There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,435 in the last 365 days.

Michelle W. Bowman sworn in for second term as member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

January 30, 2020

Michelle W. Bowman sworn in for second term as member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

For immediate release

Michelle W. Bowman was sworn in for her second term as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on Thursday. The oath was administered by Chair Jerome H. Powell in the Board Room.

President Trump renominated Governor Bowman for a full term on April 4, 2019. Governor Bowman was reconfirmed as a Board member by the United States Senate on September 12, 2019, and her term expires on January 31, 2034. Governor Bowman first took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on November 26, 2018, to fill an unexpired term ending January 31, 2020.

A biography of Governor Bowman is available on the Board's website: www.federalreserve.gov/bios/.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.