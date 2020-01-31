Opportunities in the Western Europe Savory Snacks Sector

Summary Western Europe was the third-largest region in the global savory snacks sector with a value share of 15. 7% in 2018 and is expected to grow from US$20,985. 0 million in 2018 to US$25,403.

6 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.9%. Potato chips were the largest category with value sales of US$7,183.1 million (accounted for 34.2% of the overall value sales in the Western Europe savory snacks sector) in 2018. PepsiCo, Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Gmbh & Co Kg, The Kellogg Company, and Orkla Group, were the leading players of the sector and accounted for 37.7% of overall value sales. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the largest distribution channel in the Western Europe savory snacks sector, accounting for 59.2% of overall value sales in 2018, followed by convenience stores. Flexible Packaging was the most commonly used pack material in the Western European savory snacks sector, with 97.2% market share in 2018, while bag/sachet was the most popular pack type, accounting for a 92.6% share in the same year.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Western Europe savory snacks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western European savory snacks sector, analyzing data from eighteen countries in the region.



- Market overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by categories.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of savory snacks products by markets across different countries in the Western Europe region.

- Countries analysis: Provides risk-reward analysis of four countries in Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Health & Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall Western Europe savory snacks sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of savory snacks in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering savory snacks foods with health & wellness attributes in the same year.

- Competitive Analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Western Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Western Europe savory snacks sector in 2018. It covers six distribution channels including on-trade. The major distribution channels include hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, and others that include - department stores, vending machines, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, and others.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of savory snacks food products.



