/EIN News/ -- Wolters Kluwer Nominates Sophie Vandebroek for Appointment to Supervisory Board

January 31, 2020, Wolters Kluwer today announced the nomination of Dr. Sophie Vandebroek for appointment to its Supervisory Board. The nomination will be submitted to the Wolters Kluwer Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 23, 2020. Ms. Vandebroek will succeed Ms. Fidelma Russo who stepped down from the Supervisory Board at the end of 2019.

Ms. Vandebroek has held executive positions at IBM and Xerox as well as other technology-based organizations. Most recently, she was Chief Operating Officer at IBM Research and Vice President of Emerging Technology Partnerships for IBM Corporation. Prior to that, she served for over a decade as Chief Technology Officer of Xerox Corporation. She started her career as a Belgian National Science Foundation researcher at IMEC in Belgium.

Sophie Vandebroek is Board member of IDEXX Laboratories (U.S.), an S&P 500 biotechnology company, where she serves as member of the Finance and of the Nomination & Governance Committees. She held board memberships at Analogic Corp. a leader in healthcare and security technologies, PARC Inc., Nypro Corp., and was a member of the Technical Expert Council at Cummins Corp.

Ms. Vandebroek has been a member of the Advisory Council of the Dean of Engineering of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) since 2010 and is currently the Inaugural School of Engineering Visiting Scholar at MIT. She is the holder of 14 US patent and is inducted in the Women in Technology International Hall of Fame. Ms. Vandebroek earned a Ph.D. Electrical Engineering from Cornell University (U.S.) and a master’s degree Magna Cum Laude in Electro-Mechanical Engineering from the KU Leuven University, Belgium.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Frans Cremers commented: “We are very pleased to be able to nominate Sophie Vandebroek for appointment to our Supervisory Board. We look forward to benefitting from her extensive C-level experience with large technology companies. She will bring deep knowledge in the creation and application of technologies that drive growth.”

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal & regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 18,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.