Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market Forecasts, Worldwide, 2019-2025 - Featuring Abbott Labs, Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, EUROIMMUN, bioMerieux, Quest Diagnostic, and Bio-Rad Labs

The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market is expected to surpass US$ 18 Billion by the year-end of 2025

Although there are 80 Types of Autoimmune Diseases, 14 most Common Autoimmune Diseases are as follows:



Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis, Multiple sclerosis, Type 1 diabetes, Inflammatory bowel disease, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Addison's disease, Sjgren's syndrome, Graves' disease, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, Myasthenia gravis, Autoimmune vasculitis, Celiac disease, Pernicious anemia.



Factors Driving the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market



Rising technological advancement in diagnostic, increasing patient awareness towards early diagnostic of disease, increasing government healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita expenditure on health, favorable government policies, industry positive initiative towards autoimmune disease and rising research & development on autoimmune will further propel the market of autoimmune disease diagnostic market in the future course of time.



Segment Insight by Disease



In this report, we have categorized the autoimmune disease diagnostics market on the basis of disease into two parts; Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics and Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics. Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics market is further fragmented into three parts; Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Ankylosing Spondylitis, and Rheumatoid Arthritis. In addition, we have also explained the technological development of autoimmune diagnostic.



Autoantibody Tests is One of the Largest Tests of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Tests



In this report, we have categorized the autoimmune disease diagnostic market by test type into seven parts along with comprehensive assessment and factor that will boost the diagnostic test market. These tests are Autoantibody, Antinuclear Antibody, Complete Blood Count, Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate, C - reactive protein Tests, Urinalysis and Comprehensive Metabolic Panel.



Regional Insight - North America is the Most Important Region for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market



In this report, we have segmented the autoimmune disease diagnostic test market on the basis of four important regions; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. In addition, we have also done the multi-factor analysis for regional growth of autoimmune disease diagnostic market.



Companies Analysis



Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, EUROIMMUN AG, bioMerieux SA, Quest Diagnostic and Bio-Rad Laboratories are some of the top companies operating in the global autoimmune disease diagnostics; which has been studied thoroughly in the report.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic Market



3. Market Share - Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic

3.1 By Disease - Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic

3.2 By Disease - Systemic Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic

3.3 By Region - Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic



4. By Disease - Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic Market

4.1 Systemic Autoimmune Disease

4.1.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis

4.1.2 Ankylosing Spondylitis

4.1.3 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

4.2.1 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

4.2.2 Type 1 Diabetes

4.2.3 Thyroid

4.2.4 Other Localized Autoimmune Diseases



5. By Test Type - Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic Market

5.1 Autoantibody Tests

5.2 Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Tests

5.3 Complete Blood Count Tests

5.4 Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Tests

5.5 C-reactive protein (CRP) Tests

5.6 Urinalysis Tests

5.7 Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Tests

5.8 Others Tests



6. By Region - Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostic Market

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Rest of the World (ROW)



7. Abbott Laboratories - Company Analysis



8. Siemens Healthineers - Company Analysis



9. Roche Diagnostics - Company Analysis



10. EUROIMMUN AG - Company Analysis



11. bioMerieux SA - Company Analysis



12. Quest Diagnostic - Company Analysis



13. Bio-Rad Laboratories - Company Analysis



14. Growth Drivers

14.1 Rising Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases

14.2 High Occurrence of Rheumatoid Arthritis



15. Challenges

15.1 Industry Challenges by Product Differentiation

15.2 High Costs of Equipment for Diagnosis of Autoimmune Diseases



