The Highs & Lows of Stem Cell Therapies, 2019 Study: Off-The-Shelf Solutions
The report includes:
- An overview of recent advances in stem cell therapies and coverage of potential stem cells used for regenerative advanced therapies
- Discussion on role of genomic and epigenomics manipulations in generating safe and effective treatment options
- Identification of autologous and allogeneic cells and their usage in creating advanced therapy medical products (ATMPs)
- Information on 3D cell culture and discussion on advances in gene editing and gene programming techniques such as CRIPSR/Cas9, TALEN, and ZINC fingers
- Insights into commercial and regulatory landscape, and evaluation of challenges and opportunities for developing autologous and allogenic off the shelf solutions
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Sources and Characteristics of Stem Cells
- Introduction
Chapter 2 New Technologies Driving Stem Cell Development
- Advances in Cell Culture
- Advances in Isolation Technologies
- Advances in Genome Manipulation
Chapter 3 Safety, Efficacy and Logistical Challenges
- Toxicity-Related Treatment Issues
- Logistical Challenges
Chapter 4 Off-the-Shelf Solutions
- Expanding the Course of Stem Cells
- More Precise Genomic Manipulation of Cells
- Reduction in Cell-to-Cell Variation
- Improved Shelf Life
Chapter 5 Companies and Technologies to Watch
- Athersys Inc.
- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.
- Caladrius Biosciences
- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc.
- Gamida Cell Ltd.
- International Stem Cell Corporation
- Orgenesis Inc.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.
- TheraCell Inc.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings
- Vericel Corporation
- VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.
- Zelluna Immunotherapy Inc.
Chapter 6 References
List of Tables
Table 1: Stem Cell Sources
Table 2: Comparison of Stem Cells
Table 3: Stem Cell Types Versus Cell Properties
Table 4: Recent Advances in Genome Modulation Technologies
Table 5: FDA-Approved Cell-Based Therapies
Table 6: Acute and Delayed Adverse Events Associated with Proven and Unproven Stem Cell-Based Interventions
Table 7: Companies Leading the Field in Cell-Based Therapies
List of Figures
Figure 1: Stem Cell Sources
Figure 2: Two-Dimensional Versus Three-Dimensional Cell Culture
Figure 3: Schematic of Approaches Used for Three-Dimensional Stem Cell Culture
Figure 4: Patient Management Strategies to Decrease Side Effects Related with CAR-T Cell Therapy
