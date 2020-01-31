Opportunities in the Western Europe Savory & Deli Sector

Summary The Western Europe’s savory & deli sector was valued at US$ 49,346. 8 million in 2018 and is forecast to be the second fastest growing region in both value and volume terms during 2018-2023, driven by rising disposable incomes.

Of all the high potential countries in the region, Italy is the largest market followed by France and Belgium. Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the largest distribution channel, followed by convenience stores. Ginsters, Salumificio Fratelli Beretta S.P.A., Agrial S.A., Great Italian Sausage Spa, and Sigma Alimentos are the leading brands in the Western Europe’s savory & deli sector.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe savory & deli sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe savory & deli sector, analyzing data from nine countries in the region. It includes analysis on the following -

- Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions.

- Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of savory & deli by categories across the key countries in Western Europe.

- High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across Eastern Europe based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends, supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

- Health & Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall savory & deli sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key Health & Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of savory & deli products in Eastern Europe, in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering savory & deli with Health and Wellness attributes in the same year.

- Competitive Analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in Western Europe, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for savory & deli across the key countries in Western Europe, in 2018. It covers six distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, and others which includes eRetailers and others.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of savory & deli.



Reasons to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

