NeuroPsychiatric Hospital Announces Opening in Clear Lake, Texas

Neurological hospital opens medical center to help patients with complex medical and neurological conditions.

BREMEN, IN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals, LLC (“NPH”) is pleased to announce the development of a new location opening in Clear Lake, Texas to be opened in June 2020. The hospital will serve patients with complex psychiatric, medical and neuropsychiatric conditions in the greater Clear Lake area.“I am pleased to announce our expansion in the Houston area,” said NeuroPsychiatric Hospital ’s Founder and Chairman, Cameron Gilbert, Ph.D. “We take pride in serving communities across the U.S. and their residents that suffer from life-altering psychiatric and medical issues.”NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals are a system of hospitals that specialize in the treatment of patients who have serious acute psychiatric events and comorbid medical and/or neurological disorders.NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals are the intersection of psychiatry and internal medicine and have been serving patients for over 13 years.U.S. National Comorbidity Survey“We will continue to strive to serve vulnerable people in underserved communities,” said Dr. Cameron Gilbert . “It is our utmost mission to treat patients with complex psychiatric issues and with serious medical and neurological disorders.” Internal medicine physician and NeuroPsychiatric Hospital medical director, Kashif Janjua, MD stated “our patients are often trapped in a cycle of constant emergency visits because typical behavioral health hospitals nor general acute hospitals are acceptable treatment options. We combine both acute psychiatry and acute medicine along with many other treatment disciplines to care for these very neglected patients”.About NeuroPsychiatric HospitalsNeuroPsychiatric Hospitals specializes in providing care for patients with complex medical, behavioral and neuropsychiatric issues. Founded in 2006 by Cameron Gilbert, Ph.D., NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals utilizes an integrated healthcare model at each of its hospitals. Interdisciplinary teams consisting of physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals ensure that all patient conditions are addressed to “better heal the body and the mind.” NPH currently operates four facilities in the Midwest and has announced plans to soon open more hospitals in Arizona, Texas, and the midwest. For more information, visit www.NeuroPsychiatricHospitals.net



