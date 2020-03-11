"To get the financial compensation job done for a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran or person in Delaware. ” — Delaware US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The Delaware US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If a Navy Veteran or person had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work and they now have lung cancer we are urging them or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. The person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old. Most people with lung cancer are not aware their lung cancer could have been caused by asbestos exposure. They also do not realize they might qualify for significant financial compensation that might exceed one hundred thousand dollars.

"To get the financial compensation job done for a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran or person in Delaware. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Delaware US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Delaware or anywhere in the United States:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments for Navy Veterans.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://Delaware.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Delaware US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Wilmington, Dover, Newark, Middletown, Smyrna, Milford, Seaford or anywhere in Connecticut. https://Delaware.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Delaware include the US Navy, chemical plant workers, Dover Air Force Base, power plant workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, construction workers, welders, machinists, power plant workers, public utility workers, and auto mechanics. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



