Global Markets for Laboratory Software LIMS, CDS, MSS and Other Informatics - 2013-2018 Analyses and 2018-2023 Forecasts
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2019 Market for Laboratory Software LIMS, CDS, MSS & Other Informatics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides market data and insights on market size, regional segmentation, and end-market segmentation, with a five-year projected growth rate for each. The vendor share is included as well. The report also reveals our estimates for the total portion of laboratories around the world that use a LIMS, and how it varies by region and end market.
Information systems are critical to the functioning of analytical and life science instruments and are an important part of the business demand. As experts in instrumentation, crucial insight into the trends affecting software for analytical and life science instruments can be provided. What vendors are marketing, who is winning, how much opportunity is there in the market? These are among the questions answered by the report.
The report also features an analysis of 339 end-users of lab software who took our survey. In this section, customer preferences for the various software types are explored, including supplier distribution & satisfaction, the relative value of key software features, how software is used and serviced differently by region and end market sector, and more.
The report provides market sizing, vendor share, forecasts and end-user experience for four categories of laboratory software:
- Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)
- Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)
- Mass Spectrometry Software (MSS)
- Bioinformatics/Cheminformatics Databases
Key Topics Covered
Lab software
- Technology overview
- Recent business activities
- Historical market demand (2013-2018)
- Market demand (2018-2023)
- End-user perspectives of overall lab software usage
- Lab software expenditure
- Lab software usage & installations
- Lab software suppliers distribution
- Lab software suppliers satisfaction
- Lab software licensing & support
LIMS, ELN, LES & SDMS
- Technology overview
- Historical market demand (2013-2018)
- Market demand (2018-2023)
- LIMS demand by product type
- LIMS demand by end market
- LIMS demand by region
- LIMS suppliers market share
- End-user perspectives of LIMS preferences & suppliers
- LIMS usage & installations
- LIMS suppliers distribution
- LIMS suppliers satisfaction
- LIMS licensing & support
- LIMS user proficiency
- LIMS importance of features
- LIMS user suggested improvements
- ELN, LES & SDMS use
- Prospective LIMS buyers perspectives
CDS
- Technology overview
- Historical market demand (2013-2018)
- Market demand (2018-2023)
- CDS demand by product type
- CDS demand by end market
- CDS demand by region
- CDS suppliers market share
- End-user perspectives of CDS preferences & suppliers
- CDS usage & installations
- CDS suppliers distribution
- CDS suppliers satisfaction
- CDS licensing & support
- CDS user proficiency
- CDS importance of features
- CDS user suggested improvements
MSS
- Technology overview
- Historical market demand (2013-2018)
- Market demand (2018-2023)
- MSS demand by product type
- MSS demand by end market
- MSS demand by region
- MSS suppliers market share
- End-user perspectives of MSS preferences & suppliers
- MSS usage & installations
- MSS suppliers distribution
- MSS suppliers satisfaction
- MSS licensing & support
- MSS user proficiency
- MSS importance of features
- MSS user suggested improvements
Bioinformatics & cheminformatics
- Technology overview
- Historical market demand (2013-2018)
- Market demand (2018-2023)
- Bioinformatics & cheminformatics demand by product type
- Bioinformatics & cheminformatics demand by end market
- Bioinformatics & cheminformatics demand by region
- Bioinformatics & cheminformatics suppliers market share
- End-user perspectives of Bioinformatics & cheminformatics preferences & suppliers
- Bioinformatics & cheminformatics usage & installations
- Bioinformatics & cheminformatics suppliers distribution
- Bioinformatics & cheminformatics suppliers satisfaction
- Bioinformatics & cheminformatics licensing & support
- Bioinformatics & cheminformatics user proficiency
- Bioinformatics & cheminformatics importance of features
- Bioinformatics & cheminformatics user suggested improvements
