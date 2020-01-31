What Businesses Spend on Digital Marketing Services, 2020 Forecast: SEO, Reputation Management, Streaming Video Production, Website Design, Hosting, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Outlook: What Businesses Spend on Digital Marketing Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 30-page report includes more than two dozen charts and tables detailing expenditures and forecasts for 21 different types of digital services, including SEO, reputation management, streaming video production, website design, hosting, and more.

The analysis assigns current growth stages for each, showing which categories are gaining popularity and which have become commoditized.

One chapter is dedicated to the findings from a survey that engaged 142 local businesses to calculate their total costs for each of the six most common digital services.

