The Private Label Credit Cards Market in the United States (11th Edition) - Provides Loans Outstanding & Purchase Value Estimates by Issuer for 2016-2018, with Forecasts for 2019-2021
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private Label Credit Cards in the U.S., 11th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report, now in its 11th Edition, provides a wealth of insight on this growing market, with an emphasis on program features and benefits analysis, loyalty program integration, program- and issuer-specific market sizing, and digital applications.
A $157 billion dollar industry in 2018 by loan receivables, private label credit card platforms continue to play an integral role in retailer loyalty programs, and the private label credit card industry will continue to benefit from the broader transition from paper-based to electronic payments - and related shifts in consumer purchasing behavior toward the card-friendly realm of digital commerce and in-app payments.
The industry is aggressively pivoting to technology-based strategies, honing data analytics capabilities to target client customers more precisely and effectively in the effort to translate that targeting into consumer purchasing behaviour. However, growth challenges also loom, including competition from instalment loans and increasing credit risk. The greatest threat to private label credit cards, moreover, may be co-branded credit cards.
The analysis in the report:
- Provides loans outstanding and purchase value estimates for the U.S. private label credit card market by the issuer for 2016-2018, and loans outstanding and purchase value forecast for 2019-2021, with forecast factors.
- Presents an additional assessment of more than 20 individual private label credit card programs, including loans outstanding and purchase value.
- Assesses the industry shift to mobile and digital, including retailer mobile app usage and interest by feature and how mobile increasing fits into the loyalty and card strategies of major retailers.
- Assesses consumer usage and active usage of private label credit cards segmented by retailer type, as well as monthly private label credit card spending and a portion of balance paid.
- Assesses the degree to which a variety of credit card features and benefits would incentivize credit card users (private label and non-private label) users to sign up for a new private label credit card and would incentivize private label cardholders to them more often.
- Assesses U.S. private label card programs operated by the industry's leading financial institutions, including Alliance Data Systems, Citi Retail Services, Capital One, Synchrony Financial Services, TD Bank and Wells Fargo, including private label card purchase value and loans outstanding by retailer.
- Trends general-purpose credit card and store card usage penetration, usage in the past 30 days, and monthly usage frequency during 2011-2017.
- Assesses the impact store cards have on the type of payment used at the point of sale, receptivity to promotional marketing and tendency to act on that marketing.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Report Scope
- Report Summary
- Market Size and Forecast
- Private Label Credit Card and Loyalty Program Analyses
- Private Label Credit Card Usage Trends
- Private Label Credit Card Application and Usage Motivators
- Private Label Credit Card Loyalty and Digital Engagement
- Private Label Credit Card Bank Issuers
- Alliance Data Systems
- Capital One
- Citi Retail Services
- Synchrony Financial
- TD Bank
- Wells Fargo
2. Market Size and Forecast
- Six Issuers Dominate the Market
- Purchase Value by Issuer
- Loan Receivables by Issuer
- Private Label Credit Cards Market Forecast
3. Private Label Credit Card and Loyalty Program Analyses
- American Eagle
- The Card: Tailored to Authenticity-Seeking Youth Market
- The Loyalty Connection
- The App: Connecting to REAL ethos
- The Marketing Angle
- Forever 21
- The Card: Rolling Out the Welcome Kit
- The Loyalty Program
- The App: Omni-Channel Leverage
- Kohl's
- The Card
- The Loyalty Connection
- The App
- The Marketing Angle: Simplification and Innovation
- Macy's
- The Card: Rewarding the Top Tier
- The Loyalty Connection
- The App
- The Marketing Angle
- Victoria's Secret
- The Card
- The Loyalty Connection
- The App
- The Marketing Angle
- Zulily
- The Card
- The Loyalty Connection
- The App
- The Marketing Angle
4. Private Label Credit Card Usage Trends
- Credit Card Usage Trends Over Time by Card Type
- Active Credit Card Usage Trends by Card Type
- General-Purpose and Store Credit Card Active Usage Rates
- Store Card Usage Frequency Trends
- Store Card User Demographics
- Private Label Credit Card Users
- Types of Private Label Credit Card Used, by Retail Segment
- Demographic Analysis
5. Application and Usage Motivators
- Private Label Card Application and Usage Frequency Motivators
- Overview
- Private Label Card Application Motivators
- Private Label Card Usage Frequency Motivators
6. Private Label Credit Card Loyalty and Digital Engagement
- Cards as Loyalty Barometers
- Retailer-Specific Mobile Apps
- Retailer-specific mobile apps an important means of consumer engagement
- Retailer-Specific Mobile App Usage Methods
- Private Label Credit Card User Online and Mobile Engagement
7. Private Label Credit Card Bank Issuers
- Alliance Data Systems
- Operating Segments
- Competitive Positioning
- Private Label Credit Card Partners
- Top Five Retail Partners
- Other Partners
- Performance Analysis
- Capital One
- Program Partners
- Walmart
- Kohl's
- Neiman Marcus
- Hudson's Bay Company
- Citi Retail Services
- Top Five Retail Partners
- Other Partners
- Bottom Line Importance for Retailers
- Performance Analysis
- Synchrony Financial
- Company Operating Segments
- Loan and interest and fee growth over time
- Growth strategies
- Retail Card Segment
- Retail Card Private Label Credit Card Partnerships
- Payment Solutions Segment
- Payment Solutions Program Partnerships
- CareCredit Segment
- TD Bank
- Target
- Nordstrom
- Wells Fargo
- Dillard's
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fuj9nw
