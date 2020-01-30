UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2019 DISTRIBUTIONS

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) today announced the tax treatment of its 2019 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of UMH’s common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2019.

Common - CUSIP 903002103

Shown as Dollars ($) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long- Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/19 $ 0.18 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.18 $ 0.00 6/17/19 $ 0.18 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.18 $ 0.00 9/16/19 $ 0.18 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.18 $ 0.00 12/16/19 $ 0.18 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.18 $ 0.00 TOTAL $ 0.72 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.72 $ 0.00 Shown as a Percentage (%) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income

(1a) Total Long- Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/19 $ 0.18 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 % 0 % 6/17/19 $ 0.18 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 % 0 % 9/16/19 $ 0.18 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 % 0 % 12/16/19 $ 0.18 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 % 0 % TOTAL $ 0.72 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 % 0 %





8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002301

Shown as Dollars ($) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income

(1a) Total Long- Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/19 $ 0.500000 $ 0.296190 $ 0.013485 $ 0.00 $ 0.190325 $ 0.296190 6/17/19 $ 0.500000 $ 0.296190 $ 0.013485 $ 0.00 $ 0.190325 $ 0.296190 9/16/19 $ 0.500000 $ 0.296190 $ 0.013485 $ 0.00 $ 0.190325 $ 0.296190 12/16/19 $ 0.500000 $ 0.296190 $ 0.013485 $ 0.00 $ 0.190325 $ 0.296190 TOTAL $ 2.000000 $ 1.184760 $ 0.053940 $ 0.00 $ 0.761300 $ 1.184760 Shown as a Percentage (%) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income

(1a) Total Long- Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/19 $ 0.500000 59.237944 % 2.696796 % 0 % 38.065260 % 59.237944 % 6/17/19 $ 0.500000 59.237944 % 2.696796 % 0 % 38.065260 % 59.237944 % 9/16/19 $ 0.500000 59.237944 % 2.696796 % 0 % 38.065260 % 59.237944 % 12/16/19 $ 0.500000 59.237944 % 2.696796 % 0 % 38.065260 % 59.237944 % TOTAL $ 2.000000 59.237944 % 2.696796 % 0 % 38.065260 % 59.237944 %

6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002400

Shown as Dollars ($) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income

(1a) Total Long-

Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/19 $ 0.421875 $ 0.249910 $ 0.011377 $ 0.00 $ 0.160588 $ 0.249910 6/17/19 $ 0.421875 $ 0.249910 $ 0.011377 $ 0.00 $ 0.160588 $ 0.249910 9/16/19 $ 0.421875 $ 0.249910 $ 0.011377 $ 0.00 $ 0.160588 $ 0.249910 12/16/19 $ 0.421875 $ 0.249910 $ 0.011377 $ 0.00 $ 0.160588 $ 0.249910 TOTAL $ 1.687500 $ 0.999640 $ 0.045508 $ 0.00 $ 0.642352 $ 0.999640





Shown as a Percentage (%) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income

(1a) Total Long-

Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/19 $ 0.421875 59.237944 % 2.696796 % 0 % 38.065260 % 59.237944 % 6/17/19 $ 0.421875 59.237944 % 2.696796 % 0 % 38.065260 % 59.237944 % 9/16/19 $ 0.421875 59.237944 % 2.696796 % 0 % 38.065260 % 59.237944 % 12/16/19 $ 0.421875 59.237944 % 2.696796 % 0 % 38.065260 % 59.237944 % TOTAL $ 1.687500 59.237944 % 2.696796 % 0 % 38.065260 % 59.237944 %

6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002509

Shown as Dollars ($) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-

Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/19 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.236025 $ 0.010745 $ 0.00 $ 0.1516675 $ 0.236025 6/17/19 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.236025 $ 0.010745 $ 0.00 $ 0.1516675 $ 0.236025 9/16/19 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.236025 $ 0.010745 $ 0.00 $ 0.1516675 $ 0.236025 12/16/19 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.236025 $ 0.010745 $ 0.00 $ 0.1516675 $ 0.236025 TOTAL $ 1.5937500 $ 0.944100 $ 0.042980 $ 0.00 $ 0.6066700 $ 0.944100





Shown as a Percentage (%) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-

Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/19 $ 0.3984375 59.237944 % 2.696796 % 0 % 38.065260 % 59.237944 % 6/17/19 $ 0.3984375 59.237944 % 2.696796 % 0 % 38.065260 % 59.237944 % 9/16/19 $ 0.3984375 59.237944 % 2.696796 % 0 % 38.065260 % 59.237944 % 12/16/19 $ 0.3984375 59.237944 % 2.696796 % 0 % 38.065260 % 59.237944 % TOTAL $ 1.5937500 59.237944 % 2.696796 % 0 % 38.065260 % 59.237944 %

NOTE: Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distributions reported in Box 2a. Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Non-Qualifying Ordinary Income reported in Box 1a.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS

Common - CUSIP 903002103

DISCOUNT DATE FAIR MARKET VALUE ($) DISCOUNT PRICE ($) DISCOUNT ON D/R ($) 1/15/2019 12.375 11.875 0.500 2/15/2019 13.705 13.250 0.455 3/15/2019 13.660 13.000 0.660 4/15/2019 13.845 13.250 0.595 5/15/2019 13.195 12.625 0.570 6/17/2019 13.330 12.750 0.580 7/15/2019 12.405 12.000 0.405 8/15/2019 11.870 11.625 0.245 9/16/2019 13.795 13.125 0.670 10/15/2019 14.280 13.625 0.655 11/15/2019 14.910 14.375 0.535 12/16/2019 15.845 15.250 0.595

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.



UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 122 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-4062

