SB One Bancorp Reports a Record 127% Increase in Net Income, Diluted EPS of $2.40 for the Year Ended 2019 and Diluted EPS of $0.57 for the Fourth Quarter 2019

/EIN News/ -- PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB One Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SBBX), the holding company for SB One Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $5.3 million, or $0.57 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 126.6%, as compared to net income of $2.4 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The increase in net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was driven by a $3.6 million, or 31.9%, increase in net interest income attributable to average loan and deposit growth and the merger with Enterprise Bank NJ (“Enterprise”), and a $724 thousand increase in non-interest income as compared to the same period last year. The increase in net income was partially offset by a $71 thousand, or 0.7%, increase in non-interest expense.



The Company reported net income of $22.5 million, or $2.41 per basic share and $2.40 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 127.2%, as compared to $9.9 million, or $1.26 per basic share and $1.25 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income growth was driven by an increase in net interest income of $15.0 million, or 34.0%, resulting from growth of $24.2 million in loan interest income which was attributable to average loan growth and the merger with Enterprise. In addition, non-interest income increased $3.6 million, or 33.5%, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2018 due to a $1.4 million increase in insurance commissions and fees and a $2.0 million increase in gain on security transactions. The increase in net income was partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $825 thousand, or 2.0%.

The Company reported net income of $5.3 million, or $0.57 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 3.6%, as compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was driven by a $261 thousand, or 1.8%, increase in net interest income and a $114 thousand increase in non-interest income as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net interest income was driven by average loan growth of $43.6 million quarter over quarter. The increase in net income was partially offset by a $157 thousand, or 1.5%, increase in non-interest expense.

Anthony Labozzetta, President and CEO of SB One Bancorp and SB One Bank stated, “Many would consider the operating environment for banks in 2019 to be very challenging. With that in mind, I am extremely proud of our team’s extraordinary accomplishments this year, which resulted in record earnings and strong momentum leading into 2020. We ended the fourth quarter strong and I am happy to share the following achievements: We crossed the $2 Billion asset threshold; our commercial loans and retail deposits grew at an impressive annualized growth rate of 22% and 12%, respectively; we expanded our core net interest margin approximately 7 basis points; and, our insurance company had double digit growth in commission income over the prior year”, stated Mr. Labozzetta.

Mr. Labozzetta also stated, “to continue our strong performance we must wisely invest in our bank and build for the future while maintaining positive operating leverage. To that end, we look forward to 2020”.

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

On January 29, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share, which is payable on February 25, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2019.

Financial Performance

Net Income. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $5.3 million, or $0.57 per basic and diluted share, an increase of 126.6%, as compared to net income of $2.4 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The increase in net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was driven by a $3.6 million, or 31.9%, increase in net interest income resulting from loan and deposit growth, the Enterprise merger, and a $724 thousand increase in non-interest income mainly due to a $531 thousand increase in gain on security transactions and $156 thousand increase in insurance commissions and fees. Non-interest expenses increased $71 thousand to $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in non-interest expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.0 million resulting from the merger with Enterprise and the continued growth of the Company. In addition, professional fees increased $171 thousand and data processing expenses increased $142 thousand. The increase in non-interest expenses was partially offset by a decrease in merger related expenses of $1.5 million as compared to the same quarter of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $22.5 million, or $2.41 per basic share and $2.40 per diluted share, an increase of 127.2%, as compared to net income of $9.9 million, or $1.26 per basic share and $1.25 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $3.4 million, or 29.7%, to $15.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $11.6 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in net interest income was largely due to a $406.0 million, or 28.4%, increase in average interest earning assets, principally loans receivable, which increased $366.2 million, or 29.9%, led by organic growth and the December 2018 closing of the Enterprise merger. In addition, the growth in net interest income was due to an increase in purchase accounting accretion, related to the Enterprise and Community mergers, of $287 thousand ($214 thousand due to loans) to $700 thousand ($526 thousand related to loans) for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $413 thousand for the same period in 2018.The net interest margin increased 2 basis points to 3.24% for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, as a result of an increase in yield on earning assets of 19 basis points driven by an increase in yields on loans receivable of 29 basis points. The increase in the Company’s yield on interest earning assets was offset by an increase in cost of funds of 17 basis points mainly due to an increase in rates on deposits.

Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $14.6 million, or 32.5%, to $59.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $45.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in net interest income was largely due to a $437.2 million, or 32.7%, increase in average interest earning assets, principally loans receivable, which increased $400.6 million, or 35.2%, driven by organic growth and the Enterprise merger. In addition, the increase in net interest income was due to an increase in purchase accounting accretion, related to the Enterprise and Community mergers, of $2.3 million ($1.8 million due to Loans) to $3.9 million ($3.0 million related to Loans) for the year ended 2019, as compared to $1.6 million in 2018.

Provision for Loan Losses. Provision for loan losses increased $338 thousand, or 161.0%, to $548 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $210 thousand for the same period in 2018.

Provision for loan losses increased $1.1 million, or 76.1%, to $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Non-interest Income. Non-interest income increased $724 thousand, or 29.0%, to $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The growth was largely due to increases in gain on security transactions of $531 thousand, or 100%, and insurance commissions and fees relating to SB One Insurance Agency of $156 thousand, or 11.3%, for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018.

Non-interest income increased $3.6 million, or 33.5%, to $14.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was principally due to $1.4 million increase in insurance commissions and fees relating to SB One Insurance Agency, and a $2.0 million increase in gains on sale of securities, which were partially offset by a $334 thousand loss on the disposal of fixed assets relating to closing of the Company’s corporate center in Rockaway, NJ, and the sale of the Andover branch.

Non-interest Expense. The Company’s non-interest expenses increased $71 thousand, or 0.7%, to $10.32 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in non-interest expenses occurred largely in salaries and employee benefits, which increased $1.0 million, professional fees, which increased $171 thousand, and data processing, which increased $142 thousand. The increase in non-interest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, was the result of the Company’s continued growth, inclusive of the Enterprise merger net of cost savings. The aforementioned increases were partially offset by decreases in merger-related expenses and expenses and write-downs related to foreclosed real estate of $1.5 million and $143 thousand, respectively. The decrease in expenses and write-downs related to foreclosed real estate was driven by a gain on the sale of one property for $90 thousand. Included in non-interest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 are non-recurring expenses of $323 thousand primarily in professional fees.

The Company’s non-interest expenses increased $825 thousand, or 2.0%, to $41.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in non-interest expenses was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $4.2 million, data processing of $641 thousand and occupancy of $607 thousand. The aforementioned increases were partially offset by a decrease in merger related expenses of $5.8 million.

Income Tax Expense. The Company’s income tax expenses increased $949 thousand to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period last year. The Company’s effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 26.7%, as compared to 29.6% for the same period in 2018.

The Company’s income tax expenses increased $4.0 million to $7.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2018 as a result of an increase in pre-tax income. The Company’s effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 23.9%, as compared to 23.6% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2019, the Company’s total assets were $2.0 billion, an increase of $206.0 million, or 11.5%, as compared to total assets of $1.8 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in loans receivable of $154.1 million, or 10.4%, to $1.6 billion.

The Company’s total deposits increased $171.1 million, or 12.6%, to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019, from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2018. The growth in deposits was mostly due to an increase in interest bearing deposits of $172.6 million, or 15.8%.

At December 31, 2019, the Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $199.2 million, an increase of $13.8 million when compared to December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2019, the leverage, Tier I risk-based capital, total risk-based capital and common equity Tier I capital ratios for the Bank were 10.16%, 11.65%, 12.27% and 11.65%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed “well-capitalized.”

Asset and Credit Quality

The ratio of non-performing assets (“NPAs”), which include non-accrual loans, loans 90 days past due and still accruing, troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms and foreclosed real estate, to total assets decreased to 0.83% at December 31, 2019, as compared to 1.43% at December 31, 2018. The decrease in NPAs is mainly attributable to the payoff of two non-accrual commercial real estate loans totaling approximately $8.9 million. The ratio of NPAs to total assets decreased to 0.83% at December 31, 2019, as compared to 0.87% at September 30, 2019. NPAs exclude $2.5 million of Purchased Credit-Impaired (“PCI”) loans acquired through the merger with Community Bank of Bergen County (“Community Bank”). NPAs decreased $9.1 million to $16.7 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $25.8 million at December 31, 2018. Non-accrual loans, excluding $2.5 million of PCI loans, decreased $9.3 million, or 44.9%, to $11.4 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $20.7 million at December 31, 2018. Loans past due 30 to 89 days totaled $7.8 million at December 31, 2019, representing an increase of $4.0 million, or 105.9%, as compared to $3.8 million at December 31, 2018.

The Company continues to actively market its foreclosed real estate properties, the value of which decreased $356 thousand to $3.8 million at December 31, 2019 as compared to $4.1 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in foreclosed real estate properties was largely attributable to the sale of seven properties totaling $1.8 million, which was partially offset by three new foreclosed properties valued at $1.6 million. At December 31, 2019, the Company’s foreclosed real estate properties had an average carrying value of approximately $379 thousand per property.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses increased $1.5 million, or 17.0%, to $10.3 million, at December 31, 2019 as compared to $8.8 million at December 31, 2018. The Company’s outstanding credit mark recorded on the legacy Community Bank and Enterprise portfolios of $420.3 million totaled $6.5 million at December 31, 2019. The Company’s combined coverage of allowance for loan loss and credit mark on the legacy Community Bank and Enterprise portfolios totaled $16.7 million, or 1.02% of the overall loan portfolio, at December 31, 2019. The Company recorded $2.5 million in provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Additionally, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $3 thousand in net recoveries for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans increased to 89.9% at December 31, 2019 from 43.5% at December 31, 2018.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp (Nasdaq: SBBX), is the holding company for SB One Bank, a full-service, commercial bank that operates regionally with 18 branch locations in New Jersey and New York. Established in 1975, SB One Bank's strength is in its ability to build strong personal relationships with its customers and to serve the communities in which it operates. In addition to its branches and loan production offices, SB One Bank offers a full-service insurance agency, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc., and wealth services through SB One Wealth. SB One Bank reinforces its commitment to the communities in which it lives and serves through the SB One Foundation, Inc. which supports various local charitable organizations.

SB One Bancorp was recently added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index. In 2017, it was recognized as one of the top 29 banks and thrifts nationwide and one of three from New Jersey that comprise the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2017. SB One Bancorp is one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in New Jersey as ranked by NJBIZ Magazine. SB One Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Labozzetta, was named one of America’s Business Leaders in Banking by Forbes magazine and American Banker’s Community Banker of the Year in 2016.

For more details on SB One Bank, visit: www.SBOne.bank

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward looking and are made pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements that may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "estimate," “assume,” "believe," "anticipate," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project" or similar words. Such statements are based on SB One Bancorp’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, (1) difficulties and delays in integrating the business or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; (2) operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the mergers with Community Bank and Enterprise, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; (3) changes to interest rates; (4) the ability to control costs and expenses; (5) general economic conditions; (6) the success of SB One Bancorp’s efforts to diversify its revenue base by developing additional sources of non-interest income while continuing to manage its existing fee-based business; and (7) risks associated with the quality of SB One Bancorp’s assets and the ability of its borrowers to comply with repayment. Further information about these and other relevant risks and uncertainties may be found in SB One Bancorp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SB One Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after this date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SB ONE BANCORP

Anthony Labozzetta, President/CEO

Adriano Duarte, CFO

(p) 844-256-7328







SB ONE BANCORP SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (In Thousands, Except Percentages and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) 12/31/2019 VS. 12/31/19 9/30/19 12/31/18 9/30/19 12/31/18 BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS - Period End Balances Total securities $ 216,193 $ 211,467 $ 186,217 2.2 % 16.1 % Total loans 1,628,846 1,563,610 1,474,775 4.2 % 10.4 % Allowance for loan losses (10,267 ) (9,750 ) (8,775 ) 5.3 % 17.0 % Total assets 2,001,657 1,934,259 1,795,703 3.5 % 11.5 % Total deposits 1,525,041 1,526,856 1,353,939 (0.1 ) % 12.6 % Total borrowings and junior subordinated debt 260,983 191,715 247,765 36.1 % 5.3 % Total shareholders' equity 199,229 196,079 185,444 1.6 % 7.4 % FINANCIAL DATA - QUARTER ENDED: Net interest income (tax equivalent) (a) $ 15,011 $ 14,753 $ 11,575 1.7 % 29.7 % Provision for loan losses 548 636 210 (13.8 ) % 161.0 % Total non-interest income 3,217 3,103 2,493 3.7 % 29.0 % Total non-interest expense 10,344 10,187 10,273 1.5 % 0.7 % Income before provision for income taxes (tax equivalent) 7,336 7,033 3,585 4.3 % 104.6 % Provision for income taxes 1,940 1,820 991 6.6 % 95.8 % Taxable equivalent adjustment (a) 65 68 241 (4.4 ) % (73.0 ) % Net income $ 5,331 $ 5,145 $ 2,353 3.6 % 126.6 % Net income per common share - Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 0.29 3.6 % 96.6 % Net income per common share - Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 0.29 3.6 % 96.6 % Return on average assets 1.09 % 1.08 % 0.62 % 1.3 % 76.4 % Return on average equity 10.77 % 10.56 % 6.00 % 2.0 % 79.6 % Efficiency ratio (b) 56.95 % 57.27 % 74.30 % (0.6 ) % (23.3 ) % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.24 % 3.26 % 3.21 % (0.6 ) % 0.9 % Avg. interest earning assets/Avg. interest bearing liabilities 1.25 1.26 1.27 (0.3 ) % (1.6 ) % FINANCIAL DATA - YEAR TO DATE: Net interest income (tax equivalent) (a) $ 59,591 $ 44,968 Provision for loan losses 2,531 1,437 Total non-interest income 14,345 10,749 Total non-interest expense 41,235 40,410 Income before provision for income taxes (tax equivalent) 30,170 13,870 Provision for income taxes 7,096 3,059 Taxable equivalent adjustment (a) 531 888 Net income $ 22,543 $ 9,923 Net income per common share - Basic $ 2.41 $ 1.26 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 2.40 $ 1.25 Return on average assets 1.20 % 0.70 % Return on average equity 11.66 % 6.62 % Efficiency ratio (b) 56.17 % 73.70 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.36 % 3.36 % Avg. interest earning assets/Avg. interest bearing liabilities 1.26 1.28 SHARE INFORMATION: Book value per common share $ 21.29 $ 20.81 $ 19.45 2.3 % 9.4 % Tangible book value per common share 18.19 17.71 16.36 2.7 % 11.1 % Outstanding shares- period ending 9,357,811 9,423,931 9,532,943 (0.7 ) % (1.8 ) % Average diluted shares outstanding (year to date) 9,381,642 9,410,311 7,921,269 (0.3 ) % 18.4 % CAPITAL RATIOS: Total equity to total assets 9.95 % 10.14 % 10.32 % (1.8 ) % (3.5 ) % Leverage ratio (c) 10.16 % 10.22 % 12.06 % (0.6 ) % (15.8 ) % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (c) 11.65 % 12.00 % 12.34 % (2.9 ) % (5.6 ) % Total risk-based capital ratio (c) 12.27 % 12.61 % 12.94 % (2.7 ) % (5.2 ) % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (c) 11.65 % 12.00 % 12.34 % (2.9 ) % (5.6 ) % ASSET QUALITY: Non-accrual loans (e) $ 11,415 $ 12,019 $ 20,704 (5.0 ) % (44.9 ) % Loans 90 days past due and still accruing - 1 - - % - % Troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs") (d) 1,456 1,238 906 17.6 % 60.7 % Foreclosed real estate 3,793 3,600 4,149 5.4 % (8.6 ) % Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 16,664 $ 16,858 $ 25,759 (1.2 ) % (35.3 ) % Foreclosed real estate, criticized and classified assets (e) $ 25,180 $ 24,233 $ 24,006 3.9 % 4.9 % Loans past due 30 to 89 days $ 7,797 $ 5,522 $ 3,787 41.2 % 105.9 % Charge-offs (Recoveries) , net (quarterly) $ 30 $ 440 $ 30 (93.2 ) % - % Charge-offs (Recoveries) , net as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.01 % 0.11 % 0.01 % (93.4 ) % (23.0 ) % Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.70 % 0.77 % 1.40 % (8.8 ) % (49.9 ) % NPAs to total assets 0.83 % 0.87 % 1.43 % (4.5 ) % (41.8 ) % NPAs excluding TDR loans (d) to total assets 0.76 % 0.81 % 1.35 % (5.9 ) % (43.9 ) % Non-accrual loans to total assets 0.57 % 0.62 % 1.12 % (8.2 ) % (49.2 ) % Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-accrual loans 89.94 % 81.12 % 43.51 % 10.9 % 106.7 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.63 % 0.62 % 0.60 % 1.1 % 5.9 % (a) Full taxable equivalent basis, using a 30.09% effective tax rate and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (b) Efficiency ratio calculated non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income (c) SB One Bank capital ratios (d) Troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms (e) PCI loans acquired through merger with Community Bank excluded from non-accrual loans and criticized and classified assets totaled $2.5 million







SB ONE BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) ASSETS December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 9,525 $ 11,768 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 34,161 14,910 Cash and cash equivalents 43,686 26,678 Interest bearing time deposits with other banks 200 200 Securities available for sale, at fair value 212,181 182,139 Securities held to maturity 4,012 4,078 Other Bank Stock, at cost 12,498 11,764 Loans receivable, net of unearned income 1,628,846 1,474,775 Less: allowance for loan losses 10,267 8,775 Net loans receivable 1,618,579 1,466,000 Foreclosed real estate 3,793 4,149 Premises and equipment, net 19,080 19,215 Right-of-use assets, net 4,644 - Accrued interest receivable 6,175 6,546 Goodwill and intangibles 29,039 29,446 Bank-owned life insurance 37,209 35,778 Other assets 10,561 9,710 Total Assets $ 2,001,657 $ 1,795,703 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 258,311 $ 259,807 Interest bearing 1,266,730 1,094,132 Total Deposits 1,525,041 1,353,939 Borrowings 233,114 219,906 Lease liability 4,727 - Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,677 8,555 Subordinated debentures 27,869 27,859 Total Liabilities 1,802,428 1,610,259 Total Stockholders' Equity 199,229 185,444 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,001,657 $ 1,795,703







SB ONE BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended 2019 2018 12/31/19 12/31/18 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 19,183 $ 13,888 $ 75,537 $ 51,359 Securities: Taxable 1,524 1,031 5,466 3,507 Tax-exempt 128 472 1,048 1,744 Federal funds sold - - - - Interest bearing deposits 47 30 258 99 Total Interest Income 20,882 15,421 82,309 56,709 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 4,517 2,805 17,595 8,078 Borrowings 1,102 965 4,388 3,288 Junior subordinated debentures 317 317 1,266 1,263 Total Interest Expense 5,936 4,087 23,249 12,629 Net Interest Income 14,946 11,334 59,060 44,080 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 548 210 2,531 1,437 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 14,398 11,124 56,529 42,643 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service fees on deposit accounts 355 331 1,403 1,290 ATM and debit card fees 277 266 1,075 983 Bank owned life insurance 234 198 931 761 Insurance commissions and fees 1,535 1,379 8,017 6,640 Investment brokerage fees 8 12 134 104 Gain (loss) on securities transactions 531 - 2,055 36 (Loss) gain on disposal of fixed assets (42 ) - (334 ) 9 Other 319 307 1,064 926 Total Non-Interest Income 3,217 2,493 14,345 10,749 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 6,246 5,208 24,934 20,710 Occupancy, net 779 690 3,383 2,776 Data processing 1,053 911 3,992 3,351 Furniture and equipment 370 301 1,345 1,194 Advertising and promotion 151 99 545 587 Professional fees 581 410 1,687 1,412 Director fees 166 140 637 550 FDIC assessment 121 136 706 529 Insurance 32 28 126 210 Stationary and supplies 84 80 331 285 Merger-related expenses - 1,460 - 5,804 Loan collection costs 43 52 276 255 Expenses and write-downs related to foreclosed real estate (47 ) 96 286 324 Amortization of intangible assets 101 65 406 247 Other 664 597 2,581 2,176 Total Non-Interest Expense 10,344 10,273 41,235 40,410 Income before Income Taxes 7,271 3,344 29,639 12,982 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,940 991 7,096 3,059 Net Income $ 5,331 $ 2,353 $ 22,543 $ 9,923 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.29 $ 2.41 $ 1.26 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.29 $ 2.40 $ 1.25







SB ONE BANCORP COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) Earning Assets: Securities: Tax exempt (3) $ 17,566 $ 193 4.36 % $ 63,114 $ 713 4.48 % Taxable 205,615 1,524 2.94 % 130,105 1,031 3.14 % Total securities 223,181 1,717 3.05 % 193,219 1,744 3.58 % Total loans receivable (1) (4) 1,592,100 19,183 4.78 % 1,225,917 13,888 4.49 % Other interest-earning assets 20,872 47 0.89 % 10,973 30 1.08 % Total earning assets 1,836,153 20,947 4.53 % 1,430,109 15,662 4.34 % Non-interest earning assets 125,299 98,408 Allowance for loan losses (10,001 ) (8,753 ) Total Assets $ 1,951,451 $ 1,519,764 Sources of Funds: Interest bearing deposits: NOW $ 256,906 $ 482 0.74 % $ 261,737 $ 417 0.63 % Money market 246,363 965 1.55 % 185,419 879 1.88 % Savings 219,585 283 0.51 % 210,092 284 0.54 % Time 531,415 2,787 2.08 % 292,389 1,225 1.66 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,254,269 4,517 1.43 % 949,637 2,805 1.17 % Borrowed funds 182,274 1,102 2.40 % 144,703 965 2.65 % Subordinated debentures 27,867 317 4.51 % 27,857 317 4.51 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,464,410 5,936 1.61 % 1,122,197 4,087 1.44 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 271,282 235,342 Other liabilities 17,810 5,304 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 289,092 240,646 Stockholders' equity 197,949 156,921 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,951,451 $ 1,519,764 Net Interest Income and Margin (5) 15,011 3.24 % 11,575 3.21 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (65 ) (241 ) Net Interest Income $ 14,946 $ 11,334 (1) Includes loan fee income (2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs (3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans (5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets SB ONE BANCORP COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) Earning Assets: Securities: Tax exempt (3) $ 17,566 $ 193 4.36 % $ 17,712 $ 203 4.55 % Taxable 205,615 1,524 2.94 % 195,463 1,490 3.02 % Total securities 223,181 1,717 3.05 % 213,175 1,693 3.15 % Total loans receivable (1) (4) 1,592,100 19,183 4.78 % 1,548,515 19,135 4.90 % Other interest-earning assets 20,872 47 0.89 % 32,383 97 1.19 % Total earning assets 1,836,153 20,947 4.53 % 1,794,073 20,925 4.63 % Non-interest earning assets 125,299 122,954 Allowance for loan losses (10,001 ) (9,898 ) Total Assets $ 1,951,451 $ 1,907,129 Sources of Funds: Interest bearing deposits: NOW $ 256,906 $ 482 0.74 % $ 242,258 $ 498 0.82 % Money market 246,363 965 1.55 % 234,127 1,080 1.83 % Savings 219,585 283 0.51 % 221,892 369 0.66 % Time 531,415 2,787 2.08 % 531,178 2,808 2.10 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,254,269 4,517 1.43 % 1,229,455 4,755 1.53 % Borrowed funds 182,274 1,102 2.40 % 168,998 1,099 2.58 % Subordinated debentures 27,867 317 4.51 % 27,865 318 4.53 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,464,410 5,936 1.61 % 1,426,318 6,172 1.72 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 271,282 268,864 Other liabilities 17,810 17,141 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 289,092 286,005 Stockholders' equity 197,949 194,806 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,951,451 $ 1,907,129 Net Interest Income and Margin (5) 15,011 3.24 % 14,753 3.26 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (65 ) (68 ) Net Interest Income $ 14,946 $ 14,685 (1) Includes loan fee income (2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs (3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans (5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets SB ONE BANCORP COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) Earning Assets: Securities: Tax exempt (3) $ 36,031 $ 1,579 4.38 % $ 61,673 $ 2,632 4.27 % Taxable 175,597 5,466 3.11 % 126,104 3,507 2.78 % Total securities 211,628 7,045 3.33 % 187,777 6,139 3.27 % Total loans receivable (1) (4) 1,539,816 75,537 4.91 % 1,139,199 51,359 4.51 % Other interest-earning assets 23,308 258 1.11 % 10,586 99 0.94 % Total earning assets 1,774,752 82,840 4.67 % 1,337,562 57,597 4.31 % Non-interest earning assets 119,108 97,078 Allowance for loan losses (9,516 ) (8,185 ) Total Assets $ 1,884,344 $ 1,426,455 Sources of Funds: Interest bearing deposits: NOW $ 251,171 $ 1,879 0.75 % $ 257,314 $ 1,527 0.59 % Money market 238,052 4,388 1.84 % 124,973 1,952 1.56 % Savings 222,392 1,351 0.61 % 216,275 818 0.38 % Time 498,798 9,977 2.00 % 270,807 3,781 1.40 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,210,413 17,595 1.45 % 869,369 8,078 0.93 % Borrowed funds 171,523 4,388 2.56 % 150,294 3,288 2.19 % Subordinated debentures 27,864 1,266 4.54 % 27,853 1,263 4.53 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,409,800 23,249 1.65 % 1,047,516 12,629 1.21 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 268,079 223,984 Other liabilities 13,133 5,060 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 281,212 229,044 Stockholders' equity 193,332 149,895 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,884,344 $ 1,426,455 Net Interest Income and Margin (5) 59,591 3.36 % 44,968 3.36 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (531 ) (888 ) Net Interest Income $ 59,060 $ 44,080 (1) Includes loan fee income (2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs (3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans (5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets







SB ONE BANCORP Segment Reporting (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Banking and Banking and Financial Insurance Financial Insurance Services Services Total Services Services Total Net interest income from external sources $ 14,946 $ - $ 14,946 $ 11,334 $ - $ 11,334 Other income from external sources 1,611 1,606 3,217 1,074 1,419 2,493 Depreciation and amortization 476 13 489 462 8 470 Income before income taxes 7,153 118 7,271 3,178 166 3,344 Income tax expense (1) 1,893 47 1,940 925 66 991 Total assets 1,995,973 5,684 2,001,657 1,790,851 4,852 1,795,703 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2018 Banking and Banking and Financial Insurance Financial Insurance Services Services Total Services Services Total Net interest income from external sources $ 59,060 $ - $ 59,060 $ 44,080 $ - $ 44,080 Other income from external sources 6,129 8,216 14,345 3,975 6,774 10,749 Depreciation and amortization 2,005 46 2,051 1,809 27 1,836 Income before income taxes 27,358 2,281 29,639 10,987 1,995 12,982 Income tax expense (1) 6,184 912 7,096 2,261 798 3,059 Total assets 1,995,973 5,684 2,001,657 1,790,851 4,852 1,795,703 (1) Calculated at statutory tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 for the insurance services segment













EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.