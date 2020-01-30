Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) announced net income from continuing operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $7.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $7.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $7.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations for 2019 totaled $1.20, an increase of $0.13, or 12%, compared to 2018.



“For the fourth quarter of 2019 and for all of 2019, Atlantic Capital reported strong growth in earnings per share, average core deposits, and loans, while maintaining sound credit quality and a fortress balance sheet. We begin 2020 with strong momentum and tremendous opportunity in all of our businesses,” remarked Douglas Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Highlights(1)

Tangible book value per share increased to $14.09, from $11.88 at December 31, 2018 and $13.91 at September 30, 2019.

Average deposits from continuing operations increased $366.5 million, or 21%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and $197.0 million, or 40% annualized, compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Total loans held for investment increased $145.5 million, or 8% from December 31, 2018 and $37.9 million, or 8% annualized, from September 30, 2019.

Net charge-offs to average loans totaled 0.07% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.11% for the full year of 2019.

Atlantic Capital repurchased 452,000 shares in the fourth quarter totaling $8.1 million and repurchased 4.5 million shares totaling $79.0 million, or approximately 17% of total shares, since November 2018.

Income Statement

Taxable equivalent net interest income from continuing operations totaled $20.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $431,000, or 2%, from the fourth quarter of 2018, and an increase of $646,000, or 13% annualized, from the third quarter of 2019. The linked quarter increase in taxable equivalent net interest income was driven by a combination of growth in loans, deposits, investment securities, and excess cash.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin from continuing operations was 3.38% in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 28 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018 and a decrease of 14 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily the result of an increase in excess cash due to strong deposit growth and lower loan yields due to lower short-term interest rates. This was partially offset by a drop in the cost of interest bearing deposits and an increase in noninterest bearing deposits.

The yield on loans from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 4.95%, a decrease of 36 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018 and a decrease of 23 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in loan yields was due primarily to the repricing of our variable rate loans as a result of declines in 1 month LIBOR during 2019.

The cost of deposits from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 0.90%, a decrease of 3 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018 and a decrease of 16 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. The cost of interest bearing deposits from continuing operations decreased 4 basis points to 1.36% from the fourth quarter of 2018, and decreased 22 basis points from the third quarter of 2019.

(1) Commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Industry Guide 3 that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a tax equivalent basis, net interest income and net interest margin are provided on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, which generally assumes a 21% marginal tax rate. We provide detailed reconciliations in the Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation table on page 15.

The provision for loan losses from continuing operations was $787,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $502,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $413,000 in the third quarter of 2019. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.07% of average loans in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.11% for the full year of 2019.

Noninterest income from continuing operations totaled $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to

$164,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Service charge income in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $998,000, an increase of $122,000 or 14%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and an increase of $73,000, or 32% annualized, from the third quarter of 2019. This increase was driven by continued growth in our payments and fintech businesses. The fourth quarter of 2018 included a loss of $1.9 million on the sale of $63 million in investment securities to help fund the cash payout for the sale of 14 branches in Tennessee and northwest Georgia that closed in the second quarter of 2019.

Derivatives income totaled $315,000 compared to a loss of $293,000 in the third quarter of 2019 due to credit valuation adjustments on the customer swap portfolio. SBA income totaled $846,000, a decrease from $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of fewer SBA loan sales during the quarter.

Noninterest expense from continuing operations totaled $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of

$1.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, and an increase of $705,000 compared to the third quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $205,000, to $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily from the full impact of new hires and higher incentive expense. Communications and data processing expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $270,000 compared to the third quarter of 2019, due to a higher volume of transactions in the payments business, as well as non-recurring charges related to vendor negotiations and contract terminations. The FDIC premium expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $193,000 compared to the third quarter of 2019 due to the FDIC assessment credit received in the third quarter.

The overall effective tax rate from continuing operations was 21.3% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the full year of 2019.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment were $1.87 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $145.5 million, or 8%, from December 31, 2018 and an increase of $37.9 million, or 8% annualized, from September 30, 2019. Mortgage warehouse loan participations decreased $14.0 million from December 31, 2018 and $9.3 million from September 30, 2019. Multifamily loans increased $38.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and included $28.0 million in construction loans that moved to permanent funding.

At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was $18.5 million, or 0.99% of loans held for investment compared to 1.03% at December 31, 2018 and 0.98% at September 30, 2019. Non-performing assets from continuing operations totaled $7.6 million, or 0.26% of total assets as of December 31, 2019 compared to 0.20% of total assets as of December 31, 2018 and 0.29% of total assets as of September 30, 2019.

Total average deposits from continuing operations were $2.15 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $366.5 million, or 21%, from the fourth quarter of 2018 and an increase of $197.0 million, or 40% annualized, from the third quarter of 2019. This included increases in large, year-end deposits that the Company anticipates to decrease in the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest bearing deposits were 33.5% of total average deposits from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 33.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 32.7% in the third quarter of 2019.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.6% at December 31, 2019, a decrease from 12.9% at September 30, 2019, due to the balance sheet impact from the increase in year-end deposits. The estimated total risk based capital ratio was 15.0% at December 31, 2019 compared to 14.2% at December 31, 2018 and 15.5% at September 30, 2019.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST on Friday, January 31, 2020, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing 866-777-2509 from the United States. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, www.atlanticcapitalbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. Atlantic Capital management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) taxable equivalent interest income; (ii) taxable equivalent net interest income; (iii) taxable equivalent net interest margin; (iv) taxable equivalent income before income taxes; (v) taxable equivalent income tax expense; (vi) tangible assets; (vii) tangible common equity; and (viii) tangible book value per common share, in its analysis of the Company's performance. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity.

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing performance and operations, and enhance comparability with prior periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should consider Atlantic Capital’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements about Atlantic Capital’s confidence in its strategies and its expectations about financial performance, market growth, market and regulatory trends and developments, acquisitions and divestitures, new technologies, services and opportunities and earnings. The forward-looking statements are based largely on Atlantic Capital’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Atlantic Capital’s control. Atlantic Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as otherwise required by law. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the risks and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Atlantic Capital’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please refer to the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov where you can review those documents.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.9 billion publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Financial Information Fourth Quarter 2019 to

2018 Change

YTD

2019 to 2018

Change 2019 2018 For the year ended December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data; taxable equivalent) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter 2019 2018 INCOME SUMMARY(1) Interest income (2) $ 26,699 $ 26,624 $ 26,686 $ 26,297 $ 26,725 (0 ) % $ 106,306 $ 95,155 12 % Interest expense 5,965 6,536 6,709 5,773 5,560 7 24,983 18,513 35 Net interest income 20,734 20,088 19,977 20,524 21,165 (2 ) 81,323 76,642 6 Provision for loan losses 787 413 698 814 502 57 2,712 1,946 39 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,947 19,675 19,279 19,710 20,663 (3 ) 78,611 74,696 5 Noninterest income 2,679 2,769 2,941 2,336 164 1,534 10,725 10,047 7 Noninterest expense 13,382 12,677 13,254 13,795 12,208 10 53,108 49,991 6 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 9,244 9,767 8,966 8,251 8,619 7 36,228 34,752 4 Income tax expense 2,104 2,198 1,957 1,811 1,136 85 8,070 6,702 20 Net income from continuing operations (2)(3) 7,140 7,569 7,009 6,440 7,483 (5 ) 28,158 28,050 0 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - 617 22,143 (1,063 ) 1,347 (100 ) 21,697 482 4,401 Net income $ 7,140 $ 8,186 $ 29,152 $ 5,377 $ 8,830 (19 ) % $ 49,855 $ 28,532 75 % PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 1.20 $ 1.07 Diluted earnings (loss) per share - discontinued operations - 0.03 0.92 (0.04 ) 0.05 0.92 0.02 Diluted earnings per share 0.32 0.36 1.21 0.21 0.34 2.12 1.09 Book value per share 15.01 14.81 14.46 13.10 12.80 15.01 12.80 Tangible book value per common share (3) 14.09 13.91 13.60 12.17 11.88 14.09 11.88 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average equity 8.65 % 9.77 % 34.38 % 6.80 % 10.90 % 15.10 % 9.05 % Return on average assets 1.08 1.32 4.79 0.77 1.21 1.93 1.03 Taxable equivalent net interest margin - continuing operations 3.38 3.52 3.61 3.74 3.66 3.58 3.50 Efficiency ratio - continuing operations 57.57 55.72 58.06 60.61 57.50 57.99 57.93 CAPITAL Average equity to average assets 12.47 % 13.54 % 13.94 % 11.34 % 11.11 % 12.77 % 11.34 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.61 12.92 13.37 10.51 10.25 10.61 10.25 Tier 1 capital ratio 12.0 (4 ) 12.5 13.4 11.0 11.5 12.0 (4 ) 11.5 Total risk based capital ratio 15.0 (4 ) 15.5 16.5 13.7 14.2 15.0 (4 ) 14.2 Number of common shares outstanding - basic 21,751,026 22,193,761 23,293,465 24,466,964 25,290,419 21,751,026 25,290,419 Number of common shares outstanding - diluted 21,974,959 22,405,141 23,508,442 24,719,273 25,480,233 21,974,959 25,480,233 ASSET QUALITY Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment (5) 0.99 % 0.98 % 1.02 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 0.99 % 1.03 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.07 0.11 0.14 0.11 - 0.11 0.02 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.26 0.29 0.31 0.40 0.20 0.26 0.20 AVERAGE BALANCES Total loans- continuing operations $ 1,857,736 $ 1,801,629 $ 1,769,803 $ 1,707,682 $ 1,699,801 $ 1,769,613 $ 1,599,916 Investment securities 389,667 340,872 360,047 400,101 450,465 372,556 455,099 Total assets 2,626,388 2,453,438 2,440,502 2,829,072 2,891,327 2,586,428 2,780,571 Deposits - continuing operations 2,146,626 1,949,657 1,902,076 1,793,791 1,780,092 1,805,300 1,633,286 Shareholders’ equity 327,543 332,291 340,119 320,812 321,348 330,216 315,253 Number of common shares - basic 21,876,487 22,681,904 23,888,381 24,855,171 25,919,445 23,315,562 25,947,038 Number of common shares - diluted 22,053,907 22,837,531 24,040,806 25,019,384 26,043,799 23,478,001 26,111,755 AT PERIOD END Loans and loans held for sale $ 1,873,894 $ 1,836,589 $ 1,789,740 $ 2,120,866 $ 2,106,992 $ 1,873,894 $ 2,106,992 Investment securities 399,433 329,648 348,723 402,640 402,486 399,433 402,486 Total assets 2,910,379 2,410,198 2,389,680 2,855,887 2,955,440 2,910,379 2,955,440 Deposits 2,499,046 1,854,272 1,851,531 2,440,448 2,544,163 2,499,046 2,544,163 Shareholders’ equity 326,495 328,711 336,715 320,627 323,653 326,495 323,653 Number of common shares outstanding 21,751,026 22,193,761 23,293,465 24,466,964 25,290,419 21,751,026 25,290,419 (1)On April 5, 2019, Atlantic Capital completed the sale to FirstBank of its Tennessee and northwest Georgia banking operations, including 14 branches and the mortgage business. The mortgage business and branches sold to FirstBank are reported as discontinued operations.

(2)Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(3)Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles.

(4)Amounts are estimates as of 12/31/19.

(5)The ratios for the first, second, and third quarters of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018 are calculated on a continuing operations basis.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Financial Information from Discontinued Operations Assets and Liabilities from Discontinued Operations (in thousands) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash $ – $ – $ 4,234 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations – – 373,030 Premises held for sale - discontinued operations – – 7,722 Goodwill - discontinued operations – – 4,555 Other assets – – 1,405 Total assets $ – $ – $ 390,946 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations $ – $



– $ 585,429 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - discontinued operations – – 6,220 Total liabilities $ – $ – $ 591,649 Net liabilities $ – $ – $ (200,703 )



Components of Net Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations 2019 2018 For the year ended December 31,



(in thousands) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter



2019



2018 Net interest income $ - $ - $ (39 ) $ 3,125 $ 3,225 $ 3,086 $ 14,140 Provision for loan losses - - – – (3,097 ) – (3,097 ) Net interest income after provision - - (39 ) 3,125 6,322 3,086 17,237 Service charges - - 46 481 483 527 1,922 Mortgage income - - – 288 320 288 1,302 Gain on sale of branches - - 34,475 – - 34,475 – Other income - - (22 ) 21 47 (1 ) 123 Total noninterest income - - 34,499 790 850 35,289 3,347 Salaries and employee benefits - - 330 2,427 2,757 2,757 11,714 Occupancy - - 71 339 479 410 2,016 Equipment and software - - 8 123 158 131 779 Amortization of intangibles - - – 247 271 247 1,229 Communications and data processing - - 197 389 440 586 1,529 Divestiture expense - - 3,646 1,449 825 5,095 825 Other noninterest expense - - 101 358 446 459 1,849 Total noninterest expense - - 4,353 5,332 5,376 9,685 19,941 Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes - - 30,107 (1,417 ) 1,796 28,690 643 Provision (benefit) for income taxes - (617 ) 7,964 (354 ) 449 6,993 161 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ - $ 617 $ 22,143 $ (1,063 ) $ 1,347 $ 21,697 $ 482





Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



December 31,



September 30,



December 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 45,249 $ 42,577 $ 42,895 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 421,079 27,167 216,040 Other short-term investments – – 9,457 Cash and cash equivalents 466,328 69,744 268,392 Securities available for sale 282,461 286,785 402,486 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $115,291, $42,740 and $0 at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, 116,972 42,863 – Other investments 27,556 31,360 29,236 Loans held for sale 370 916 5,889 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations(1) – – 373,030 Loans held for investment(1) 1,873,524 1,835,673 1,728,073 Less: allowance for loan losses (18,535 ) (18,080 ) (17,851 ) Loans held for investment, net 1,854,989 1,817,593 1,710,222 Premises held for sale - discontinued operations(1) – – 7,722 Premises and equipment, net(1) 22,536 19,688 9,779 Bank owned life insurance 66,421 66,047 65,149 Goodwill - discontinued operations(1) – – 4,555 Goodwill - continuing operations(1) 19,925 19,925 17,135 Other intangibles, net 3,027 3,112 4,388 Other real estate owned 278 278 874 Other assets 49,516 51,887 56,583 Total assets $ 2,910,379 $ 2,410,198 $ 2,955,440



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand(1) $ 824,646 $ 599,657 $ 602,252 Interest-bearing checking(1) 373,727 240,427 252,490 Savings(1) 1,219 1,081 725 Money market(1) 1,173,218 921,133 987,183 Time(1) 44,389 30,782 10,623 Brokered deposits 81,847 61,192 99,241 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations(1) – – 585,429 Total deposits 2,499,046 1,854,272 2,537,943 Federal funds purchased – 57,000 – Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - discontinued operations(1) – – 6,220 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings – 76,000 – Long-term debt 49,873 49,831 49,704 Other liabilities 34,965 44,384 37,920 Total liabilities 2,583,884 2,081,487 2,631,787 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018 – – – Common stock, no par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 21,751,026, 22,193,761, and 25,290,419 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively 230,265 237,687 291,771 Retained earnings 91,669 84,529 42,187 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,561 6,495 (10,305 ) Total shareholders’ equity 326,495 328,711 323,653 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,910,379 $ 2,410,198 $ 2,955,440 (1)Assets and liabilities related to the sale of Tennessee and northwest Georgia banking operations were classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2018.





Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (in thousands except share and per share data) Three months ended Years ended December 31,

2019 September

30, 2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December

31, 2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 23,175 $ 23,541 $ 23,554 $ 22,752 $ 22,752 $ 93,022 $ 80,110 Investment securities 2,413 2,176 2,339 2,631 2,844 9,559 10,912 Interest and dividends on other interest‑earning assets 944 803 705 814 1,032 3,266 3,738 Total interest income 26,532 26,520 26,598 26,197 26,628 105,847 94,760 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 4,890 5,223 5,448 4,831 4,185 20,392 12,506 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 157 390 270 – 487 817 2,399 Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 94 99 168 118 60 479 304 Interest on long-term debt 824 824 823 824 828 3,295 3,304 Total interest expense 5,965 6,536 6,709 5,773 5,560 24,983 18,513 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 20,567 19,984 19,889 20,424 21,068 80,864 76,247 Provision for loan losses 787 413 698 814 502 2,712 1,946 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 19,780 19,571 19,191 19,610 20,566 78,152 74,301 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 998 925 870 794 876 3,587 3,215 Gains (losses) on sale of securities – 253 654 – (1,853 ) 907 (1,855 ) Gains (losses) on sale of other assets – 140 (10 ) (3 ) – 127 (154 ) Trust income – – – – – – 1,025 Derivatives income (loss) 315 (293 ) (233 ) (111 ) 154 (322 ) 308 Bank owned life insurance 375 422 389 360 380 1,546 1,506 SBA lending activities 846 1,150 1,096 1,086 425 4,178 3,606 Gain on sale of trust company – – – – – – 1,681 Other noninterest income 145 172 175 210 182 702 715 Total noninterest income 2,679 2,769 2,941 2,336 164 10,725 10,047 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 8,500 8,295 8,529 9,213 7,573 34,537 31,766 Occupancy 838 722 689 639 655 2,888 2,972 Equipment and software 769 842 753 739 783 3,103 2,817 Professional services 577 764 792 775 947 2,908 3,511 Postage, printing and supplies 28 32 29 48 30 137 166 Communications and data processing 1,066 796 662 675 772 3,199 2,676 Marketing and business development 143 243 233 226 224 845 710 FDIC premiums – (193 ) 175 235 157 217 562 Other noninterest expense 1,461 1,176 1,392 1,245 1,067 5,274 4,811 Total noninterest expense 13,382 12,677 13,254 13,795 12,208 53,108 49,991 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 9,077 9,663 8,878 8,151 8,522 35,769 34,357 Provision for income taxes 1,937 2,094 1,869 1,711 1,039 7,611 6,307 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 7,140 7,569 7,009 6,440 7,483 28,158 28,050 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ – $ – $ 30,107 $ (1,417 ) $ 1,796 $ 28,690 $ 643 Provision (benefit) for income taxes – (617 ) 7,964 (354 ) 449 6,993 161 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations – 617 22,143 (1,063 ) 1,347 21,697 482 NET INCOME $ 7,140 $ 8,186 $ 29,152

$ 5,377 $ 8,830 $ 49,855 $ 28,532 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share ‑ Basic Net income per common share - continuing operations $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 1.21 $ 1.08 Net income (loss) per common share - discontinued operations – 0.03 0.93 (0.04 ) 0.05 0.93 0.02 Net Income per Common Share ‑ Basic 0.33 0.36 1.22 0.22 0.34 2.14 1.10 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share ‑ Diluted Net income per common share - continuing operations $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 1.20 $ 1.07 Net income (loss) per common share - discontinued operations – 0.03 0.92 (0.04 ) 0.05 0.92 0.02 Net Income per Common Share ‑ Diluted 0.32 0.36 1.21 0.21 0.34 2.12 1.09 Weighted average shares - basic 21,876,487 22,681,904 23,888,381 24,855,171 25,919,445 23,315,562 25,947,038 Weighted average shares - diluted 22,053,907 22,837,531 24,040,806 25,019,384 26,043,799 23,478,001 26,111,755





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis

Selected Financial Information

Three months ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019





(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent) Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense Tax Equivalent

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense Tax Equivalent

Yield/Rate Assets

Interest bearing deposits in other banks



$



174,589



$



733



1.67



%



$



103,954



$



564



2.15



% Other short-term investments - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 242,175 1,570 2.57 % 257,005 1,657 2.56 % Non-taxable investment securities(1) 147,492 1,010 2.72 % 83,867 623 2.95 % Total investment securities 389,667 2,580 2.63 % 340,872 2,280 2.65 % Loans - continuing operations 1,857,736 23,175 4.95 % 1,801,629 23,541 5.18 % FHLB and FRB stock 14,106 211 5.93 % 15,524 239 6.11 % Total interest-earning assets 2,436,098 26,699 4.35 % 2,261,979 26,624 4.67 % Non-earning assets 190,290 191,459 Total assets $ 2,626,388 $ 2,453,438 Liabilities

Interest bearing deposits:

NOW, money market, and savings 1,328,184 4,525 1.35 % 1,191,293 4,642 1.55 % Time deposits 37,388 52 0.55 % 32,409 51 0.62 % Brokered deposits 62,757 313 1.98 % 88,146 530 2.39 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,428,329 4,890 1.36 % 1,311,848 5,223 1.58 % Total borrowings 54,706 252 1.83 % 85,478 489 2.27 % Total long-term debt 49,845 823 6.55 % 49,803 824 6.56 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,532,880 5,965 1.54 % 1,447,129 6,536 1.79 % Demand deposits 718,297 637,809 Other liabilities 47,668 36,209 Shareholders' equity 327,543 332,291 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,626,388 $ 2,453,438 Net interest spread 2.80 % 2.88 % Net interest income and net interest margin(2) $ 20,734 3.38 % $ 20,088 3.52 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.35 % 3.51 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis Selected Financial Information Three months ended

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent) Average Balance Interest Income/Expense Tax Equivalent Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Income/Expense Tax Equivalent Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 174,589 $ 733 1.67 % $ 111,988 $ 638 2.26 % Other short-term investments - - 0.00 % 19,078 142 2.95 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 242,175 1,570 2.57 % 376,163 2,362 2.49 % Non-taxable investment securities(1) 147,492 1,010 2.72 % 74,302 579 3.09 % Total investment securities 389,667 2,580 2.63 % 450,465 2,941 2.59 % Loans - continuing operations 1,857,736 23,175 4.95 % 1,699,801 22,752 5.31 % FHLB and FRB stock 14,106 211 5.93 % 15,985 252 6.25 % Total interest-earning assets - continuing operations 2,436,098 26,699 4.35 % 2,297,317 26,725 4.62 % Loans held for sale - discontinued operations - - 0.00 % 377,052 4,509 4.74 % Total interest-earning assets 2,436,098 26,699 4.35 % 2,674,369 31,234 4.63 % Non-earning assets 190,290 216,958 Total assets $ 2,626,388 $ 2,891,327 Liabilities Interest bearing deposits: NOW, money market, and savings 1,328,184 4,525 1.35 % 1,079,178 3,601 1.32 % Time deposits 37,388 52 0.55 % 10,116 33 1.29 % Brokered deposits 62,757 313 1.98 % 93,558 551 2.34 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,428,329 4,890 1.36 % 1,182,852 4,185 1.40 % Total borrowings 54,706 252 1.83 % 91,155 547 2.38 % Total long-term debt 49,845 823 6.55 % 49,677 828 6.61 % Total interest-bearing liabilities - continuing operations 1,532,880 5,965 1.54 % 1,323,684 5,560 1.67 % Interest-bearing liabilities - discontinued operations - - 0.00 % 472,162 1,284 1.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,532,880 5,965 1.54 % 1,795,846 6,844 1.51 % Demand deposits 718,297 597,240 Demand deposits - discontinued operations - 135,774 Other liabilities 47,668 41,120 Shareholders' equity 327,543 321,347 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,626,388 $ 2,891,327 Net interest spread - continuing operations 2.80 % 2.95 % Net interest income and net interest margin - continuing operations(2) $ 20,734 3.38 % $ 21,165 3.66 % Net interest income and net interest margin(2) $ 20,734 3.38 % $ 24,390 3.62 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.35 % 3.60 % (1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate. (2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis Selected Financial Information Twelve months ended December 31,

2019 2018

(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent) Average Balance Interest Income/Expense Tax Equivalent Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Income/Expense Tax Equivalent Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 110,543 $ 2,209 2.00 % $ 104,145 $ 2,244 2.15 % Other short-term investments 3,875 118 3.05 % 15,210 426 2.80 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 274,189 7,188 2.62 % 379,035 9,005 2.38 % Non-taxable investment securities(1) 98,367 2,830 2.88 % 76,064 2,302 3.03 % Total investment securities 372,556 10,018 2.69 % 455,099 11,307 2.48 % Loans - continuing operations 1,769,613 93,022 5.26 % 1,599,916 80,110 5.01 % FHLB and FRB stock 14,156 939 6.63 % 17,710 1,068 6.03 % Total interest-earning assets - continuing operations 2,270,743 106,306 4.68 % 2,192,080 95,155 4.34 % Loans held for sale - discontinued operations 116,725 4,588 3.93 % 377,098 18,224 4.83 % Total interest-earning assets 2,387,468 110,894 4.64 % 2,569,178 113,379 4.41 % Non-earning assets 198,960 211,393 Total assets $ 2,586,428 $ 2,780,571 Liabilities Interest bearing deposits: NOW, money market, and savings 1,107,765 18,155 1.64 % 1,001,025 10,627 1.06 % Time deposits 23,072 191 0.83 % 10,046 115 1.14 % Brokered deposits 84,601 2,046 2.42 % 84,105 1,764 2.10 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,215,438 20,392 1.68 % 1,095,176 12,506 1.14 % Total borrowings 54,931 1,297 2.36 % 139,422 2,703 1.94 % Total long-term debt 49,782 3,294 6.62 % 49,613 3,304 6.66 % Total interest-bearing liabilities - continuing operations 1,320,151 24,983 1.89 % 1,284,211 18,513 1.44 % Interest-bearing liabilities - discontinued operations 144,064 1,502 1.04 % 467,101 4,084 0.87 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,464,215 26,485 1.81 % 1,751,312 22,597 1.29 % Demand deposits 589,862 538,110 Demand deposits - discontinued operations 39,253 137,905 Other liabilities 162,882 37,991 Shareholders' equity 330,216 315,253 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,586,428 $ 2,780,571 Net interest spread - continuing operations 2.79 % 2.90 % Net interest income and net interest margin - continuing operations(2) $ 81,323 3.58 % $ 76,642 3.50 % Net interest income and net interest margin(2) $ 84,409 3.54 % $ 90,782 3.53 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.52 % 3.52 % (1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate. (2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Period End Loans (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Linked Quarter Change Year Over Year Change



Loans held for sale Loans held for sale $ 370 $ 916 $ - $ 1,530 $ 5,889 $ (546 ) $ (5,519 ) Loans held for sale - discontinued operations -

-

-

384,779

373,030

-

(373,030

)



Total loans held for sale $ 370 $ 916 $ - $ 386,309 $ 378,919 $ (546 ) $ (378,549 )



Loans held for investment Commercial loans: Commercial and industrial $ 705,115 $ 697,412 $ 701,566 $ 679,489 $ 645,374 $ 7,703 $ 59,741 Commercial real estate: Multifamily 98,378 60,398 43,907 43,929 88,826 37,980 9,552 Owner occupied 357,912 352,842 313,310 304,945 298,291 5,070 59,621 Investment 460,038 452,285 409,629 394,087 407,711 7,753 52,327 Construction and land: - 1-4 family residential construction 4,009 5,186 3,696 2,067 1,006 (1,177 ) 3,003 Other construction, development, and land



123,531



139,991



195,260



171,818



155,226



(16,460



)



(31,695



) Mortgage warehouse loans 13,941 23,256 10,665 22,267 27,967 (9,315 ) (14,026 ) Total commercial loans 1,762,924 1,731,370 1,678,033 1,618,602 1,624,401 31,554 138,523



Residential: Residential mortgages 31,315 31,903 31,338 32,915 32,800 (588 ) (1,485 ) Home equity 25,002 25,638 24,303 23,171 22,822 (636 ) 2,180 Total residential loans 56,317 57,541 55,641 56,086 55,622 (1,224 ) 695



Consumer



37,765



27,168



34,618



35,203



25,851



10,597



11,914 Other 19,552 22,533 24,126 26,663 24,712 (2,981 ) (5,160 ) 1,876,558 1,838,612 1,792,418 1,736,554 1,730,586 37,946 145,972 Less net deferred fees and other unearned income (3,034

)



(2,939

)



(2,678

)



(1,997

)



(2,513

)



(95

)



(521

)



Total loans held for investment $ 1,873,524 $ 1,835,673 $ 1,789,740 $ 1,734,557 $ 1,728,073 $ 37,851 $ 145,451







Total loans







$







1,873,894







$







1,836,589







$







1,789,740







$







2,120,866







$







2,106,992







$







37,305







$







(233,098







)





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Allowance for Loan Losses Activity and Credit Quality 2019 2018

(dollars in thousands) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter

First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter







Balance at beginning of period







$







18,080







$







18,186







$







18,107







$







17,851







$







20,443 Provision for loan losses 787 413 698 814 595 Provision for loan losses (reversal of provision) -

discontinued operations – – – – (3,097 ) Provision for PCI loan losses – – – – (93 ) Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial (344 ) (541 ) (588 ) (549 ) – Commercial real estate – – (47 ) – – Construction and land – – – – – Residential mortgages – – – (9 ) (5 ) Home equity – – – – – Consumer – (2 ) – (37 ) (3 ) Other – – – – – Total loans charged-off (344 ) (543 ) (635 ) (595 ) (8 ) Recoveries on loans previously charged-off: Commercial and industrial 5 17 – 14 – Commercial real estate – – – – – Construction and land – 1 – 3 – Residential mortgages 7 – – 7 4 Home equity – – – 1 – Consumer – 6 16 12 7 Other – – – – – Total recoveries 12 24 16 37 11 Net charge-offs (332 ) (519 ) (619 ) (558 ) 3 Balance at period end $ 18,535 $ 18,080 $ 18,186 $ 18,107 $ 17,851



Loans Loans held for sale $ 370 $ 916 $ – $ 1,530 $ 5,889 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations – – – 384,779 373,030 Loans held for investment - continuing operations 1,873,524 1,835,673 1,789,740 1,734,557 1,728,073 Total loans $ 1,873,894 $ 1,836,589 $ 1,789,740 $ 2,120,866 $ 2,106,992







Non-performing loans - continuing operations (2)







$







7,293







$







6,770







$







6,352







$







8,830







$







3,252 Non-performing loans - discontinued operations – – – 1,506 1,924 Total non-performing loans 7,293 6,770 6,352 10,336 5,176 Foreclosed properties (OREO) 278 278 971 971 874 Total nonperforming assets $ 7,571 $ 7,048 $ 7,323 $ 11,307 $ 6,050 Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment 0.99 % 0.98 % 1.02 % 1.04 % 1.03 % Net charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.07 0.11 0.14 0.11 – Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans - continuing operations (2)



0.39



0.37



0.35



0.51



0.19 Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans -

discontinued operations (2) – – – 0.39 0.52 Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans (2) 0.39 0.37 0.35 0.49 0.25 Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets - continuing operations (2)



0.26



0.29



0.31



0.34



0.14 Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets -

discontinued operations (2) – – – 0.05 0.07 Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (2) 0.26 0.29 0.31 0.40 0.20

(1) Annualized.

(2) The third quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019, first quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018 ratios are calculated on a continuing operations basis.









ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Period End Deposits



(dollars in thousands)



December 31,

2019



September 30, 2019



June 30,

2019



March 31,

2019



December 31, 2018 Linked

Quarter Change



Year Over Year Change



DDA



$



824,646



$



599,657



$



569,693



$



561,829



$



602,252



$



224,989



$



222,394 NOW 373,727 240,427 309,709 233,838 252,490 133,300 121,237 Savings 1,219 1,081 1,090 896 725 138 494 Money market 1,173,218 921,133 802,973 962,741 987,183 252,085 186,035 Time 44,389 30,782 33,902 22,069 10,623 13,607 33,766 Brokered 81,847 61,192 134,164 65,811 99,241 20,655 (17,394 ) Total deposits - continuing operations 2,499,046 1,854,272 1,851,531 1,847,184 1,952,514 644,774 546,532 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations – –

–

593,264

585,429 – (585,429

)

Total deposits $ 2,499,046 $ 1,854,272 $ 1,851,531 $ 2,440,448 $ 2,537,943 $ 644,774 $ (38,897 ) Payments clients $ 567,597 $ 286,373 $ 301,413 $ 361,192 $ 397,608 $ 281,224 $ 169,989







Average Deposits 2019 2018



(dollars in thousands) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Linked

﻿Quarter

Change Q4 2019 vs

Q4 2018



DDA



$



718,298



$



637,809



$



587,957



$



575,453



$



597,239



$



80,489



$



121,059 NOW 320,637 295,106 314,601 276,212 280,449 25,531 40,188 Savings 1,098 1,085 956 884 712 13 386 Money market 1,006,449 895,102 859,680 847,254 798,017 111,347 208,432 Time 37,388 32,409 32,358 12,847 10,117 4,979 27,271 Brokered 62,757 88,146 106,524 81,141 93,558 (25,389 ) (30,801 ) Total deposits - continuing operations 2,146,627 1,949,657 1,902,076 1,793,791 1,780,092 196,970 366,535 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations -

-

45,350

593,313

600,769

-

(600,769

)



Total deposits $ 2,146,627 $ 1,949,657 $ 1,947,426 $ 2,387,104 $ 2,380,861 $ 196,970 $ (234,234 ) Payments clients $ 362,327 $ 289,526 $ 285,949 $ 295,059 $ 263,800 $ 72,801 $ 98,527



Noninterest bearing deposits as a percentage of average deposits - continuing operations 33.5 % 32.7 % 30.9 % 32.1 % 33.6 % Cost of deposits - continuing operations 0.90 % 1.06 % 1.15 % 1.09 % 0.93 %





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation



(in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2018 For the year ended December 31, Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter



2019



2018



Taxable equivalent interest income reconciliation Interest income - GAAP $ 26,532 $ 26,520 $ 26,598 $ 26,197 $ 26,628 $ 105,847 $ 94,760 Taxable equivalent adjustment 167 104 88 100 97 459 395 Interest income - taxable equivalent $ 26,699 $ 26,624 $ 26,686 $ 26,297 $ 26,725 $ 106,306 $ 95,155



Taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation - continuing operations Net interest income - GAAP $ 20,567 $ 19,984 $ 19,889 $ 20,424 $ 21,068 $ 80,864 $ 76,247 Taxable equivalent adjustment 167 104 88 100 97 459 395 Net interest income - taxable equivalent - continuing

operations



$



20,734



$



20,088



$



19,977



$



20,524



$



21,165



$



81,323



$



76,642



Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation - continuing operations Net interest margin - GAAP - continuing operations 3.35 % 3.51 % 3.60 % 3.72 % 3.64 % 3.52 % 3.48 % Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.06 % 0.02 % Net interest margin - taxable equivalent - continuing

operations



3.38



%



3.52



%



3.61



%



3.74



%



3.66



%



3.58



%



3.50



%



Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation Net interest margin - GAAP 3.35 % 3.51 % 3.54 % 3.66 % 3.60 % 3.52 % 3.52 % Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Net interest margin - taxable equivalent 3.38 % 3.52 % 3.56 % 3.68 % 3.62 % 3.54 % 3.53 %



Income before income taxes reconciliation Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 9,077 $ 9,663 $ 8,878 $ 8,151 $ 8,522 $ 35,769 $ 34,357 Taxable equivalent adjustment 167 104 88 100 97 459 395 Income before income taxes $ 9,244 $ 9,767 $ 8,966 $ 8,251 $ 8,619 $ 36,228 $ 34,752



Income tax reconciliation Income tax expense - GAAP $ 1,937 $ 2,094 $ 1,869 $ 1,711 $ 1,039 $ 7,611 $ 6,307 Taxable equivalent adjustment 167 104 88 100 97 459 395 Income tax expense $ 2,104 $ 2,198 $ 1,957 $ 1,811 $ 1,136 $ 8,070 $ 6,702



Tangible book value per common share reconciliation Total shareholders’ equity $ 326,495 $ 328,711 $ 336,715 $ 320,627 $ 323,653 $ 326,495 $ 323,653 Intangible assets (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (22,848 ) (23,095 ) (19,925 ) (23,095 ) Total tangible common equity $ 306,570 $ 308,786 $ 316,790 $ 297,779 $ 300,558 $ 306,570 $ 300,558 Common shares outstanding 21,751,026 22,193,761 23,293,465 24,466,964 25,290,419 21,751,026 25,290,419 Book value per common share - GAAP $ 15.01 $ 14.81 $ 14.46 $ 13.10 $ 12.80 $ 15.01 $ 12.80 Tangible book value 14.09 13.91 13.60 12.17 11.88 14.09 11.88



Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Total shareholders’ equity $ 326,495 $ 328,711 $ 336,715 $ 320,627 $ 323,653 $ 326,495 $ 323,653 Intangible assets (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (22,848 ) (23,095 ) (19,925 ) (23,095 ) Total tangible common equity $ 306,570 $ 308,786 $ 316,790 $ 297,779 $ 300,558 $ 306,570 $ 300,558



Total assets



$



2,910,379



$



2,410,198



$



2,389,680



$



2,855,887



$



2,955,440



$



2,910,379



$



2,955,440 Intangible assets (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (22,848 ) (23,095 ) (19,925 ) (23,095 ) Total tangible assets $ 2,890,454 $ 2,390,273 $ 2,369,755 $ 2,833,039 $ 2,932,345 $ 2,890,454 $ 2,932,345 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.61 % 12.92 % 13.37 % 10.51 % 10.25 % 10.61 % 10.25 %







