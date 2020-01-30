Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) will host a conference call on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST (2:30 PM MST) to discuss fourth-quarter 2019 financial and operating results. Earnings will be released after close of market on Thursday, March 5, 2020. The full text of the release will be available on the company’s website at www.extractionog.com.



Those who would like to participate can dial into the number listed below approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time and enter confirmation number 4892929 when prompted.

Fourth-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2020 Time: 4:30 PM EST / 2:30 PM MST Dial - In Numbers: 1-844-229-9561 (Domestic toll-free) Conference ID: 4892929

To access the audio webcast and related presentation materials, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.extractionog.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the website for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.

Denver-based Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an independent energy exploration and development company focused on exploring, developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and NGLs primarily in the Wattenberg Field in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. For further information, please visit www.extractionog.com. The Company's common shares are listed for trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol: “XOG.”

Investor Contact: Louis Baltimore, ir@extractionog.com, 720-974-7773

Media Contact: Brian Cain, info@extractionog.com, 720-974-7782



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.