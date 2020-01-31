Summary Western Europe had the second-highest value share of the global prepared meals sector, at 32. 0% in 2018, and is forecast to grow by a CAGR of 2. 6%, in value terms, from US$29,064.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Western Europe Prepared Meals Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842021/?utm_source=GNW

7 million in 2018 to US$32,993.9 million by 2023. Ready meals category was the largest in the region, accounting for US$19,682.9 million (67.7%) of the overall sector in 2018 in value terms, and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% to reach US$22,334.2 million in 2023. Dr. August Oetker Kg, Nestle SA, Nomad Foods, LDC S.A., and Sodebo Group were the leading players, accounting for an 18.8% share in 2018. Rigid plastics was the most commonly used pack material in Western Europe prepared meals sector, accounting for 59.9% of the sector (in volume terms) in 2018, while the tub was the most used pack type, accounting for 33.3% of all pack types.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Western Europe prepared meals sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe prepared meals sector, analyzing data from 18 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Sector overview: Provides an overview of the sector size, and value and volume growth analysis, across regions.

- Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of prepared meals by categories across the key countries in the Western Europe region.

- High potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high potential countries in the Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends, supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

- Health & wellness analysis: Provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall prepared meals sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of prepared meals products in the Western Europe region region, in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering prepared meals with health & wellness attributes in the same year.

- Competitive Analysis : Provides an overview of leading companies in the Western Europe region and analyzes the growth of private labels in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for prepared meals across the key countries in the Western Europe region, in 2018. It covers seven distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, dollar stores, e-retailers, and others which includes department stores, and others.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack type, closure type, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of prepared meals.



Reasons to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842021/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.