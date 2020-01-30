Secretary Brouillette Applauds IAEA For Selecting the United States to Host the 2021 Nuclear Power Ministerial

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, United States Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette issued the following statement applauding the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for selecting the United States to host the 2021 Nuclear Power Ministerial:

“The United States is honored to be selected as the host of the 2021 Nuclear Power Ministerial and we thank the IAEA for the opportunity to lead this important international dialogue,” said Secretary Brouillette. “This event will occur at a defining moment when IAEA members will work together to unlock the full power and potential of safe, reliable, and clean nuclear power around the globe.”

The Ministerial, held every four years, brings together IAEA members to explore views on the development and deployment of nuclear power. This high-level dialogue converges experts and government officials of 171 member countries to address challenges and opportunities in the nuclear energy sector. This will be the first time the Ministerial is held in the Western Hemisphere.

