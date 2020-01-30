New York Mortgage Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividend Distributions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (“NYMT” or the “Company”) today announced the following tax treatment of common and preferred stock dividends declared in 2019. This information is provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distributions of taxable income by the Company.



Stockholders should review the 2019 tax statements received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided below. Also, as each stockholder's tax situation may be different, stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own professional tax advisor with respect to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions.

The Company's dividend distributions per share of common stock (CUSIP #649604501) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Declaration

Date Record

Date Payment

Date 2019

Distribution

Per Share Box 1a Box 1b



Box 2a Box 2b



Box 3



Box 5 2019

Ordinary

Dividend 2019

Qualified

Dividend 2019

Capital

Gain

Distribution

2019

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain 2019

Non

Dividend

Distributions 2019

199A

Dividends1 3/19/2019 3/29/2019 4/25/2019 $0.200000 $0.105952 - $0.032279 $0.002418 $0.061769 $0.105952 6/14/2019 6/24/2019 7/25/2019 $0.200000 $0.105952 - $0.032279 $0.002418 $0.061769 $0.105952 9/09/2019 9/19/2019 10/25/2019 $0.200000 $0.105952 - $0.032279 $0.002418 $0.061769 $0.105952 12/10/2019 12/20/2019 1/27/2020 $0.200000 $0.105952 - $0.032279 $0.002418 $0.061769 $0.105952 Totals $0.800000 $0.423808 - $0.129116 $0.009672 $0.247076 $0.423808

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 7.750% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604709) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Box 1a Box 1b



Box 2a Box 2b



Box 3



Box 5 Declaration

Date Record

Date Payment

Date 2019

Distribution

Per Share 2019

Ordinary

Dividend 2019

Qualified

Dividend 2019

Capital

Gain

Distribution

2019

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain 2019

Non

Dividend

Distributions 2019

199A

Dividends 1 12/4/2018 1/1/2019 1/15/2019 $0.484375 $0.406198 - $0.078177 $0.005857 - $0.406198 3/19/2019 4/1/2019 4/15/2019 $0.484375 $0.406198 - $0.078177 $0.005857 - $0.406198 6/14/2019 7/1/2019 7/15/2019 $0.484375 $0.406198 - $0.078177 $0.005857 - $0.406198 9/09/2019 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 $0.484375 $0.406198 - $0.078177 $0.005857 - $0.406198 Totals $1.937500 $1.624792 - $0.312708 $0.023428 - $1.624792

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604808) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Declaration

Date Record

Date Payment

Date 2019

Distribution

Per Share Box 1a Box 1b



Box 2a Box 2b



Box 3



Box 5 2019

Ordinary

Dividend 2019

Qualified

Dividend 2019

Capital

Gain

Distribution 2019

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain 2019

Non

Dividend

Distributions



2019

199A

Dividends 1 12/4/2018 1/1/2019 1/15/2019 $0.492188 $0.412750 - $0.079438 $0.005952 - $0.412750 3/19/2019 4/1/2019 4/15/2019 $0.492188 $0.412750 - $0.079438 $0.005952 - $0.412750 6/14/2019 7/1/2019 7/15/2019 $0.492188 $0.412750 - $0.079438 $0.005952 - $0.412750 9/09/2019 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 $0.492188 $0.412750 - $0.079436 $0.005951 - $0.412750 Totals $1.968750 $1.651000 - $0.317750 $0.023807 - $1.651000

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 8.000% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604881) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Declaration

Date Record

Date Payment

Date 2019

Distribution

Per Share Box 1a Box 1b



Box 2a Box 2b



Box 3



Box 5 2019

Ordinary

Dividend 2019

Qualified

Dividend 2019

Capital

Gain

Distribution 2019

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain 2019

Non

Dividend

Distributions



2019

199A

Dividends 1 12/4/2018 1/1/2019 1/15/2019 $0.500000 $0.419301 - $0.080699 $0.006046 - $0.419301 3/19/2019 4/1/2019 4/15/2019 $0.500000 $0.419301 - $0.080699 $0.006046 - $0.419301 6/14/2019 7/1/2019 7/15/2019 $0.500000 $﻿0.419301 - $0.080699 $0.006046 - $0.419301 9/09/2019 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 $0.500000 $0.419301 - $0.080699 $0.006046 - $0.419301 Totals $2.000000 $1.677204 - $0.322796 $0.024184 - $1.677204

(1) Section 199A Dividends are reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, Ordinary Dividends, which are reported in Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends shows the portion of the Ordinary Dividends in Box 1a that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A.

New York Mortgage Trust does not provide tax, accounting or legal advice. Any tax statements contained herein were not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used for the purpose of avoiding U.S., federal, state or local tax penalties. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s dividend distributions and the information contained herein.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes (“REIT”). NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets and targets structured multi-family property investments such as multi-family CMBS and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties, residential mortgage loans (including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-QM loans, second mortgage loans and other residential mortgage loans), non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

CONTACT: AT THE COMPANY

Kristine R. Nario-Eng

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (646) 216-2363

Email: knario@nymtrust.com



