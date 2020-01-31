Russia's Construction Industry, 2019: Results, Trends, and Development Prospects (2018-2021)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Industry of Russia: Results for 2018, Trends for 2019, and Development Prospects up to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Purpose of the Study

Analysis of the state of the whole industry and its segments separately by type of facilities under construction (housing, industrial, infrastructure and commercial construction).

Rating of developers in terms of housing commissioning, rating of retail real estate developers.

Identification and description of major investment projects.

Overview of the construction dynamics and the vector of industry development by describing milestones.

Presentation of state regulation.

Analysis of the building materials industry (single-piece wall materials, non-metallic materials, cement and other materials).

The construction industry is currently facing a number of new challenges including a regulatory change, investment outflow and an investment pause in a number of segments. By 2015, having reached the maximum rates for real estate commissioning (nearly 140 mln sq.m of the total area where over 83 mln sq.m was residential real estate), in 2016-2017 the construction industry faced investment outflow, gradually exhausted the previously formed groundwork and moved from strong growth to neutral-negative dynamics. During this period, negative trends were noted in most segments including housing, commercial and industrial construction.



2018-2019 was largely a turning point for the construction industry. In the housing construction segment, a new concept for the transition from shared construction to project financing was developed and approved. In the medium term it will become a determining factor for the industry and will have a great impact on its development.

In the commercial construction segment, against the backdrop of continued high demand for logistics facilities, investment activity in the construction of new modern shopping malls is recovering: construction of previously frozen projects in the regions resumes and new facilities are laid in cities with population over one million people. In transport construction, such large infrastructure projects are implemented and prepared as the reconstruction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline and the Trans-Siberian Railway, construction of high-speed rail lines, etc.



Key Topics Covered



Part I. Construction Industry Performance Indicators

1.1. GDP Dynamics and Breakdown

1.2. Volume of Construction Works

1.3. Investment in Equity

1.4. Business Activity of Construction Organizations

1.5. Commissioning of Residential and Non-Residential Buildings

1.6. Commissioning of Non-Residential Buildings

1.7. Mortgage Lending

1.8. Lending to onstruction Companies



Part II. Construction Industry Milestones

2.1. Government Regulation

2.2. Largest M&A deals

2.3. Resignations and Appointments



Part III. Investment Activity in Construction Industry

3.1. Investment Project Selection Methods

3.2. Housing Construction

3.3. Shopping Centers

3.4. Agriculture Sector

3.5. Fuel and Energy Complex: Oil Industry, Gas Industry, Electric Power Industry

3.6. Transport Industry: Road Infrastructure, Railway Infrastructure, Ports and Terminals



Part IV. Indicators of Construction Industry Segments

4.1. Housing Construction

4.1.1. Main Indicators

4.1.2. Building Russia TOP Rating

4.2. Industrial construction

4.2.1. Investment in Equity of Industrial Enterprises

4.2.2. Construction of Industrial Real Estate Facilities

4.3. Commercial Construction

4.3.1. Main Indicators

4.3.2. Construction of Free-Standing Hyper- and Supermarkets

4.3.3. Construction of Warehousing Property

4.3.4. Construction of Shopping Centers

4.3.5. Developer Russia TOP Rating of Shopping Center Owners

4.4. Infrastructure Construction

4.4.1. Road Construction

4.4.2. Construction of Artificial Structures

4.5. Building Materials Industry

4.5.1. Indicators of Building and Finishing Materials Industry

4.5.2. Masonry Units

4.5.3. Aggregates

4.5.4. Cement

4.5.4. Construction Steelwork

4.5.6. Market Research of Building and Finishing Materials Suppliers



