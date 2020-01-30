There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,447 in the last 365 days.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- WAUWATOSA, Wis., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $8.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $5.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Net income per diluted share was $1.37 for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to net income per diluted share of $1.11 for the year ended December 31, 2018.

“We finished a successful fiscal 2019 with a record pre-tax income for a 4th quarter,” said Douglas Gordon, CEO of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “The record $11.8 million in consolidated 4th quarter pre-tax income represents a 62.2% increase over the prior year’s comparable quarter. The results are driven by a record pre-tax 4th quarter from the Community Banking segment and another successful quarter from the Mortgage Banking segment. During the quarter, the Community Banking segment achieved loan and deposit growth, while continuing to invest in technology and additional branch locations for the convenience of our customers. The Mortgage Banking segment continued to benefit from increased production volumes of refinance products, while maintaining a continued focus on cost discipline throughout the organization.” 

Highlights of the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

  • Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $8.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $5.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
  • Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $35.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $30.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.
  • Consolidated return on average assets was 1.75% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to 1.18% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
  • Consolidated return on average assets was 1.82% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 1.64% for the year ended December 31, 2018.
  • Consolidated return on average equity was 8.91% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 5.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
  • Consolidated return on average equity was 9.14% for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 7.60% for the year ended December 31, 2018.  
  • Dividends declared totaled $0.12 per share during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 amounting to a total of $0.98 in dividends declared per share during the year ended December 31, 2019.
  • The Company returned a total of $48.4 million to shareholders through dividends declared and stock repurchases in 2019. 

Community Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $8.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which represents a 10.5% increase compared to $7.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
  • Net interest income totaled $13.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which represents a 2.2% decrease compared to $13.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
  • Average loans held for investment totaled $1.38 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which represents an increase of $15.0 million, or 1.1%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Average loans held for investment increased $1.4 million, or 0.4% annualized, compared to $1.38 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
  • Net interest margin decreased 20 basis points to 2.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to 2.99% for the quarter December 31, 2018, which was a result of the increase in cost of funding as money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and borrowings repriced at higher rates over the past year. Net interest margin decreased one basis point compared to 2.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
  • The segment had $200,000 negative provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to no provision for loan losses for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Net recoveries totaled $10,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to net recoveries of $22,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
  • Noninterest income increased $734,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as loan prepayment penalties on existing loans increased. Additionally, the bank received fees for originating loan swaps which began in the current quarter.
  • Noninterest expenses decreased $161,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Compensation expenses decreased $68,000 as health insurance expense decreased offset by an increase in salaries. Advertising expense increased $132,000 as we increased efforts to attract new customers and data processing expense increased $161,000 as we continue to make investments in technology. Professional fees decreased $177,000 due to less consulting and net real estate owned expenses decreased $189,000 as gains on sales of real estate owned increased. Other noninterest expenses decreased $73,000 as FDIC insurance premiums decreased offset by increased losses on fixed asset disposals.
  • The efficiency ratio was 46.23% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 48.69% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
  • Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.06 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $36.4 million, or 3.6%, compared to $1.02 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  Average deposits increased $9.0 million, or 3.4% annualized, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
  • Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.39% at December 31, 2019, 0.41% at September 30, 2019, and 0.45% at December 31, 2018.
  • Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.47% at December 31, 2019, 0.62% at September 30, 2019, and 0.50% at December 31, 2018.

Mortgage Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $3.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $308,000 of pre-tax loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
  • Loan originations increased approximately $176.9 million, or 29.5%, to $777.1 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $600.2 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 72.1% of originations for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to 91.1% of total originations for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
  • Mortgage banking income increased $7.5 million, or 29.8%, to $32.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $25.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
  • Gross margin on loans sold increased to 4.27% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 4.17% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. 

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha/Brookfield, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin along with a commercial lending office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.”  Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements.  These factors include (i) exposure to the deterioration in the commercial and residential real estate markets which could result in increased charge-offs and increases in the allowance for loan losses,  (ii) various other factors, including changes in economic conditions affecting borrowers, new information regarding outstanding loans and identification of additional problem loans, which could require an increase in the allowance for loan losses, (iii) Waterstone’s ability to maintain required levels of capital and other current and future regulatory requirements, (iv) the impact of recent and future legislative initiatives on the financial markets, and (v) those factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.


   
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  
(Unaudited)  
   
    For The Three Months Ended
December 31,		 For The Year Ended
December 31,		  
    2019   2018   2019   2018    
    (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest income:            
Loans $ 18,547   17,468   72,235   66,966    
Mortgage-related securities   718   723   2,978   2,648    
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,013   1,137   4,528   4,086    
Total interest income   20,278   19,328   79,741   73,700    
Interest expense:            
Deposits   4,465   3,540   17,278   11,627    
Borrowings   2,687   2,322   10,266   7,896    
Total interest expense   7,152   5,862   27,544   19,523    
Net interest income   13,126   13,466   52,197   54,177    
Provision for loan losses   (170 ) -   (900 ) (1,060 )  
                     
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   13,296   13,466   53,097   55,237    
                     
Noninterest income:            
Service charges on loans and deposits   1,091   348   2,363   1,680    
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance   356   352   1,935   1,848    
Mortgage banking income   32,140   24,221   125,666   113,151    
Other   222   715   786   1,520    
Total noninterest income   33,809   25,636   130,750   118,199    
Noninterest expenses:            
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits   26,491   23,114   101,718   97,784    
Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment   2,521   2,860   10,606   10,855    
Advertising   1,051   1,039   3,885   4,123    
Data processing   989   735   3,630   2,792    
Communications   320   382   1,359   1,611    
Professional fees   1,167   397   3,605   2,327    
Real estate owned   (221 ) (62 ) (146 ) 1    
Loan processing expense   746   643   3,288   3,372    
Other   2,273   2,738   8,328   10,291    
Total noninterest expenses   35,337   31,846   136,273   133,156    
Income before income taxes   11,768   7,256   47,574   40,280    
Income tax expense   2,974   1,578   11,671   9,526    
Net income $ 8,794   5,678   35,903   30,754    
Income per share:            
Basic $ 0.34   0.21   1.38   1.12    
Diluted $ 0.34   0.21   1.37   1.11    
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic   25,586   26,994   26,021   27,363    
Diluted   25,852   27,218   26,247   27,634    
             
             
             


   
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION  
   
  December 31, December 31,  
    2019     2018    
  (Unaudited)    
Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Cash $ 52,814   $ 48,234    
Federal funds sold   12,704     25,100    
               
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments   8,782     12,767    
Cash and cash equivalents   74,300     86,101    
Securities available for sale (at fair value)   178,476     185,720    
Loans held for sale (at fair value)   220,123     141,616    
Loans receivable   1,388,031     1,379,148    
Less: Allowance for loan losses   12,387     13,249    
Loans receivable, net   1,375,644     1,365,899    
       
Office properties and equipment, net   25,028     24,524    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)   21,150     19,350    
Cash surrender value of life insurance   69,665     67,550    
Real estate owned, net   748     2,152    
Prepaid expenses and other assets   31,213     22,469    
Total assets $ 1,996,347   $ 1,915,381    
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Liabilities:      
Demand deposits $ 130,063   $ 139,111    
Money market and savings deposits   197,942     163,511    
Time deposits   739,771     735,873    
Total deposits   1,067,776     1,038,495    
       
Borrowings   483,562     435,046    
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   4,212     4,371    
Other liabilities   47,111     37,790    
Total liabilities   1,602,661     1,515,702    
       
Shareholders' equity:      
Preferred stock   -     -    
Common stock   271     285    
Additional paid-in capital   211,997     232,406    
Retained earnings   197,393     187,153    
Unearned ESOP shares   (16,617 )   (17,804 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes   642     (2,361 )  
Total shareholders' equity   393,686     399,679    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,996,347   $ 1,915,381    
       
Share Information      
Shares outstanding   27,148     28,463    
Book value per share $ 14.50   $ 14.04    
Closing market price $ 19.03   $ 16.76    
Price to book ratio   131.24 %   119.37 %  
       


   
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA  
(Unaudited)  
             
  At or For the Three Months Ended  
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,  
    2019   2019 2019 2019 2018  
  (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Condensed Results of Operations:            
Net interest income $ 13,126   13,154   12,981   12,936   13,466    
Provision for loan losses   (170 ) (80 ) 30   (680 ) -    
Total noninterest income   33,809   37,494   35,190   24,257   25,636    
Total noninterest expense   35,337   36,232   35,355   29,349   31,846    
Income before income taxes   11,768   14,496   12,786   8,524   7,256    
Income tax expense   2,974   3,572   3,143   1,982   1,578    
Net income $ 8,794   10,924   9,643   6,542   5,678    
Income per share – basic $ 0.34   0.42   0.37   0.25   0.21    
Income per share – diluted $ 0.34   0.42   0.37   0.24   0.21    
Dividends declared per share $ 0.12   0.12   0.12   0.62   0.12    
             
Performance Ratios (annualized):            
Return on average assets - QTD   1.75 % 2.17 % 1.95 % 1.39 % 1.18 %  
Return on average equity - QTD   8.91 % 11.15 % 9.96 % 6.65 % 5.58 %  
Net interest margin - QTD   2.79 % 2.80 % 2.82 % 2.93 % 2.99 %  
             
Return on average assets - YTD   1.82 % 1.84 % 1.67 % 1.39 % 1.64 %  
Return on average equity - YTD   9.14 % 9.21 % 8.28 % 6.65 % 7.60 %  
Net interest margin - YTD   2.83 % 2.85 % 2.88 % 2.93 % 3.09 %  
             
Asset Quality Ratios:            
Past due loans to total loans   0.47 % 0.62 % 0.61 % 0.46 % 0.50 %  
Nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.51 % 0.46 % 0.41 % 0.49 % 0.48 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.39 % 0.41 % 0.37 % 0.44 % 0.45 %  
             


 
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
(Unaudited)
           
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Average balances (Dollars in Thousands)
Interest-earning assets          
Loans receivable and held for sale 1,573,190   1,579,575   1,552,199   1,477,991   1,496,125  
Mortgage related securities 110,426   114,051   114,537   115,674   111,004  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 183,447   169,621   180,111   194,669   179,232  
  Total interest-earning assets 1,867,063   1,863,247   1,846,847   1,788,334   1,786,361  
Noninterest-earning assets 125,904   137,723   136,263   125,396   119,715  
  Total assets 1,992,967   2,000,970   1,983,110   1,913,730   1,906,076  
           
Interest-bearing liabilities          
Demand accounts 38,650   37,015   35,744   36,268   36,941  
Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 215,332   206,474   193,542   176,237   184,873  
Certificates of deposit 737,726   739,544   736,798   735,471   722,774  
  Total interest-bearing deposits 991,708   983,033   966,084   947,976   944,588  
Borrowings 485,482   509,099   504,940   438,905   439,601  
  Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,477,190   1,492,132   1,471,024   1,386,881   1,384,189  
                     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 85,815   86,849   91,545   97,951   97,677  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 38,580   33,130   32,143   30,027   20,219  
  Total liabilities 1,601,585   1,612,111   1,594,712   1,514,859   1,502,085  
Equity 391,382   388,859   388,398   398,871   403,991  
  Total liabilities and equity 1,992,967   2,000,970   1,983,110   1,913,730   1,906,076  
           
Average Yield/Costs (annualized)          
Loans receivable and held for sale 4.68 % 4.66 % 4.66 % 4.69 % 4.63 %
Mortgage related securities 2.58 % 2.56 % 2.68 % 2.66 % 2.58 %
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 2.19 % 2.53 % 2.50 % 2.73 % 2.52 %
  Total interest-earning assets 4.31 % 4.34 % 4.32 % 4.35 % 4.29 %
           
Demand accounts 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.09 %
Money market and savings accounts 0.66 % 0.57 % 0.66 % 0.63 % 0.47 %
Certificates of deposit 2.20 % 2.24 % 2.19 % 2.04 % 1.82 %
  Total interest-bearing deposits 1.79 % 1.81 % 1.80 % 1.71 % 1.49 %
Borrowings 2.20 % 2.14 % 2.06 % 2.08 % 2.10 %
  Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.92 % 1.92 % 1.89 % 1.82 % 1.68 %
           


 
COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
             
    At or For the Three Months Ended
    December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
    (Dollars in Thousands)
Condensed Results of Operations:            
Net interest income $ 13,472   13,885   13,530   13,132   13,774  
Provision for loan losses   (200 ) (150 ) -   (700 ) -  
Total noninterest income   1,645   1,415   1,079   881   911  
Noninterest expenses:            
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits   4,693   4,075   4,671   4,756   4,761  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment   894   942   944   972   842  
Advertising   317   202   220   181   185  
Data processing   583   588   493   457   422  
Communications   93   90   93   82   92  
Professional fees   162   223   160   268   339  
Real estate owned   (251 ) 24   19   32   (62 )
Loan processing expense   -   -   -   -   -  
Other   498   583   635   489   571  
Total noninterest expense   6,989   6,727   7,235   7,237   7,150  
Income before income taxes   8,328   8,723   7,374   7,476   7,535  
Income tax expense   2,033   1,982   1,594   1,687   1,632  
Net income $ 6,295   6,741   5,780   5,789   5,903  
             
Efficiency ratio - QTD   46.23 % 43.97 % 49.52 % 51.64 % 48.69 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD   47.74 % 48.27 % 50.56 % 51.64 % 47.63 %


 
MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
           
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2019   2019  2019  2019  2018 
  (Dollars in Thousands)
Condensed Results of Operations:          
Net interest income $ (399 ) (774 ) (529 ) (208 ) (332 )
Provision for loan losses   30   70   30   20   -  
Total noninterest income   32,440   36,535   34,364   23,571   24,986  
Noninterest expenses:          
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits   21,975   23,616   22,579   16,060   18,499  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment   1,627   1,687   1,736   1,804   2,018  
Advertising   734   711   743   777   854  
Data processing   402   411   372   308   309  
Communications   227   268   260   246   290  
Professional fees   1,000   688   620   426   52  
Real estate owned   30   -   -   -   -  
Loan processing expense   746   858   879   805   643  
Other   1,918   1,725   1,186   1,912   2,297  
Total noninterest expense   28,659   29,964   28,375   22,338   24,962  
Income (loss) before income taxes   3,352   5,727   5,430   1,005   (308 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   921   1,584   1,545   286   (62 )
Net income (loss) $ 2,431   4,143   3,885   719   (246 )
           
Efficiency ratio - QTD   89.44 % 83.79 % 83.86 % 95.61 % 101.25 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD   87.47 % 86.79 % 88.66 % 95.61 % 92.89 %
           
Loan originations $ 777,073   851,297   793,254   501,432   600,156  
Purchase   72.1 % 79.0 % 87.6 % 89.9 % 91.1 %
Refinance   27.9 % 21.0 % 12.4 % 10.1 % 8.9 %
Gross margin on loans sold(1)   4.27 % 4.30 % 4.29 % 4.57 % 4.17 %
(1) - Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations
           


Contact: Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.