There were 738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,443 in the last 365 days.

Flushing Financial Corporation Reports GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.45, an Increase of 21.6% QoQ; Pristine Credit Quality Continues with Classified Assets at Lowest Level Since 2008

/EIN News/ -- FOURTH QUARTER 20191 HIGHLIGHTS

  • GAAP diluted EPS was $0.45, up 21.6% QoQ and 2.3% YoY
  • Core diluted EPS was $0.41, down 14.6% QoQ and 24.1% YoY
  • Net interest margin was 2.48%, up 11bps QoQ and down 9bps YoY
  • Core net interest margin was 2.33%, unchanged QoQ and down 16bps YoY
  • GAAP net interest income of $41.2 million, up 5.7% QoQ and 1.3% YoY
  • Core net interest income of $40.1 million, down 0.2% QoQ and 1.2% YoY
  • GAAP and core ROAE were 9.1% and 8.4%, respectively, compared with 7.6% and 9.8%, respectively in 3Q19
  • GAAP and core ROAA were 0.7% and 0.7%, respectively, compared with 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively in 3Q19

FULL YEAR 20191 HIGHLIGHTS

  • GAAP diluted EPS was $1.44, down 25.0% YoY
  • Core diluted EPS was $1.65, down 14.9% YoY
  • Net interest margin was 2.47%, down 25bps YoY
  • Core net interest margin was 2.40%, down 20bps YoY
  • GAAP net interest income of $161.9 million, down 3.3% YoY
  • Core net interest income of $163.6 million, down 2.3% YoY
  • GAAP and core ROAE were 7.4% and 8.4%, respectively, compared with 10.3% and 10.4%, respectively in 2018
  • GAAP and core ROAA were 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively, compared with 0.9% and 0.9%, respectively in 2018
  • Record C&I originations totaling $609.2 million
  • Classified assets totaled $24.6 million, down 47.1% YoY

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report GAAP EPS of $0.45, an increase of 22% QoQ.  Net interest income increased 6% from 3Q19, as the net interest margin improved by 11bps.  The improvement in the net interest margin was driven by an 11bps decline in the cost of funds. The cost of funds has shown continuous improvement throughout the quarter. Concurrently, loan portfolio yields increased four basis points QoQ, as the negative effects on our floating rate C&I portfolio were recorded early in the quarter following the Fed decreasing rates. Our hedging strategies contributed positively to both net interest and non-interest income as the yield curve exhibited a small upward slope. We continue to see additional opportunities for repricing retail CDs downward as we have approximately $1 billion maturing in 2020, at an average cost of 2.20%, compared to the current average cost of new deposits of 1.53%. As a result of the above, our core net interest margin for 4Q19 was unchanged from 3Q19. Our strong credit metrics improved as classified loans hit the lowest level since 2008 and delinquent loans decreased to 34bps of the gross loan portfolio. Loan growth declined from 3Q19, however, we start 2020 with a pipeline of $325 million which exceeds the pipeline we started 2019 with by $128 million.”

“In preparation for 2020, we enhanced our distribution network.  We are currently in the testing phase of upgrading our mobile and online banking offerings, which are both components of our digital transformation strategy. We expect this digital transformation to significantly improve the customer experience for both business and consumer customers.  In December, we opened our 20th branch. The new branch in Hicksville, NY will expand on our successful ethnic strategy in the Asian market. We also relocated our Bell Boulevard branch to better serve our growing Asian market.”

“Most importantly, is our pending acquisition of Empire Bancorp, Inc. The acquisition remains on track with an expected closing in the second quarter of 2020. All required applications and notifications have been filed with the respective agencies. As of December 31, 2019, our pro forma balance sheet would be approximately $8.0 billion in assets, $6.4 billion in loans, and $5.9 billion in deposits while expanding into the Suffolk County market. Suffolk County is one of the richest counties in the country with approximately 1.5 million people and 75,000 businesses.  Our plans for substantial cost reductions and improvements in the business remain on track.”

“We remain well capitalized and well positioned to deliver profitable growth and long-term value to our shareholders as we continue to execute our strategic objectives.”

Summary of Strategic Objectives

  • Manage cost of funds and continue to improve funding mix
  • Increase interest income by leveraging loan pricing opportunities and portfolio mix
  • Enhance core earnings power by improving scalability and efficiency
  • Manage credit risk
  • Remain well capitalized under all stress test scenarios

Earnings Summary:

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for 4Q19 was $41.2 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 1.3% YoY (4Q19 compared to 4Q18) and $2.2 million, or 5.7% QoQ (4Q19 compared to 3Q19).

  • Net interest margin of 2.48%, decreased 9bps YoY, but increased 11bps QoQ
  • Net interest spread of 2.25%, decreased 10bps YoY, but increased 10bps QoQ
  • Yield on average interest-earning assets of 4.21%, decreased 4bps YoY and 1bp QoQ
  • Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of 1.96%, increased 6bps YoY, but decreased 11bps QoQ
  • Cost of funds of 1.83%, increased 6bps YoY, but decreased 11bps QoQ
  • Average balance of total interest-earning assets of $6,677.3 million, increased $312.9 million, or 4.9%, YoY and $87.8 million, or 1.3%, QoQ
  • Net interest income includes prepayment penalty income from loans totaling $0.9 million in 4Q19, $1.7 million in 3Q19 and $0.9 million in 4Q18; recovered interest from delinquent loans of $0.4 million in 4Q19, $0.3 million in 3Q19 and $0.3 million in 4Q18; net gains from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges totaling $1.0 million in 4Q19 and net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges totaling $1.3 million in 3Q19 and none in 4Q18
  • Absent all above items noted in the preceding bullet, the yield on interest-earning assets was 4.07% in 4Q19, a decrease of 11bps from 3Q19 and 4Q18 and the net interest margin was 2.33% in 4Q19 and 3Q19, but decreased 16bps from 4Q18

Provision (benefit) for loan losses

The Company recorded a benefit of $0.3 million in 4Q19 compared to a provision of $0.7 million in 3Q19 and $0.4 million in 4Q18.

  • 4Q19 benefit for loan losses was primarily due to a change in the loan portfolio mix
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) of ($34,000) in 4Q19, $0.2 million in 3Q19, and ($0.2) million in 4Q18
  • We continue to finalize our Day One impact assumptions and expect the adoption of CECL to increase the current allowance between 5% and 15%
  • The CECL standard will create additional volatility to our future provisions due to the assumptions used for the macroeconomic variables, loan composition and product mix, as they are all subject to change

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for 4Q19 was $5.0 million, an increase of $6.0 million YoY, and $4.0 million QoQ

  • Non-interest income included net gains from fair value adjustments of $0.8 million in 4Q19 and net losses from fair value adjustments of $2.1 million in 3Q19 and $3.6 million in 4Q18
  • Additionally, non-interest income included net losses from the sale of securities of $1.9 million in 4Q18; net gains from sale of assets of $1.1 million in 4Q18; net gains on sale of loans of $0.5 million in 4Q19 and $0.2 million in 3Q19 and life insurance proceeds of $0.4 million in 4Q19
  • Absent all above items, non-interest income was $3.3 million in 4Q19, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 1.6% YoY, but an increase of $0.4 million, or 12.3% QoQ

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for 4Q19 was $29.6 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 15.1 % YoY, and $3.6 million, or 13.8% QoQ

  • Non-interest expense included the benefit of the FDIC small business assessment credit of $0.3 million in 4Q19 and $1.3 million in 3Q19
  • Additionally, non-interest expense included the impact of the change in the discount rate used to calculate the Company’s liability of BOLI split dollar insurance; the discount rate decreased in 4Q19 resulting in additional expense totaling $1.2 million, while the discount rate increased in 4Q18 resulting in a decrease in expense totaling $0.8 million
  • Lastly, non-interest expense included merger expenses totaling $1.1 million in 4Q19 and $0.5 million in 3Q19
  • Absent all above items, non-interest expense was $27.7 million in 4Q19, an increase of $1.2 million, or 4.4% YoY, and $0.9 million, or 3.4% QoQ
  • The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was to 1.68% in 4Q19 compared to 1.49% in 3Q19 and 1.54% in 4Q18; absent all above items non-interest expense to average assets was 1.57% in 4Q19 compared to 1.54% in 3Q19 and 1.59% in 4Q18
  • The efficiency ratio was 65.0% in 4Q19 compared to 58.9% in 3Q19 and 58.5% in 4Q18

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes in 4Q19 was $4.0 million, an increase of $2.9 million YoY and $1.4 million QoQ.

  • Pre-tax income increased by $3.4 million, or 25.4% YoY, and $3.6 million, or 27.4% QoQ
  • The effective tax rates were 23.4% in 4Q19, 19.1% in 3Q19 and 7.8% in 4Q18
  • 4Q18 reflects the release of a previously accrued tax liability of $1.8 million

Financial Condition Summary:

Loans:

  • Net loans held for investment were $5,750.5 million reflecting an increase of 4.0% from December 31, 2018, as we continue to focus on the origination of full banking relationship loans through C&I loans, multi-family loans and commercial real estate
  • Loan closings of commercial business loans, multi-family loans and commercial real estate totaled $241.0 million for 4Q19, or 89.3% of loan production
  • Loan pipeline was $324.5 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $418.9 million at September 30, 2019 and $196.6 million at December 31, 2018
  • The loan-to-value ratio on our portfolio of real estate dependent loans as of December 31, 2019 totaled 38.2%

The following table shows the weighted average rate received from loan closings for the periods indicated:

               
    For the three months ended  
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,  
Loan type   2019   2019   2018  
Mortgage loans    3.97  4.40 4.79 %
Non-mortgage loans    4.68  4.38 5.11 %
Total loans    4.19  4.39  4.90 %

Credit Quality:

  • Non-performing loans totaled $13.3 million, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 18.4%, from $16.3 million at December 31, 2018
  • Non-performing assets totaled $13.5 million, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 16.9%, from $16.3 million at December 31, 2018
  • Classified assets totaled $24.6 million, a decrease of $21.9 million, or 47.1%, from $46.5 million at December 31, 2018
  • Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $6.5 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 22.4%, from $8.4 million at December 31, 2018
  • We anticipate continued low loss content in the portfolio, as our strong underwriting standards coupled with our practice of obtaining updated appraisals and recording charge-offs early in the delinquency process has resulted in a 26.2% average loan-to-value for non-performing loans collateralized by real estate
  • Net charge-offs totaled $2.0 million during the year ended December 31, 2019 driven mainly by charge-offs of one commercial business loan relationship

Capital Management:

  • The Company and Bank, at December 31, 2019, were both well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements
  • Through 4Q19, stockholders’ equity increased $30.2 million, or 5.5%, to $579.7 million primarily due to net income of $41.3 million, partially offset by the declaration and payment of dividends on the Company’s common stock
  • During 4Q19, the Company did not repurchase any shares; as of December 31, 2019, up to 427,211 shares remained subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
  • Book value per common share increased to $20.59 at December 31, 2019, from $19.64 at December 31, 2018 and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $20.02 at December 31, 2019, from $19.07 at December 31, 2018

Conference Call Information:

  • John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s strategy and results for the fourth quarter
  • Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836
  • Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic200131.html
  • Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529
  • Replay Access Code: 10137546
  • The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived through January 31, 2021

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State-chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including those additional risk factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form S-4/A as filed with the SEC on January 9, 2020, relating to the pending acquisition of Empire Bancorp, Inc.  Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

                               
    For the three months ended   For the twelve months ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2019   2019   2018   2019   2018
Interest and Dividend Income                              
Interest and fees on loans   $  64,316     $  62,825     $  60,722     $  251,744     $  232,719  
Interest and dividends on securities:                              
Interest      5,528        6,287        6,376        25,535        23,022  
Dividends      17        18        18        73        67  
Other interest income      318        259        317        1,604        1,190  
Total interest and dividend income      70,179        69,389        67,433        278,956        256,998  
                               
Interest Expense                              
Deposits      21,517        22,244        20,174        88,057        64,497  
Other interest expense      7,483        8,196        6,623        28,959        25,095  
Total interest expense      29,000        30,440        26,797        117,016        89,592  
                               
Net Interest Income      41,179        38,949        40,636        161,940        167,406  
Provision (benefit) for loan losses      (318 )      683        422        2,811        575  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses      41,497        38,266        40,214        159,129        166,831  
                               
Non-interest Income                              
Banking services fee income      844        847        1,065        3,723        4,030  
Net loss on sale of securities      —        —        (1,920 )      (15 )      (1,920 )
Net gain on sale of loans      489        204        —        870        168  
Net gain on sale of assets      —        —        1,141        770        1,141  
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments      807        (2,124 )      (3,585 )      (5,353 )      (4,122 )
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends      1,026        834        946        3,589        3,576  
Life insurance proceeds      419        —        —        462        2,998  
Bank owned life insurance      984        1,000        779        3,534        3,099  
Other income      469        278        588        1,891        1,367  
Total non-interest income      5,038        1,039        (986 )      9,471        10,337  
                               
Non-interest Expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits      17,470        15,461        15,094        67,765        64,560  
Occupancy and equipment      2,950        2,847        2,551        11,328        10,079  
Professional services      2,120        2,167        1,821        8,358        8,360  
FDIC deposit insurance      306        (589 )      472        869        2,115  
Data processing      1,476        1,490        1,409        5,878        5,663  
Depreciation and amortization      1,476        1,439        1,464        5,930        5,792  
Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense (benefit)      59        48        (128 )      204        (94 )
Net gain from sales of real estate owned      —        —        —        —        (27 )
Other operating expenses      3,790        3,182        3,077        14,937        15,235  
Total non-interest expense      29,647        26,045        25,760        115,269        111,683  
                               
Income Before Income Taxes      16,888        13,260        13,468        53,331        65,485  
                               
Provision for Income Taxes                              
Federal      3,058        2,457        349        10,439        8,574  
State and local      899        79        697        1,613        1,821  
Total taxes      3,957        2,536        1,046        12,052        10,395  
                               
Net Income   $  12,931     $  10,724     $  12,422     $  41,279     $  55,090  
                               
                               
Basic earnings per common share   $  0.45     $  0.37     $  0.44     $  1.44     $  1.92  
Diluted earnings per common share   $  0.45     $  0.37     $  0.44     $  1.44     $  1.92  
Dividends per common share   $  0.21     $  0.21     $  0.20     $  0.84     $  0.80  


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

                   
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
    2019    2019    2018 
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks   $  49,787     $  86,989     $  118,561  
Securities held-to-maturity:                  
Mortgage-backed securities      7,934        7,939        7,953  
Other securities      50,954        52,101        24,065  
Securities available for sale:                  
Mortgage-backed securities      523,849        579,010        557,953  
Other securities      248,651        246,465        264,702  
Loans:                  
Multi-family residential      2,238,591        2,232,305        2,269,048  
Commercial real estate      1,582,008        1,559,581        1,542,547  
One-to-four family ― mixed-use property      592,471        587,100        577,741  
One-to-four family ― residential      188,216        184,432        190,350  
Co-operative apartments      8,663        9,089        8,498  
Construction      67,754        64,234        50,600  
Small Business Administration      14,445        13,982        15,210  
Taxi medallion      3,309        3,513        4,539  
Commercial business and other      1,061,478        1,096,164        877,763  
Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees      15,271        15,363        15,188  
Allowance for loan losses      (21,751 )      (22,035 )      (20,945 )
Net loans      5,750,455        5,743,728        5,530,539  
Interest and dividends receivable      25,722        26,566        25,485  
Bank premises and equipment, net      28,676        28,146        30,418  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock      56,921        65,280        57,282  
Bank owned life insurance      157,713        158,604        131,788  
Goodwill      16,127        16,127        16,127  
Other real estate owned, net      239        239        —  
Right of use asset      41,254        42,400        —  
Other assets      59,494        57,301        69,303  
Total assets   $  7,017,776     $  7,110,895     $  6,834,176  
                   
LIABILITIES                  
Due to depositors:                  
Non-interest bearing   $  435,072     $  421,786     $  413,747  
Certificate of deposit accounts      1,437,890        1,506,376        1,563,310  
Savings accounts      191,485        193,497        210,022  
Money market accounts      1,592,011        1,329,156        1,427,992  
NOW accounts      1,365,591        1,461,694        1,300,852  
Total deposits      5,022,049        4,912,509        4,915,923  
Mortgagors' escrow deposits      44,375        61,803        44,861  
Borrowed funds      1,237,231        1,422,440        1,250,843  
Operating lease liability      49,367        50,626        —  
Other liabilities      85,082        95,125        73,085  
Total liabilities      6,438,104        6,542,503        6,284,712  
                   
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)      —        —        —  
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 31,530,595 shares issued at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 28,157,206 shares, 28,157,206 shares and 27,983,637 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)      315        315        315  
Additional paid-in capital      226,691        225,471        222,720  
Treasury stock (3,373,389 shares, 3,373,389 shares and 3,546,958 shares at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)      (71,487 )      (71,487 )      (75,146 )
Retained earnings      433,960        427,062        414,327  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes      (9,807 )      (12,969 )      (12,752 )
Total stockholders' equity      579,672        568,392        549,464  
                   
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $  7,017,776     $  7,110,895     $  6,834,176  


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

                                 
    At or for the three months ended   At or for the twelve months ended  
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
    2019   2019   2018   2019   2018  
Per Share Data                                
Basic earnings per share   $  0.45   $  0.37   $  0.44   $  1.44   $  1.92  
Diluted earnings per share   $  0.45   $  0.37   $  0.44   $  1.44   $  1.92  
Average number of shares outstanding for:                                
Basic earnings per common share computation      28,723,077      28,730,161      28,422,215      28,709,106      28,709,378  
Diluted earnings per common share computation      28,723,077      28,730,161      28,422,517      28,709,109      28,709,833  
Shares outstanding      28,157,206      28,157,206      27,983,637      28,157,206      27,983,637  
Book value per common share (1)   $  20.59   $  20.19   $  19.64   $  20.59   $  19.64  
Tangible book value per common share (2)   $  20.02   $  19.62   $  19.07   $  20.02   $  19.07  
                                 
Stockholders' Equity                                
Stockholders' equity   $  579,672   $  568,392   $  549,464   $  579,672   $  549,464  
Tangible stockholders' equity      563,837      552,551      533,627      563,837      533,627  
                                 
Average Balances                                
Total loans, net   $  5,726,635   $  5,645,503   $  5,438,418   $  5,621,033   $  5,316,968  
Total interest-earning assets      6,677,325      6,589,498      6,364,456      6,582,473      6,194,248  
Total assets      7,057,094      6,972,403      6,681,161      6,947,881      6,504,598  
Total due to depositors      4,527,645      4,422,050      4,453,200      4,535,292      4,288,868  
Total interest-bearing liabilities      5,912,284      5,877,740      5,654,560      5,856,953      5,517,552  
Stockholders' equity      567,461      564,255      541,067      561,289      534,735  
                                 
Performance Ratios (3)                                
Return on average assets      0.73    0.62    0.74    0.59    0.85 %
Return on average equity      9.11      7.60      9.18      7.35      10.30  
Yield on average interest-earning assets (4)      4.21      4.22      4.25      4.25      4.16  
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities      1.96      2.07      1.90      2.00      1.62  
Cost of funds      1.83      1.94      1.77      1.87      1.52  
Net interest rate spread during period (4)      2.25      2.15      2.35      2.25      2.54  
Net interest margin (4)      2.48      2.37      2.57      2.47      2.72  
Non-interest expense to average assets      1.68      1.49      1.54      1.66      1.72  
Efficiency ratio (5)      65.00      58.87      58.53      63.89      62.12  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities      1.13 X    1.12 X    1.13 X    1.12 X    1.12 X

(1) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.
(2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(4) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(5) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense (excluding accelerated employee benefits upon officer’s death, merger expense, OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of net interest income (excluding net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges) and non-interest income (excluding net gains and losses from the sale of securities, assets and fair value adjustments and life insurance proceeds).


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

               
    At or for the twelve   At or for the twelve  
    months ended   months ended  
    December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018  
               
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data              
               
Regulatory capital ratios (for Flushing Financial Corporation):              
Tier 1 capital   $  615,500   $  586,582  
Common equity Tier 1 capital      572,651      546,230  
Total risk-based capital      712,251      682,527  
               
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)      8.73    8.74 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)      10.95      10.98  
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)      11.77      11.79  
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)      13.62      13.72  
               
Regulatory capital ratios (for Flushing Bank only):              
Tier 1 capital   $  680,749   $  660,782  
Common equity Tier 1 capital      680,749      660,782  
Total risk-based capital      702,500      681,727  
               
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)      9.65    9.85 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)      13.02      13.28  
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)      13.02      13.28  
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)      13.43      13.70  
               
Capital ratios:              
Average equity to average assets      8.08    8.22 %
Equity to total assets      8.26      8.04  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)      8.05      7.83  
               
Asset quality:              
Non-accrual loans (2)   $  12,813   $  16,253  
Non-performing loans      13,258      16,253  
Non-performing assets      13,532      16,288  
Net charge-offs      2,005      (19)  
               
Asset quality ratios:              
Non-performing loans to gross loans      0.23    0.29 %
Non-performing assets to total assets      0.19      0.24  
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans      0.38      0.38  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets      160.73      128.60  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans      164.05      128.87  
               
Full-service customer facilities      20      19  

(1) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(2) Excludes performing non-accrual TDR loans.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

                                                   
    For the three months ended  
    December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018  
    Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
                                                   
       
Interest-earning Assets:                                                  
Mortgage loans, net   $  4,628,854   $  51,927    4.49 $  4,598,898   $  50,462    4.39 $  4,555,895   $  49,789    4.37 %
Other loans, net      1,097,781      12,389    4.51      1,046,605      12,363    4.72      882,523      10,933    4.96  
Total loans, net (1) (2)      5,726,635      64,316    4.49      5,645,503      62,825    4.45      5,438,418      60,722    4.47  
Taxable securities:                                                  
Mortgage-backed securities      555,023      3,230    2.33      574,756      3,765    2.62      558,693      4,004    2.87  
Other securities      244,075      1,774    2.91      244,757      1,982    3.24      184,592      1,586    3.44  
Total taxable securities      799,098      5,004    2.50      819,513      5,747    2.81      743,285      5,590    3.01  
Tax-exempt securities: (3)                                                  
Other securities      63,825      685    4.29      65,709      706    4.30      114,079      1,018    3.57  
Total tax-exempt securities      63,825      685    4.29      65,709      706    4.30      114,079      1,018    3.57  
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold      87,767      318    1.45      58,773      259    1.76      68,674      317    1.85  
Total interest-earning assets      6,677,325      70,323    4.21      6,589,498      69,537    4.22      6,364,456      67,647    4.25  
Other assets      379,769                382,905                316,705            
Total assets   $  7,057,094             $  6,972,403             $  6,681,161            
                                                   
                                                   
Interest-bearing Liabilities:                                                  
Deposits:                                                  
Savings accounts   $  192,818      325    0.67   $  194,736      344    0.71   $  213,091      392    0.74  
NOW accounts      1,362,151      5,227    1.53      1,347,145      5,654    1.68      1,312,834      4,968    1.51  
Money market accounts      1,456,676      7,165    1.97      1,306,634      6,859    2.10      1,348,873      6,523    1.93  
Certificate of deposit accounts      1,516,000      8,752    2.31      1,573,535      9,321    2.37      1,578,402      8,276    2.10  
Total due to depositors      4,527,645      21,469    1.90      4,422,050      22,178    2.01      4,453,200      20,159    1.81  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts      74,751      48    0.26      60,084      66    0.44      71,108      15    0.08  
Total interest-bearing deposits      4,602,396      21,517    1.87      4,482,134      22,244    1.99      4,524,308      20,174    1.78  
Borrowings      1,309,888      7,483    2.29      1,395,606      8,196    2.35      1,130,252      6,623    2.34  
Total interest-bearing liabilities      5,912,284      29,000    1.96      5,877,740      30,440    2.07      5,654,560      26,797    1.90  
Non interest-bearing demand deposits      435,241                400,762                406,501            
Other liabilities      142,108                129,646                79,033            
Total liabilities      6,489,633                6,408,148                6,140,094            
Equity      567,461                564,255                541,067            
Total liabilities and equity   $  7,057,094             $  6,972,403             $  6,681,161            
                                                   
Net interest income / net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (3)         $  41,323    2.25       $  39,097    2.15       $  40,850    2.35
                                                   
Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin (tax equivalent)   $  765,041          2.48 $  711,758          2.37 $  709,896          2.57
                                                   
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities                1.13 X              1.12 X              1.13 X

(1) Loan interest income includes loan fee income (which includes net amortization of deferred fees and costs, late charges, and prepayment penalties) of approximately $0.3 million, $0.9 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
(2) Loan interest income includes net gains from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges of $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and net losses of $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
(3) Interest and yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 totaling $0.1 million, $0.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

                                     
    For the twelve months ended  
    December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018  
    Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Interest-earning Assets:                                    
Mortgage loans, net   $  4,609,439   $  203,440      4.41 $  4,494,210   $  193,186    4.30 %
Other loans, net      1,011,594      48,304      4.78      822,758      39,533    4.80  
Total loans, net (1) (2)      5,621,033      251,744      4.48      5,316,968      232,719    4.38  
Taxable securities:                                    
Mortgage-backed securities      572,223      15,468      2.70      539,771      15,065    2.79  
Other securities      243,324      8,102      3.33      140,461      4,658    3.32  
Total taxable securities      815,547      23,570      2.89      680,232      19,723    2.90  
Tax-exempt securities: (3)                                    
Other securities      60,971      2,580      4.23      121,412      4,261    3.51  
Total tax-exempt securities      60,971      2,580      4.23      121,412      4,261    3.51  
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold      84,922      1,604      1.89      75,636      1,190    1.57  
Total interest-earning assets      6,582,473      279,498      4.25      6,194,248      257,893    4.16  
Other assets      365,408                  310,350            
Total assets   $  6,947,881               $  6,504,598            
                                     
                                     
Interest-bearing Liabilities:                                    
Deposits:                                    
Savings accounts   $  198,374      1,378      0.69   $  233,392      1,370    0.59  
NOW accounts      1,434,440      23,553      1.64      1,407,945      15,896    1.13  
Money market accounts      1,370,038      27,819      2.03      1,164,505      18,707    1.61  
Certificate of deposit accounts      1,532,440      35,078      2.29      1,483,026      28,310    1.91  
Total due to depositors      4,535,292      87,828      1.94      4,288,868      64,283    1.50  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts      70,209      229      0.33      66,255      214    0.32  
Total interest-bearing deposits      4,605,501      88,057      1.91      4,355,123      64,497    1.48  
Borrowings      1,251,452      28,959      2.31      1,162,429      25,095    2.16  
Total interest-bearing liabilities      5,856,953      117,016      2.00      5,517,552      89,592    1.62  
Non interest-bearing demand deposits      407,450                  380,889            
Other liabilities      122,189                  71,422            
Total liabilities      6,386,592                  5,969,863            
Equity      561,289                  534,735            
Total liabilities and equity   $  6,947,881               $  6,504,598            
                                     
Net interest income / net interest rate spread
 (tax equivalent) (3) 		        $  162,482      2.25       $  168,301    2.54 %
Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin (tax equivalent)   $  725,520            2.47 $  676,696          2.72 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities                  1.12 X              1.12 X

(1) Loan interest income includes loan fee income (which includes net amortization of deferred fees and costs, late charges, and prepayment penalties) of approximately $2.0 million and $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(2) Loan interest income includes net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges of $1.7 million and none for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(3) Interest and yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 totaling $0.5 million and $0.9 million, respectively.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)

                                         
                            December 2019 vs.         December 2019 vs.  
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   September 2019   December 31,   December 2018  
(Dollars in thousands)   2019   2019   2019   2019   % Change   2018   % Change  
Deposits                                        
Non-interest bearing   $  435,072   $  421,786   $  413,813   $  401,064    3.1  % $  413,747    5.2  %
Interest bearing:                                        
Certificate of deposit accounts      1,437,890      1,506,376      1,544,117      1,511,770    (4.5)    1,563,310    (8.0) %
Savings accounts      191,485      193,497      196,820      201,811    (1.0)    210,022    (8.8) %
Money market accounts      1,592,011      1,329,156      1,302,153      1,352,843    19.8     1,427,992    11.5  %
NOW accounts      1,365,591      1,461,694      1,368,813      1,542,606    (6.6)    1,300,852    5.0  %
Total interest-bearing deposits      4,586,977      4,490,723      4,411,903      4,609,030    2.1     4,502,176    1.9  %
                                         
Total deposits   $  5,022,049   $  4,912,509   $  4,825,716   $  5,010,094    2.2  $  4,915,923    2.2  %



FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOANS
(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

                               
    For the three months ended   For the twelve months ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2019   2019   2018   2019   2018
Multi-family residential   $  104,310   $  60,454   $  85,095   $  247,607   $  339,732
Commercial real estate      55,047      66,648      95,772      178,336      270,785
One-to-four family – mixed-use property      18,653      18,167      28,924      66,128      74,156
One-to-four family – residential      5,833      7,421      7,356      25,024      42,660
Co-operative apartments      —      1,817      948      2,117      2,448
Construction      3,542      5,761      8,968      33,919      39,595
Small Business Administration      721      121      1,304      3,426      3,843
Commercial business and other      81,630      237,754      116,365      605,743      477,572
Total   $  269,736   $  398,143   $  344,732   $  1,162,300   $  1,250,791

Loan Composition

                                         
                            December 2019 vs.         December 2019 vs.  
     December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   September 2019   December 31,   December 2018  
(Dollars in thousands)   2019   2019   2019   2019   % Change   2018   % Change  
Loans held for investment:                                        
Multi-family residential   $  2,238,591     $  2,232,305     $  2,263,875     $  2,256,447      0.3   $  2,269,048      (1.3 ) %
Commercial real estate      1,582,008        1,559,581        1,524,693        1,529,001      1.4      1,542,547      2.6   %
One-to-four family ― mixed-use property      592,471        587,100        582,264        582,049      0.9      577,741      2.5   %
One-to-four family ― residential      188,216        184,432        184,024        188,615      2.1      190,350      (1.1 ) %
Co-operative apartments      8,663        9,089        8,137        7,903      (4.7 )    8,498      1.9   %
Construction      67,754        64,234        58,503        54,933      5.5      50,600      33.9   %
Small Business Administration      14,445        13,982        14,511        15,188      3.3      15,210      (5.0 ) %
Taxi medallion      3,309        3,513        3,555        3,891      (5.8 )    4,539      (27.1 ) %
Commercial business and other      1,061,478        1,096,164        983,573        935,297      (3.2 )    877,763      20.9   %
Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees      15,271        15,363        15,278        15,422      (0.6 )    15,188      0.5   %
Allowance for loan losses      (21,751 )      (22,035 )      (21,510 )      (21,015 )    (1.3 )    (20,945 )    3.8   %
Net loans   $  5,750,455     $  5,743,728     $  5,616,903     $  5,567,731      0.1   $  5,530,539      4.0   %

Net Loans Activity

                               
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)    2019    2019    2019    2019    2018 
Loans originated and purchased   $  269,736     $  398,143     $  296,397     $  198,024     $  344,732  
Principal reductions      (255,977 )      (266,894 )      (243,263 )      (158,815 )      (173,061 )
Loans sold      (7,129 )      (3,553 )      (1,970 )      (1,043 )      —  
Loan charge-offs      (95 )      (431 )      (1,114 )      (1,138 )      (211 )
Foreclosures      —        —        (239 )      —        —  
Net change in deferred fees and costs      (92 )      85        (144 )      234        (38 )
Net change in the allowance for loan losses      284        (525 )      (495 )      (70 )      (636 )
Total loan activity   $  6,727     $  126,825     $  49,172     $  37,192     $  170,786  


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS and NET CHARGE-OFFS
(Unaudited)

                                 
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2019   2019   2019   2019   2018  
Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing:                                
Multi-family residential   $  445   $  445   $  —   $  —   $  —  
Total      445      445      —      —      —  
                                 
Non-accrual Loans:                                
Multi-family residential      2,296      3,132      2,008      2,009      2,410  
Commercial real estate      367      872      1,488      1,050      1,379  
One-to-four family - mixed-use property      274      683      1,752      1,305      928  
One-to-four family - residential      5,139      5,050      5,411      5,708      6,144  
Construction      —      —      —      950      —  
Small Business Administration      1,151      1,151      1,224      1,227      1,267  
Taxi medallion(1)      1,641      1,352      1,361      1,372      613  
Commercial business and other(1)      1,945      2,020      2,458      2,114      3,512  
Total      12,813      14,260      15,702      15,735      16,253  
                                 
Total Non-performing Loans      13,258      14,705      15,702      15,735      16,253  
                                 
Other Non-performing Assets:                                
Real estate acquired through foreclosure      239      239      239      —      —  
Other asset acquired through foreclosure      35      35      35      35      35  
Total      274      274      274      35      35  
                                 
Total Non-performing Assets   $  13,532   $  14,979   $  15,976   $  15,770   $  16,288  
                                 
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets      0.19    0.21    0.23    0.23    0.24 %
Allowance For Loan Losses to Non-performing Loans      164.1    149.8    137.0    133.6    128.9 %

(1) Not included in the above analysis are non-accrual performing TDR taxi medallion loans totaling $1.7 million in 4Q19, $2.2 million in 3Q19, $2.2 million in 2Q19, $2.5 million in 1Q19 and $3.9 million in 4Q18 and non-accrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling $0.9 million in 4Q19 and $1.0 million in 3Q19.

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)

                               
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2019    2019    2019    2019    2018 
Multi-family residential   $  (14 )   $  183     $  (10 )   $  (13 )   $  (4 )
Commercial real estate      (30 )      —        (7 )      —        —  
One-to-four family – mixed-use property      119        (140 )      (2 )      (85 )      (18 )
One-to-four family – residential      (3 )      (3 )      110        (4 )      (199 )
Small Business Administration      (8 )      (32 )      (16 )      (4 )      170  
Taxi medallion      —        —        (50 )      (84 )      (143 )
Commercial business and other      (98 )      150        954        1,092        (20 )
Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)   $  (34 )   $  158     $  979     $  902     $  (214 )

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

During 2019, core earnings were higher than GAAP earnings primarily due to the impact of non-cash net losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to swaps designated to protect against rising rates. As the swaps get closer to maturity the volatility in fair value adjustments will dissipate. Overall, the interest movement of the swaps is benefitting the core net interest margin while the fair value adjustments are offsetting the benefit. In a declining interest rate environment, the movement in the curve exaggerates our mark-to-market loss position. In a rising interest rate environment or a steepening of the yield curve the loss position would experience an improvement.

Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Core Net Interest Income, Core Yield on Total Loans, Core Net Interest Margin and tangible book value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and non-interest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
    2019    2019   2018    2019    2019   
                                 
GAAP income before income taxes   $  16,888     $  13,260   $  13,468     $  53,331     $  65,485    
                                 
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments      (807 )      2,124      3,585        5,353        4,122    
Net loss on sale of securities      —        —      1,920        15        1,920    
Life insurance proceeds      (419 )      —      —        (462 )      (2,998 )  
Net gain on sale of assets      —        —      (1,141 )      (770 )      (1,141 )  
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges      (1,039 )      1,262      —        1,678        —    
Accelerated employee benefits upon Officer's death      —        —      —        455        149    
Merger expense      1,080        510      —        1,590        —    
                                 
Core income before taxes      15,703        17,156      17,832        61,190        67,537    
                                 
Provision for income taxes for core income      3,841        3,312      2,395        13,957        11,960    
                                 
Core net income   $  11,862     $  13,844   $  15,437     $  47,233     $  55,577    
                                 
GAAP diluted earnings per common share   $  0.45     $  0.37   $  0.44     $  1.44     $  1.92    
                                 
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax      (0.02 )      0.06      0.09        0.14        0.10    
Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax      —        —      0.05        —        0.05    
Life insurance proceeds      (0.01 )      —      —        (0.02 )      (0.10 )  
Net gain on sale of assets, net of tax      —        —      (0.03 )      (0.02 )      (0.03 )  
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax      (0.03 )      0.04      —        0.05        —    
Accelerated employee benefits upon Officer's death, net of tax      —        —      —        0.01        —    
Merger expense, net of tax      0.03        0.01      —        0.04        —    
                                 
Core diluted earnings per common share(1)   $  0.41     $  0.48   $  0.54     $  1.65     $  1.94    
                                 
                                 
Core net income, as calculated above   $  11,862     $  13,844   $  15,437     $  47,233     $  55,577    
Average assets      7,057,094        6,972,403      6,681,161        6,947,881        6,504,598    
Average equity      567,461        564,255      541,067        561,289        534,735    
Core return on average assets(2)      0.67      0.79    0.92      0.68      0.85   %
Core return on average equity(2)      8.36      9.81    11.41      8.42      10.39   %

(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN
To CORE NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
    2019   2019   2018   2019   2018  
GAAP net interest income   $  41,179     $  38,949     $  40,636     $  161,940     $  167,406    
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges      (1,039 )      1,262        —        1,678        —    
Core net interest income   $  40,140     $  40,211     $  40,636     $  163,618     $  167,406    
                                 
                                 
GAAP interest income on total loans, net   $  64,316     $  62,825     $  60,722     $  251,744     $  232,719    
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges      (1,039 )      1,262        —        1,678        —    
Prepayment penalties received on loans      (926 )      (1,697 )      (892 )      (4,548 )      (5,200 )  
Net recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans      (428 )      (292 )      (276 )      (1,953 )      (1,756 )  
Core interest income on total loans, net   $  61,923     $  62,098     $  59,554     $  246,921     $  225,763    
Average total loans, net   $  5,726,635     $  5,645,503     $  5,438,418     $  5,621,033     $  5,316,968    
Core yield on total loans      4.33      4.40      4.38      4.39      4.25   %
                                 
                                 
Net interest income tax equivalent   $  41,323     $  39,097     $  40,850     $  162,482     $  168,301    
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges      (1,039 )      1,262        —        1,678        —    
Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities      (926 )      (1,697 )      (892 )      (4,548 )      (5,302 )  
Net recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans      (428 )      (292 )      (276 )      (1,953 )      (1,756 )  
Net interest income used in calculation of Core net interest margin   $  38,930     $  38,370     $  39,682     $  157,659     $  161,243    
Total average interest-earning assets   $  6,677,325     $  6,589,498     $  6,364,456     $  6,582,473     $  6,194,248    
Core net interest margin      2.33      2.33      2.49      2.40      2.60   %


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS’
COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS
(Unaudited)

                     
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2019   2019   2018  
Total Equity   $  579,672     $  568,392     $  549,464    
Less:                    
Goodwill      (16,127 )      (16,127 )      (16,127 )  
Intangible deferred tax liabilities      292        286        290    
Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity   $  563,837     $  552,551     $  533,627    
                     
Total Assets   $  7,017,776     $  7,110,895     $  6,834,176    
Less:                    
Goodwill      (16,127 )      (16,127 )      (16,127 )  
Intangible deferred tax liabilities      292        286        290    
Tangible Assets   $  7,001,941     $  7,095,054     $  6,818,339    
                     
Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets      8.05      7.79      7.83   %

__________________________________

1 See the tables entitled “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.”

Susan K. Cullen
Senior Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
Flushing Financial Corporation
(718) 961-5400

 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.