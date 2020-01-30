DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spencer Shaver Denver has had an illustrious career as a respected composer and entrepreneur. Renowned for his musical talent and business acumen as well as his philanthropy, he has helped hundreds of small businesses overcome challenges, achieve success, and return the favor by giving back to their communities.A devout Christian, Spencer Shaver ’s business philosophy, like his documentary films, reflects the teachings of Christ. “We all have the power to make a positive impact on our environment,” he said. “And we all have an obligation to make a powerful difference.”From martial arts instructor to Christian film producer and small business consultant, Spencer Shaver Denver has strived to make a positive impact in each of his endeavors.While he stresses the importance of selfless acts of kindness, he also acknowledges that doing good can benefit the giver as well as the recipient.For small businesses, in particular, giving back can bolster a brand’s reputation and the respect of their community. It may also encourage people to support the business, knowing that a portion of their dollars spent will go to charity. Spencer Shaver Denver added that employees respect employers who do good. Likewise, businesses may attract better candidates for new positions if they are known for their acts of goodwill. More than a paycheck, many people wish to work for an employer whose values and priorities align with theirs.Moreover, Spencer Shaver Denver says, charitable acts can provide opportunities for networking, sponsorships, and investments.Having spent several years helping struggling businesses regain stable footing and go on to give back, Spencer Shaver Denver plans to use the data he has gleaned from teaching entrepreneurial philanthropy policies to fellow businesspeople to construct college-level courses to reach and inspire more people.More on Spencer Shaver DenverSpencer Shaver’s resume is mightily impressive, with a broad range of titles from business consultancy and entrepreneurship to philanthropy and filmography. But behind everything he does is his steadfast faith, inspiring him constantly to create in His name.Since becoming a martial arts instructor in 1995, Spencer Shaver Denver’s fighting spirit has given him the drive needed to succeed in all of his professional ventures. He looks forward to creating more meaningful work, from documentary films to business plans, while helping other creators and businesspeople explore opportunities, follow their dreams, and achieve their goals.

