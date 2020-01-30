LPL Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ --

Fourth Quarter 2019 Key Performance Indicators

Earnings per share ("EPS") increased 13% year-over-year to $1.53. Net Income increased 5% year-over-year to $127 million.

EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets** increased 13% year-over-year to $1.68.

Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets increased 22% year-over-year to $764 billion.

Total organic net new assets were an inflow of $8.8 billion, translating to a 4.9% annualized growth rate. Organic net new advisory assets were an inflow of $9.6 billion, translating to an 11.4% annualized growth rate. Organic net new brokerage assets were an outflow of $0.8 billion, translating to a (0.9)% annualized growth rate. Recruited Assets (1) were $10.6 billion, contributing to a trailing twelve-month total of $35.0 billion. Advisor count was 16,464, up 115 sequentially, and year-to-date production retention rate was 96.5%. Advisor count was up 554 year-over-year prior to the impact of a hybrid firm that formed its own broker-dealer and departed.

Total client cash balances were $33.7 billion, up $2.5 billion or 8% sequentially. Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 4.4%, up from 4.3% in Q3.

Gross Profit** increased 6% year-over-year to $538 million.

EBITDA** increased 4% year-over-year to $242 million. EBITDA** as a percentage of Gross Profit** was 45%, down from 46% a year ago. Core G&A** increased 6% year-over-year to $230 million, up 7% sequentially.

Shareholder capital returns were $140 million, translating to $1.70 per share. Share repurchases were $120 million for 1.4 million shares at an average purchase price of $85.06. Weighted-average fully diluted share count was 82.7 million, down 6% year-over-year. Dividends were $20 million.

Cash available for corporate use was $204 million.

Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio(2) was 2.05x.

Full Year 2019 Key Performance Indicators



EPS increased 36% year-over-year to $6.62. Net Income increased 27% year-over-year to $560 million.

EPS prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets** increased 35% year-over-year to $7.17.

Total organic net new assets were $23.8 billion, translating to a 3.8% annualized growth rate, up from 2.3% in 2018.

Gross Profit** increased 12% year-over-year to $2.17 billion.

EBITDA** increased 20% year-over-year to $1.04 billion. EBITDA** as a percentage of Gross Profit** was 48%, up from 44% a year ago. Core G&A** was $868 million, up 6% year-over-year. This included $3 million of expenses related to the acquisition of Allen & Company*.

Shareholder capital returns were $583 million, translating to $6.89 per share. Share repurchases were $500 million for 6.4 million shares at an average purchase price of $77.96. Weighted-average fully diluted share count was 84.6 million, down 7% year-over-year. Dividends were $83 million.



Key Updates

Shifted $3.3 billion of Insured Cash Accounts (ICA) balances to fixed rate contracts in Q4 which brought fixed rate balances to $12.3 billion, or ~50% of the total ICA portfolio, up from ~40% in Q3.

2019 Core G&A** was $868 million, which translates to a ~6% growth rate from 2018 and within our outlook range of $860 to $870 million.

Established 2020 Core G&A** outlook range of $915 to $940 million, which translates to a ~5.5% to 8% growth rate from 2019.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”) today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, reporting net income of $127 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $120 million, or $1.36 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $132 million, or $1.57 per share, in the prior quarter.

“In 2019, we delivered another year of solid business and financial growth, including increases in assets, organic growth, and earnings,” said Dan Arnold, President and CEO. “As we look ahead to 2020, we remain focused on executing our strategy of winning in our traditional markets, deploying new affiliation models, creating an industry-leading service experience, and innovating on a new layer of value for our advisors’ practices. We believe this approach will drive long-term value across our stakeholders.”

“We continued to build financial and balance sheet strength in 2019,” said Matt Audette, CFO. “We invested to drive growth while staying disciplined on expenses, extended the duration of our cash sweep portfolio, refinanced our debt, and returned capital to our shareholders. Going forward, we plan to continue to deploy capital to drive growth, take advantage of M&A opportunities when appropriate, and create long-term shareholder value.”

Dividend Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.25 per share dividend to be paid on March 31, 2020 stockholders of record as of March 18, 2020.

*Allen & Company of Florida, LLC (“Allen & Company”)

**Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects, and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is defined as GAAP EPS plus the per share impact of amortization of intangible assets. The per share impact is calculated as amortization of intangible assets expense, net of applicable tax benefit, divided by the number of shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets because management believes that the metric can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP EPS or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets to GAAP EPS, please see footnote 34 on page 20 of this release.

Gross Profit is calculated as net revenues, which were $1,448 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, less commission and advisory expenses and brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees, which were $894 million and $16 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s Gross Profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers its Gross Profit amounts to be non-GAAP financial measures that may not be comparable to those of others in its industry. Management believes that Gross Profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature.

Core G&A consists of total operating expenses, which were $1,248 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, excluding the following expenses: commission and advisory, regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, and brokerage, clearing, and exchange. Management presents Core G&A because it believes Core G&A reflects the corporate operating expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as commission and advisory expenses, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total operating expenses as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Core G&A against the Company’s total operating expenses, please see footnote 7 on page 17 of this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total operating expenses because it contains expense components, such as commission and advisory expenses, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for Core G&A to an outlook for total operating expenses cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest and other expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and amortization of intangible assets. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the Company’s EBITDA can differ significantly from EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments.

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, and further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, including unusual or non-recurring charges and gains, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the Company’s Credit Agreement-defined EBITDA can differ significantly from adjusted EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments, and types of adjustments made by such companies. For a reconciliation of Credit Agreement EBITDA to Net Income, please see footnote 23 on page 19 of this release.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change REVENUES Commission $ 476,920 $ 469,923 1 % $ 1,892,407 $ 1,919,694 (1 %) Advisory 533,259 474,102 12 % 1,982,869 1,793,493 11 % Asset-based 288,925 265,681 9 % 1,165,979 972,515 20 % Transaction and fee 118,291 119,254 (1 %) 480,328 471,299 2 % Interest income, net of interest expense 10,966 11,784 (7 %) 46,508 40,210 16 % Other 19,534 (23,702 ) n/m 56,765 (8,811 ) n/m Total net revenues 1,447,895 1,317,042 10 % 5,624,856 5,188,400 8 % EXPENSES Commission and advisory 893,831 793,310 13 % 3,388,186 3,177,576 7 % Compensation and benefits 149,128 132,766 12 % 556,128 506,650 10 % Promotional 51,050 45,141 13 % 205,537 208,603 (1 %) Depreciation and amortization 25,663 21,897 17 % 95,779 87,656 9 % Amortization of intangible assets 16,631 15,672 6 % 65,334 60,252 8 % Occupancy and equipment 35,320 30,750 15 % 136,163 115,598 18 % Professional services 17,772 24,428 (27 %) 73,887 85,651 (14 %) Brokerage, clearing and exchange 15,927 16,000 — % 64,445 63,154 2 % Communications and data processing 12,465 11,776 6 % 49,859 46,322 8 % Other 30,569 31,103 (2 %) 114,546 119,278 (4 %) Total operating expenses 1,248,356 1,122,843 11 % 4,749,864 4,470,740 6 % Non-operating interest expense and other 31,384 31,756 (1 %) 130,001 125,023 4 % Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,156 — n/m 3,156 — n/m INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 164,999 162,443 2 % 741,835 592,637 25 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 38,323 42,145 (9 %) 181,955 153,178 19 % NET INCOME $ 126,676 $ 120,298 5 % $ 559,880 $ 439,459 27 % EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 1.57 $ 1.40 12 % $ 6.78 $ 4.99 36 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.53 $ 1.36 13 % $ 6.62 $ 4.85 36 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 80,701 85,976 (6 %) 82,552 88,119 (6 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 82,695 88,163 (6 %) 84,624 90,619 (7 %)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Trend

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarterly Results Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 REVENUES Commission $ 476,920 $ 474,993 $ 479,135 Advisory 533,259 514,363 481,309 Asset-based 288,925 292,140 288,551 Transaction and fee 118,291 121,222 118,335 Interest income, net of interest expense 10,966 11,531 11,690 Other 19,534 1,276 10,737 Total net revenues 1,447,895 1,415,525 1,389,757 EXPENSES Commission and advisory 893,831 856,635 838,022 Compensation and benefits 149,128 138,300 131,788 Promotional 51,050 61,715 41,423 Depreciation and amortization 25,663 24,062 22,584 Amortization of intangible assets 16,631 16,286 16,249 Occupancy and equipment 35,320 34,417 33,320 Professional services 17,772 17,666 18,837 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 15,927 16,380 15,994 Communications and data processing 12,465 12,535 12,532 Other 30,569 27,599 29,975 Total operating expenses 1,248,356 1,205,595 1,160,724 Non-operating interest expense and other 31,384 31,944 33,957 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,156 — — INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 164,999 177,986 195,076 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 38,323 46,272 48,984 NET INCOME $ 126,676 $ 131,714 $ 146,092 EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 1.57 $ 1.61 $ 1.75 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.53 $ 1.57 $ 1.71 Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 80,701 81,833 83,247 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 82,695 83,844 85,350





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 590,209 $ 929,536 $ 511,096 Cash segregated under federal and other regulations 822,697 526,741 985,195 Restricted cash 58,872 52,406 65,828 Receivables from: Clients, net of allowance 433,986 418,976 412,944 Product sponsors, broker-dealers, and clearing organizations 177,654 171,151 166,793 Advisor loans, net of allowance 441,743 397,653 298,821 Others, net of allowance 298,790 268,262 248,711 Securities owned: Trading — at fair value 46,447 32,774 29,267 Held-to-maturity — at amortized cost 11,806 13,043 13,001 Securities borrowed 17,684 10,231 4,829 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization 533,044 504,410 461,418 Operating lease assets 102,477 104,305 — Goodwill 1,503,648 1,502,679 1,490,247 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 439,838 456,469 484,171 Other assets 401,343 351,912 305,147 Total assets $ 5,880,238 $ 5,740,548 $ 5,477,468 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Drafts payable $ 218,636 $ 141,423 $ 225,034 Payables to clients 1,058,873 1,119,575 950,946 Payables to broker-dealers and clearing organizations 92,002 85,341 76,180 Accrued commission and advisory expenses payable 174,330 162,104 164,211 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 557,969 487,399 478,644 Income taxes payable 20,129 7,146 32,990 Unearned revenue 82,842 85,003 80,524 Securities sold, but not yet purchased — at fair value 176 206 169 Long-term borrowing, net of unamortized debt issuance cost 2,398,818 2,360,218 2,371,808 Operating lease liabilities 141,900 144,194 — Finance lease liabilities 108,592 107,184 — Leasehold financing and capital lease obligations — — 104,564 Deferred income taxes, net 2,098 20,805 18,325 Total liabilities 4,856,365 4,720,598 4,503,395 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 126,494,028 shares issued at December 31, 2019 126 126 125 Additional paid-in capital 1,703,973 1,687,021 1,634,337 Treasury stock, at cost — 46,259,989 shares at December 31, 2019 (2,234,793 ) (2,114,814 ) (1,730,535 ) Retained earnings 1,554,567 1,447,617 1,070,146 Total stockholders’ equity 1,023,873 1,019,950 974,073 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,880,238 $ 5,740,548 $ 5,477,468





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations(3)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Certain information presented on pages 9-16 of this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" that begins on page 4 of this release.

Quarterly Results Q4 2019

Q3 2019 % Change Q4 2018 % Change Gross Profit(3) Sales-based commissions $ 193,980 $ 194,342 — % $ 199,468 (3 %) Trailing commissions 282,940 280,651 1 % 270,455 5 % Advisory 533,259 514,363 4 % 474,102 12 % Commission and advisory fees 1,010,179 989,356 2 % 944,025 7 % Production based payout(4) (876,654 ) (857,384 ) 2 % (818,382 ) 7 % Commission and advisory fees, net of payout 133,525 131,972 1 % 125,643 6 % Client cash 155,322 162,517 (4 %) 147,774 5 % Other asset-based(5) 133,603 129,623 3 % 117,907 13 % Transaction and fee 118,291 121,222 (2 %) 119,254 (1 %) Interest income and other, net(6) 13,323 13,556 (2 %) 13,154 1 % Total net commission and advisory fees and attachment revenue 554,064 558,890 (1 %) 523,732 6 % Brokerage, clearing, and exchange expense (15,927 ) (16,380 ) (3 %) (16,000 ) — % Gross Profit(3) 538,137 542,510 (1 %) 507,732 6 % G&A Expense Core G&A(7) 230,182 215,198 7 % 216,185 6 % Regulatory charges 7,893 7,905 n/m 9,593 n/m Promotional 51,050 61,715 (17 %) 45,141 13 % Employee share-based compensation 7,179 7,414 (3 %) 5,045 42 % Total G&A 296,304 292,232 1 % 275,964 7 % EBITDA(3) 241,833 250,278 (3 %) 231,768 4 % Depreciation and amortization 25,663 24,062 7 % 21,897 17 % Amortization of intangible assets 16,631 16,286 2 % 15,672 6 % Non-operating interest expense and other 31,384 31,944 (2 %) 31,756 (1 %) Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,156 — n/m — n/m INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 164,999 177,986 (7 %) 162,443 2 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 38,323 46,272 (17 %) 42,145 (9 %) NET INCOME $ 126,676 $ 131,714 (4 %) $ 120,298 5 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.53 $ 1.57 (3 %) $ 1.36 13 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 82,695 83,844 (1 %) 88,163 (6 %) EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets(3)(34) $ 1.68 $ 1.71 (2 %) $ 1.49 13 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations Trend(3)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarterly Results Q4 2019

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Gross Profit(3) Sales-based commissions $ 193,980 $ 194,342 $ 203,531 Trailing commissions 282,940 280,651 275,604 Advisory 533,259 514,363 481,309 Commission and advisory fees 1,010,179 989,356 960,444 Production based payout(4) (876,654 ) (857,384 ) (831,178 ) Commission and advisory fees, net of payout 133,525 131,972 129,266 Client cash 155,322 162,517 161,815 Other asset-based(5) 133,603 129,623 126,736 Transaction and fee 118,291 121,222 118,335 Interest income and other, net (6) 13,323 13,556 15,583 Total net commission and advisory fees and attachment revenue 554,064 558,890 551,735 Brokerage, clearing, and exchange expense (15,927 ) (16,380 ) (15,994 ) Gross Profit(3) 538,137 542,510 535,741 G&A Expense Core G&A(7) 230,182 215,198 210,514 Regulatory charges 7,893 7,905 8,632 Promotional 51,050 61,715 41,423 Employee share-based compensation 7,179 7,414 7,306 Total G&A 296,304 292,232 267,875 EBITDA(3) 241,833 250,278 267,866 Depreciation and amortization 25,663 24,062 22,584 Amortization of intangible assets 16,631 16,286 16,249 Non-operating interest expense and other 31,384 31,944 33,957 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,156 — — INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 164,999 177,986 195,076 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 38,323 46,272 48,984 NET INCOME $ 126,676 $ 131,714 $ 146,092 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.53 $ 1.57 $ 1.71 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 82,695 83,844 85,350 EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets(3)(34) $ 1.68 $ 1.71 $ 1.85





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Measures(3)

(Dollars in billions, except where noted) (Unaudited)

Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Change Q4 2018 Change Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 3,231 2,977 9 % 2,507 29 % Fed Funds Daily Effective Rate (FFER) (average bps) 165 220 (55bps) 222 (57bps) Assets Advisory Assets(8) $ 365.8 $ 338.0 8 % $ 282.0 30 % Brokerage Assets(9) 398.6 381.3 5 % 346.0 15 % Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets $ 764.4 $ 719.3 6 % $ 628.1 22 % Advisory % of Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets 47.8 % 47.0 % 80bps 44.9 % 290bps Assets by Platform Corporate Platform Advisory Assets(10) $ 228.3 $ 209.4 9 % $ 172.3 33 % Hybrid Platform Advisory Assets(11) 137.5 128.6 7 % 109.7 25 % Brokerage Assets 398.6 381.3 5 % 346.0 15 % Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets $ 764.4 $ 719.3 6 % $ 628.1 22 % Centrally Managed Assets Centrally Managed Assets(12) $ 52.4 $ 47.8 10 % $ 38.5 36 % Centrally Managed % of Total Advisory Assets 14.3 % 14.1 % 20bps 13.7 % 60bps

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Measures(3)

(Dollars in billions, except where noted) (Unaudited)

Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Change Q4 2018 Change Net New Assets (NNA) Net New Advisory Assets(13) $ 9.6 $ 9.2 n/m $ 5.0 n/m Net New Brokerage Assets(14) (0.8 ) 0.6 n/m 0.9 n/m Total Net New Assets $ 8.8 $ 9.9 n/m $ 5.9 n/m Net New Assets (NNA) Prior to Allen & Co. Net New Advisory Assets $ 9.6 $ 8.2 n/m $ 5.0 n/m Net New Brokerage Assets (0.8 ) (1.2 ) n/m 0.9 n/m Total Net New Assets $ 8.8 $ 7.0 n/m $ 5.9 n/m Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(15) $ 1.9 $ 1.7 n/m $ 1.4 n/m Advisory NNA Annualized Growth Prior to Allen & Co.(16) 11.4 % 10.0 % n/m 6.5 % n/m Total NNA Annualized Growth, Prior to Allen & Co.(16) 4.9 % 4.0 % n/m 3.5 % n/m Net New Advisory Assets Corporate Platform Net New Advisory Assets(17) $ 7.5 $ 6.6 n/m $ 5.1 n/m Hybrid Platform Net New Advisory Assets(18) 2.1 2.6 n/m (0.2 ) n/m Total Net New Advisory Assets $ 9.6 $ 9.2 n/m $ 5.0 n/m Centrally Managed Net New Advisory Assets(19) $ 2.0 $ 1.9 n/m $ 1.4 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances $ 24.4 $ 22.2 10 % $ 24.8 (2 %) Deposit Cash Account Balances 5.0 4.6 9 % 5.1 (2 %) Total Insured Sweep Balances 29.4 26.8 10 % 29.9 (2 %) Money Market Account Cash Balances 1.9 2.6 (27 %) 4.9 (61 %) Purchased Money Market Funds 2.4 1.8 33 % — — % Total Money Market Balances 4.3 4.4 (2 %) 4.9 (12 %) Total Client Cash Balances $ 33.7 $ 31.2 8 % $ 34.9 (3 %) Client Cash Balances % of Total Assets 4.4 % 4.3 % 10bps 5.6 % (120bps) Client Cash Balance Average Fees Insured Cash Account Average Fee - bps(20) 222 241 (19 ) 215 7 Deposit Cash Account Average Fee - bps(20) 184 217 (33 ) 207 (23 ) Money Market Account Average Fee - bps(20) 69 68 1 75 (6 ) Purchased Money Market Fund Average Fee - bps(20) 29 29 n/m — n/m Total Client Cash Balance Average Fee - bps(20) 193 211 (18 ) 196 (3 ) Net Buy (Sell) Activity(21) $ 9.8 $ 9.0 n/m $ 2.3 n/m





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Monthly Metrics(3)

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

December 2019 November 2019 Nov to Dec Change October 2019 September 2019 Assets Served Advisory Assets(8) $ 365.8 $ 354.9 3.1% $ 345.3 $ 338.0 Brokerage Assets(9) 398.6 392.9 1.5% 386.5 381.3 Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets $ 764.4 $ 747.8 2.2% $ 731.7 $ 719.3 Net New Assets (NNA) Net New Advisory Assets(13) $ 3.8 $ 2.9 n/m $ 3.0 $ 2.2 Net New Brokerage Assets(14) (0.9 ) (0.3 ) n/m 0.3 (0.4 ) Total Net New Assets $ 2.9 $ 2.6 n/m $ 3.3 $ 1.8 Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(15) $ 0.6 $ 0.7 n/m $ 0.6 $ 0.5 Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances $ 24.4 $ 22.9 6.6% $ 22.6 $ 22.2 Deposit Cash Account Balances 5.0 4.6 8.7% 4.6 4.6 Total Insured Sweep Balances 29.4 27.5 6.9% 27.2 26.8 Money Market Account Cash Balances 1.9 2.0 (5.0%) 2.3 2.6 Purchased Money Market Funds 2.4 2.2 9.1% 2.1 1.8 Total Money Market Balances 4.3 4.3 —% 4.4 4.4 Total Client Cash Balances $ 33.7 $ 31.8 6.0% $ 31.6 $ 31.2 Net Buy (Sell) Activity(21) $ 3.2 $ 3.3 (3.0%) $ 3.3 $ 2.9 Market Indices S&P 500 Index (end of period) 3,231 3,141 2.9% 3,038 2,977 Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps) 155 155 —bps 183 205





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Financial Measures(3)

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Change Q4 2018 Change Commission Revenue by Product Annuities $ 244,249 $ 252,433 (3 %) $ 247,212 (1 %) Mutual funds 150,697 148,672 1 % 145,780 3 % Fixed income 34,647 30,917 12 % 29,201 19 % Equities 21,233 20,149 5 % 22,752 (7 %) Other 26,094 22,822 14 % 24,978 4 % Total commission revenue $ 476,920 $ 474,993 — % $ 469,923 1 % Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing Commission Sales-based commissions Annuities $ 86,141 $ 95,236 (10 %) $ 99,441 (13 %) Mutual funds 37,611 36,358 3 % 33,687 12 % Fixed income 28,642 24,950 15 % 23,504 22 % Equities 21,233 20,149 5 % 22,752 (7 %) Other 20,353 17,649 15 % 20,084 1 % Total sales-based commissions $ 193,980 $ 194,342 — % $ 199,468 (3 %) Trailing commissions Annuities $ 158,108 $ 157,197 1 % $ 147,771 7 % Mutual funds 113,086 112,314 1 % 112,093 1 % Fixed income 6,005 5,967 1 % 5,697 5 % Other 5,741 5,173 11 % 4,894 17 % Total trailing commissions $ 282,940 $ 280,651 1 % $ 270,455 5 % Total commission revenue $ 476,920 $ 474,993 — % $ 469,923 1 % Payout Rate Base Payout Rate 82.82 % 83.05 % (23bps) 82.81 % 1bps Production Based Bonuses 3.96 % 3.61 % 35bps 3.88 % 8bps Total Payout Ratio 86.78 % 86.66 % 12bps 86.69 % 9bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Capital Management Measures(3)

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Cash Available for Corporate Use(22) Cash at Parent $ 115,252 $ 86,987 Excess Cash at Broker-Dealer subsidiary per Credit Agreement 66,842 117,355 Other Available Cash 21,597 22,601 Total Cash Available for Corporate Use $ 203,691 $ 226,943 Credit Agreement Net Leverage Total Debt (does not include unamortized premium) $ 2,415,000 $ 2,370,000 Cash Available (up to $300 million) 203,691 226,943 Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 2,211,309 $ 2,143,057 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) (23) $ 1,080,847 $ 1,069,878 Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio 2.05 x 2.00 x







December 31, 2019 Total Debt Balance Current Applicable

Margin Yield At Issuance Interest Rate Maturity Revolving Credit Facility(a) $ 45,000 ABR+25bps(b) 5.000 % 11/12/2024 Senior Secured Term Loan B 1,070,000 LIBOR+175 bps(c) 3.542 % 11/12/2026 Senior Unsecured Notes(d) 500,000 5.75% Fixed 5.750 % 5.750 % 9/15/2025 Senior Unsecured Notes(d) 400,000 (e) 5.75% Fixed 5.115 % 5.750 % 9/15/2025 Senior Unsecured Notes(f) 400,000 4.625% Fixed 4.625 % 4.625 % 11/15/2027 Total / Weighted Average $ 2,415,000 4.571 %

The Revolving Credit Facility has a borrowing capacity of $750 million. The alternate base rate (ABR) was the effective PRIME rate on December 31, 2019, the date of the borrowing. The LIBOR rate option is one-month LIBOR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 basis points. The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in two separate transactions; $500 million in notes were issued in March 2017 at par; the remaining $400 million were issued in September 2017 and priced at 103% of the aggregate principal amount. Does not include unamortized premium of approximately $8.6 million as of December 31, 2019. The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in November 2019 at par.





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Key Business and Financial Metrics(3)

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Change Q4 2018 Change Advisors Advisors 16,464 16,349 1 % 16,109 2 % Net New Advisors 115 188 n/m (65 ) n/m Annualized commission and advisory fees per Advisor(24) $ 246 $ 243 1 % $ 234 5 % Average Total Assets per Advisor ($ in millions)(25) $ 46.4 $ 44.0 5 % $ 39.0 19 % Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions)(26) $ 26.1 $ 24.4 7 % $ 21.3 23 % Total client accounts (in millions) 5.7 5.5 4 % 5.4 6 % Employees - period end 4,343 4,353 — % 4,229 3 % Productivity Metrics Advisory Revenue as a % of Corporate Advisory Assets (27) 1.02 % 1.02 % — bps 1.05 % (3 bps) Gross Profit ROA (28) 30.7 bps 31.4 bps (0.7 bps) 29.7 bps 1.0 bps OPEX as a % of Brokerage and Advisory Assets (29) 18.3 bps 18.7 bps (0.4 bps) 18.8 bps (0.5 bps) EBIT ROA (30) 12.4 bps 12.8 bps (0.4 bps) 10.9 bps 1.5 bps Production Retention Rate (YTD annualized) (31) 96.5 % 96.3 % 20 bps 95.9 % 60 bps Recurring Gross Profit Rate (32) 85.9 % 87.1 % (120 bps) 86.7 % (80 bps) EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit 44.9 % 46.1 % (120 bps) 45.6 % (70 bps) Capital Expenditure ($ in millions) $ 52.1 $ 40.7 28 % $ 47.5 10 % Share Repurchases ($ in millions) $ 120.0 $ 130.3 (8 %) $ 117.8 2 % Dividends ($ in millions) 20.2 20.5 (1 %) 21.5 (6 %) Total Capital Allocated ($ in millions) $ 140.2 $ 150.8 (7 %) $ 139.3 1 % Weighted-average Share Count, Diluted 82.7 83.8 (1 %) 88.2 (6 %) Total Capital Allocated per Share(33) $ 1.70 $ 1.80 (6 %) $ 1.58 8 %

Endnote Disclosures



Represents the estimated total brokerage and advisory assets expected to transition to the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), associated with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters including the initial quarter of the transition, and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate. Compliance with the Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio is only required under the revolving credit facility. Certain information presented on pages 9-16 includes non-GAAP financial measures and operational and performance metrics. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 4. Production based payout is an operating measure calculated as a commission and advisory expense less advisor deferred compensation expense. Below is a reconciliation of production based payout against the Company’s commission and advisory expense for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q4 2018 Production based payout $ 876,654 $ 857,384 $ 831,178 $ 818,382 Advisor deferred compensation expense 17,177 (749 ) 6,844 (25,072 ) Commission and advisory expense $ 893,831 $ 856,635 $ 838,022 $ 793,310

Consists of revenues from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers and omnibus processing and networking services, but does not include fees from client cash programs. Other asset-based revenues are a component of asset-based revenues and are derived from the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Interest income and other, net is an operating measure calculated as interest income, net of interest expense plus other revenue, less advisor deferred compensation expense. Below is a reconciliation of interest income and other, net against the Company’s interest income, net of interest expense and other revenue for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q4 2018 Interest income, net of interest expense $ 10,966 $ 11,531 $ 11,690 $ 11,784 Plus: Other revenue 19,534 1,276 10,737 (23,702 ) Less: Advisor deferred compensation expense (17,177 ) 749 (6,844 ) 25,072 Interest income and other, net $ 13,323 $ 13,556 $ 15,583 $ 13,154

7. Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of Core G&A under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 4 of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of Core G&A against the Company’s total operating expenses for the periods presented:

Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q4 2018 Operating Expense Reconciliation (in thousands) Core G&A $ 230,182 $ 215,198 $ 210,514 $ 216,185 Regulatory charges 7,893 7,905 8,632 9,593 Promotional 51,050 61,715 41,423 45,141 Employee share-based compensation 7,179 7,414 7,306 5,045 Total G&A 296,304 292,232 267,875 275,964 Commissions and advisory 893,831 856,635 838,022 793,310 Depreciation & amortization 25,663 24,062 22,584 21,897 Amortization of intangible assets 16,631 16,286 16,249 15,672 Brokerage, clearing and exchange 15,927 16,380 15,994 16,000 Total operating expenses $ 1,248,356 $ 1,205,595 $ 1,160,724 $ 1,122,843

Consists of total advisory assets under custody at LPL Financial. Q3 2019 and Q4 2019 also included advisory assets serviced by investment advisor representatives of Allen & Company of Florida, LLC ("Allen & Company") that were onboarded to LPL Financial's custodial platform in Q4 2019. Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial. Q3 2019 and Q4 2019 also included brokerage assets serviced by advisor licensed with Allen & Company that were onboarded to LPL Financial's custodial platform in Q4 2019. Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial or Allen & Company. Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate investment advisor firms ("Hybrid RIAs"), rather than of LPL Financial. Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios, and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts including advisory assets serviced by Allen & Company advisors less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals respectively. Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts including brokerage assets serviced by Allen & Company advisors less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively. Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage. Calculated as annualized current period net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total brokerage and advisory assets. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform (FN 10) less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its corporate advisory platform. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform (FN 11) less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its independent advisory platform. Consists of total client deposits into centrally managed assets accounts (FN 12) less total client withdrawals from centrally managed assets accounts. Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period. Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received, or fees paid. Consists of cash unrestricted by the Credit Agreement and other regulations available for operating, investing, and financing uses. Credit Agreement EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of Credit Agreement EBITDA under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 4 of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter, and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below is a reconciliation of Credit Agreement EBITDA to net income for the periods presented:

Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) Net income $ 559,880 $ 553,502 Non-operating interest expense 130,001 130,373 Provision for income taxes 181,955 185,777 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,156 — Depreciation and amortization 95,779 92,013 Amortization of intangible assets 65,334 64,375 EBITDA $ 1,036,105 $ 1,026,040 Credit Agreement Adjustments: Employee share-based compensation expense $ 29,866 $ 27,732 Advisor share-based compensation expense 2,992 2,889 Other 11,884 13,217 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) $ 1,080,847 $ 1,069,878

Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior period. Calculated based on the end of period total brokerage and advisory assets divided by end of period advisor count. Represents the amortization expense amount of forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and financial institutions. Represents advisory revenue as a percentage of Corporate Platform Advisory Assets (FN 10) for the trailing twelve month period. Represents Gross Profit (FN 3) for the trailing twelve month period, divided by average month-end total brokerage and advisory assets for the trailing twelve month period. Represents operating expenses for the trailing twelve month period, excluding production-related expense, divided by average month-end total brokerage and advisory assets for the period. Production-related expense includes commissions and advisory expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. For purposes of this metric, operating expenses includes core G&A (FN 7), regulatory, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation & amortization, and amortization of intangible assets. EBIT ROA is calculated as Gross Profit ROA less OPEX as a % of Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets. Reflects retention of commission and advisory revenues, calculated by deducting the prior year production of the annualized year-to-date attrition rate, over the prior year total production. Recurring Gross Profit Rate refers to the percentage of the Company’s gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, that was recurring for the trailing twelve month period. Management tracks recurring gross profit, a characterization of gross profit and a statistical measure, which is defined to include the Company’s revenues from asset-based fees, advisory fees, trailing commissions, client cash programs, and certain other fees that are based upon client accounts and advisors, less the expenses associated with such revenues and certain other recurring expenses not specifically associated with a revenue line. Management allocates such other recurring expenses on a pro-rata basis against specific revenue lines at its discretion. Capital Allocated per Share equals the amount of capital allocated for share repurchases and cash dividends divided by the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 4 of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets to the Company’s GAAP EPS for the periods presented:

EPS Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share data) Q4 2019 EPS $ 1.53 Amortization of Intangible Assets 16,631 Tax Benefit (4,657 ) Amortization of Intangible Assets Net of Tax Benefit $ 11,974 Diluted Share Count 82,695 EPS Impact $ 0.15 EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets $ 1.68





Investor Relations - Chris Koegel, (617) 897-4574

Media Relations - Jeff Mochal, (704) 733-3589

investor.lpl.com/contactus.cfm



