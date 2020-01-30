Osisko Gold Royalties Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results and Conference Call Details

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (“Osisko” or the “Corporation”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results will be released after market on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 followed by a conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 am EST.

Q4 and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call Information

Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in at 1-(617) 826-1698 (international), or 1-(877) 648-7976 (North American toll free). An operator will direct participants to the call.

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00 pm EST on February 20, 2020 until 11:59 pm EST on February 28, 2020 with the following dial in numbers: 1-(855) 859-2056 (North American toll free) or 1-(404) 537-3406, access code 1189268. The replay will also be available on our website at www.osiskogr.com .

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company that holds a North American focused portfolio of over 135 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its 5% NSR royalty on the Canadian Malartic Mine, the largest gold mine in Canada. Osisko also holds an equity portfolio of publicly traded resource companies, including a 15.9% interest in Osisko Mining Inc., a 17.9% interest in Osisko Metals Incorporated and a 19.9% interest in Falco Resources Ltd.

Osisko is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Québec, with its head office is located at 1100 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties: Investor Relations

Tel. (514) 940-0670

info@osiskogr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.