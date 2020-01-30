COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year approximately 9 million people visit Rome, the eternal city each year. According to Bennett Velasquez , visitors could spend a month in Rome and still not see it all. Millions of people flock to Rome to experience history culture, and some of the best cuisine in all of Italy. As someone who loves travel, Bennett Velasquez shares some of the best things to do in Rome, Italy.Trevi FountainTravelers cannot visit Rome and not make a stop at the iconic Fontana di Trevi or Trevi Fountain. Completed in the mid-1700s in the baroque design, it’s easy to see why visitors are enamored with Trevi Fountain. In 2015, after a multimillion Euro restoration, visitors were able to admire the god of the sea, Oceanus emerge from the pool in all its splendor. Bennett Velasquez recommends Trevi Fountain for those who plan to visit Rome in the future.St. Peter’s Basilica & Vatican CityLocated in Vatican City, St. Peter’s Basilica is a must-visit for any one of the Catholic faith (or other religions). Travelers can admire St. Peter’s Basilica for free and enjoy all of the architectural splendor. Those willing to climb to the summit can do so for only 8 euros. Since the lines can get pretty long, Bennett Velasquez recommends visitors arrive early. While in Vatican City, visitors should also explore the Vatican Museums and the Sistine Chapel.Colosseum & Roman ForumNo visit to Rome would be completed without visiting the iconic Colosseum, which dates back to 80 A.D. According to Bennett Velasquez, the Colosseum is a prime example of Roman architecture at its finest. After visiting the Colosseum, visitors should also stop at the Roman Forum to explore some of the most important ruins of Ancient Rome.PantheonThe Pantheon is a former Roman temple that dates back to 120 A.D. While it’s now a church, the Pantheon is an impressive structure that impresses most visitors, not to mention it’s a free attraction.Get Lost in RomeBennett Velasquez mentions it would be a difficult task to list all of the beautiful things to do in Rome, so the best thing to do is wander the streets. While walking the streets of Rome, visitors will stumble upon many important monuments, shops, and delicious eats.

Bennett Velasquez of Columbia



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.