Attorney General explains usefulness of using fines for minor crimes perpetrators

Lubango, ANGOLA, January 31 - The Attorney General Hélder Pitta Grós said last Wednesday, in the southern Huila Province, that some imprisonment involving minor crimes should be turned into fines or compensation to the harmed party.,

However, the magistrate explained, this will not be an easy task, since the measure could face some hurdles, such as the lack of addresses of those involved, which could make it difficult to locate them, if necessary.

The magistrate, who was speaking to the press following a two-day working visit to Huila, explained that there are citizens whose street and house have no identification number.

This makes it difficult to locate the perpetrators (of a minor crime), so sometimes the magistrate has to ponder well releasing them, because they will never know where to find them again, the Attorney-General clarified, adding that sometimes the secure choice is to keep the culprit in jail.

In the meantime, the magistrate recognized that there is excess of prisoners in some jails in the country, explaining that, in many cases, this is due to the fact that some provinces do not have prison facilities.

Pitra Gros reaffirmed the continued fight against corruption, impunity, money laundering and other wrongdoings in Angolan society.

