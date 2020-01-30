Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Announces the Pricing of the Private Offering of Jefferson Energy Companies Series 2020 Bonds

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI), through its Jefferson Energy companies (“Jefferson”), and The Port of Beaumont Navigation District of Jefferson County, Texas, announced the pricing of their previously announced private offering of Series 2020 Bonds with an aggregate principal amount of $263,980,000.



The Series 2020 Bonds will be designated as $184,920,000 of Series 2020A Dock and Wharf Facility Revenue Bonds (the “Series 2020A Bonds”), and $79,060,000 of Series 2020B Taxable Facility Revenue Bonds (the “Taxable Series 2020B Bonds”).

The Series 2020A Bonds maturing on January 1, 2035 ($53,520,000 aggregate principal amount) will bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.625%, the Series 2020A Bonds maturing on January 1, 2050 ($131,400,000 aggregate principal amount) will bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.00%, and the Taxable Series 2020B Bonds will mature on January 1, 2025 and will bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.00%. The closing of the offering is subject to certain limited conditions and is expected to occur on or before February 11, 2020.

The Series 2020 Bonds are special, limited obligations of The Port of Beaumont Navigation District of Jefferson County, Texas, payable from, and secured solely by, the trust estate and the collateral pledged therefor. Contractual arrangements entered into in connection with the offering will provide that Jefferson bears the economic obligation to pay principal, interest and other amounts under the Series 2020 Bonds as and when due.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to the Company’s anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering, and the anticipated closing and closing date of the offering. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead are based on our present beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. You can identify these forward- looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us, that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019, as updated by annual, quarterly and other reports the Company files with the SEC.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

(212) 798-6128

aandreini@fortress.com



