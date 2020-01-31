Global Freight Transport Management 2020 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Freight Transport Management – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freight Transport Management Market 2020

Description:

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Accenture

Manhattan Associates

DSV

DB Schenker

SNCF Logistics

CEVA Logistics

Descartes

HighJump Software

CTSI

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4837440-2014-2026-global-freight-transport-management-industry-market

Major Types Covered

Freight Transportation Cost Management

Freight Security and Monitoring System

Freight Mobility Solution

Freight Operation Management Solution

Freight 3PL Solutions

Major Applications Covered

Road Freight

Rail Freight

Waterborne Freight

Air Freight

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4839817-2014-2026-global-content-marketing-service-industry-market

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content: -

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

……

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Accenture

8.1.1 Accenture Profile

8.1.2 Accenture Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Accenture Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Accenture Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Manhattan Associates

8.2.1 Manhattan Associates Profile

8.2.2 Manhattan Associates Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Manhattan Associates Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Manhattan Associates Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 DSV

8.3.1 DSV Profile

8.3.2 DSV Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 DSV Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 DSV Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 DB Schenker

8.4.1 DB Schenker Profile

8.4.2 DB Schenker Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 DB Schenker Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 DB Schenker Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 SNCF Logistics

8.5.1 SNCF Logistics Profile

8.5.2 SNCF Logistics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 SNCF Logistics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 SNCF Logistics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 CEVA Logistics

8.6.1 CEVA Logistics Profile

8.6.2 CEVA Logistics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 CEVA Logistics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 CEVA Logistics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Descartes

8.7.1 Descartes Profile

8.7.2 Descartes Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Descartes Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Descartes Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 HighJump Software

8.8.1 HighJump Software Profile

8.8.2 HighJump Software Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 HighJump Software Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 HighJump Software Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 CTSI

8.9.1 CTSI Profile

8.9.2 CTSI Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 CTSI Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 CTSI Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions



Continued…..



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.