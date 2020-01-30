There were 742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,449 in the last 365 days.

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2019 DISTRIBUTIONS

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) today announced the tax treatment of its 2019 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of UMH’s common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2019.

Common - CUSIP 903002103

Shown as Dollars ($)  
Payment Date   Distributions Per Share     Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)     Total Long- Term Capital Gain (2a)     Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b) 		    Return of Capital (3)     Section 199A Dividends (5)  
3/15/19   $ 0.18     $ 0.00     $ 0.00     $ 0.00     $ 0.18     $ 0.00  
6/17/19   $ 0.18     $ 0.00     $ 0.00     $ 0.00     $ 0.18     $ 0.00  
9/16/19   $ 0.18     $ 0.00     $ 0.00     $ 0.00     $ 0.18     $ 0.00  
12/16/19   $ 0.18     $ 0.00     $ 0.00     $ 0.00     $ 0.18     $ 0.00  
TOTAL   $ 0.72     $ 0.00     $ 0.00     $ 0.00     $ 0.72     $ 0.00  
                                     
Shown as a Percentage (%)                                
Payment Date   Distributions Per Share     Non-Qualifying Ord. Income
(1a) 		    Total Long- Term Capital Gain (2a)     Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b) 		    Return of Capital (3)     Section 199A Dividends (5)  
3/15/19   $ 0.18        0 %      0 %      0 %     100 %      0 %
6/17/19   $ 0.18       0 %     0 %     0 %     100 %     0 %
9/16/19   $ 0.18       0 %     0 %     0 %     100 %     0 %
12/16/19   $ 0.18       0 %     0 %     0 %     100 %     0 %
TOTAL   $ 0.72       0 %     0 %     0 %     100 %     0 %


8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002301

Shown as Dollars ($)                                          
Payment Date   Distributions Per Share     Non-Qualifying Ord. Income
(1a) 		    Total Long- Term Capital Gain (2a)     Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b) 		    Return of Capital (3)     Section 199A Dividends (5)  
3/15/19   $ 0.500000     $ 0.296190     $ 0.013485     $ 0.00     $ 0.190325     $ 0.296190  
6/17/19   $ 0.500000     $ 0.296190     $ 0.013485     $ 0.00     $ 0.190325     $ 0.296190  
9/16/19   $ 0.500000     $ 0.296190     $ 0.013485     $ 0.00     $ 0.190325     $ 0.296190  
12/16/19   $ 0.500000     $ 0.296190     $ 0.013485     $ 0.00     $ 0.190325     $ 0.296190  
TOTAL   $ 2.000000     $ 1.184760     $ 0.053940     $ 0.00     $ 0.761300     $ 1.184760  
                                     
Shown as a Percentage (%)                                
Payment Date   Distributions Per Share     Non-Qualifying Ord. Income
(1a) 		    Total Long- Term Capital Gain (2a)     Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b) 		    Return of Capital (3)     Section 199A Dividends (5)  
3/15/19   $ 0.500000       59.237944 %     2.696796 %      0 %     38.065260 %     59.237944 %
6/17/19   $ 0.500000       59.237944 %     2.696796 %     0 %     38.065260 %     59.237944 %
9/16/19   $ 0.500000       59.237944 %     2.696796 %     0 %     38.065260 %     59.237944 %
12/16/19   $ 0.500000       59.237944 %     2.696796 %     0 %     38.065260 %     59.237944 %
TOTAL   $ 2.000000       59.237944 %     2.696796 %     0 %     38.065260 %     59.237944 %

6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002400

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment Date   Distributions Per Share     Non-Qualifying Ord. Income
(1a) 		    Total Long-
Term Capital Gain (2a) 		    Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b) 		    Return of Capital (3)     Section 199A Dividends (5)  
3/15/19   $ 0.421875     $ 0.249910     $ 0.011377     $ 0.00     $ 0.160588     $ 0.249910  
6/17/19   $ 0.421875     $ 0.249910     $ 0.011377     $ 0.00     $ 0.160588     $ 0.249910  
9/16/19   $ 0.421875     $ 0.249910     $ 0.011377     $ 0.00     $ 0.160588     $ 0.249910  
12/16/19   $ 0.421875     $ 0.249910     $ 0.011377     $ 0.00     $ 0.160588     $ 0.249910  
TOTAL   $ 1.687500     $ 0.999640     $ 0.045508     $ 0.00     $ 0.642352     $ 0.999640  


Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment Date   Distributions Per Share     Non-Qualifying Ord. Income
(1a) 		    Total Long-
Term Capital Gain (2a) 		    Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b) 		    Return of Capital (3)     Section 199A Dividends (5)  
3/15/19   $ 0.421875       59.237944 %     2.696796 %      0 %     38.065260 %     59.237944 %
6/17/19   $ 0.421875       59.237944 %     2.696796 %     0 %     38.065260 %     59.237944 %
9/16/19   $ 0.421875       59.237944 %     2.696796 %     0 %     38.065260 %     59.237944 %
12/16/19   $ 0.421875       59.237944 %     2.696796 %     0 %     38.065260 %     59.237944 %
TOTAL   $ 1.687500       59.237944 %     2.696796 %     0 %     38.065260 %     59.237944 %

6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002509

Shown as Dollars ($)                                          
Payment Date   Distributions Per Share     Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)     Total Long-
Term Capital Gain (2a) 		    Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b) 		    Return of Capital (3)     Section 199A Dividends (5)  
3/15/19   $ 0.3984375     $ 0.236025     $ 0.010745     $ 0.00     $ 0.1516675     $ 0.236025  
6/17/19   $ 0.3984375     $ 0.236025     $ 0.010745     $ 0.00     $ 0.1516675     $ 0.236025  
9/16/19   $ 0.3984375     $ 0.236025     $ 0.010745     $ 0.00     $ 0.1516675     $ 0.236025  
12/16/19   $ 0.3984375     $ 0.236025     $ 0.010745     $ 0.00     $ 0.1516675     $ 0.236025  
TOTAL   $ 1.5937500     $ 0.944100     $ 0.042980     $ 0.00     $ 0.6066700     $ 0.944100  


Shown as a Percentage (%)                                          
Payment Date   Distributions Per Share     Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)     Total Long-
Term Capital Gain (2a) 		    Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b) 		    Return of Capital (3)     Section 199A Dividends (5)  
3/15/19   $ 0.3984375       59.237944 %     2.696796 %      0 %     38.065260 %     59.237944 %
6/17/19   $ 0.3984375       59.237944 %     2.696796 %     0 %     38.065260 %     59.237944 %
9/16/19   $ 0.3984375       59.237944 %     2.696796 %     0 %     38.065260 %     59.237944 %
12/16/19   $ 0.3984375       59.237944 %     2.696796 %     0 %     38.065260 %     59.237944 %
TOTAL   $ 1.5937500       59.237944 %     2.696796 %     0 %     38.065260 %     59.237944 %

NOTE: Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distributions reported in Box 2a. Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Non-Qualifying Ordinary Income reported in Box 1a.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS
Common - CUSIP 903002103

DISCOUNT DATE   FAIR MARKET VALUE ($)     DISCOUNT PRICE ($)     DISCOUNT ON D/R ($)  
1/15/2019     12.375       11.875       0.500  
2/15/2019     13.705       13.250       0.455  
3/15/2019     13.660       13.000       0.660  
4/15/2019     13.845       13.250       0.595  
5/15/2019     13.195       12.625       0.570  
6/17/2019     13.330       12.750       0.580  
7/15/2019     12.405       12.000       0.405  
8/15/2019     11.870       11.625       0.245  
9/16/2019     13.795       13.125       0.670  
10/15/2019     14.280       13.625       0.655  
11/15/2019     14.910       14.375       0.535  
12/16/2019     15.845       15.250       0.595  

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 122 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-4062

