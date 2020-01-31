1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (Nasdaq: ONEM) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 17,500,000 shares of common stock at a price of $14.00 per share for gross proceeds of $245 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by One Medical. In addition, One Medical has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,625,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “ONEM” on January 31, 2020, and the offering is expected to close on February 4, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as the lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Allen & Company LLC, Citigroup, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo Securities, and William Blair are acting as bookrunning managers. Baird and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com ; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live and click. One Medical’s mission is to transform health care for all through a human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

Media Contact:

Kristina Skinner, One Medical

Director of External Communications

press@onemedical.com

(650) 743-5187

Investor Contacts:

Rose Salzwedel, One Medical

Director of Investor Relations

investor@onemedical.com

(206) 331-2211

Westwicke

Bob East or Asher Dewhurst

(443) 223-0500



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.