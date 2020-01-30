Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:FISI) (the “Company”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”), today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.



Results for the Quarter

Net income was $13.1 million compared to $7.5 million in 2018. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $12.7 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in 2018.

Results for the fourth quarter of 2019 were positively impacted by a reduction in income tax expense of approximately $2.7 million for federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service during the quarter. These tax credit investments also generated a net loss of $528 thousand, recorded in noninterest income, reducing the net positive impact in the quarter to $2.2 million. Results for the fourth quarter of 2018 were negatively impacted by a $2.4 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the Company’s insurance subsidiary and $667 thousand of non-recurring expense incurred in connection with employee retirements and severance.

Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) was $16.1 million compared to $13.6 million in 2018.

Results for the Year

Net income was $48.9 million compared to $39.5 million in 2018. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $47.4 million, or $2.96 per diluted share, compared to $38.1 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, in 2018.

Results for 2019 were positively impacted by $2.2 million due to the tax credit investments described above and negatively impacted by approximately $600 thousand of income tax expense recognized in the third quarter related to an adjustment to a provisional amount recorded in 2017. Results for 2018 were negatively impacted by the $2.4 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge described above and approximately $1.7 million of expenses related to employee retirements and severance, higher contingent incentive compensation related to our wealth management subsidiary and the payment of one-time awards to employees not covered by certain incentive programs.

Pre-tax pre-provision income was $67.5 million compared to $58.5 million in 2018.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (as compared to fourth quarter 2018 unless otherwise noted):

Diluted earnings per share of $0.79 was $0.34, or 75.6%, higher than 2018

Pre-tax pre-provision income increased $2.5 million to $16.1 million

Net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded to 3.33% from 3.21%

Return on average assets (“ROA”) increased to 1.21% from 0.70%

Common equity to assets ratio at quarter-end was 9.62% ‒ an increase of four basis points during the quarter and an increase of 83 basis points from December 31, 2018

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) , or TCE ratio, was 8.05% at quarter-end ‒ an increase of six basis points during the quarter and an increase of 90 basis points from December 31, 2018

, or TCE ratio, was 8.05% at quarter-end ‒ an increase of six basis points during the quarter and an increase of 90 basis points from December 31, 2018 Strategy to downscale the consumer indirect portfolio continued

– Portfolio decreased 7.6% from December 31, 2018

– Portfolio comprised 26.4% of total loan portfolio at December 31, 2019, compared to 29.8% at December 31, 2018

President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham stated, “We are pleased to report strong results in the fourth quarter, capping a solid year of performance for the Company. 2019 was a year of accomplishment with record-breaking net income and strengthening capital ratios. Our efforts to reposition the balance sheet through the rotation of securities into loans and reducing the size of our consumer indirect portfolio were successful and contributed to improved profitability. We also continued to invest in our customers, communities and associates. Community engagement was highlighted by volunteer activities, financial investments and product offerings, including the expansion of our program to provide debt and equity financing for affordable and special needs housing in our markets.

“We also took steps to position our organization for the future and look forward to the 2020 launch of two new major initiatives. The first relates to the execution of our enterprise standardization program. We have been working with proven advisers who specialize in implementing standardization-based improvements and have identified opportunities to improve Company operations, deliver enhanced customer experience, and improve operational efficiency while enhancing customer and employee experiences.

“The second is Five Star Bank Digital Banking. We are proud of our commitment to provide education, advice and solutions to improve our customers' financial well-being, and we believe this new platform will allow us to significantly improve the user experience across all devices and offer many new features. This is an important step in the development of our omni channel distribution platform, enhancing capabilities across retail and commercial loan, deposit and cash management services.”

Chief Financial Officer Justin K. Bigham added, “We generated positive operating leverage in the quarter and for the year. NIM was 3.33% for the quarter, an increase of four basis points from the linked quarter. This expansion was primarily the result of the Company’s balance sheet repositioning, as loans became a higher percentage of earning assets, combined with the impact of commercial prepayments received during the quarter. The TCE ratio also increased by six basis points in the quarter, from 7.99% to 8.05%.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $33.2 million for the quarter, $690 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2019 and $1.1 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2018.

Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $3.99 billion, $34.8 million higher than the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to organic loan growth. Average interest-earning assets are relatively unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2018 because commercial business, commercial mortgage and residential real estate loan growth was offset by lower investment securities and consumer indirect loan portfolios as a result of the Company’s balance sheet repositioning strategy.

Fourth quarter 2019 NIM was 3.33%, four basis points higher than the third quarter of 2019 and twelve basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2018. NIM was positively impacted by the repositioning of the Company’s balance sheet. We benefitted from a change in interest-earning asset mix as loans became a larger percentage of the overall earning asset portfolio.

Net interest income was $129.9 million for the year, $7.0 million higher than 2018. The increase was the result of an $81.9 million, or 2.1%, increase in average interest-earnings assets for the year combined with a ten basis point increase in NIM, to 3.28% from 3.18%.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $9.7 million for the quarter compared to $12.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Insurance income was $558 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2019 and $131 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to the loss of commercial accounts.

Income from derivative instruments, net was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $890 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 and $289 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018. Higher fourth quarter 2019 income was driven by an increase in the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed.

A net loss on investment securities of $44 thousand was recognized in the quarter compared to a net gain of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 and a net loss of $39 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company took advantage of a market opportunity in the third quarter and sold $65 million of investment securities. Proceeds of $65 million were reinvested in investment securities with intermediate durations.

A net loss on tax credit investments of $528 thousand was recognized in the quarter related to the tax credit investments described above. This loss includes the amortization of the tax credit investments, partially offset by New York investment tax credits that are refundable and recorded in noninterest income.

Noninterest income was $40.4 million for the year, $3.9 million higher than 2018.

ATM and debit card charges of $6.8 million were $627 thousand higher than 2018, primarily due to an increase in consumer debit card activity.

Investment advisory fees were $1.1 million higher than 2018. The increase was the result of the combination of strong equity market returns domestically and internationally, the full year impact of the June 1, 2018 acquisition of HNP Capital and new business development.



Income from investments in limited partnerships of $352 thousand was $851 thousand lower than 2018. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.

Income from derivative instruments, net was $1.3 million higher in 2019 due to an increase in interest rate swap transactions.

Net gain on investment securities was $1.7 million in 2019 compared to a net loss of $127 thousand in 2018 as a result of the sale of securities previously described.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $26.8 million in the quarter compared to $25.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $27.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Professional services expense of $1.8 million was $278 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2019 and $1.0 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily related to the timing of fees for consulting and advisory projects. Expenses related to the Company’s future improvements initiative totaled $510 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $298 thousand in the third quarter of 2019, with no expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2018.

FDIC assessments were zero in the quarter compared to $7 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 and $489 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018. In 2018, the FDIC minimum reserve ratio of 1.35% of estimated insured deposits was exceeded, resulting in credits to institutions for assessments that contributed to growth in the reserve ratio. Credits are applicable to regular assessments for quarters in which the reserve ratio is at least 1.38%. The Bank received credits against its regular assessment of $439 thousand and $482 thousand in the fourth and third quarters of 2019, respectively. A credit of $70 thousand is available for future periods.

Advertising and promotions expense of $1.2 million was $481 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2019 and $291 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2018 as a result of the timing of expenses related to the Five Star Bank branding campaign.

A $2.4 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the acquisition of SDN was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018. No impairment charges were recognized in 2019.

Noninterest expense was $102.8 million for the year, $2.0 million higher than 2018.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $56.3 million in 2019, $1.7 million higher than 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries, incentives and pension expense, partially offset by a decrease in severance payments.

Professional services expense of $5.4 million was $1.5 million higher than the previous year, primarily as a result of fees for consulting and advisory projects previously described. Expenses related to the future improvements initiative totaled $1.0 million in 2019.

FDIC assessments for the year were $970 thousand lower than 2018 due to the credits previously described.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $312 thousand for the quarter compared to $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The following factors impacted expense:

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service during the quarter, resulting in an income tax expense reduction of approximately $2.7 million.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company made an adjustment to the provisional amount included in its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017, resulting in expense of approximately $600 thousand.

The effective tax rate was 2.3% for the fourth quarter compared to 25.0% for the third quarter of 2019 and 22.7% for the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition to the factors described above, the Company’s effective tax rates differ from statutory rates primarily because of interest income from tax-exempt securities and earnings on company owned life insurance.

Income tax expense was $10.6 million for the year, $553 thousand higher than 2018. The effective tax rate for 2019 was 17.8% compared to 20.2% for 2018.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $4.38 billion at December 31, 2019, up $51.4 million from September 30, 2019, and up $72.5 million from December 31, 2018.

Investment securities were $776.9 million at December 31, 2019, relatively unchanged from September 30, 2019, and down $115.3 million from December 31, 2018. The decrease from year-end 2018 was primarily the result of the redeployment of assets from investment securities into loans to improve the earning asset mix.

Total loans were $3.22 billion at December 31, 2019, up $64.6 million, or 2.0%, from September 30, 2019, and up $134.4 million, or 4.4%, from December 31, 2018.

Commercial business loans totaled $572.0 million, down $2.4 million, or 0.4%, from September 30, 2019, and up $14.2 million, or 2.5%, from December 31, 2018.

Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.11 billion, up $70.8 million, or 6.8%, from September 30, 2019, and up $148.1 million, or 15.5%, from December 31, 2018.

Residential real estate loans totaled $572.4 million, up $13.7 million, or 2.5%, from September 30, 2019, and up $48.2 million, or 9.2%, from December 31, 2018.

Consumer indirect loans totaled $850.1 million, down $13.6 million, or 1.6%, from September 30, 2019, and down $69.9 million, or 7.6%, from December 31, 2018.

Total deposits were $3.56 billion at December 31, 2019, $30.5 million lower than September 30, 2019, and $188.8 million higher than December 31, 2018. The decrease from September 30, 2019, was primarily due to public deposit seasonality, partially offset by growth in the brokered deposit portfolio. Deposit growth from December 31, 2018, was driven by growth in the non-public (excluding certificates of deposits), public, brokered and reciprocal deposit portfolios. Public deposit balances represented 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2019, compared to 28% of total deposits at September 30, 2019, and 25% at December 31, 2018.

Short-term borrowings were $275.5 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $64.1 million from September 30, 2019, and a decrease of $194.0 million from December 31, 2018. Short-term borrowings are typically utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits.

Shareholders’ equity was $438.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $432.6 million at September 30, 2019, and $396.3 million at December 31, 2018. Common book value per share was $26.35 at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.39 or 1.5% from $25.96 at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $2.56 or 10.8% from $23.79 at December 31, 2018. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $21.66 at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.40 or 1.9% from $21.26 at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $2.65 or 13.9% from $19.01 at December 31, 2018.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend returned 31% of fourth quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2019, compared to the prior quarter and prior year:

Leverage Ratio was 9.00%, compared to 8.86% and 8.16% at September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.31%, compared to 10.06% and 9.70% at September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.80%, compared to 10.55% and 10.21% at September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.77%, compared to 12.57% and 12.38% at September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $8.6 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $9.8 million at September 30, 2019, and $7.1 million at December 31, 2018.

The quarterly provision for loan losses was $2.7 million compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Quarterly provision for loan losses varies based primarily on loan growth, charge-offs, collateral values and qualitative factors.

Net charge-offs were $3.8 million in the quarter, $771 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2019 and $86 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2018. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to total average loans was 0.48% in the quarter, 0.58% in the third quarter of 2019 and 0.51% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what we believe are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The total non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.27% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.31% at September 30, 2019 and 0.23% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 353% at December 31, 2019, compared to 324% at September 30, 2019, and 475% at December 31, 2018.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on January 31, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Justin K. Bigham, Chief Financial Officer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at www.fiiwarsaw.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-888-346-9290 and requesting the Financial Institutions, Inc. call. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN, Courier Capital and HNP Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 50 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 700 individuals. The Company’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.

The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “target,” “preliminary,” or “range.” Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected, whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems, the attitudes and preferences of the Company’s customers, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate and profitably operate SDN, Courier Capital, HNP Capital and other acquisitions, the competitive environment, fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio, changes in the regulatory environment and the Company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, changes in interest rates, and general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019 2018 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,947 $ 136,815 $ 108,988 $ 79,786 $ 102,755 Investment securities: Available for sale 417,917 395,441 406,509 427,545 445,677 Held-to-maturity 359,000 386,305 398,610 438,984 446,581 Total investment securities 776,917 781,746 805,119 866,529 892,258 Loans held for sale 4,224 6,398 2,045 2,069 2,868 Loans: Commercial business 572,040 574,455 594,923 553,745 557,861 Commercial mortgage 1,106,283 1,035,450 1,010,071 993,259 958,194 Residential real estate loans 572,350 558,656 546,031 534,691 524,155 Residential real estate lines 104,118 107,615 108,006 108,623 109,718 Consumer indirect 850,052 863,614 876,116 902,762 919,917 Other consumer 16,144 16,630 16,537 16,099 16,753 Total loans 3,220,987 3,156,420 3,151,684 3,109,179 3,086,598 Allowance for loan losses 30,482 31,668 34,434 33,327 33,914 Total loans, net 3,190,505 3,124,752 3,117,250 3,075,852 3,052,684 Total interest-earning assets 4,058,107 3,979,493 4,007,797 4,009,496 4,031,151 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 74,923 75,225 75,534 75,850 76,173 Total assets 4,384,178 4,332,737 4,313,945 4,302,541 4,311,698 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 707,752 755,296 719,150 732,631 755,460 Interest-bearing demand 627,842 707,153 677,846 707,430 622,482 Savings and money market 1,039,892 1,011,873 966,509 1,016,666 968,897 Time deposits 1,180,189 1,111,892 1,108,484 1,052,110 1,020,068 Total deposits 3,555,675 3,586,214 3,471,989 3,508,837 3,366,907 Short-term borrowings 275,500 211,400 308,500 287,300 469,500 Long-term borrowings, net 39,273 39,255 39,237 39,220 39,202 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,162,696 3,081,573 3,100,576 3,102,726 3,120,149 Shareholders’ equity 438,947 432,617 422,354 408,253 396,293 Common shareholders’ equity 421,619 415,289 405,026 390,925 378,965 Tangible common equity (1) 346,696 340,064 329,492 315,075 302,792 Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (14,513 ) $ (11,734 ) $ (13,160 ) $ (18,554 ) $ (21,281 ) Common shares outstanding 16,003 15,997 15,995 15,941 15,929 Treasury shares 97 103 105 115 127 CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Leverage ratio 9.00 % 8.86 % 8.55 % 8.36 % 8.16 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 10.31 % 10.06 % 9.95 % 9.87 % 9.70 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.80 % 10.55 % 10.45 % 10.37 % 10.21 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.77 % 12.57 % 12.57 % 12.50 % 12.38 % Common equity to assets 9.62 % 9.58 % 9.39 % 9.09 % 8.79 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.05 % 7.99 % 7.77 % 7.45 % 7.15 % Common book value per share $ 26.35 $ 25.96 $ 25.32 $ 24.52 $ 23.79 Tangible common book value per share (1) $ 21.66 $ 21.26 $ 20.60 $ 19.77 $ 19.01

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Year Ended 2019 2018 December 31, Fourth Third Second First Fourth 2019 2018 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Interest income $ 168,800 $ 152,732 $ 42,179 $ 42,459 $ 42,648 $ 41,514 $ 41,125 Interest expense 38,888 29,868 9,006 9,976 10,184 9,722 9,096 Net interest income 129,912 122,864 33,173 32,483 32,464 31,792 32,029 Provision for loan losses 8,044 8,934 2,653 1,844 2,354 1,193 3,884 Net interest income after provision

for loan losses 121,868 113,930 30,520 30,639 30,110 30,599 28,145 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 7,241 7,120 1,880 1,925 1,756 1,680 1,866 Insurance income 4,570 4,930 881 1,439 872 1,378 1,012 ATM and debit card 6,779 6,152 1,796 1,801 1,739 1,443 1,643 Investment advisory 9,187 8,123 2,375 2,269 2,327 2,216 2,189 Company owned life insurance 1,758 1,793 465 459 424 410 460 Investments in limited partnerships 352 1,203 (140 ) 116 144 232 184 Loan servicing 432 441 116 102 104 110 122 Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net 2,274 972 1,261 890 (45 ) 168 289 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 1,352 796 324 439 407 182 266 Net (loss) gain on investment securities 1,677 (127 ) (44 ) 1,608 166 (53 ) (39 ) Net gain (loss) on other assets 29 50 (27 ) (2 ) 9 49 1 Net loss on tax credit investments (528 ) - (528 ) - - - - Other 5,258 5,025 1,308 1,315 1,330 1,305 1,355 Total noninterest income 40,381 36,478 9,667 12,361 9,233 9,120 9,348 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 56,330 54,643 14,669 14,411 13,249 14,001 14,373 Occupancy and equipment 18,266 17,338 4,704 4,650 4,326 4,586 4,427 Professional services 5,424 3,912 1,806 1,528 932 1,158 780 Computer and data processing 5,269 5,122 1,318 1,378 1,350 1,223 1,238 Supplies and postage 2,036 2,032 482 522 498 534 487 FDIC assessments 1,005 1,975 - 7 486 512 489 Advertising and promotions 3,577 3,582 1,226 745 1,086 520 935 Amortization of intangibles 1,250 1,257 302 309 316 323 330 Goodwill impairment - 2,350 - - - - 2,350 Other 9,671 8,665 2,261 2,336 2,760 2,314 2,394 Total noninterest expense 102,828 100,876 26,768 25,886 25,003 25,171 27,803 Income before income taxes 59,421 49,532 13,419 17,114 14,340 14,548 9,690 Income tax expense 10,559 10,006 312 4,281 2,939 3,027 2,199 Net income 48,862 39,526 13,107 12,833 11,401 11,521 7,491 Preferred stock dividends 1,461 1,461 365 365 366 365 365 Net income available to common shareholders $ 47,401 $ 38,065 $ 12,742 $ 12,468 $ 11,035 $ 11,156 $ 7,126 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Earnings per share – basic $ 2.97 $ 2.39 $ 0.80 $ 0.78 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.45 Earnings per share – diluted $ 2.96 $ 2.39 $ 0.79 $ 0.78 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.45 Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 1.00 $ 0.96 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 Common dividend payout ratio 33.67 % 40.17 % 31.25 % 32.05 % 36.23 % 35.71 % 53.33 % Dividend yield (annualized) 3.12 % 3.74 % 3.09 % 3.29 % 3.44 % 3.73 % 3.70 % Return on average assets 1.14 % 0.95 % 1.21 % 1.19 % 1.06 % 1.09 % 0.70 % Return on average equity 11.61 % 10.18 % 11.88 % 11.86 % 11.01 % 11.65 % 7.50 % Return on average common equity 11.74 % 10.26 % 12.02 % 12.00 % 11.12 % 11.79 % 7.46 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 14.45 % 12.95 % 14.64 % 14.69 % 13.73 % 14.71 % 9.40 % Efficiency ratio (2) 60.59 % 62.73 % 62.05 % 59.52 % 59.79 % 60.99 % 66.64 % Effective tax rate 17.8 % 20.2 % 2.3 % 25.0 % 20.5 % 20.8 % 22.7 %

(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.



FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Year Ended 2019 2018 December 31, Fourth Third Second First Fourth 2019 2018 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Federal funds sold and interest-

earning deposits $ 22,023 $ 24,906 $ 32,494 $ 19,370 $ 18,145 $ 17,955 $ 25,411 Investment securities (1) 822,744 984,553 774,520 785,595 845,624 886,878 937,907 Loans: Commercial business 569,941 498,552 567,998 586,293 577,884 547,182 539,622 Commercial mortgage 1,021,220 876,484 1,073,527 1,021,931 1,010,544 977,818 944,476 Residential real estate loans 547,505 492,165 566,256 553,382 540,390 529,522 515,539 Residential real estate lines 107,654 112,872 106,011 107,290 107,826 109,529 110,236 Consumer indirect 882,056 901,066 856,823 868,927 891,967 911,252 914,636 Other consumer 16,047 16,682 16,100 16,141 15,721 16,226 16,671 Total loans 3,144,423 2,897,821 3,186,715 3,153,964 3,144,332 3,091,529 3,041,180 Total interest-earning assets 3,989,190 3,907,280 3,993,729 3,958,929 4,008,101 3,996,362 4,004,498 Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 75,557 76,990 75,093 75,401 75,711 76,033 78,314 Total assets 4,285,825 4,171,972 4,299,342 4,260,810 4,300,254 4,282,991 4,268,809 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand 655,534 665,255 660,738 632,540 660,747 668,448 669,491 Savings and money market 983,447 1,008,665 1,014,434 956,410 996,878 965,829 1,011,427 Time deposits 1,098,440 936,157 1,120,823 1,099,212 1,096,544 1,076,687 1,032,632 Short-term borrowings 309,893 394,679 241,557 328,952 323,461 346,546 355,439 Long-term borrowings, net 39,235 39,165 39,262 39,244 39,227 39,209 39,191 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,086,549 3,043,921 3,076,814 3,056,358 3,116,857 3,096,719 3,108,180 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 721,133 713,152 725,590 717,473 714,205 727,321 733,717 Total deposits 3,458,554 3,323,229 3,521,585 3,405,635 3,468,374 3,438,285 3,447,267 Total liabilities 3,864,808 3,783,621 3,861,542 3,831,409 3,884,843 3,882,033 3,872,545 Shareholders’ equity 421,017 388,351 437,800 429,401 415,411 400,958 396,264 Common equity 403,689 371,023 420,472 412,073 398,083 383,630 378,936 Tangible common equity (2) $ 328,132 $ 294,033 $ 345,379 $ 336,672 $ 322,372 $ 307,597 $ 300,622 Common shares outstanding: Basic 15,972 15,910 15,995 15,991 15,970 15,930 15,922 Diluted 16,031 15,956 16,072 16,056 16,015 15,978 15,971 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:

(Tax equivalent basis) Investment securities 2.39 % 2.33 % 2.40 % 2.40 % 2.38 % 2.37 % 2.33 % Loans 4.77 % 4.51 % 4.70 % 4.77 % 4.82 % 4.77 % 4.68 % Total interest-earning assets 4.26 % 3.94 % 4.22 % 4.29 % 4.29 % 4.23 % 4.11 % Interest-bearing demand 0.21 % 0.16 % 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.20 % Savings and money market 0.44 % 0.29 % 0.48 % 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.41 % 0.38 % Time deposits 2.07 % 1.61 % 1.94 % 2.12 % 2.17 % 2.06 % 1.88 % Short-term borrowings 2.56 % 2.11 % 2.21 % 2.51 % 2.71 % 2.70 % 2.56 % Long-term borrowings, net 6.30 % 6.31 % 6.29 % 6.30 % 6.30 % 6.30 % 6.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.26 % 0.98 % 1.16 % 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.27 % 1.16 % Net interest rate spread 3.00 % 2.96 % 3.06 % 2.99 % 2.98 % 2.96 % 2.95 % Net interest margin 3.28 % 3.18 % 3.33 % 3.29 % 3.28 % 3.24 % 3.21 %

(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.

(2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Year Ended 2019 2018 December 31, Fourth Third Second First Fourth 2019 2018 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter ASSET QUALITY DATA: Allowance for Loan Losses Beginning balance $ 33,914 $ 34,672 $ 31,668 $ 34,434 $ 33,327 $ 33,914 $ 33,955 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial business 1,989 1,810 1,942 10 10 27 1,135 Commercial mortgage 2,980 1,007 - 2,994 3 (17 ) 901 Residential real estate loans 297 (64 ) 156 40 76 25 23 Residential real estate lines 7 122 3 7 (1 ) (2 ) 15 Consumer indirect 5,420 5,826 1,523 1,317 1,022 1,558 1,599 Other consumer 783 991 215 242 137 189 252 Total net charge-offs 11,476 9,692 3,839 4,610 1,247 1,780 3,925 Provision for loan losses 8,044 8,934 2,653 1,844 2,354 1,193 3,884 Ending balance $ 30,482 $ 33,914 $ 30,482 $ 31,668 $ 34,434 $ 33,327 $ 33,914 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

to average loans (annualized): Commercial business 0.35 % 0.36 % 1.36 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.83 % Commercial mortgage 0.29 % 0.11 % 0.00 % 1.16 % 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.38 % Residential real estate loans 0.05 % -0.01 % 0.11 % 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Residential real estate lines 0.01 % 0.11 % 0.01 % 0.03 % -0.01 % -0.01 % 0.05 % Consumer indirect 0.61 % 0.65 % 0.71 % 0.60 % 0.46 % 0.69 % 0.69 % Other consumer 4.88 % 5.94 % 5.30 % 5.93 % 3.51 % 4.73 % 6.00 % Total loans 0.37 % 0.33 % 0.48 % 0.58 % 0.16 % 0.23 % 0.51 % Supplemental information (1) Non-performing loans: Commercial business $ 1,177 $ 912 $ 1,177 $ 2,884 $ 638 $ 594 $ 912 Commercial mortgage 3,146 1,586 3,146 2,867 6,836 909 1,586 Residential real estate loans 2,484 2,391 2,484 2,526 2,283 2,225 2,391 Residential real estate lines 102 255 102 182 282 252 255 Consumer indirect 1,725 1,989 1,725 1,326 1,399 1,822 1,989 Other consumer 6 8 6 3 25 2 8 Total non-performing loans 8,640 7,141 8,640 9,788 11,463 5,804 7,141 Foreclosed assets 468 230 468 91 37 41 230 Total non-performing assets $ 9,108 $ 7,371 $ 9,108 $ 9,879 $ 11,500 $ 5,845 $ 7,371 Total non-performing loans

to total loans 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.36 % 0.19 % 0.23 % Total non-performing assets

to total assets 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.27 % 0.14 % 0.17 % Allowance for loan losses

to total loans 0.95 % 1.10 % 0.95 % 1.00 % 1.09 % 1.07 % 1.10 % Allowance for loan losses

to non-performing loans 353 % 475 % 353 % 324 % 300 % 574 % 475 %



(1) At period end.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Year Ended 2019 2018 December 31, Fourth Third Second First Fourth 2019 2018 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ending tangible assets: Total assets $ 4,384,178 $ 4,332,737 $ 4,313,945 $ 4,302,541 $ 4,311,698 Less: Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 74,923 75,225 75,534 75,850 76,173 Tangible assets $ 4,309,255 $ 4,257,512 $ 4,238,411 $ 4,226,691 $ 4,235,525 Ending tangible common equity: Common shareholders’ equity $ 421,619 $ 415,289 $ 405,026 $ 390,925 $ 378,965 Less: Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 74,923 75,225 75,534 75,850 76,173 Tangible common equity $ 346,696 $ 340,064 $ 329,492 $ 315,075 $ 302,792 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (1) 8.05 % 7.99 % 7.77 % 7.45 % 7.15 % Common shares outstanding 16,003 15,997 15,995 15,941 15,929 Tangible common book value per

share (2) $ 21.66 $ 21.26 $ 20.60 $ 19.77 $ 19.01 Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 4,285,825 $ 4,171,972 $ 4,299,342 $ 4,260,810 $ 4,300,254 $ 4,282,991 $ 4,268,809 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangible assets, net 75,557 76,990 75,093 75,401 75,711 76,033 78,314 Average tangible assets $ 4,210,268 $ 4,094,982 $ 4,224,249 $ 4,185,409 $ 4,224,543 $ 4,206,958 $ 4,190,495 Average tangible common equity: Average common equity $ 403,689 $ 371,023 $ 420,472 $ 412,073 $ 398,083 $ 383,630 $ 378,936 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangible assets, net 75,557 76,990 75,093 75,401 75,711 76,033 78,314 Average tangible common equity $ 328,132 $ 294,033 $ 345,379 $ 336,672 $ 322,372 $ 307,597 $ 300,622 Net income available to

common shareholders $ 47,401 $ 38,065 $ 12,742 $ 12,468 $ 11,035 $ 11,156 $ 7,126 Return on average tangible common

equity (3) 14.45 % 12.95 % 14.64 % 14.69 % 13.73 % 14.71 % 9.40 % Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net income $ 48,862 $ 39,526 $ 13,107 $ 12,833 $ 11,401 $ 11,521 $ 7,491 Add: Income tax expense 10,559 10,006 312 4,281 2,939 3,027 2,199 Add: Provision for loan losses 8,044 8,934 2,653 1,844 2,354 1,193 3,884 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 67,465 $ 58,466 $ 16,072 $ 18,958 $ 16,694 $ 15,741 $ 13,574



(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.

(3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.



