Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) announced net income from continuing operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $7.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $7.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $7.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations for 2019 totaled $1.20, an increase of $0.13, or 12%, compared to 2018.

“For the fourth quarter of 2019 and for all of 2019, Atlantic Capital reported strong growth in earnings per share, average core deposits, and loans, while maintaining sound credit quality and a fortress balance sheet. We begin 2020 with strong momentum and tremendous opportunity in all of our businesses,” remarked Douglas Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Highlights(1)

  • Tangible book value per share increased to $14.09, from $11.88 at December 31, 2018 and $13.91 at September 30, 2019.
  • Average deposits from continuing operations increased $366.5 million, or 21%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and $197.0 million, or 40% annualized, compared to the third quarter of 2019.
  • Total loans held for investment increased $145.5 million, or 8% from December 31, 2018 and $37.9 million, or 8% annualized, from September 30, 2019.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans totaled 0.07% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.11% for the full year of 2019.
  • Atlantic Capital repurchased 452,000 shares in the fourth quarter totaling $8.1 million and repurchased 4.5 million shares totaling $79.0 million, or approximately 17% of total shares, since November 2018.

Income Statement

Taxable equivalent net interest income from continuing operations totaled $20.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $431,000, or 2%, from the fourth quarter of 2018, and an increase of $646,000, or 13% annualized, from the third quarter of 2019. The linked quarter increase in taxable equivalent net interest income was driven by a combination of growth in loans, deposits, investment securities, and excess cash.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin from continuing operations was 3.38% in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 28 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018 and a decrease of 14 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily the result of an increase in excess cash due to strong deposit growth and lower loan yields due to lower short-term interest rates. This was partially offset by a drop in the cost of interest bearing deposits and an increase in noninterest bearing deposits.

The yield on loans from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 4.95%, a decrease of 36 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018 and a decrease of 23 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in loan yields was due primarily to the repricing of our variable rate loans as a result of declines in 1 month LIBOR during 2019.

The cost of deposits from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 0.90%, a decrease of 3 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018 and a decrease of 16 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. The cost of interest bearing deposits from continuing operations decreased 4 basis points to 1.36% from the fourth quarter of 2018, and decreased 22 basis points from the third quarter of 2019.

(1) Commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Industry Guide 3 that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a tax equivalent basis, net interest income and net interest margin are provided on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, which generally assumes a 21% marginal tax rate. We provide detailed reconciliations in the Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation table on page 15.

The provision for loan losses from continuing operations was $787,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $502,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $413,000 in the third quarter of 2019. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.07% of average loans in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.11% for the full year of 2019.

Noninterest income from continuing operations totaled $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to
$164,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Service charge income in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $998,000, an increase of $122,000 or 14%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and an increase of $73,000, or 32% annualized, from the third quarter of 2019. This increase was driven by continued growth in our payments and fintech businesses. The fourth quarter of 2018 included a loss of $1.9 million on the sale of $63 million in investment securities to help fund the cash payout for the sale of 14 branches in Tennessee and northwest Georgia that closed in the second quarter of 2019.

Derivatives income totaled $315,000 compared to a loss of $293,000 in the third quarter of 2019 due to credit valuation adjustments on the customer swap portfolio. SBA income totaled $846,000, a decrease from $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of fewer SBA loan sales during the quarter.

Noninterest expense from continuing operations totaled $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of
$1.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, and an increase of $705,000 compared to the third quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $205,000, to $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily from the full impact of new hires and higher incentive expense. Communications and data processing expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $270,000 compared to the third quarter of 2019, due to a higher volume of transactions in the payments business, as well as non-recurring charges related to vendor negotiations and contract terminations. The FDIC premium expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $193,000 compared to the third quarter of 2019 due to the FDIC assessment credit received in the third quarter.

The overall effective tax rate from continuing operations was 21.3% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the full year of 2019.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment were $1.87 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $145.5 million, or 8%, from December 31, 2018 and an increase of $37.9 million, or 8% annualized, from September 30, 2019. Mortgage warehouse loan participations decreased $14.0 million from December 31, 2018 and $9.3 million from September 30, 2019. Multifamily loans increased $38.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and included $28.0 million in construction loans that moved to permanent funding.

At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was $18.5 million, or 0.99% of loans held for investment compared to 1.03% at December 31, 2018 and 0.98% at September 30, 2019. Non-performing assets from continuing operations totaled $7.6 million, or 0.26% of total assets as of December 31, 2019 compared to 0.20% of total assets as of December 31, 2018 and 0.29% of total assets as of September 30, 2019.

Total average deposits from continuing operations were $2.15 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $366.5 million, or 21%, from the fourth quarter of 2018 and an increase of $197.0 million, or 40% annualized, from the third quarter of 2019. This included increases in large, year-end deposits that the Company anticipates to decrease in the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest bearing deposits were 33.5% of total average deposits from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 33.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 32.7% in the third quarter of 2019.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.6% at December 31, 2019, a decrease from 12.9% at September 30, 2019, due to the balance sheet impact from the increase in year-end deposits. The estimated total risk based capital ratio was 15.0% at December 31, 2019 compared to 14.2% at December 31, 2018 and 15.5% at September 30, 2019.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST on Friday, January 31, 2020, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing 866-777-2509 from the United States. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, www.atlanticcapitalbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. Atlantic Capital management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) taxable equivalent interest income; (ii) taxable equivalent net interest income; (iii) taxable equivalent net interest margin; (iv) taxable equivalent income before income taxes; (v) taxable equivalent income tax expense; (vi) tangible assets; (vii) tangible common equity; and (viii) tangible book value per common share, in its analysis of the Company's performance. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity.

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing performance and operations, and enhance comparability with prior periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should consider Atlantic Capital’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements about Atlantic Capital’s confidence in its strategies and its expectations about financial performance, market growth, market and regulatory trends and developments, acquisitions and divestitures, new technologies, services and opportunities and earnings. The forward-looking statements are based largely on Atlantic Capital’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Atlantic Capital’s control. Atlantic Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as otherwise required by law. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the risks and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Atlantic Capital’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please refer to the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov where you can review those documents.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.9 billion publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

Media Contact:

Ashley Carson
Email: ashley.carson@atlcapbank.com Phone: 404-995-6050

Financial Contact:

Patrick Oakes
Email: patrick.oakes@atlcapbank.com Phone: 404-995-6050


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                                  
Selected Financial Information                      Fourth Quarter 2019 to
2018 Change
 		         YTD
2019 to 2018
Change 		 
     2019    2018   For the year ended December 31,  
(in thousands, except share and per share data; taxable equivalent)   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter     2019      2018  
INCOME SUMMARY(1)                                  
Interest income (2)   $   26,699 $   26,624 $   26,686 $   26,297   $   26,725 (0 ) % $ 106,306   $   95,155 12 %
Interest expense     5,965   6,536   6,709   5,773     5,560 7       24,983     18,513 35  
Net interest income     20,734   20,088   19,977   20,524     21,165 (2 )     81,323     76,642 6  
Provision for loan losses     787   413   698   814     502 57       2,712     1,946 39  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     19,947   19,675   19,279   19,710     20,663 (3 )     78,611     74,696 5  
Noninterest income     2,679   2,769   2,941   2,336     164 1,534       10,725     10,047 7  
Noninterest expense     13,382   12,677   13,254   13,795     12,208 10       53,108     49,991 6  
Income from continuing operations before income taxes     9,244   9,767   8,966   8,251     8,619 7       36,228     34,752 4  
Income tax expense     2,104   2,198   1,957   1,811     1,136 85       8,070     6,702 20  
Net income from continuing operations (2)(3)     7,140   7,569   7,009   6,440     7,483 (5 )     28,158     28,050 0  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax     -   617   22,143   (1,063 )   1,347 (100 )     21,697     482 4,401  
Net income   $   7,140 $   8,186 $   29,152 $   5,377   $   8,830 (19 ) % $   49,855   $   28,532 75 %
PER SHARE DATA                          
Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations   $   0.32 $   0.33 $   0.29 $   0.26   $   0.29     $   1.20   $   1.07    
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - discontinued operations     -   0.03   0.92   (0.04 )   0.05       0.92     0.02    
Diluted earnings per share     0.32   0.36   1.21   0.21     0.34       2.12     1.09    
Book value per share     15.01   14.81   14.46   13.10     12.80       15.01     12.80    
Tangible book value per common share (3)     14.09   13.91   13.60   12.17     11.88       14.09     11.88    
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                                  
Return on average equity     8.65 % 9.77 % 34.38 % 6.80   % 10.90 %     15.10 %   9.05 %  
Return on average assets     1.08   1.32   4.79   0.77     1.21       1.93     1.03    
Taxable equivalent net interest margin - continuing operations     3.38   3.52   3.61   3.74     3.66       3.58     3.50    
Efficiency ratio - continuing operations     57.57   55.72   58.06   60.61     57.50       57.99     57.93    
CAPITAL                                  
Average equity to average assets     12.47 % 13.54 % 13.94 % 11.34   % 11.11 %     12.77 %   11.34 %  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     10.61   12.92   13.37   10.51     10.25       10.61     10.25    
Tier 1 capital ratio     12.0   (4 ) 12.5   13.4   11.0     11.5       12.0 (4 )   11.5    
Total risk based capital ratio     15.0   (4 ) 15.5   16.5   13.7     14.2       15.0 (4 )   14.2    
Number of common shares outstanding - basic     21,751,026   22,193,761   23,293,465   24,466,964     25,290,419       21,751,026     25,290,419    
Number of common shares outstanding - diluted     21,974,959   22,405,141   23,508,442   24,719,273     25,480,233       21,974,959     25,480,233    
ASSET QUALITY                                  
Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment (5)     0.99 % 0.98 % 1.02 % 1.04   % 1.03 %     0.99 %   1.03 %  
Net charge-offs to average loans     0.07   0.11   0.14   0.11     -       0.11     0.02    
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.26   0.29   0.31   0.40     0.20       0.26     0.20    
AVERAGE BALANCES                          
Total loans- continuing operations   $ 1,857,736 $ 1,801,629 $ 1,769,803 $ 1,707,682   $ 1,699,801     $ 1,769,613   $ 1,599,916    
Investment securities     389,667   340,872   360,047   400,101     450,465       372,556     455,099    
Total assets     2,626,388   2,453,438     2,440,502   2,829,072     2,891,327       2,586,428     2,780,571    
Deposits - continuing operations     2,146,626   1,949,657     1,902,076   1,793,791     1,780,092       1,805,300     1,633,286    
Shareholders’ equity     327,543   332,291   340,119   320,812     321,348       330,216     315,253    
Number of common shares - basic     21,876,487   22,681,904   23,888,381   24,855,171     25,919,445       23,315,562     25,947,038    
Number of common shares - diluted     22,053,907   22,837,531   24,040,806   25,019,384     26,043,799       23,478,001     26,111,755    
AT PERIOD END                          
Loans and loans held for sale   $ 1,873,894 $ 1,836,589 $ 1,789,740 $ 2,120,866   $ 2,106,992     $ 1,873,894   $ 2,106,992    
Investment securities     399,433   329,648   348,723   402,640     402,486       399,433     402,486    
Total assets     2,910,379   2,410,198     2,389,680   2,855,887     2,955,440       2,910,379     2,955,440    
Deposits     2,499,046   1,854,272     1,851,531   2,440,448     2,544,163       2,499,046     2,544,163    
Shareholders’ equity     326,495   328,711   336,715   320,627     323,653       326,495     323,653    
Number of common shares outstanding     21,751,026   22,193,761   23,293,465   24,466,964     25,290,419       21,751,026     25,290,419    
     
(1)On April 5, 2019, Atlantic Capital completed the sale to FirstBank of its Tennessee and northwest Georgia banking operations, including 14 branches and the mortgage business. The mortgage business and branches sold to FirstBank are reported as discontinued operations.
(2)Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3)Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles.
(4)Amounts are estimates as of 12/31/19.
(5)The ratios for the first, second, and third quarters of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018 are calculated on a continuing operations basis.		    


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                        
Financial Information from Discontinued Operations                        
Assets and Liabilities from Discontinued Operations                        
(in thousands)   December 31, 2019  September 30, 2019     December 31, 2018          
Cash   $   –   $   –       $ 4,234            
Loans held for sale - discontinued operations                 373,030            
Premises held for sale - discontinued operations                 7,722            
Goodwill - discontinued operations                 4,555            
Other assets                 1,405            
Total assets   $   –   $   –       $ 390,946            
Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations   $   –   $

                     –       $ 585,429            
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - discontinued operations                 6,220            
Total liabilities   $   –   $   –       $ 591,649            
Net liabilities   $   –   $   –       $ (200,703 )          
 

Components of Net Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations 		                       
      2019    2018   For the year ended December 31,
 

(in thousands) 		  Fourth
Quarter 		Third
Quarter 		Second
Quarter 		First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		       

2019 		       

2018 		 
Net interest income   $ -   $ -   $   (39 ) $ 3,125     $ 3,225       $ 3,086     $ 14,140  
Provision for loan losses     -     -           –         (3,097 )         –         (3,097 )
Net interest income after provision     -     -     (39 )     3,125         6,322           3,086         17,237  
Service charges     -     -     46     481       483         527       1,922  
Mortgage income     -     -         288       320         288       1,302  
Gain on sale of branches     -     -     34,475           -         34,475        
Other income     -     -     (22 )     21         47           (1 )       123  
Total noninterest income     -     -     34,499       790         850           35,289         3,347  
Salaries and employee benefits     -     -     330     2,427       2,757         2,757       11,714  
Occupancy     -     -     71     339       479         410       2,016  
Equipment and software     -     -     8     123       158         131       779  
Amortization of intangibles     -     -         247       271         247       1,229  
Communications and data processing     -     -     197     389       440         586       1,529  
Divestiture expense     -     -     3,646     1,449       825         5,095       825  
Other noninterest expense     -     -     101       358         446           459         1,849  
Total noninterest expense     -     -     4,353       5,332         5,376           9,685         19,941  
Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes     -     -     30,107     (1,417 )     1,796         28,690       643  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     -     (617 )   7,964       (354 )       449           6,993         161  
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations    $  -   $ 617   $ 22,143   $   (1,063 )    $ 1,347        $ 21,697      $  482  


Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.          
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)          
   

December 31, 		   

September 30, 		   

December 31,
 (in thousands, except share data)     2019         2019         2018   
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks $   45,249     $   42,577     $   42,895  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   421,079       27,167       216,040  
Other short-term investments      –          –          9,457  
Cash and cash equivalents   466,328       69,744       268,392  
Securities available for sale   282,461       286,785       402,486  
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $115,291, $42,740 and $0 at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018,   116,972       42,863        
Other investments   27,556       31,360       29,236  
Loans held for sale   370       916       5,889  
Loans held for sale - discontinued operations(1)               373,030  
Loans held for investment(1)   1,873,524       1,835,673       1,728,073  
Less: allowance for loan losses      (18,535 )        (18,080 )        (17,851 )
Loans held for investment, net   1,854,989       1,817,593       1,710,222  
Premises held for sale - discontinued operations(1)               7,722  
Premises and equipment, net(1)   22,536       19,688       9,779  
Bank owned life insurance   66,421       66,047       65,149  
Goodwill - discontinued operations(1)               4,555  
Goodwill - continuing operations(1)   19,925       19,925       17,135  
Other intangibles, net   3,027       3,112       4,388  
Other real estate owned   278       278       874  
Other assets      49,516          51,887          56,583  
Total assets $    2,910,379     $    2,410,198     $     2,955,440  
 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 		         
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand(1) $   824,646     $   599,657     $   602,252  
Interest-bearing checking(1)   373,727       240,427       252,490  
Savings(1)   1,219       1,081       725  
Money market(1)   1,173,218       921,133       987,183  
Time(1)   44,389       30,782       10,623  
Brokered deposits   81,847       61,192       99,241  
Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations(1)      –          –          585,429  
Total deposits   2,499,046       1,854,272       2,537,943  
Federal funds purchased         57,000        
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - discontinued operations(1)               6,220  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings         76,000        
Long-term debt   49,873       49,831       49,704  
Other liabilities      34,965          44,384          37,920  
Total liabilities      2,583,884          2,081,487          2,631,787  
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding          
as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018                
Common stock, no par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 21,751,026, 22,193,761,          
and 25,290,419 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019,          
September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively   230,265       237,687       291,771  
Retained earnings   91,669       84,529       42,187  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)      4,561          6,495          (10,305 )
Total shareholders’ equity      326,495          328,711          323,653  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $    2,910,379     $    2,410,198     $     2,955,440  
(1)Assets and liabilities related to the sale of Tennessee and northwest Georgia banking operations were classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2018.        


Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.                          
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)                          
(in thousands except share and per share data)   Three months ended   Years ended
    December 31,
 2019 		  September
30, 2019 		  June 30,
2019 		March 31,
2019 		  December
31, 2018 		  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018
INTEREST INCOME                      
Loans, including fees   $   23,175   $   23,541     $   23,554   $   22,752     $   22,752     $   93,022     $   80,110  
Investment securities     2,413     2,176       2,339     2,631       2,844       9,559       10,912  
Interest and dividends on other interest‑earning assets     944     803       705     814       1,032       3,266       3,738  
Total interest income     26,532     26,520       26,598     26,197        26,628       105,847       94,760  
INTEREST EXPENSE                          
Interest on deposits     4,890     5,223       5,448     4,831       4,185       20,392       12,506  
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances     157     390       270           487       817       2,399  
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under                          
agreements to repurchase     94     99       168     118       60       479       304  
Interest on long-term debt     824     824       823     824       828       3,295       3,304  
Total interest expense     5,965     6,536       6,709     5,773       5,560       24,983       18,513  
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES     20,567     19,984       19,889     20,424       21,068       80,864       76,247  
Provision for loan losses     787     413       698     814       502       2,712       1,946  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES     19,780     19,571       19,191     19,610       20,566       78,152       74,301  
NONINTEREST INCOME                          
Service charges     998     925       870     794       876       3,587       3,215  
Gains (losses) on sale of securities         253       654           (1,853 )     907       (1,855 )
Gains (losses) on sale of other assets         140       (10 )   (3 )           127       (154 )
Trust income                                     1,025  
Derivatives income (loss)     315     (293 )     (233 )   (111 )     154       (322 )     308  
Bank owned life insurance     375     422       389     360       380       1,546       1,506  
SBA lending activities     846     1,150       1,096     1,086       425       4,178       3,606  
Gain on sale of trust company                                     1,681  
Other noninterest income     145     172       175     210       182        702       715  
Total noninterest income     2,679     2,769       2,941     2,336       164       10,725       10,047  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                          
Salaries and employee benefits     8,500     8,295       8,529     9,213       7,573       34,537       31,766  
Occupancy     838     722       689     639       655       2,888       2,972  
Equipment and software     769     842       753     739       783       3,103       2,817  
Professional services     577     764       792     775       947       2,908       3,511  
Postage, printing and supplies     28     32       29     48       30       137       166  
Communications and data processing     1,066     796       662     675       772       3,199       2,676  
Marketing and business development     143     243       233     226       224       845       710  
FDIC premiums         (193 )     175     235       157       217       562  
Other noninterest expense     1,461      1,176       1,392     1,245       1,067       5,274       4,811  
Total noninterest expense     13,382     12,677       13,254     13,795       12,208       53,108       49,991  
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     9,077     9,663       8,878     8,151       8,522       35,769       34,357  
Provision for income taxes     1,937     2,094       1,869     1,711       1,039       7,611       6,307  
NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS     7,140     7,569       7,009     6,440       7,483       28,158       28,050  
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS                          
Income (loss) from discontinued operations   $   –   $   –     $   30,107   $   (1,417 )   $   1,796     $   28,690     $   643  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes         (617 )     7,964     (354 )     449       6,993       161  
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations         617       22,143     (1,063 )     1,347       21,697       482  
NET INCOME   $   7,140   $   8,186     $   29,152
   $ 5,377     $   8,830     $   49,855     $   28,532  
 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share ‑ Basic                          
Net income per common share - continuing operations   $   0.33   $   0.33     $   0.29   $   0.26     $   0.29     $   1.21     $   1.08  
Net income (loss) per common share - discontinued operations         0.03       0.93     (0.04 )     0.05       0.93       0.02  
Net Income per Common Share ‑ Basic     0.33     0.36       1.22     0.22       0.34       2.14       1.10  
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share ‑ Diluted                          
Net income per common share - continuing operations   $   0.32   $   0.33     $   0.29   $   0.26     $   0.29     $   1.20     $   1.07  
Net income (loss) per common share - discontinued operations         0.03       0.92     (0.04 )     0.05       0.92       0.02  
Net Income per Common Share ‑ Diluted     0.32     0.36       1.21     0.21       0.34       2.12       1.09  
Weighted average shares - basic     21,876,487     22,681,904       23,888,381     24,855,171       25,919,445       23,315,562       25,947,038  
Weighted average shares - diluted     22,053,907     22,837,531       24,040,806     25,019,384       26,043,799       23,478,001       26,111,755  


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis
Selected Financial Information

  Three months ended
  December 31, 2019
 		September 30, 2019
 

(dollars in  thousands; taxable equivalent)  		Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/Expense 		  Tax Equivalent
Yield/Rate 		Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/Expense 		  Tax Equivalent
Yield/Rate
Assets
Interest bearing deposits in other banks

$		  

  174,589		  

$		  

  733		    

1.67

%

$		  

  103,954		  

$		  

  564		    

2.15

%
Other short-term investments   -     -   0.00 %   -     -   0.00 %
 Investment securities:                            
Taxable investment securities   242,175     1,570   2.57 %   257,005     1,657   2.56 %
Non-taxable investment securities(1)   147,492     1,010   2.72 %   83,867     623   2.95 %
Total investment securities   389,667     2,580   2.63 %   340,872     2,280   2.65 %
Loans - continuing operations   1,857,736     23,175   4.95 %   1,801,629     23,541   5.18 %
FHLB and FRB stock      14,106        211      5.93 %      15,524        239      6.11 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,436,098     26,699   4.35 %   2,261,979     26,624   4.67 %
Non-earning assets      190,290              191,459        
Total assets $   2,626,388         $   2,453,438        
Liabilities
Interest bearing deposits:
NOW, money market, and savings		   1,328,184     4,525   1.35 %   1,191,293     4,642   1.55 %
Time deposits   37,388     52   0.55 %   32,409     51   0.62 %
Brokered deposits      62,757        313      1.98 %      88,146        530      2.39 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,428,329     4,890   1.36 %   1,311,848     5,223   1.58 %
Total borrowings   54,706     252   1.83 %   85,478     489   2.27 %
Total long-term debt      49,845        823      6.55 %      49,803        824      6.56 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,532,880     5,965   1.54 %   1,447,129     6,536   1.79 %
Demand deposits   718,297           637,809        
Other liabilities   47,668           36,209        
Shareholders' equity      327,543              332,291        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $   2,626,388         $   2,453,438        
Net interest spread         2.80 %         2.88 %
Net interest income and net interest margin(2)     $      20,734   3.38 %     $      20,088   3.52 %
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin         3.35 %         3.51 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                      
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis                      
Selected Financial Information                      
  Three months ended
     December 31, 2019       December 31, 2018 
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)                    Average Balance   Interest Income/Expense   Tax Equivalent Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest Income/Expense   Tax Equivalent Yield/Rate
Assets                      
Interest bearing deposits in other banks $   174,589   $   733   1.67 %   $   111,988   $   638   2.26 %
Other short-term investments   -     -   0.00 %     19,078     142   2.95 %
Investment securities:                      
Taxable investment securities   242,175     1,570   2.57 %     376,163     2,362   2.49 %
Non-taxable investment securities(1)   147,492     1,010   2.72 %     74,302     579   3.09 %
Total investment securities   389,667     2,580   2.63 %     450,465     2,941   2.59 %
Loans - continuing operations   1,857,736     23,175   4.95 %     1,699,801     22,752   5.31 %
FHLB and FRB stock      14,106        211      5.93 %        15,985        252      6.25 %
Total interest-earning assets - continuing operations   2,436,098     26,699   4.35 %     2,297,317     26,725   4.62 %
Loans held for sale - discontinued operations      -        -      0.00 %        377,052        4,509      4.74 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,436,098     26,699   4.35 %     2,674,369     31,234   4.63 %
Non-earning assets      190,290                216,958        
Total assets    $ 2,626,388               $ 2,891,327        
Liabilities                      
Interest bearing deposits:                      
NOW, money market, and savings   1,328,184     4,525   1.35 %     1,079,178     3,601   1.32 %
Time deposits   37,388     52   0.55 %     10,116     33   1.29 %
Brokered deposits      62,757        313      1.98 %        93,558        551      2.34 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,428,329     4,890   1.36 %     1,182,852     4,185   1.40 %
Total borrowings   54,706     252   1.83 %     91,155     547   2.38 %
Total long-term debt      49,845        823      6.55 %        49,677        828      6.61 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities - continuing operations   1,532,880     5,965   1.54 %     1,323,684     5,560   1.67 %
Interest-bearing liabilities - discontinued operations      -        -      0.00 %        472,162        1,284      1.08 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,532,880     5,965   1.54 %     1,795,846     6,844   1.51 %
Demand deposits   718,297             597,240        
Demand deposits - discontinued operations   -             135,774        
Other liabilities   47,668             41,120        
Shareholders' equity      327,543                321,347        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity    $ 2,626,388               $ 2,891,327        
Net interest spread - continuing operations         2.80 %           2.95 %
Net interest income and net interest margin - continuing operations(2)     $   20,734   3.38 %       $   21,165   3.66 %
Net interest income and net interest margin(2)     $   20,734   3.38 %       $   24,390   3.62 %
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin         3.35 %           3.60 %
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                      
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis                      
Selected Financial Information                      
  Twelve months ended December 31,
  2019   2018
 (dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)                                              Average Balance   Interest Income/Expense   Tax Equivalent Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest Income/Expense   Tax Equivalent Yield/Rate
Assets                      
Interest bearing deposits in other banks $   110,543   $   2,209   2.00 %   $   104,145   $   2,244   2.15 %
Other short-term investments   3,875     118   3.05 %     15,210     426   2.80 %
Investment securities:                      
Taxable investment securities   274,189     7,188   2.62 %     379,035     9,005   2.38 %
Non-taxable investment securities(1)   98,367     2,830   2.88 %     76,064     2,302   3.03 %
Total investment securities   372,556     10,018   2.69 %     455,099     11,307   2.48 %
Loans - continuing operations   1,769,613     93,022   5.26 %     1,599,916     80,110   5.01 %
FHLB and FRB stock      14,156        939      6.63 %        17,710        1,068      6.03 %
Total interest-earning assets - continuing operations   2,270,743     106,306   4.68 %     2,192,080     95,155   4.34 %
Loans held for sale - discontinued operations      116,725        4,588      3.93 %        377,098        18,224      4.83 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,387,468     110,894   4.64 %     2,569,178     113,379   4.41 %
Non-earning assets      198,960                211,393        
Total assets     $ 2,586,428               $ 2,780,571        
Liabilities                      
Interest bearing deposits:                      
NOW, money market, and savings   1,107,765     18,155   1.64 %     1,001,025     10,627   1.06 %
Time deposits   23,072     191   0.83 %     10,046     115   1.14 %
Brokered deposits      84,601        2,046      2.42 %        84,105        1,764      2.10 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,215,438     20,392   1.68 %     1,095,176     12,506   1.14 %
Total borrowings   54,931     1,297   2.36 %     139,422     2,703   1.94 %
Total long-term debt      49,782        3,294      6.62 %        49,613        3,304      6.66 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities - continuing operations   1,320,151     24,983   1.89 %     1,284,211     18,513   1.44 %
Interest-bearing liabilities - discontinued operations      144,064        1,502      1.04 %        467,101        4,084      0.87 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,464,215     26,485   1.81 %     1,751,312     22,597   1.29 %
Demand deposits   589,862             538,110        
Demand deposits - discontinued operations   39,253             137,905        
Other liabilities   162,882             37,991        
Shareholders' equity      330,216                315,253        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,586,428           $ 2,780,571        
Net interest spread - continuing operations         2.79 %           2.90 %
Net interest income and net interest margin - continuing operations(2)     $   81,323   3.58 %       $   76,642   3.50 %
Net interest income and net interest margin(2)       $ 84,409   3.54 %         $ 90,782   3.53 %
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin         3.52 %           3.52 %
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Period End Loans                            
(dollars in thousands)   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   Linked Quarter Change   Year Over Year Change
 

Loans held for sale 		                           
Loans held for sale   $   370     $   916     $   -     $   1,530     $   5,889     $   (546 )   $   (5,519 )
Loans held for sale - discontinued operations     -
   		      -
   		      -
   		      384,779
   		      373,030
   		      -
   		      (373,030
   		)
Total loans held for sale   $   370     $   916     $   -     $   386,309     $ 378,919     $   (546 )   $ (378,549 )
 

Loans held for investment 		                           
Commercial loans:                            
Commercial and industrial   $   705,115     $ 697,412     $ 701,566     $   679,489     $ 645,374     $   7,703     $   59,741  
Commercial real estate:                            
Multifamily     98,378       60,398       43,907       43,929       88,826       37,980       9,552  
Owner occupied     357,912       352,842       313,310       304,945       298,291       5,070       59,621  
Investment     460,038       452,285       409,629       394,087       407,711       7,753       52,327  
Construction and land:                             -  
1-4 family residential construction     4,009       5,186       3,696       2,067       1,006       (1,177 )     3,003  
Other construction, development, and land      

123,531		        

139,991		        

195,260		        

171,818		        

155,226		        

(16,460

)		      

(31,695

)
Mortgage warehouse loans     13,941       23,256       10,665       22,267       27,967       (9,315 )     (14,026 )
Total commercial loans     1,762,924       1,731,370       1,678,033       1,618,602       1,624,401       31,554       138,523  
 

Residential:		                            
Residential mortgages     31,315       31,903       31,338       32,915       32,800       (588 )     (1,485 )
Home equity     25,002       25,638       24,303       23,171       22,822       (636 )     2,180  
Total residential loans     56,317       57,541       55,641       56,086       55,622       (1,224 )     695  
 

Consumer		      

37,765		        

27,168		        

34,618		        

35,203		        

25,851		        

10,597		        

11,914		  
Other     19,552       22,533       24,126       26,663       24,712       (2,981 )     (5,160 )
      1,876,558       1,838,612       1,792,418       1,736,554       1,730,586       37,946       145,972  
Less net deferred fees and other unearned income     (3,034
   		)

     (2,939
   		)

     (2,678
   		)

     (1,997
   		)

     (2,513
   		)

     (95
   		)

     (521
   		)
Total loans held for investment   $ 1,873,524     $ 1,835,673     $ 1,789,740     $   1,734,557     $ 1,728,073     $   37,851     $   145,451  
 

 

Total loans		  



$		  

 

1,873,894		    



$		  

 

1,836,589		    



$		  

 

1,789,740		    



$		  

 

  2,120,866		    



$		  

 

2,106,992		    



$		  

 

  37,305		    



$		  

 

(233,098



)


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                    
Allowance for Loan Losses Activity and Credit Quality                    
    2019   2018

(dollars in thousands)		   Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter 		  Second
Quarter
 		  First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter
 

 

Balance at beginning of period		  



$		  

 

18,080		  



$		  

 

18,186		    



$		  

 

18,107		  



$		  

 

17,851		  



$		  

 

20,443		  
Provision for loan losses     787     413     698     814     595  
Provision for loan losses (reversal of provision) -
discontinued operations		                     (3,097 )
Provision for PCI loan losses                     (93 )
Loans charged-off:                    
Commercial and industrial     (344 )   (541 )   (588 )   (549 )    
Commercial real estate             (47 )        
Construction and land                      
Residential mortgages                 (9 )   (5 )
Home equity                      
Consumer         (2 )       (37 )   (3 )
Other                      
Total loans charged-off     (344 )   (543 )   (635 )   (595 )   (8 )
Recoveries on loans previously charged-off:                    
Commercial and industrial     5     17         14      
Commercial real estate                      
Construction and land         1         3      
Residential mortgages     7             7     4  
Home equity                 1      
Consumer         6     16     12     7  
Other                      
Total recoveries     12     24     16     37     11  
Net charge-offs     (332 )   (519 )   (619 )   (558 )   3  
Balance at period end   $ 18,535   $ 18,080     $ 18,186   $ 18,107   $ 17,851  
 

Loans		                    
Loans held for sale   $   370   $   916     $   –   $   1,530   $   5,889  
Loans held for sale - discontinued operations                 384,779     373,030  
Loans held for investment - continuing operations     1,873,524     1,835,673       1,789,740     1,734,557     1,728,073  
Total loans   $ 1,873,894   $ 1,836,589     $ 1,789,740   $ 2,120,866   $ 2,106,992  
 

 

Non-performing loans - continuing operations (2) 		 



$		  

 

  7,293		  



$		  

 

  6,770		    



$		  

 

  6,352		  



$		  

 

  8,830		  



$		  

 

  3,252		  
Non-performing loans - discontinued operations                 1,506     1,924  
Total non-performing loans     7,293     6,770     6,352     10,336     5,176  
Foreclosed properties (OREO)     278     278     971     971     874  
Total nonperforming assets   $   7,571   $   7,048     $   7,323   $ 11,307   $   6,050  
Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment      0.99 %   0.98 %   1.02    1.04 %    1.03 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (1)     0.07     0.11     0.14     0.11      
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans - continuing operations (2)      

0.39		      

0.37		      

0.35		      

0.51		      

0.19		  
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans -
discontinued operations (2) 		                0.39     0.52  
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans (2)     0.39     0.37     0.35     0.49     0.25  
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets - continuing operations (2)      

0.26		      

0.29		      

0.31		      

0.34		      

0.14		  
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets -
discontinued operations (2) 		                0.05     0.07  
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (2)     0.26     0.29     0.31     0.40     0.20  

(1) Annualized.
(2) The third quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019, first quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018 ratios are calculated on a continuing operations basis.



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Period End Deposits                          
 

(dollars in thousands) 		   

December 31,
2019 		   

September 30, 2019 		 

June 30,
2019 		   

March 31,
2019 		   

December 31, 2018 		  Linked
Quarter Change 		   

Year Over Year Change
 

DDA		  

$		  

  824,646		    

$		  

  599,657		  

$		  

569,693		    

$		  

561,829		    

$		  

602,252		    

$		  

224,989		    

$		  

222,394		  
NOW     373,727       240,427     309,709       233,838       252,490       133,300       121,237  
Savings     1,219       1,081     1,090       896       725       138       494  
Money market     1,173,218       921,133     802,973       962,741       987,183       252,085       186,035  
Time     44,389       30,782     33,902       22,069       10,623       13,607       33,766  
Brokered     81,847       61,192     134,164       65,811       99,241       20,655       (17,394 )
Total deposits - continuing operations     2,499,046       1,854,272     1,851,531       1,847,184       1,952,514       644,774       546,532  
Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations          
   
      593,264
       585,429             (585,429
 )
Total deposits   $ 2,499,046     $ 1,854,272   $ 1,851,531     $ 2,440,448     $ 2,537,943     $ 644,774     $   (38,897 )
                           
Payments clients   $   567,597     $   286,373   $ 301,413     $ 361,192     $ 397,608     $ 281,224     $ 169,989  
 

 

Average Deposits 		                         
     2019     2018          
 

(dollars in thousands) 		  Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter 		Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		  Linked
﻿Quarter
Change 		  Q4 2019 vs
Q4 2018
 

DDA		  

$		  

  718,298		    

$		  

  637,809		  

$		  

587,957		    

$		  

575,453		    

$		  

597,239		    

$		  

  80,489		    

$		  

121,059		  
NOW     320,637       295,106     314,601       276,212       280,449       25,531       40,188  
Savings     1,098       1,085     956       884       712       13       386  
Money market     1,006,449       895,102     859,680       847,254       798,017       111,347       208,432  
Time     37,388       32,409     32,358       12,847       10,117       4,979       27,271  
Brokered     62,757       88,146     106,524       81,141       93,558       (25,389 )     (30,801 )
Total deposits - continuing operations     2,146,627       1,949,657     1,902,076       1,793,791       1,780,092       196,970       366,535  
Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations     -
   		      -
   		    45,350
   		      593,313
   		      600,769
   		      -
   		      (600,769
   		)
Total deposits   $ 2,146,627     $ 1,949,657   $ 1,947,426     $ 2,387,104     $ 2,380,861     $ 196,970     $ (234,234 )
                           
Payments clients   $   362,327     $   289,526   $ 285,949     $ 295,059     $ 263,800     $   72,801     $   98,527  
 

Noninterest bearing deposits as a percentage		                          
of average deposits - continuing operations     33.5 %     32.7 %   30.9 %     32.1 %     33.6 %        
Cost of deposits - continuing operations     0.90 %     1.06 %   1.15 %     1.09 %     0.93 %        


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                          
Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation
 

(in thousands, except share and per share data) 		  2019   2018 For the year ended December 31,
    Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter      

2019 		       

2018 		 
 

Taxable equivalent interest income reconciliation 		                         
Interest income - GAAP   $   26,532     $   26,520   $   26,598     $   26,197     $   26,628     $   105,847     $   94,760  
Taxable equivalent adjustment     167       104     88       100       97       459       395  
Interest income - taxable equivalent   $   26,699     $   26,624   $   26,686     $   26,297     $   26,725     $   106,306     $   95,155  
 

Taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation - continuing operations
Net interest income - GAAP   $   20,567     $   19,984   $   19,889     $   20,424     $   21,068     $   80,864     $   76,247  
Taxable equivalent adjustment     167       104     88       100       97       459       395  
Net interest income - taxable equivalent - continuing
operations		  

$		  

  20,734		    

$		  

  20,088		  

$		  

  19,977		    

$		  

  20,524		    

$		  

  21,165		    

$		  

  81,323		    

$		  

  76,642		  
 

Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation - continuing operations
Net interest margin - GAAP - continuing operations     3.35 %     3.51 %   3.60 %     3.72 %     3.64 %     3.52 %     3.48 %
Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment     0.03 %     0.01 %   0.01 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.06 %     0.02 %
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent - continuing
operations		      

3.38

%		      

3.52

%		    

3.61

%		      

3.74

%		      

3.66

%		      

3.58

%		      

3.50

%
 

Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation 		                         
Net interest margin - GAAP     3.35 %     3.51 %   3.54 %     3.66 %     3.60 %     3.52 %     3.52 %
Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment     0.03 %     0.01 %   0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.01 %
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent     3.38 %     3.52 %   3.56 %     3.68 %     3.62 %     3.54 %     3.53 %
 

Income before income taxes reconciliation 		                         
Income before income taxes - GAAP   $   9,077     $   9,663   $   8,878     $   8,151     $   8,522     $   35,769     $   34,357  
Taxable equivalent adjustment     167       104     88       100       97       459       395  
Income before income taxes   $   9,244     $   9,767   $   8,966     $   8,251     $   8,619     $   36,228     $   34,752  
 

Income tax reconciliation 		                         
Income tax expense - GAAP   $   1,937     $   2,094   $   1,869     $   1,711     $   1,039     $   7,611     $   6,307  
Taxable equivalent adjustment     167       104     88       100       97       459       395  
Income tax expense   $   2,104     $   2,198   $   1,957     $   1,811     $   1,136     $   8,070     $   6,702  
 

Tangible book value per common share reconciliation 		                         
Total shareholders’ equity   $   326,495     $   328,711   $   336,715     $ 320,627     $   323,653     $   326,495     $   323,653  
Intangible assets     (19,925 )     (19,925 )   (19,925 )     (22,848 )     (23,095 )     (19,925 )     (23,095 )
Total tangible common equity   $   306,570     $   308,786   $   316,790     $ 297,779     $   300,558     $   306,570     $   300,558  
Common shares outstanding     21,751,026       22,193,761     23,293,465       24,466,964       25,290,419       21,751,026       25,290,419  
Book value per common share - GAAP   $   15.01     $   14.81   $   14.46     $   13.10     $   12.80     $   15.01     $   12.80  
Tangible book value     14.09       13.91     13.60       12.17       11.88       14.09       11.88  
 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation 		                         
Total shareholders’ equity   $   326,495     $   328,711   $   336,715     $ 320,627     $   323,653     $   326,495     $   323,653  
Intangible assets     (19,925 )     (19,925 )   (19,925 )     (22,848 )     (23,095 )     (19,925 )     (23,095 )
Total tangible common equity   $   306,570     $   308,786   $   316,790     $ 297,779     $   300,558     $   306,570     $   300,558  
 

Total assets		  

$		  

2,910,379		    

$		  

2,410,198		  

$		  

2,389,680		    

$		  

2,855,887		    

$		  

2,955,440		    

$		  

2,910,379		    

$		  

2,955,440		  
Intangible assets     (19,925 )     (19,925 )   (19,925 )     (22,848 )     (23,095 )     (19,925 )     (23,095 )
Total tangible assets   $ 2,890,454     $ 2,390,273   $ 2,369,755     $ 2,833,039     $ 2,932,345     $ 2,890,454     $ 2,932,345  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     10.61 %     12.92 %   13.37 %     10.51 %     10.25 %     10.61 %     10.25 %

 

