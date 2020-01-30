First Horizon Recognized for Investment in Women

Company Included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Third Straight Year

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) today announced that it was included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The Index recognizes public companies for their commitment to supporting gender equality and advancing women.



“First Horizon strives to create a workplace where all employees feel accepted and valued,” said John Daniel, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at First Horizon. “We believe that championing diversity and inclusion fosters a more creative and innovative workforce. We are proud to be included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and thank them for this recognition.”

First Horizon’s strategic approach to diversity and inclusion – called its Affinity Strategy – focuses on advancing its impact on its workforce, workplace culture and the marketplace:

Workforce: At First Horizon, women represent approximately:i

55% of manager roles

32% of employees in the top three salary levels in the organization

30% of the Executive Management Committee

21% of the Board of Directors

Workplace culture: The First Horizon Women’s Initiative Employee Resource Group, founded more than 20 years ago, also played a major role in its GEI recognitions. Now with more than 500 members, the Women’s Initiative helps female employees develop leadership skills, facilitate mentor-mentee relationships and network with leaders and executives.

Marketplace: Realizing that women have unique financial needs, First Horizon created Women and Wealth, a private client practice dedicated to empowering women’s financial lives. More information about the practice may be found here .

“First Horizon believes that diversity and inclusion are most successful when integrated into the daily operations of business,” said Lynne Walker, executive vice president and director of affinity strategy at First Horizon. “Our company does not isolate diversity or inclusion as separate initiatives, but intentionally and continuously incorporates diversity and inclusion into our overall culture and business efforts to drive company-wide impact.”

To learn more about the First Horizon’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit https://careers.firsthorizon.com/en-US/page/affinity-strategy .

About Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI)

The GEI is the world’s only comprehensive investment-quality data source on gender equality. This year, 325 public companies spanning 50 industries were recognized. For more information about the GEI, please visit bloomberg.com/gei/about/ .

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through First Horizon Bank, First Horizon Advisors, and FHN Financial businesses. The banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee. The company operates approximately 270 bank locations across the Southeast U.S. and 29 FHN Financial offices across the entire U.S. First Horizon Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FHN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company is recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

