Michelle W. Bowman sworn in for second term as member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Michelle W. Bowman was sworn in for her second term as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on Thursday. The oath was administered by Chair Jerome H. Powell in the Board Room.

President Trump renominated Governor Bowman for a full term on April 4, 2019. Governor Bowman was reconfirmed as a Board member by the United States Senate on September 12, 2019, and her term expires on January 31, 2034. Governor Bowman first took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on November 26, 2018, to fill an unexpired term ending January 31, 2020.

A biography of Governor Bowman is available on the Board's website: www.federalreserve.gov/bios/.

