DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce fourth quarter 2019 results Wednesday February 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, BERMUDA, January 30, 2020 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) will release its fourth quarter 2019 results after market close on Wednesday February 5, 2020.

The company will host a conference call and webcast, which will include a slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. EST/14:00 CET on Thursday February 6, 2020 to discuss the results for the quarter.

The conference call may be accessed by calling +1 631 510 7495 within the United States, 23 96 02 64 within Norway and +44 (0) 2071 928000 for international callers. The confirmation code is “5239339”.

The webcast which will include a slide presentation will be available on the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fnafi29g and can also be accessed in the Investor Relations section on DHT's website at http://www.dhtankers.com .



An audio replay of the conference call will be available until February 13, 2020 at 19:00 CET. To access the replay, dial +1 917 677 7532 within the United States, 21 03 42 35 within Norway or +44 (0) 3333 009785 for international callers and enter "5239339" as the confirmation code.

About DHT Holdings, Inc.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize us by our business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information: www.dhtankers.com .

Contact:

Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO

Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935

Email: lch@dhtankers.com



