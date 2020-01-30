Appian Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TYSONS, Va., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 after market close on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The company also will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review its financial results and business outlook.



The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.appian.com. To access the call, please dial (877) 407-0792 in the U.S. or (201) 689-8263 internationally. Following the call, an archived webcast will be available at the same location on the Investor Relations page. A telephone replay will be available for one week at (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13698412.

About Appian



Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Investor Contact

William Maina

ICR for Appian

703-442-1091

investors@appian.com

Media Contact

Nicole Greggs

Director, Media Relations

703-260-7868

nicole.greggs@appian.com



