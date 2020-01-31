Chews A Puppy, Inc. of Ocoee announces their list of most requested breeds

Chews A Puppy

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Owning a dog has never been more popular in the United States and in the State of Florida. With statistics claiming that more than 38% of US consumers own at least one dog, it is no wonder that pet retailers such as the popular Chews A Puppy in Ocoee are thriving and building upon sales in dog specialty merchandise and of course, adorable puppies. With hundreds of dog breeds available to consumers across the country, the results of which breeds many Floridians request doesn’t seem to follow the same trend as the rest of the nation.According to the American Kennel Club’s most recent results of registration applications, the most popular dog in the country is the Labrador Retriever , followed by the German Shepherd, the Golden Retriever, the French Bulldog , and the Bulldog. Floridians that reach out to Chews A Puppy don’t seem to follow that trend however. According to Chews A Puppy, the most popular breed requested by their customers in 2019 was the Golden Retriever, followed by the Yorkshire Terrier, the Rottweiler, the Maltese, and the Dachshund. Interestingly, the sturdy Labrador not only didn’t make the top five on the list for Chews A Puppy, it didn’t even place in the top ten. The same could be said for the Yorkshire Terrier, this petite dog was ranked number two on the Chews A Puppy list but ranked in tenth place on the A.K.C. list.Regardless of which breed makes the list of top requests by consumers, Chews A Puppy has trained staff to guide their customers in their quest to find the right dog to fit your lifestyle. According to the staff at Chews A Puppy, it isn’t unusual for visitors to come in interested in a specific breed that they think is right for them but have a change of heart when presented with the realities of the needs of the breed that may not fit in well with their lifestyle. Training the #3 Rottweiler, grooming the #2 Yorkshire Terrier, exercising the #1 Golden Retriever, these are just some of the important aspects of pet ownership that staff at Chews A Puppy explain to customers interested in taking home a puppy. As a visitor to Chews A Puppy, the appeal of any of the breeds mentioned above is undeniable. One look into any puppy’s soulful eyes is enough to melt your heart, and many families that visit this specialty retail shop experience the joy of selecting their newest family member with delight and excitement.



