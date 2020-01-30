There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,436 in the last 365 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:FISI) (the “Company”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”), today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Results for the Quarter

  • Net income was $13.1 million compared to $7.5 million in 2018. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $12.7 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in 2018.
  • Results for the fourth quarter of 2019 were positively impacted by a reduction in income tax expense of approximately $2.7 million for federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service during the quarter. These tax credit investments also generated a net loss of $528 thousand, recorded in noninterest income, reducing the net positive impact in the quarter to $2.2 million. Results for the fourth quarter of 2018 were negatively impacted by a $2.4 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the Company’s insurance subsidiary and $667 thousand of non-recurring expense incurred in connection with employee retirements and severance.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) was $16.1 million compared to $13.6 million in 2018. 

Results for the Year

  • Net income was $48.9 million compared to $39.5 million in 2018. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $47.4 million, or $2.96 per diluted share, compared to $38.1 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, in 2018.
  • Results for 2019 were positively impacted by $2.2 million due to the tax credit investments described above and negatively impacted by approximately $600 thousand of income tax expense recognized in the third quarter related to an adjustment to a provisional amount recorded in 2017. Results for 2018 were negatively impacted by the $2.4 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge described above and approximately $1.7 million of expenses related to employee retirements and severance, higher contingent incentive compensation related to our wealth management subsidiary and the payment of one-time awards to employees not covered by certain incentive programs.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision income was $67.5 million compared to $58.5 million in 2018.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (as compared to fourth quarter 2018 unless otherwise noted):

  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.79 was $0.34, or 75.6%, higher than 2018
  • Pre-tax pre-provision income increased $2.5 million to $16.1 million  
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded to 3.33% from 3.21% 
  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) increased to 1.21% from 0.70%
  • Common equity to assets ratio at quarter-end was 9.62% ‒ an increase of four basis points during the quarter and an increase of 83 basis points from December 31, 2018
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or TCE ratio, was 8.05% at quarter-end ‒ an increase of six basis points during the quarter and an increase of 90 basis points from December 31, 2018
  • Strategy to downscale the consumer indirect portfolio continued
    – Portfolio decreased 7.6% from December 31, 2018
    – Portfolio comprised 26.4% of total loan portfolio at December 31, 2019, compared to 29.8% at December 31, 2018

President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham stated, “We are pleased to report strong results in the fourth quarter, capping a solid year of performance for the Company. 2019 was a year of accomplishment with record-breaking net income and strengthening capital ratios. Our efforts to reposition the balance sheet through the rotation of securities into loans and reducing the size of our consumer indirect portfolio were successful and contributed to improved profitability. We also continued to invest in our customers, communities and associates. Community engagement was highlighted by volunteer activities, financial investments and product offerings, including the expansion of our program to provide debt and equity financing for affordable and special needs housing in our markets.   

“We also took steps to position our organization for the future and look forward to the 2020 launch of two new major initiatives. The first relates to the execution of our enterprise standardization program. We have been working with proven advisers who specialize in implementing standardization-based improvements and have identified opportunities to improve Company operations, deliver enhanced customer experience, and improve operational efficiency while enhancing customer and employee experiences. 

“The second is Five Star Bank Digital Banking. We are proud of our commitment to provide education, advice and solutions to improve our customers' financial well-being, and we believe this new platform will allow us to significantly improve the user experience across all devices and offer many new features. This is an important step in the development of our omni channel distribution platform, enhancing capabilities across retail and commercial loan, deposit and cash management services.”

Chief Financial Officer Justin K. Bigham added, “We generated positive operating leverage in the quarter and for the year. NIM was 3.33% for the quarter, an increase of four basis points from the linked quarter. This expansion was primarily the result of the Company’s balance sheet repositioning, as loans became a higher percentage of earning assets, combined with the impact of commercial prepayments received during the quarter. The TCE ratio also increased by six basis points in the quarter, from 7.99% to 8.05%.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $33.2 million for the quarter, $690 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2019 and $1.1 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2018.

  • Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $3.99 billion, $34.8 million higher than the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to organic loan growth. Average interest-earning assets are relatively unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2018 because commercial business, commercial mortgage and residential real estate loan growth was offset by lower investment securities and consumer indirect loan portfolios as a result of the Company’s balance sheet repositioning strategy.
  • Fourth quarter 2019 NIM was 3.33%, four basis points higher than the third quarter of 2019 and twelve basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2018. NIM was positively impacted by the repositioning of the Company’s balance sheet. We benefitted from a change in interest-earning asset mix as loans became a larger percentage of the overall earning asset portfolio.

Net interest income was $129.9 million for the year, $7.0 million higher than 2018. The increase was the result of an $81.9 million, or 2.1%, increase in average interest-earnings assets for the year combined with a ten basis point increase in NIM, to 3.28% from 3.18%.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $9.7 million for the quarter compared to $12.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

  • Insurance income was $558 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2019 and $131 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to the loss of commercial accounts. 
  • Income from derivative instruments, net was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $890 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 and $289 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018. Higher fourth quarter 2019 income was driven by an increase in the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed.
  • A net loss on investment securities of $44 thousand was recognized in the quarter compared to a net gain of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 and a net loss of $39 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company took advantage of a market opportunity in the third quarter and sold $65 million of investment securities. Proceeds of $65 million were reinvested in investment securities with intermediate durations.
  • A net loss on tax credit investments of $528 thousand was recognized in the quarter related to the tax credit investments described above. This loss includes the amortization of the tax credit investments, partially offset by New York investment tax credits that are refundable and recorded in noninterest income.

Noninterest income was $40.4 million for the year, $3.9 million higher than 2018.

  • ATM and debit card charges of $6.8 million were $627 thousand higher than 2018, primarily due to an increase in consumer debit card activity.
  • Investment advisory fees were $1.1 million higher than 2018. The increase was the result of the combination of strong equity market returns domestically and internationally, the full year impact of the June 1, 2018 acquisition of HNP Capital and new business development.
  • Income from investments in limited partnerships of $352 thousand was $851 thousand lower than 2018. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.
  • Income from derivative instruments, net was $1.3 million higher in 2019 due to an increase in interest rate swap transactions.
  • Net gain on investment securities was $1.7 million in 2019 compared to a net loss of $127 thousand in 2018 as a result of the sale of securities previously described.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $26.8 million in the quarter compared to $25.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $27.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

  • Professional services expense of $1.8 million was $278 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2019 and $1.0 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily related to the timing of fees for consulting and advisory projects. Expenses related to the Company’s future improvements initiative totaled $510 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $298 thousand in the third quarter of 2019, with no expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • FDIC assessments were zero in the quarter compared to $7 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 and $489 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018. In 2018, the FDIC minimum reserve ratio of 1.35% of estimated insured deposits was exceeded, resulting in credits to institutions for assessments that contributed to growth in the reserve ratio. Credits are applicable to regular assessments for quarters in which the reserve ratio is at least 1.38%. The Bank received credits against its regular assessment of $439 thousand and $482 thousand in the fourth and third quarters of 2019, respectively. A credit of $70 thousand is available for future periods.
  • Advertising and promotions expense of $1.2 million was $481 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2019 and $291 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2018 as a result of the timing of expenses related to the Five Star Bank branding campaign.
  • A $2.4 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the acquisition of SDN was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018. No impairment charges were recognized in 2019.

Noninterest expense was $102.8 million for the year, $2.0 million higher than 2018.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $56.3 million in 2019, $1.7 million higher than 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries, incentives and pension expense, partially offset by a decrease in severance payments.  
  • Professional services expense of $5.4 million was $1.5 million higher than the previous year, primarily as a result of fees for consulting and advisory projects previously described. Expenses related to the future improvements initiative totaled $1.0 million in 2019.
  • FDIC assessments for the year were $970 thousand lower than 2018 due to the credits previously described.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $312 thousand for the quarter compared to $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The following factors impacted expense:

  • During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service during the quarter, resulting in an income tax expense reduction of approximately $2.7 million. 
  • During the third quarter of 2019, the Company made an adjustment to the provisional amount included in its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017, resulting in expense of approximately $600 thousand.

The effective tax rate was 2.3% for the fourth quarter compared to 25.0% for the third quarter of 2019 and 22.7% for the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition to the factors described above, the Company’s effective tax rates differ from statutory rates primarily because of interest income from tax-exempt securities and earnings on company owned life insurance. 

Income tax expense was $10.6 million for the year, $553 thousand higher than 2018. The effective tax rate for 2019 was 17.8% compared to 20.2% for 2018.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $4.38 billion at December 31, 2019, up $51.4 million from September 30, 2019, and up $72.5 million from December 31, 2018.

Investment securities were $776.9 million at December 31, 2019, relatively unchanged from September 30, 2019, and down $115.3 million from December 31, 2018. The decrease from year-end 2018 was primarily the result of the redeployment of assets from investment securities into loans to improve the earning asset mix.

Total loans were $3.22 billion at December 31, 2019, up $64.6 million, or 2.0%, from September 30, 2019, and up $134.4 million, or 4.4%, from December 31, 2018.

  • Commercial business loans totaled $572.0 million, down $2.4 million, or 0.4%, from September 30, 2019, and up $14.2 million, or 2.5%, from December 31, 2018.
  • Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.11 billion, up $70.8 million, or 6.8%, from September 30, 2019, and up $148.1 million, or 15.5%, from December 31, 2018.
  • Residential real estate loans totaled $572.4 million, up $13.7 million, or 2.5%, from September 30, 2019, and up $48.2 million, or 9.2%, from December 31, 2018.
  • Consumer indirect loans totaled $850.1 million, down $13.6 million, or 1.6%, from September 30, 2019, and down $69.9 million, or 7.6%, from December 31, 2018.

Total deposits were $3.56 billion at December 31, 2019, $30.5 million lower than September 30, 2019, and $188.8 million higher than December 31, 2018. The decrease from September 30, 2019, was primarily due to public deposit seasonality, partially offset by growth in the brokered deposit portfolio. Deposit growth from December 31, 2018, was driven by growth in the non-public (excluding certificates of deposits), public, brokered and reciprocal deposit portfolios. Public deposit balances represented 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2019, compared to 28% of total deposits at September 30, 2019, and 25% at December 31, 2018.

Short-term borrowings were $275.5 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $64.1 million from September 30, 2019, and a decrease of $194.0 million from December 31, 2018. Short-term borrowings are typically utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits.

Shareholders’ equity was $438.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $432.6 million at September 30, 2019, and $396.3 million at December 31, 2018. Common book value per share was $26.35 at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.39 or 1.5% from $25.96 at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $2.56 or 10.8% from $23.79 at December 31, 2018. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $21.66 at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.40 or 1.9% from $21.26 at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $2.65 or 13.9% from $19.01 at December 31, 2018.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend returned 31% of fourth quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2019, compared to the prior quarter and prior year:

  • Leverage Ratio was 9.00%, compared to 8.86% and 8.16% at September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.31%, compared to 10.06% and 9.70% at September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.80%, compared to 10.55% and 10.21% at September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.
  • Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.77%, compared to 12.57% and 12.38% at September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $8.6 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $9.8 million at September 30, 2019, and $7.1 million at December 31, 2018.

The quarterly provision for loan losses was $2.7 million compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Quarterly provision for loan losses varies based primarily on loan growth, charge-offs, collateral values and qualitative factors.

Net charge-offs were $3.8 million in the quarter, $771 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2019 and $86 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2018. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to total average loans was 0.48% in the quarter, 0.58% in the third quarter of 2019 and 0.51% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what we believe are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The total non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.27% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.31% at September 30, 2019 and 0.23% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 353% at December 31, 2019, compared to 324% at September 30, 2019, and 475% at December 31, 2018.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on January 31, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Justin K. Bigham, Chief Financial Officer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at www.fiiwarsaw.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-888-346-9290 and requesting the Financial Institutions, Inc. call. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN, Courier Capital and HNP Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 50 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 700 individuals. The Company’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.

The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “target,” “preliminary,” or “range.” Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected, whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems, the attitudes and preferences of the Company’s customers, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate and profitably operate SDN, Courier Capital, HNP Capital and other acquisitions, the competitive environment, fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio, changes in the regulatory environment and the Company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, changes in interest rates, and general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

For additional information contact:

Shelly J. Doran
Director of Investor and External Relations
585-627-1362
sjdoran@five-starbank.com

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

    2019     2018  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 112,947     $ 136,815     $ 108,988     $ 79,786     $ 102,755  
Investment securities:                                        
Available for sale     417,917       395,441       406,509       427,545       445,677  
Held-to-maturity     359,000       386,305       398,610       438,984       446,581  
Total investment securities     776,917       781,746       805,119       866,529       892,258  
Loans held for sale     4,224       6,398       2,045       2,069       2,868  
Loans:                                        
Commercial business     572,040       574,455       594,923       553,745       557,861  
Commercial mortgage     1,106,283       1,035,450       1,010,071       993,259       958,194  
Residential real estate loans     572,350       558,656       546,031       534,691       524,155  
Residential real estate lines     104,118       107,615       108,006       108,623       109,718  
Consumer indirect     850,052       863,614       876,116       902,762       919,917  
Other consumer     16,144       16,630       16,537       16,099       16,753  
Total loans     3,220,987       3,156,420       3,151,684       3,109,179       3,086,598  
Allowance for loan losses     30,482       31,668       34,434       33,327       33,914  
Total loans, net     3,190,505       3,124,752       3,117,250       3,075,852       3,052,684  
Total interest-earning assets     4,058,107       3,979,493       4,007,797       4,009,496       4,031,151  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     74,923       75,225       75,534       75,850       76,173  
Total assets     4,384,178       4,332,737       4,313,945       4,302,541       4,311,698  
Deposits:                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand     707,752       755,296       719,150       732,631       755,460  
Interest-bearing demand     627,842       707,153       677,846       707,430       622,482  
Savings and money market     1,039,892       1,011,873       966,509       1,016,666       968,897  
Time deposits     1,180,189       1,111,892       1,108,484       1,052,110       1,020,068  
Total deposits     3,555,675       3,586,214       3,471,989       3,508,837       3,366,907  
Short-term borrowings     275,500       211,400       308,500       287,300       469,500  
Long-term borrowings, net     39,273       39,255       39,237       39,220       39,202  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,162,696       3,081,573       3,100,576       3,102,726       3,120,149  
Shareholders’ equity     438,947       432,617       422,354       408,253       396,293  
Common shareholders’ equity     421,619       415,289       405,026       390,925       378,965  
Tangible common equity (1)     346,696       340,064       329,492       315,075       302,792  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   $ (14,513 )   $ (11,734 )   $ (13,160 )   $ (18,554 )   $ (21,281 )
                                         
Common shares outstanding     16,003       15,997       15,995       15,941       15,929  
Treasury shares     97       103       105       115       127  
CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:                                        
Leverage ratio     9.00 %     8.86 %     8.55 %     8.36 %     8.16 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio     10.31 %     10.06 %     9.95 %     9.87 %     9.70 %
Tier 1 capital ratio     10.80 %     10.55 %     10.45 %     10.37 %     10.21 %
Total risk-based capital ratio     12.77 %     12.57 %     12.57 %     12.50 %     12.38 %
Common equity to assets     9.62 %     9.58 %     9.39 %     9.09 %     8.79 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     8.05 %     7.99 %     7.77 %     7.45 %     7.15 %
                                         
Common book value per share   $ 26.35     $ 25.96     $ 25.32     $ 24.52     $ 23.79  
Tangible common book value per share (1)   $ 21.66     $ 21.26     $ 20.60     $ 19.77     $ 19.01  

                

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Year Ended     2019     2018  
    December 31,     Fourth     Third     Second     First     Fourth  
    2019     2018     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT                                                        
DATA:                                                        
Interest income   $ 168,800     $ 152,732     $ 42,179     $ 42,459     $ 42,648     $ 41,514     $ 41,125  
Interest expense     38,888       29,868       9,006       9,976       10,184       9,722       9,096  
Net interest income     129,912       122,864       33,173       32,483       32,464       31,792       32,029  
Provision for loan losses     8,044       8,934       2,653       1,844       2,354       1,193       3,884  
Net interest income after provision
  for loan losses		     121,868       113,930       30,520       30,639       30,110       30,599       28,145  
Noninterest income:                                                        
Service charges on deposits     7,241       7,120       1,880       1,925       1,756       1,680       1,866  
Insurance income     4,570       4,930       881       1,439       872       1,378       1,012  
ATM and debit card     6,779       6,152       1,796       1,801       1,739       1,443       1,643  
Investment advisory     9,187       8,123       2,375       2,269       2,327       2,216       2,189  
Company owned life insurance     1,758       1,793       465       459       424       410       460  
Investments in limited partnerships     352       1,203       (140 )     116       144       232       184  
Loan servicing     432       441       116       102       104       110       122  
Income (loss) from derivative                                                        
instruments, net     2,274       972       1,261       890       (45 )     168       289  
Net gain on sale of loans held for sale     1,352       796       324       439       407       182       266  
Net (loss) gain on investment securities     1,677       (127 )     (44 )     1,608       166       (53 )     (39 )
Net gain (loss) on other assets     29       50       (27 )     (2 )     9       49       1  
Net loss on tax credit investments     (528 )     -       (528 )     -       -       -       -  
Other     5,258       5,025       1,308       1,315       1,330       1,305       1,355  
Total noninterest income     40,381       36,478       9,667       12,361       9,233       9,120       9,348  
Noninterest expense:                                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     56,330       54,643       14,669       14,411       13,249       14,001       14,373  
Occupancy and equipment     18,266       17,338       4,704       4,650       4,326       4,586       4,427  
Professional services     5,424       3,912       1,806       1,528       932       1,158       780  
Computer and data processing     5,269       5,122       1,318       1,378       1,350       1,223       1,238  
Supplies and postage     2,036       2,032       482       522       498       534       487  
FDIC assessments     1,005       1,975       -       7       486       512       489  
Advertising and promotions     3,577       3,582       1,226       745       1,086       520       935  
Amortization of intangibles     1,250       1,257       302       309       316       323       330  
Goodwill impairment     -       2,350       -       -       -       -       2,350  
Other     9,671       8,665       2,261       2,336       2,760       2,314       2,394  
Total noninterest expense     102,828       100,876       26,768       25,886       25,003       25,171       27,803  
Income before income taxes     59,421       49,532       13,419       17,114       14,340       14,548       9,690  
Income tax expense     10,559       10,006       312       4,281       2,939       3,027       2,199  
Net income     48,862       39,526       13,107       12,833       11,401       11,521       7,491  
Preferred stock dividends     1,461       1,461       365       365       366       365       365  
Net income available to common                                                        
shareholders   $ 47,401     $ 38,065     $ 12,742     $ 12,468     $ 11,035     $ 11,156     $ 7,126  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                                                        
Earnings per share – basic   $ 2.97     $ 2.39     $ 0.80     $ 0.78     $ 0.69     $ 0.70     $ 0.45  
Earnings per share – diluted   $ 2.96     $ 2.39     $ 0.79     $ 0.78     $ 0.69     $ 0.70     $ 0.45  
Cash dividends declared on common stock   $ 1.00     $ 0.96     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.24  
Common dividend payout ratio     33.67 %     40.17 %     31.25 %     32.05 %     36.23 %     35.71 %     53.33 %
Dividend yield (annualized)     3.12 %     3.74 %     3.09 %     3.29 %     3.44 %     3.73 %     3.70 %
Return on average assets     1.14 %     0.95 %     1.21 %     1.19 %     1.06 %     1.09 %     0.70 %
Return on average equity     11.61 %     10.18 %     11.88 %     11.86 %     11.01 %     11.65 %     7.50 %
Return on average common equity     11.74 %     10.26 %     12.02 %     12.00 %     11.12 %     11.79 %     7.46 %
Return on average tangible common                                                        
equity (1)     14.45 %     12.95 %     14.64 %     14.69 %     13.73 %     14.71 %     9.40 %
Efficiency ratio (2)     60.59 %     62.73 %     62.05 %     59.52 %     59.79 %     60.99 %     66.64 %
Effective tax rate     17.8 %     20.2 %     2.3 %     25.0 %     20.5 %     20.8 %     22.7 %

                

(1)  See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.
(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.


FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

    Year Ended     2019     2018  
    December 31,     Fourth     Third     Second     First     Fourth  
    2019     2018     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:                                                        
Federal funds sold and interest-
  earning deposits		   $ 22,023     $ 24,906     $ 32,494     $ 19,370     $ 18,145     $ 17,955     $ 25,411  
Investment securities (1)     822,744       984,553       774,520       785,595       845,624       886,878       937,907  
Loans:                                                        
Commercial business     569,941       498,552       567,998       586,293       577,884       547,182       539,622  
Commercial mortgage     1,021,220       876,484       1,073,527       1,021,931       1,010,544       977,818       944,476  
Residential real estate loans     547,505       492,165       566,256       553,382       540,390       529,522       515,539  
Residential real estate lines     107,654       112,872       106,011       107,290       107,826       109,529       110,236  
Consumer indirect     882,056       901,066       856,823       868,927       891,967       911,252       914,636  
Other consumer     16,047       16,682       16,100       16,141       15,721       16,226       16,671  
Total loans     3,144,423       2,897,821       3,186,715       3,153,964       3,144,332       3,091,529       3,041,180  
Total interest-earning assets     3,989,190       3,907,280       3,993,729       3,958,929       4,008,101       3,996,362       4,004,498  
Goodwill and other intangible
  assets, net		     75,557       76,990       75,093       75,401       75,711       76,033       78,314  
Total assets     4,285,825       4,171,972       4,299,342       4,260,810       4,300,254       4,282,991       4,268,809  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                        
Interest-bearing demand     655,534       665,255       660,738       632,540       660,747       668,448       669,491  
Savings and money market     983,447       1,008,665       1,014,434       956,410       996,878       965,829       1,011,427  
Time deposits     1,098,440       936,157       1,120,823       1,099,212       1,096,544       1,076,687       1,032,632  
Short-term borrowings     309,893       394,679       241,557       328,952       323,461       346,546       355,439  
Long-term borrowings, net     39,235       39,165       39,262       39,244       39,227       39,209       39,191  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,086,549       3,043,921       3,076,814       3,056,358       3,116,857       3,096,719       3,108,180  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     721,133       713,152       725,590       717,473       714,205       727,321       733,717  
Total deposits     3,458,554       3,323,229       3,521,585       3,405,635       3,468,374       3,438,285       3,447,267  
Total liabilities     3,864,808       3,783,621       3,861,542       3,831,409       3,884,843       3,882,033       3,872,545  
Shareholders’ equity     421,017       388,351       437,800       429,401       415,411       400,958       396,264  
Common equity     403,689       371,023       420,472       412,073       398,083       383,630       378,936  
Tangible common equity (2)   $ 328,132     $ 294,033     $ 345,379     $ 336,672     $ 322,372     $ 307,597     $ 300,622  
Common shares outstanding:                                                        
Basic     15,972       15,910       15,995       15,991       15,970       15,930       15,922  
Diluted     16,031       15,956       16,072       16,056       16,015       15,978       15,971  
SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:
(Tax equivalent basis) 		                                                       
Investment securities     2.39 %     2.33 %     2.40 %     2.40 %     2.38 %     2.37 %     2.33 %
Loans     4.77 %     4.51 %     4.70 %     4.77 %     4.82 %     4.77 %     4.68 %
Total interest-earning assets     4.26 %     3.94 %     4.22 %     4.29 %     4.29 %     4.23 %     4.11 %
Interest-bearing demand     0.21 %     0.16 %     0.21 %     0.22 %     0.21 %     0.20 %     0.20 %
Savings and money market     0.44 %     0.29 %     0.48 %     0.44 %     0.44 %     0.41 %     0.38 %
Time deposits     2.07 %     1.61 %     1.94 %     2.12 %     2.17 %     2.06 %     1.88 %
Short-term borrowings     2.56 %     2.11 %     2.21 %     2.51 %     2.71 %     2.70 %     2.56 %
Long-term borrowings, net     6.30 %     6.31 %     6.29 %     6.30 %     6.30 %     6.30 %     6.30 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1.26 %     0.98 %     1.16 %     1.30 %     1.31 %     1.27 %     1.16 %
Net interest rate spread     3.00 %     2.96 %     3.06 %     2.99 %     2.98 %     2.96 %     2.95 %
Net interest margin     3.28 %     3.18 %     3.33 %     3.29 %     3.28 %     3.24 %     3.21 %

                

(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.

(2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

    Year Ended     2019     2018  
    December 31,     Fourth     Third     Second     First     Fourth  
    2019     2018     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
ASSET QUALITY DATA:                                                        
Allowance for Loan Losses                                                        
Beginning balance   $ 33,914     $ 34,672     $ 31,668     $ 34,434     $ 33,327     $ 33,914     $ 33,955  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):                                                        
Commercial business     1,989       1,810       1,942       10       10       27       1,135  
Commercial mortgage     2,980       1,007       -       2,994       3       (17 )     901  
Residential real estate loans     297       (64 )     156       40       76       25       23  
Residential real estate lines     7       122       3       7       (1 )     (2 )     15  
Consumer indirect     5,420       5,826       1,523       1,317       1,022       1,558       1,599  
Other consumer     783       991       215       242       137       189       252  
Total net charge-offs     11,476       9,692       3,839       4,610       1,247       1,780       3,925  
Provision for loan losses     8,044       8,934       2,653       1,844       2,354       1,193       3,884  
Ending balance   $ 30,482     $ 33,914     $ 30,482     $ 31,668     $ 34,434     $ 33,327     $ 33,914  
                                                         
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
  to average loans (annualized):		                                                        
Commercial business     0.35 %     0.36 %     1.36 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.83 %
Commercial mortgage     0.29 %     0.11 %     0.00 %     1.16 %     0.00 %     -0.01 %     0.38 %
Residential real estate loans     0.05 %     -0.01 %     0.11 %     0.03 %     0.06 %     0.02 %     0.02 %
Residential real estate lines     0.01 %     0.11 %     0.01 %     0.03 %     -0.01 %     -0.01 %     0.05 %
Consumer indirect     0.61 %     0.65 %     0.71 %     0.60 %     0.46 %     0.69 %     0.69 %
Other consumer     4.88 %     5.94 %     5.30 %     5.93 %     3.51 %     4.73 %     6.00 %
Total loans     0.37 %     0.33 %     0.48 %     0.58 %     0.16 %     0.23 %     0.51 %
                                                         
Supplemental information (1)                                                        
Non-performing loans:                                                        
Commercial business   $ 1,177     $ 912     $ 1,177     $ 2,884     $ 638     $ 594     $ 912  
Commercial mortgage     3,146       1,586       3,146       2,867       6,836       909       1,586  
Residential real estate loans     2,484       2,391       2,484       2,526       2,283       2,225       2,391  
Residential real estate lines     102       255       102       182       282       252       255  
Consumer indirect     1,725       1,989       1,725       1,326       1,399       1,822       1,989  
Other consumer     6       8       6       3       25       2       8  
Total non-performing loans     8,640       7,141       8,640       9,788       11,463       5,804       7,141  
Foreclosed assets     468       230       468       91       37       41       230  
Total non-performing assets   $ 9,108     $ 7,371     $ 9,108     $ 9,879     $ 11,500     $ 5,845     $ 7,371  
                                                         
Total non-performing loans
  to total loans		     0.27 %     0.23 %     0.27 %     0.31 %     0.36 %     0.19 %     0.23 %
Total non-performing assets
  to total assets		     0.21 %     0.17 %     0.21 %     0.23 %     0.27 %     0.14 %     0.17 %
Allowance for loan losses
  to total loans		     0.95 %     1.10 %     0.95 %     1.00 %     1.09 %     1.07 %     1.10 %
Allowance for loan losses
  to non-performing loans		     353 %     475 %     353 %     324 %     300 %     574 %     475 %

                
(1) At period end.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

    Year Ended     2019     2018  
    December 31,     Fourth     Third     Second     First     Fourth  
    2019     2018     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
Ending tangible assets:                                                        
Total assets                   $ 4,384,178     $ 4,332,737     $ 4,313,945     $ 4,302,541     $ 4,311,698  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible
  assets, net		                     74,923       75,225       75,534       75,850       76,173  
Tangible assets                   $ 4,309,255     $ 4,257,512     $ 4,238,411     $ 4,226,691     $ 4,235,525  
                                                         
Ending tangible common equity:                                                        
Common shareholders’ equity                   $ 421,619     $ 415,289     $ 405,026     $ 390,925     $ 378,965  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible
  assets, net		                     74,923       75,225       75,534       75,850       76,173  
Tangible common equity                   $ 346,696     $ 340,064     $ 329,492     $ 315,075     $ 302,792  
                                                         
Tangible common equity to tangible
  assets (1) 		                    8.05 %     7.99 %     7.77 %     7.45 %     7.15 %
                                                         
Common shares outstanding                     16,003       15,997       15,995       15,941       15,929  
Tangible common book value per
   share (2) 		                  $ 21.66     $ 21.26     $ 20.60     $ 19.77     $ 19.01  
                                                         
Average tangible assets:                                                        
Average assets   $ 4,285,825     $ 4,171,972     $ 4,299,342     $ 4,260,810     $ 4,300,254     $ 4,282,991     $ 4,268,809  
Less: Average goodwill and other
  intangible assets, net		     75,557       76,990       75,093       75,401       75,711       76,033       78,314  
Average tangible assets   $ 4,210,268     $ 4,094,982     $ 4,224,249     $ 4,185,409     $ 4,224,543     $ 4,206,958     $ 4,190,495  
                                                         
Average tangible common equity:                                                        
Average common equity   $ 403,689     $ 371,023     $ 420,472     $ 412,073     $ 398,083     $ 383,630     $ 378,936  
Less: Average goodwill and other
  intangible assets, net		     75,557       76,990       75,093       75,401       75,711       76,033       78,314  
Average tangible common equity   $ 328,132     $ 294,033     $ 345,379     $ 336,672     $ 322,372     $ 307,597     $ 300,622  
                                                         
Net income available to
  common shareholders		   $ 47,401     $ 38,065     $ 12,742     $ 12,468     $ 11,035     $ 11,156     $ 7,126  
Return on average tangible common
  equity (3) 		    14.45 %     12.95 %     14.64 %     14.69 %     13.73 %     14.71 %     9.40 %
                                                         
Pre-tax pre-provision income:                                                        
Net income   $ 48,862     $ 39,526     $ 13,107     $ 12,833     $ 11,401     $ 11,521     $ 7,491  
Add: Income tax expense     10,559       10,006       312       4,281       2,939       3,027       2,199  
Add: Provision for loan losses     8,044       8,934       2,653       1,844       2,354       1,193       3,884  
Pre-tax pre-provision income   $ 67,465     $ 58,466     $ 16,072     $ 18,958     $ 16,694     $ 15,741     $ 13,574  

                
(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
(3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.