HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter Highlights



Net income of $16.1 million; Return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.97%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 19.39%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (1) of 21.17%





C Corp equivalent net income of $15.1 million; C Corp equivalent ROAA of 1.85%; C Corp equivalent ROAE of 18.19%; and C Corp equivalent ROATCE (1) of 19.86%





A djusted C Corp equivalent net income (1) of $14.4 million; adjusted C Corp equivalent ROAA (1) of 1.77%; adjusted C Corp equivalent ROAE (1) of 17.38%; and adjusted C Corp equivalent ROATCE (1) of 18.97%





Initial public offering priced on October 10, 2019

_____________________

(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln, today reported net income of $16.1 million, or $0.61 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares to net income of $17.4 million, or $0.97 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019, and net income of $11.9 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “Our 2019 performance is a result of strong execution on the strategies that have made HBT Financial a consistently high performing company. HBT Financial has an attractive core deposit base, strong capital levels and solid asset quality. We are pleased to initiate a quarterly cash dividend to enhance the total return we deliver for shareholders. During 2019, we had continued momentum on our earnings and organic loan growth. We are pleased to have completed our initial public offering and are well positioned for the future, and we expect to continue to enhance the value of our franchise through both organic and acquisition growth strategies.”

C Corp Equivalent Net Income and Adjusted C Corp Equivalent Net Income

The Company has historically operated as an S Corporation for U.S. federal and state income tax purposes. Following the completion of the initial public offering during the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company was treated as a C Corporation (“C Corp”) for federal and state income tax purposes. For comparison, the Company reports its C Corp equivalent financial results, which does not reflect the additional shares issued in the initial public offering (the “IPO”) for periods prior to the IPO.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company reported C Corp equivalent net income of $15.1 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share. This compares to C Corp equivalent net income of $13.1 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019, and C Corp equivalent net income of $9.2 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

In addition to reporting C Corp equivalent results, the Company believes adjusted C Corp equivalent results, which adjust for mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustments, gains (losses) on sales of securities, and certain non-recurring items, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted C Corp equivalent net income of $14.4 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares to adjusted C Corp equivalent net income of $14.3 million, or $0.80 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019, and adjusted C Corp equivalent net income of $10.9 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $32.3 million, a decrease of 2.6% from $33.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in net interest margin, partially offset by an increase in average interest-earning assets.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest income decreased $0.8 million, or 2.4%. The decline was primarily attributable to a lower net interest margin, partially offset by an increase in average interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 4.12%, including 2 basis points attributable to acquired loan discount accretion, compared to 4.31%, including 4 basis points attributable to acquired loan discount accretion, for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in average loan yields, lower average loan balances, and an increase in lower-yielding cash balances.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest margin decreased from 4.29%, including 9 basis points attributable to acquired loan discount accretion, due primarily to lower loan yields and an increase in lower-yielding cash balances.

The increase in lower yielding cash balances during the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to higher balances for a small number of retail deposit accounts. These funds were mainly invested in lower yielding cash balances, resulting in a $0.2 million increase in net interest income and a 4 basis point reduction in the net interest margin for the quarter.

The Federal Open Market Committee lowered its target federal funds rate for the first time in 11 years on July 31, 2019 and then again in September 2019 and October 2019. The Company expects the cumulative decrease of 75 basis points in the target federal funds rate in 2019 to continue placing downward pressure on its net interest margin in 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $10.3 million, an increase of 36.3% from $7.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2019 results benefitted from a $0.6 million gain on the fair value adjustment of the MSR asset compared to a negative $0.9 million MSR fair value adjustment in the third quarter of 2019. Gains on foreclosed assets and fees on customer-related interest rate swaps, included in other noninterest income, also contributed to noninterest income growth.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest income increased 60.8% from $6.4 million. The growth was primarily attributable to lower securities losses, gains on foreclosed assets, and higher other income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $22.0 million, compared with $22.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower employee benefits expense, as third quarter of 2019 results included a $0.8 million charge for the supplemental executive retirement plan (SERP) which was terminated in June 2019. The SERP liability varies inversely with interest rates, therefore there was a $0.4 million credit in the fourth quarter of 2019. The SERP will be liquidated in June 2020. FDIC insurance expense was lower in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the application of small bank assessment credits. Other noninterest and occupancy expenses were also lower in the fourth quarter of 2019, but were more than offset by higher salaries, marketing, and furniture and equipment costs.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest expense decreased 6.4% from $23.4 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower other, FDIC insurance, employee benefits, and occupancy expenses.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans, before allowance for loan losses outstanding were $2.16 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $2.17 billion at September 30, 2019 and $2.14 billion at December 31, 2018. The $7.2 million decline in loans from September 30, 2019 was primarily due to a $41.2 million reduction in loan participations resulting primarily from the payoff of five loans, offset by organic loan growth primarily in commercial real estate – non-owner occupied and construction and development. The five loan participations that paid off included $22.3 million in commercial and industrial, $4.8 million in CRE – non-owner occupied, $8.8 million in multi-family and $3.6 million in municipal, consumer and other. Loan participations make up a small portion of the Company’s loan portfolio totaling $71.7 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $112.9 million at September 30, 2019 and $131.4 million at December 31, 2018.

Based on loan trends experienced in 2019 and a healthy loan pipeline, the Company expects low-single digit loan growth in 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.78 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $2.70 billion at September 30, 2019, and $2.80 billion at December 31, 2018. The $72.8 million increase in total deposits from September 30, 2019 was broad-based with growth in noninterest-bearing, interest-bearing demand, money market and savings balances more than offsetting a decline in time deposits.

The deposit growth in the fourth quarter of 2019 included approximately $40.2 million in increased balances in a small number of retail deposit accounts. The changes in these accounts included a $4.2 million increase in non-interest bearing, a $3.0 million decrease in interest bearing demand, a $31.1 million increase in money market, and a $8.0 million increase in savings. The Company expects some outflow in these deposits during the first quarter of 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $19.0 million, or 0.88% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, compared with $19.1 million, or 0.88% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, and $15.9 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at December 31, 2018.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $0.6 million, or 0.11% of average loans on an annualized basis.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. The reduction in provision for loan losses was primarily due to a reduction in specific reserves on two credits as a result of improved collateral positions. The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.03% of total loans and 117.06% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2019, compared with 1.05% of total loans and 119.34% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019.

Capital

At December 31, 2019, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be ‘‘well-capitalized’’, as summarized in the following table:

December 31, Well Capitalized 2019 Regulatory Requirements Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.54 % 10.00% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.64 % 8.00% Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.38 % 5.00% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.15 % 6.50% Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.26 % NA Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.49 % NA

_____________________

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Completion of Initial Public Offering

On October 10, 2019, the Company priced its initial public offering (the “IPO”), and issued 8,300,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share on October 11, 2019. On October 29, 2019, the underwriters purchased an additional 1,129,794 shares pursuant to the exercise of their option to purchase additional shares from HBT Financial at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. In total, HBT sold 9,429,794 shares of common stock in the initial public offering, raising total net proceeds, after deducting estimated underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company, of approximately $138 million.

On October 22, 2019, the Company paid a $170 million distribution to its pre-IPO stockholders, using the net proceeds of the initial public offering and the proceeds of dividends from Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. The banks provide a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 64 branches. As of December 31, 2019, HBT had total assets of $3.2 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion, and total deposits of $2.8 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back nearly 100 years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), originated loans and acquired loans, efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, adjusted C Corp equivalent net income, adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average assets, adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals, future earnings levels, and future loan growth. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Matthew Keating

HBTIR@hbtbank.com

(310) 622-8230

HBT Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans, including fees: Taxable $ 28,039 $ 29,308 $ 29,886 $ 30,063 $ 28,625 Federally tax exempt 716 684 736 710 704 Securities: Taxable 3,559 3,572 3,801 3,922 3,655 Federally tax exempt 1,269 1,395 1,512 1,552 1,670 Interest-bearing deposits in bank 1,003 662 599 687 580 Other interest and dividend income 14 15 16 15 14 Total interest and dividend income 34,600 35,636 36,550 36,949 35,248 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,838 2,000 2,111 1,983 1,672 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 24 17 17 14 16 Borrowings 2 — 4 3 8 Subordinated debentures 460 478 487 497 476 Total interest expense 2,324 2,495 2,619 2,497 2,172 Net interest income 32,276 33,141 33,931 34,452 33,076 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 138 684 1,806 776 3,906 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 32,138 32,457 32,125 33,676 29,170 NONINTEREST INCOME Card income 1,952 1,985 1,996 1,832 1,954 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,065 2,111 1,931 1,763 2,078 Wealth management fees 1,911 1,676 1,493 2,047 2,087 Mortgage servicing 801 795 818 729 861 Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 582 (860 ) (1,120 ) (1,002 ) 355 Gains on sale of mortgage loans 915 992 660 525 666 Gains (losses) on securities (47 ) (73 ) 36 79 (2,813 ) Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets 808 (20 ) 169 (17 ) (479 ) Gains (losses) on other assets — (29 ) 368 605 580 Title insurance activity — — 38 129 276 Other noninterest income 1,349 1,005 957 797 864 Total noninterest income 10,336 7,582 7,346 7,487 6,429 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 13,006 12,335 11,597 12,407 13,091 Employee benefits 1,250 2,224 4,731 1,359 1,522 Occupancy of bank premises 1,607 1,785 1,638 1,837 1,776 Furniture and equipment 763 545 716 789 693 Data processing 1,547 1,471 1,390 1,162 1,299 Marketing and customer relations 1,036 801 1,103 933 1,125 Amortization of intangible assets 336 335 376 376 390 FDIC insurance (237 ) 8 208 219 214 Loan collection and servicing 732 547 612 742 720 Foreclosed assets 151 196 165 164 100 Other noninterest expense 1,759 2,056 2,025 2,224 2,510 Total noninterest expense 21,950 22,303 24,561 22,212 23,440 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 20,524 17,736 14,910 18,951 12,159 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 4,437 299 305 215 239 NET INCOME $ 16,087 $ 17,437 $ 14,605 $ 18,736 $ 11,920 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.61 $ 0.97 $ 0.81 $ 1.04 $ 0.66 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.61 $ 0.97 $ 0.81 $ 1.04 $ 0.66 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 26,211,282 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 C CORP EQUIVALENT INFORMATION Historical income before income tax expense $ 20,524 $ 17,736 $ 14,910 $ 18,951 $ 12,159 C Corp equivalent income tax expense 5,436 4,614 3,784 4,915 2,965 C Corp equivalent net income $ 15,088 $ 13,122 $ 11,126 $ 14,036 $ 9,194 C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.58 $ 0.73 $ 0.62 $ 0.78 $ 0.51 C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.58 $ 0.73 $ 0.62 $ 0.78 $ 0.51





HBT Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 22,112 $ 19,969 $ 17,151 $ 17,984 $ 21,343 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 261,859 134,972 124,575 142,518 165,536 Cash and cash equivalents 283,971 154,941 141,726 160,502 186,879 Interest-bearing time deposits with banks 248 248 248 248 248 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 592,404 618,120 651,967 681,233 679,526 Securities held-to-maturity 88,477 99,861 108,829 116,745 121,715 Equity securities 4,389 4,436 4,030 3,994 3,261 Restricted stock, at cost 2,425 2,425 2,425 2,719 2,719 Loans held for sale 4,531 7,608 5,303 2,496 2,800 Loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,163,826 2,171,014 2,203,096 2,183,322 2,144,257 Allowance for loan losses (22,299 ) (22,761 ) (22,542 ) (21,013 ) (20,509 ) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 2,141,527 2,148,253 2,180,554 2,162,309 2,123,748 Bank premises and equipment, net 53,987 54,105 53,993 54,185 54,736 Bank premises held for sale 121 121 149 208 749 Foreclosed assets 5,099 6,574 9,707 10,151 9,559 Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 Core deposit intangible assets, net 4,030 4,366 4,701 5,077 5,453 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 8,518 7,936 8,796 9,916 10,918 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,165 1,165 1,165 1,165 1,165 Accrued interest receivable 13,951 14,816 14,609 15,256 15,300 Other assets 16,640 18,018 12,338 7,843 7,173 Total assets $ 3,245,103 $ 3,166,613 $ 3,224,160 $ 3,257,667 $ 3,249,569 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 689,116 $ 649,316 $ 662,405 $ 661,527 $ 664,876 Interest-bearing 2,087,739 2,054,742 2,111,363 2,159,916 2,131,094 Total deposits 2,776,855 2,704,058 2,773,768 2,821,443 2,795,970 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 44,433 32,267 35,646 40,528 46,195 Subordinated debentures 37,583 37,566 37,550 37,533 37,517 Other liabilities 53,314 43,786 37,326 29,570 29,491 Total liabilities 2,912,185 2,817,677 2,884,290 2,929,074 2,909,173 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 275 181 181 181 181 Surplus 190,524 32,288 32,288 32,288 32,288 Retained earnings 134,287 311,055 302,984 298,131 315,234 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7,832 8,431 7,436 1,012 (4,288 ) Less cost of treasury stock held — (3,019 ) (3,019 ) (3,019 ) (3,019 ) Total stockholders’ equity 332,918 348,936 339,870 328,593 340,396 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,245,103 $ 3,166,613 $ 3,224,160 $ 3,257,667 $ 3,249,569 SHARE INFORMATION Ending number shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512







HBT Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands) LOANS Commercial and industrial $ 307,175 $ 340,650 $ 352,326 $ 363,918 $ 360,501 Agricultural and farmland 207,776 205,041 208,923 207,817 209,875 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 231,162 239,805 244,954 250,274 255,074 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 579,757 552,262 543,444 556,386 533,910 Multi-family 179,073 191,646 191,734 146,374 135,925 Construction and land development 224,887 210,939 236,902 223,489 237,275 One-to-four family residential 313,580 321,947 323,135 321,224 313,108 Municipal, consumer, and other 120,416 108,724 101,678 113,840 98,589 Total loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,163,826 $ 2,171,014 $ 2,203,096 $ 2,183,322 $ 2,144,257





December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands) DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 689,116 $ 649,316 $ 662,405 $ 661,527 $ 664,876 Interest-bearing demand 814,639 800,471 815,770 819,313 856,919 Money market 477,765 463,444 472,738 453,117 427,730 Savings 438,927 426,707 428,439 435,353 421,698 Time 356,408 364,120 394,416 452,133 424,747 Total deposits $ 2,776,855 $ 2,704,058 $ 2,773,768 $ 2,821,443 $ 2,795,970







HBT Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average * Average * Average * Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans $ 2,162,975 $ 28,755 5.32 % $ 2,191,230 $ 29,992 5.47 % $ 2,138,839 $ 29,329 5.48 % Securities 700,441 4,828 2.76 % 745,532 4,967 2.67 % 812,469 5,325 2.62 % Deposits with banks 265,237 1,003 1.51 % 136,635 662 1.94 % 132,614 580 1.75 % Other 2,425 14 2.39 % 2,425 15 2.37 % 2,719 14 2.20 % Total interest-earning assets 3,131,078 $ 34,600 4.42 % 3,075,822 $ 35,636 4.63 % 3,086,641 $ 35,248 4.57 % Allowance for loan losses (22,766 ) (22,326 ) (20,863 ) Noninterest-earning assets 152,961 149,146 151,767 Total assets $ 3,261,273 $ 3,202,642 $ 3,217,545 LIABILITIES AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 820,390 $ 299 0.15 % $ 812,526 $ 347 0.17 % $ 820,754 $ 414 0.20 % Money market 486,288 481 0.40 % 468,139 497 0.42 % 426,864 194 0.18 % Savings 434,241 71 0.07 % 428,447 70 0.07 % 424,011 70 0.07 % Time 359,731 987 1.10 % 383,070 1,086 1.13 % 432,902 994 0.92 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,100,650 1,838 0.35 % 2,092,182 2,000 0.38 % 2,104,531 1,672 0.32 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 46,028 24 0.21 % 35,757 17 0.19 % 49,907 16 0.13 % Borrowings 272 2 2.60 % 33 — 2.42 % 1,326 8 2.40 % Subordinated debentures 37,577 460 4.90 % 37,561 478 5.09 % 37,512 476 5.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,184,527 $ 2,324 0.43 % 2,165,533 $ 2,495 0.46 % 2,193,276 $ 2,172 0.40 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 699,373 651,085 659,009 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 45,589 37,274 28,146 Total liabilities 2,929,489 2,853,892 2,880,431 Stockholders' Equity 331,784 348,750 337,114 Total liabilities and

stockholders’ equity $ 3,261,273 $ 3,202,642 $ 3,217,545 Net interest income/Net interest margin (3) $ 32,276 4.12 % $ 33,141 4.31 % $ 33,076 4.29 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 534 0.07 % 559 0.07 % 641 0.08 % Net interest income (tax-equivalent

basis)/Net interest margin (tax-equivalent

basis) (1) (2) $ 32,810 4.19 % $ 33,700 4.38 % $ 33,717 4.37 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.99 % 4.17 % 4.17 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 946,551 $ 910,289 $ 893,365 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-

bearing liabilities 1.43 1.42 1.41 Cost of deposits 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.24 %

_____________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) On a C Corp tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

HBT Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans $ 2,178,897 $ 120,142 5.51 % $ 2,131,512 $ 114,034 5.35 % Securities 759,479 20,582 2.71 % 860,804 21,613 2.51 % Deposits with banks 164,986 2,951 1.79 % 114,202 1,717 1.50 % Other 2,501 60 2.41 % 2,771 68 2.47 % Total interest-earning assets 3,105,863 $ 143,735 4.63 % 3,109,289 $ 137,432 4.42 % Allowance for loan losses (21,704 ) (20,046 ) Noninterest-earning assets 149,227 158,355 Total assets $ 3,233,386 $ 3,247,598 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 821,480 $ 1,474 0.18 % $ 824,910 $ 1,378 0.17 % Money market 463,233 1,837 0.40 % 442,872 685 0.15 % Savings 430,220 278 0.06 % 433,661 283 0.07 % Time 396,560 4,343 1.10 % 442,569 3,541 0.80 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,111,493 7,932 0.38 % 2,144,012 5,887 0.27 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 41,177 72 0.18 % 40,725 48 0.12 % Borrowings 351 9 2.60 % 14,946 260 1.74 % Subordinated debentures 37,553 1,922 5.12 % 37,487 1,795 4.79 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,190,574 $ 9,935 0.45 % 2,237,170 $ 7,990 0.36 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 666,055 653,885 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 35,213 26,329 Total liabilities 2,891,842 2,917,384 Stockholders' Equity 341,544 330,214 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,233,386 $ 3,247,598 Net interest income/Net interest margin (3) $ 133,800 4.31 % $ 129,442 4.16 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 2,309 0.07 % 2,661 0.09 % Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/Net interest

margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2) $ 136,109 4.38 % $ 132,103 4.25 % Net interest rate spread (4) 4.18 % 4.06 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 915,289 $ 872,119 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.42 1.39 Cost of deposits 0.29 % 0.21 %

_____________________

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) On a C Corp tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

HBT Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual $ 19,019 $ 18,977 $ 25,051 13,877 15,876 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) 30 95 2 53 37 Total nonperforming loans 19,049 19,072 25,053 13,930 15,913 Foreclosed assets 5,099 6,574 9,707 10,151 9,559 Total nonperforming assets $ 24,148 $ 25,646 $ 34,760 $ 24,081 $ 25,472 NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Originated) (2) Nonaccrual $ 10,811 $ 11,268 $ 15,985 8,619 10,329 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing 30 95 2 53 37 Total nonperforming loans 10,841 11,363 15,987 8,672 10,366 Foreclosed assets 1,022 1,048 1,510 1,439 1,395 Total nonperforming (originated) $ 11,863 $ 12,411 $ 17,497 $ 10,111 $ 11,761 NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Acquired) (2) Nonaccrual $ 8,208 $ 7,709 $ 9,066 $ 5,258 $ 5,547 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 8,208 7,709 9,066 5,258 5,547 Foreclosed assets 4,077 5,526 8,197 8,712 8,164 Total nonperforming assets (acquired) $ 12,285 $ 13,235 $ 17,263 $ 13,970 $ 13,711 Allowance for loan losses $ 22,299 $ 22,761 $ 22,542 $ 21,013 $ 20,509 Total loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,163,826 2,171,014 2,203,096 2,183,322 2,144,257 Total loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (2) 1,998,496 1,987,265 2,005,250 1,974,840 1,923,859 Total loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (2) 165,330 183,749 197,846 208,482 220,398 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan losses to total loans, before allowance for loan losses 1.03 % 1.05 % 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.96 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 117.06 % 119.34 % 89.98 % 150.85 % 128.88 % Nonperforming loans to total loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.88 % 0.88 % 1.14 % 0.64 % 0.74 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.74 % 0.81 % 1.08 % 0.74 % 0.78 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 1.11 % 1.18 % 1.57 % 1.10 % 1.18 % CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Originated) (2) Nonperforming loans to total loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.54 % 0.57 % 0.80 % 0.44 % 0.54 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 0.59 % 0.62 % 0.87 % 0.51 % 0.61 % CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Acquired) (2) Nonperforming loans to total loans, before allowance for loan losses 4.96 % 4.20 % 4.58 % 2.52 % 2.52 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 7.25 % 6.99 % 8.38 % 6.43 % 6.00 %

_____________________

(1) Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $0.1 million, $0.7 million, $0.5 million, $2.5 million, and $2.7 million as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(2) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as net charge-offs to average loans (originated and acquired), nonperforming loans to total loans (originated and acquired), and nonperforming assets to total loans and foreclosed assets (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by Heartland Bank and Trust Company or State Bank of Lincoln. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.

HBT Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands) ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Beginning balance $ 22,761 $ 22,542 $ 21,013 $ 20,509 $ 21,171 $ 20,509 $ 19,765 Provision 138 684 1,806 776 3,906 3,404 5,697 Charge-offs (837 ) (937 ) (966 ) (533 ) (4,953 ) (3,273 ) (6,485 ) Recoveries 237 472 689 261 385 1,659 1,532 Ending balance $ 22,299 $ 22,761 $ 22,542 $ 21,013 $ 20,509 $ 22,299 $ 20,509 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 600 $ 465 $ 277 $ 272 $ 4,568 $ 1,614 $ 4,953 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (originated) (1) 550 224 (238 ) 196 2,778 732 3,137 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (acquired) (1) 50 241 515 76 1,790 882 1,816 Net charge-offs to average total loans, before allowance for loan losses * 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.85 % 0.07 % 0.23 % Net charge-offs to average total loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) * (1) 0.11 % 0.04 % -0.05 % 0.04 % 0.58 % 0.04 % 0.17 % Net charge-offs to average total loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) * (1) 0.11 % 0.51 % 1.00 % 0.14 % 3.10 % 0.45 % 0.70 % Average total loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,162,975 $ 2,191,230 $ 2,196,934 $ 2,164,330 $ 2,138,839 $ 2,178,897 $ 2,131,512 Average total loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (1) 1,988,658 2,001,803 1,990,015 1,946,035 1,907,503 1,981,658 1,873,623 Average total loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (1) 174,317 189,427 206,919 218,295 231,336 197,240 257,889

_____________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as net charge-offs to average loans (originated and acquired), nonperforming loans to total loans (originated and acquired), and nonperforming assets to total loans and foreclosed assets (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by Heartland Bank and Trust Company or State Bank of Lincoln. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.

HBT Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) EARNINGS AND PER SHARE INFORMATION Net income $ 16,087 $ 17,437 $ 14,605 $ 18,736 $ 11,920 Earnings per share - Basic and diluted 0.61 0.97 0.81 1.04 0.66 C Corp equivalent net income (1) $ 15,088 $ 13,122 $ 11,126 $ 14,036 $ 9,194 C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic and diluted (1) 0.58 0.73 0.62 0.78 0.51 Ending number shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 26,211,282 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets * 1.97 % 2.18 % 1.81 % 2.32 % 1.48 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 19.39 % 20.00 % 17.25 % 21.59 % 14.14 % Net interest margin * 4.12 % 4.31 % 4.36 % 4.44 % 4.29 % Efficiency ratio 50.72 % 53.94 % 58.59 % 52.07 % 58.35 % C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (1) 1.85 % 1.64 % 1.38 % 1.74 % 1.14 % C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (1) 18.19 % 15.05 % 13.14 % 16.17 % 10.91 % NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted C Corp equivalent net income (2) $ 14,417 $ 14,343 $ 14,308 $ 14,359 $ 10,874 Adjusted C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic and diluted (2) 0.55 0.80 0.79 0.80 0.60 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (2) 4.19 % 4.38 % 4.44 % 4.52 % 4.37 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (2) 50.10 % 53.21 % 57.74 % 51.32 % 57.42 % Adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (2) 1.77 % 1.79 % 1.77 % 1.78 % 1.35 % Adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (2) 17.38 % 16.45 % 16.90 % 16.54 % 12.90 % Return on average tangible common equity * (2) 21.17 % 21.76 % 18.84 % 23.55 % 15.49 % C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (1) (2) 19.86 % 16.37 % 14.35 % 17.64 % 11.95 % Adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (2) 18.97 % 17.90 % 18.46 % 18.05 % 14.13 %

_____________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period.

(2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted C Corp Equivalent Net Income and Adjusted C Corp Equivalent Return on Average Assets Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income $ 16,087 $ 17,437 $ 14,605 $ 18,736 $ 11,920 C Corp equivalent net income (1) $ 15,088 $ 13,122 $ 11,126 $ 14,036 $ 9,194 Adjustments: Net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, including gains on sale (2) (9 ) (3 ) (14 ) 550 98 Charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans 365 (845 ) (3,316 ) — — Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities — — — — (2,803 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 582 (860 ) (1,120 ) (1,002 ) 355 Total adjustments 938 (1,708 ) (4,450 ) (452 ) (2,350 ) C Corp equivalent tax effect of adjustments (267 ) 487 1,268 129 670 Less adjustments after C Corp equivalent tax effect 671 (1,221 ) (3,182 ) (323 ) (1,680 ) Adjusted C Corp equivalent net income $ 14,417 $ 14,343 $ 14,308 $ 14,359 $ 10,874 Average assets $ 3,261,273 $ 3,202,642 $ 3,236,353 $ 3,233,293 $ 3,217,545 Return on average assets * 1.97 % 2.18 % 1.81 % 2.32 % 1.48 % C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (1) 1.85 % 1.64 % 1.38 % 1.74 % 1.14 % Adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average assets * 1.77 % 1.79 % 1.77 % 1.78 % 1.35 % Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 26,211,282 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 18,027,512 Earnings per share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.97 $ 0.81 $ 1.04 $ 0.66 C Corp equivalent Earnings per share - Basic and Diluted (1) 0.58 0.73 0.62 0.78 0.51 Adjusted C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic and diluted 0.55 0.80 0.79 0.80 0.60

_____________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period.

(2) Closed or sold operations include HB Credit Company, HBT Insurance, and First Community Title Services, Inc.









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) Net interest income $ 32,276 $ 33,141 $ 33,931 $ 34,452 $ 33,076 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 534 559 606 610 641 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 32,810 $ 33,700 $ 34,537 $ 35,062 $ 33,717 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) Net interest margin * 4.12 % 4.31 % 4.36 % 4.44 % 4.29 % Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1) 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1) 4.19 % 4.38 % 4.44 % 4.52 % 4.37 % Average interest-earning assets $ 3,131,078 $ 3,075,822 $ 3,111,395 $ 3,105,216 $ 3,086,641 Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) Net interest income $ 133,800 $ 129,442 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 2,309 2,661 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 136,109 $ 132,103 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) Net interest margin * 4.31 % 4.16 % Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1) 0.07 % 0.09 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1) 4.38 % 4.25 % Average interest-earning assets $ 3,105,863 $ 3,109,289

_____________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) On a C Corp tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands) Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) Total noninterest expense $ 21,950 $ 22,303 $ 24,561 $ 22,212 $ 23,440 Less: amortization of intangible assets 336 335 376 376 390 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 21,614 $ 21,968 $ 24,185 $ 21,836 $ 23,050 Net interest income $ 32,276 $ 33,141 $ 33,931 $ 34,452 $ 33,076 Total noninterest income 10,336 7,582 7,346 7,487 6,429 Operating revenue 42,612 40,723 41,277 41,939 39,505 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 534 559 606 610 641 Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $ 43,146 $ 41,282 $ 41,883 $ 42,549 $ 40,146 Efficiency ratio 50.72 % 53.94 % 58.59 % 52.07 % 58.35 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1) 50.10 % 53.21 % 57.74 % 51.32 % 57.42 %

_____________________

(1) On a C Corp tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets As of December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 332,918 $ 348,936 $ 339,870 $ 328,593 $ 340,396 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 4,030 4,366 4,701 5,077 5,453 Tangible common equity $ 305,268 $ 320,950 $ 311,549 $ 299,896 $ 311,323 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 3,245,103 $ 3,166,613 $ 3,224,160 $ 3,257,667 $ 3,249,569 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 4,030 4,366 4,701 5,077 5,453 Tangible assets $ 3,217,453 $ 3,138,627 $ 3,195,839 $ 3,228,970 $ 3,220,496 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.26 % 11.02 % 10.54 % 10.09 % 10.48 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.49 % 10.23 % 9.75 % 9.29 % 9.67 %





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted C Corp Equivalent Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted

C Corp Equivalent Return on Tangible Common Equity Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands) Average Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 331,784 $ 348,750 $ 338,613 $ 347,157 $ 337,114 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 4,224 4,561 4,919 5,301 5,663 Average tangible common equity $ 303,940 $ 320,569 $ 310,074 $ 318,236 $ 307,831 Net income $ 16,087 $ 17,437 $ 14,605 $ 18,736 $ 11,920 C Corp equivalent net income (1) 15,088 13,122 11,126 14,036 9,194 Adjusted C Corp equivalent net income 14,417 14,343 14,308 14,359 10,874 Return on average stockholders' equity * 19.39 % 20.00 % 17.25 % 21.59 % 14.14 % C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (1) 18.19 % 15.05 % 13.14 % 16.17 % 10.91 % Adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity (1) 17.38 % 16.45 % 16.90 % 16.54 % 12.90 % Return on average tangible common equity * 21.17 % 21.76 % 18.84 % 23.55 % 15.49 % C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (1) 19.86 % 16.37 % 14.35 % 17.64 % 11.95 % Adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * 18.97 % 17.90 % 18.46 % 18.05 % 14.13 %

_____________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.