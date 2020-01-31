Global Co-working Industry & Industry 4. 0 Market 2020, by Type of Service, Component, Application, Technology, Business Revenue, Growth and Investment Opportunities to 2025

Recently published report on Co-working Market & Industry 4. 0 Market by Orbis Research includes market overview, detailed literature on products, services and overall industry scenario by 2025. The key categories covered in the market segmentation are region, applications and key players

Co-working industry is majorly witnessing a huge expansion and it is also undergoing a rapid adaptation and evolution in order to fulfill expectations as well as requirements of the consumers. In addition, the global co-working industry market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the prediction period owing to the growing innovations and progressions offered by the market. Moreover, the rising requirements for higher workplace agility as well as flexibility is leading huge number of organizations to adopt co-working spaces for their need related to the space. Likewise, this is one of the major trends anticipated to grow the demand for the global co-working industry market over the forecast period. This is due to the organizations are looking to diminish their exposure for longer leases as well as employees insisting on additional workplace options. On the other hand, start-ups understand the flexibility, cost, and talent attraction benefits offered by the co-working industry. Owing to these benefits, it is expected that co-working spaces will grow significantly for more start-ups over the forecast period. In addition, co-working industry has increased dramatically in the past few years and it also has become immensely popular.

Moreover, the sharing economy across the globe continues to significant growth rate and there are huge number of sharing economy platforms that are operating in the various verticals across the world comprising co-working space. Likewise, Access over Ownership is one of the major trends as several mobile and digital technologies are offering easy accessibility for goods and services as per the consumer requirements. The growing demand for global co-working industry market has grown substantially. In addition, the continued economic recovery is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the global co-working industry market over the forecast period.

The global co-working industry market is segmented into type and geographical landscape. On considering the type, the global co-working industry market is categorized into fixed seats, flexible seats, private cabins, and meeting rooms.

In terms of geographical regions, the global co-working industry market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In between these, the Asia Pacific market is expected to continue to increase at a rapid pace over the forecast period. This is owing to the China becoming the largest co-working industry worldwide as well as India developing as one of the highest co-working industry during the prediction period.

Some of the leading providers of the global co-working industry market are Cpwrks, Awfis, Innov8, IndiQube, WeWork, Stirring Minds, Regus, and others.

Also View: Global Industry 4.0 Market Size study, by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), by Technology (Robots & Smart Controllers, Machine Learning, Internet of Things), by End-User (Aerospace, Automotive, Energy & Power, Logistics, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2025



Industry 4.0 is an integrated system which consists of robotics control, automation tools, as well as big data analytics for the efficient operations and production in the manufacturing companies. In addition, it helps to increase asset performance, technology usage, material usage, and other industrial processes involved in the manufacturing industries. Industry 4.0 system ensures interoperability, data integrity, insights, and visibility & control to the user. The global industry 4.0 market is anticipated to register significant growth arte over the forecast period owing to the rapidly increase in demand for industrial automation, rise in government expenditure on digitalization, and increase in the adoption of robot technology. On the other hand, some other factors such as the need of high initial investment as well as lack of skilled professional are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global industry 4.0 market during the prediction period.

In addition, growing penetration of the industrial internet across the globe in manufacturing units, increasing focus on improved efficiency of automation, and less production costs play a vital role in the growing expansion of the industry 4.0 market across the globe. Likewise, the rising demand for industrial robotics is also projected to boost the growth of the global industry 4.0 market into coming years. Innovations and development across 3D printing technology is also one of the major factors hugely contributing to the growth of the global industry 4.0 market. However, lack of cost benefit analysis is limiting expansion of the global industry 4.0 market.

The global industry 4.0 market is segmented into component, end-user, technology, and geographical regions. In terms of component, the market is fragmented into software, hardware, and service. On considering the end-user, this market is segregated into automotive, aerospace, logistics, energy & power, and others. According to the technology, the market is segregated into Internet of Things, Robots & Smart Controller, and Machine Learning. In terms of geographical landscape, the global industry 4.0 market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In between these, the Asia Pacific market for industry 4.0 is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period.

Some of the major providers of global industry 4.0 market are FANUC, Mitsubishi, ABB, KUKA, Yaskawa, IBM, Google, Siemens, Amazon Web Services, general Vision, and HP. These players are implementing strategies like merger & acquisition, partnership, collaboration, and R&D to gain their market existence.

