chris when he was only 23 years old. Six weeks later, her husband passed away. All this had been preceded by her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Rosemarie Kaupp could have chosen to let the experience destroy her. Instead, she carried on.

She began writing to help memorialize Chris’s life and preserve her connection to him. As she wrote, Chris’s memory served as her muse. It helped her grieve, but also move forward.

“The death of a child punctuates your life. There is a clear before and after,” says Rosemarie. “For me, it’s been 20 years. The pain is not as intense as it once was. You learn to live with it. I try to communicate that with my blog. The sorrow is always there, but it doesn't have to overwhelm you. The spirits come to you. You’re not alone.”

Her blog also discusses coping techniques to handle emotions and go on with daily living.

Today, Rosemarie is the author of The Amberella Tales, a series of early chapter books for children ages 5 to 9 years old in kindergarten thru fourth grade. Perhaps more importantly, she keeps a blog to share her thoughts and feelings for other bereaved parents.

“I know what these parents are going through and if there's any way, a small way, that I can help them, I feel duty bound to do it,” says Rosemarie. “Your loved ones want you to continue to live. Even after they've passed, they want good things for you in life. They miss you just like you miss them, but they still want you to be here.”

“Our memories are so important and the only way to preserve them is to really like talk about them and visualize them and talk about them with other people. So it becomes even more vivid and clear. Those memories can be the wind in your sails.”

Close Up Radio will feature Rosemarie Kaupp in an interview with Jim Masters on February 4th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.rosemariekauppauthor.com/my-blog



