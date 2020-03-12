New Hampshire US Navy Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Lawyers at the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste to Assist a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer to Get Compensated-If They Also Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure

"Unfortunately, most Navy Veterans or people with lung cancer-who also had heavy exposure to asbestos to not realize they could qualify for what could be significant financial compensation. ” — New Hampshire US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Hampshire US Navy Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in New Hampshire with financial compensation-if the Veteran or person had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service or at work. The $30 billion asbestos trust funds were also set up for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer. Unfortunately, most Navy Veterans or people with lung cancer-who also had heavy exposure to asbestos to not realize they could qualify for what could be significant financial compensation. The compensation for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars as the Advocate would like to discuss at 800-714-0303. https://NewHampshire.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Advocate says, "To get the financial job done for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Hampshire we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for their clients. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer-who had heavy exposure to asbestos, or their family are urged to call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New Hampshire US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Hampshire or anywhere in the United States:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments for Navy Veterans.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://NewHampshire.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The New Hampshire US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Manchester, Nashua, Concord, Dover, Rochester, Keene, Derry, Portsmouth or anywhere in New Hampshire. https://NewHampshire.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in New Hampshire include the US Navy, shipyard workers, manufacturing workers, electricians, welders, plumbers, machinists, mechanics, power plant workers, paper mill workers, auto/truck brake technicians and construction workers. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers.

https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



