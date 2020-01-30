United States Steel Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

Full-year 2019 net loss of $642 million, or $3.75 per diluted share; fourth quarter 2019 net loss of $680 million, or $4.00 per diluted share. Includes $609 million and $567 million of restructuring charges and tax valuation allowance for full year and fourth quarter 2019, respectively.



Full-year 2019 adjusted net earnings of $15 million, or $0.09 per diluted share; fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net loss of $109 million, or $0.64 per diluted share.

Full-year 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $711 million; fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $4 million.

Transition to our world-competitive, "best of both" business model supported by significant actions taken in 2019: achieved $75 million of run-rate fixed cost reductions, adjusted capital spending to prioritize strategic investments, raised $1.1 billion of incremental capital to support nimble strategy execution and closed on our 49.9% investment in Big River Steel.

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) reported a full-year 2019 net loss of $642 million, or $3.75 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings were $15 million, or $0.09 per diluted share. This compares to full-year 2018 net earnings of $1,115 million, or $6.25 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for 2018 were $957 million, or $5.36 per diluted share.

Fourth quarter 2019 net loss of $680 million, or $4.00 per diluted share. Adjusted net loss was $109 million, or $0.64 per diluted share. This compares to fourth quarter 2018 net earnings of $592 million, or $3.34 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for fourth quarter 2018 were $324 million, or $1.82 per diluted share.

Earnings Highlights Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Sales $ 2,824 $ 3,691 $ 12,937 $ 14,178 Segment (loss) earnings before interest and income taxes Flat-Rolled $ (79 ) $ 328 $ 196 $ 883 U. S. Steel Europe (30 ) 62 (57 ) 359 Tubular (46 ) (3 ) (67 ) (58 ) Other Businesses (3 ) 11 23 55 Total segment (loss) earnings before interest and income taxes $ (158 ) $ 398 $ 95 $ 1,239 Other items not allocated to segments (218 ) (85 ) (325 ) (115 ) (Loss) earnings before interest and income taxes $ (376 ) $ 313 $ (230 ) $ 1,124 Net interest and other financial costs 71 60 222 312 Income tax provision (benefit) 233 (339 ) 190 (303 ) Net (loss) earnings $ (680 ) $ 592 $ (642 ) $ 1,115 (Loss) earnings per diluted share $ (4.00 ) $ 3.34 $ (3.75 ) $ 6.25 Adjusted net (loss) earnings (a) $ (109 ) $ 324 $ 15 $ 957 Adjusted net (loss) earnings per diluted share (a) $ (0.64 ) $ 1.82 $ 0.09 $ 5.36 Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (a) $ 4 $ 535 $ 711 $ 1,760

(a) Please refer to the non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this document for the reconciliation of these amounts.

“We are pleased to deliver better than expected results to end the year and are excited to turn the page to 2020 where we will continue to transition the business towards our future," said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. "2019 was a year of notable strategic progress and we took swift action to reposition the business ... we achieved $75 million of run-rate fixed cost reductions, we demonstrated flexibility by adjusting our 2020 capital spending to prioritize strategic investments, and we de-risked strategy execution by raising $1.1 billion of incremental capital."



Burritt continued, “We will take another step towards our world-competitive, 'best of both' strategy this year as we complete two important strategic projects … the electric arc furnace at Tubular and our XG3 AHSS investment at our PRO-TEC joint venture. These projects will be yet another proof point to the market that our strategy will deliver cost and capability differentiation that is valuable to our customers, stockholders and employees. I have never been more confident in our strategy and that our investments in Big River and Endless Casting and Rolling are the right priorities. We won't be the biggest steel company ... but we will be the only 'best of both' steel company."

The Company currently expects the first quarter of 2020 to be the trough for the year due to the normal seasonality of our mining operations and lower first quarter shipments in Flat-rolled as the Company prepares for the April blast furnace outage at Gary Works. Big River Steel expects their full-year 2020 depreciation and amortization expense and net interest costs to be approximately $150 million and approximately $95 million, respectively.

The Company will conduct a conference call on the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings on Friday, January 31, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard. To listen to the webcast of the conference call, and to access the company's slide presentation, visit the U. S. Steel website, www.ussteel.com, and click on the “Investors” section. Replays of the conference call will be available on the website after 10:30 a.m. on January 31.





UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY SUPPLEMENTAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 OPERATING STATISTICS Average realized price: ($/net ton unless otherwise noted)(a) Flat-Rolled 699 823 753 811 U. S. Steel Europe 622 686 652 693 U. S. Steel Europe (€/net ton) 562 601 582 586 Tubular 1,298 1,488 1,450 1,483 Steel shipments (thousands of net tons):(a) Flat-Rolled 2,517 2,733 10,700 10,510 U. S. Steel Europe 757 1,073 3,590 4,457 Tubular 193 216 769 780 Total Steel Shipments 3,467 4,022 15,059 15,747 Intersegment steel (unless otherwise noted) shipments (thousands of net tons): Flat-Rolled to Tubular 46 66 258 224 Flat-Rolled to U. S. Steel Europe (iron ore pellets and fines) — — 424 — U. S. Steel Europe to Flat-Rolled — — — 22 Raw steel production (thousands of net tons): Flat-Rolled 2,567 3,334 11,409 11,893 U. S. Steel Europe 773 1,213 3,903 5,023 Raw steel capability utilization:(b) Flat-Rolled 60 % 78 % 67 % 70 % U. S. Steel Europe 61 % 96 % 78 % 100 % CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (dollars in millions) Flat-Rolled $ 179 $ 289 $ 943 $ 820 U. S. Steel Europe 42 41 153 104 Tubular 48 12 145 45 Other Businesses 5 13 11 32 Total $ 274 $ 355 $ 1,252 $ 1,001 (a) Excludes intersegment shipments. (b) Based on annual raw steel production capability of 17.0 million net tons for Flat-Rolled and 5.0 million net tons for U. S. Steel Europe.





UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET SALES $ 2,824 $ 3,691 $ 12,937 $ 14,178 Operating expenses (income): Cost of sales (excludes items shown below) 2,781 3,204 12,082 12,305 Selling, general and administrative expenses 66 85 289 336 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 162 137 616 521 Earnings from investees (11 ) (22 ) (79 ) (61 ) Gain on equity investee transactions — (20 ) — (38 ) Restructuring charges 221 — 275 — Net gain on disposal of assets (4 ) (3 ) (1 ) (6 ) Other income, net (15 ) (3 ) (15 ) (3 ) Total operating expenses 3,200 3,378 13,167 13,054 (LOSS) EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND INCOME TAXES (376 ) 313 (230 ) 1,124 Net interest and other financial costs 71 60 222 312 (LOSS) EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (447 ) 253 (452 ) 812 Income tax provision (benefit) 233 (339 ) 190 (303 ) Net (loss) earnings (680 ) 592 (642 ) 1,115 Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — — NET (LOSS) EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION $ (680 ) $ 592 $ (642 ) $ 1,115 COMMON STOCK DATA: Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to United States Steel Corporation stockholders: Basic $ (4.00 ) $ 3.36 $ (3.75 ) $ 6.31 Diluted $ (4.00 ) $ 3.34 $ (3.75 ) $ 6.25 Weighted average shares, in thousands Basic 170,041 176,091 171,418 176,633 Diluted 170,041 177,649 171,418 178,461 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.20 $ 0.20





UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2018 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Net (loss) earnings $ (642 ) $ 1,115 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 616 521 Gain on equity investee transactions — (38 ) Restructuring charges 275 — Loss on debt extinguishment — 98 Pensions and other post-employment benefits 101 77 Deferred income taxes 215 (329 ) Net gain on disposal of assets (1 ) (6 ) Working capital changes 276 (404 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 13 (8 ) Other operating activities (171 ) (88 ) Total 682 938 Cash used in investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,252 ) (1,001 ) Investment in Big River Steel (710 ) — Disposal of assets 4 10 Proceeds from sale of ownership interests in equity investees — 30 Other investing activities — (2 ) Total (1,958 ) (963 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities: Revolving credit facilities - borrowings, net of financing costs 860 228 Revolving credit facilities - repayments (100 ) — Issuance of long-term debt, net of financing costs 702 640 Repayment of long-term debt (155 ) (1,299 ) Common stock repurchased (88 ) (75 ) Receipts from exercise of stock options — 35 Taxes paid for equity compensation plans (7 ) (8 ) Dividends paid (35 ) (36 ) Total 1,177 (515 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2 ) (17 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (101 ) (557 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year 1,040 1,597 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 939 $ 1,040





UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 749 $ 1,000 Receivables, net 1,177 1,659 Inventories 1,785 2,092 Other current assets 102 79 Total current assets 3,813 4,830 Operating lease assets 230 — Property, plant and equipment, net 5,447 4,865 Investments and long-term receivables, net 1,466 513 Intangible assets, net 150 158 Deferred income tax benefits 7 445 Other noncurrent assets 530 171 Total assets $ 11,643 $ 10,982 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 2,054 2,535 Payroll and benefits payable 383 440 Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt 14 65 Other current liabilities 221 157 Total current liabilities 2,672 3,197 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 177 — Long-term debt, less unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 3,627 2,316 Employee benefits 532 980 Other long-term liabilities 554 286 United States Steel Corporation stockholders' equity 4,080 4,202 Noncontrolling interests 1 1 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,643 $ 10,982





UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) EARNINGS Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (a) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation to adjusted net (loss) earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation Net (loss) earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ (680 ) $ 592 $ (642 ) $ 1,115 December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire (3 ) — 41 — Restructuring charges 221 — 263 — Big River Steel options mark to market 7 — 7 — United Steelworkers labor agreement signing bonus & related costs — 88 — 81 Tax valuation allowance 346 (374 ) 346 (374 ) Gain on equity investee transactions — (20 ) — (38 ) Loss on debt extinguishment and related costs — 21 — 101 Granite City Works restart costs — 17 — 80 Granite City Works temporary idling charges — — — (8 ) Total adjustments 571 (268 ) 657 (158 ) Adjusted net (loss) earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ (109 ) $ 324 $ 15 $ 957 Reconciliation to adjusted diluted net (loss) earnings per share Diluted net (loss) earnings per share $ (4.00 ) $ 3.34 $ (3.75 ) $ 6.25 December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire (0.02 ) — 0.23 — Restructuring charges 1.30 — 1.53 — Big River Steel options mark to market 0.04 — 0.04 — United Steelworkers labor agreement signing bonus & related costs — 0.49 — 0.45 Tax valuation allowance 2.04 (2.11 ) 2.04 (2.11 ) Gain on equity investee transactions — (0.11 ) — (0.21 ) Loss on debt extinguishment and related costs — 0.12 — 0.57 Granite City Works restart costs — 0.09 — 0.45 Granite City Works temporary idling charges — — — (0.04 ) Total adjustments 3.36 (1.52 ) 3.84 (0.89 ) Adjusted diluted net (loss) earnings per share $ (0.64 ) $ 1.82 $ 0.09 $ 5.36 (a) The adjustments included in this table for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 have been tax effected. This includes the first nine months of the 2019 year to date amounts. The adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 have not been tax effected due to the full valuation allowance on our domestic deferred tax assets in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the entirety of 2018.





UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ (680 ) $ 592 $ (642 ) $ 1,115 Income tax provision (benefit) 233 (339 ) 190 (303 ) Net interest and other financial costs 71 60 222 312 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 162 137 616 521 EBITDA (214 ) 450 386 1,645 December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire (3 ) — 50 — Restructuring charges 221 — 275 — United Steelworkers labor agreement signing bonus & related costs — 88 — 81 Gain on equity investee transactions — (20 ) — (38 ) Granite City Works restart costs — 17 — 80 Granite City Works temporary idling charges — — — (8 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4 $ 535 $ 711 $ 1,760

We present adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share, earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures, as additional measurements to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. We believe that EBITDA, considered along with net earnings (loss), is a relevant indicator of trends relating to our operating performance and provides management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results to the operating results of other companies.

Adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share are non-GAAP measures that exclude the financial effects of items such as restructuring charges, the December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire, the Big River Steel options mark to market, United Steelworkers labor agreement signing bonus and related costs, the impact of the tax valuation allowance, the effects of gains on equity investee transactions, debt extinguishment and other related costs, facility restart costs, significant temporary idling charges and other charges that are not part of the Company's core operations (Adjustment Items). Adjusted EBITDA is also a non-GAAP measure that excludes the financial effects of the Adjustment Items. We present adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our ongoing operating performance and established trends affecting our core operations, by excluding the Adjustment Items. U. S. Steel's management considers adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA as alternative measures of operating performance and not alternative measures of the Company's liquidity. U. S. Steel’s management considers adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA useful to investors by facilitating a comparison of our operating performance to the operating performance of our competitors. Additionally, the presentation of adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA provides insight into management’s view and assessment of the Company’s ongoing operating performance, because management does not consider the adjusting items when evaluating the Company’s financial performance. Adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for net earnings (loss), earnings (loss) per diluted share or other financial measures as computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A condensed consolidated statement of operations (unaudited), condensed consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited), condensed consolidated balance sheet (unaudited) and preliminary supplemental statistics (unaudited) for U. S. Steel are attached.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains information that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “forecast,” “aim,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, operating performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements relating to volume changes, share of sales and earnings per share changes, and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. Our Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and those described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. References to "we," "us," "our," the "Company," and "U. S. Steel," refer to United States Steel Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries.

