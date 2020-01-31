The Highs & Lows of Stem Cell Therapies, 2019 Study: Off-The-Shelf Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Highs and Lows of Stem Cell Therapies: Off-The-Shelf Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report includes:

An overview of recent advances in stem cell therapies and coverage of potential stem cells used for regenerative advanced therapies

Discussion on role of genomic and epigenomics manipulations in generating safe and effective treatment options

Identification of autologous and allogeneic cells and their usage in creating advanced therapy medical products (ATMPs)

Information on 3D cell culture and discussion on advances in gene editing and gene programming techniques such as CRIPSR/Cas9, TALEN, and ZINC fingers

Insights into commercial and regulatory landscape, and evaluation of challenges and opportunities for developing autologous and allogenic off the shelf solutions

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Sources and Characteristics of Stem Cells

Introduction

Chapter 2 New Technologies Driving Stem Cell Development

Advances in Cell Culture

Advances in Isolation Technologies

Advances in Genome Manipulation

Chapter 3 Safety, Efficacy and Logistical Challenges

Toxicity-Related Treatment Issues

Logistical Challenges

Chapter 4 Off-the-Shelf Solutions

Expanding the Course of Stem Cells

More Precise Genomic Manipulation of Cells

Reduction in Cell-to-Cell Variation

Improved Shelf Life

Chapter 5 Companies and Technologies to Watch

Athersys Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Caladrius Biosciences

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Gamida Cell Ltd.

International Stem Cell Corporation

Orgenesis Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

TheraCell Inc.

ThermoGenesis Holdings

Vericel Corporation

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Zelluna Immunotherapy Inc.

Chapter 6 References



List of Tables

Table 1: Stem Cell Sources

Table 2: Comparison of Stem Cells

Table 3: Stem Cell Types Versus Cell Properties

Table 4: Recent Advances in Genome Modulation Technologies

Table 5: FDA-Approved Cell-Based Therapies

Table 6: Acute and Delayed Adverse Events Associated with Proven and Unproven Stem Cell-Based Interventions

Table 7: Companies Leading the Field in Cell-Based Therapies



List of Figures

Figure 1: Stem Cell Sources

Figure 2: Two-Dimensional Versus Three-Dimensional Cell Culture

Figure 3: Schematic of Approaches Used for Three-Dimensional Stem Cell Culture

Figure 4: Patient Management Strategies to Decrease Side Effects Related with CAR-T Cell Therapy



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jpmg54

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.