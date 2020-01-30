Sensible Financial’s Founder Rick Miller and Senior Financial Advisor Frank Napolitano Selected to Present at National Association of Divorce Professionals Experience 2020

Award-Winning Financial Planners to Present on “The Lifetime Balance Sheet: A Holistic Approach to Settlement Agreements” at Premier Annual Conference for Divorce Professionals May 14-16 in Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensible Financial’s Founder, Rick Miller and Senior Financial Advisor Frank Napolitano have been selected to present at the National Association of Divorce Professionals Experience 2020, the nation’s premier conference for divorce-focused service providers, taking place May 14-16, 2020 in Las Vegas.



The National Association of Divorce Professionals (NADP), the first of its kind, is an association unifying highly-vetted professionals who serve those going through divorce. Focused on making a positive impact on the divorce process through strategic alliances, divorce-centered education and comprehensive professional development, the conference, in its second year, boasts a stellar cadre of divorce professionals. Miller and Napolitano will present on “The Lifetime Balance Sheet: A Holistic Approach to A Better Settlement Agreement.” The talk will explore how applying family economics to divorce negotiations can improve settlement outcomes for divorcing couples and their families.



Miller will explain the theory of life-cycle economics and the concept of consumption smoothing, which focuses on trying to optimize lifetime living standards by ensuring a proper balance of spending and saving during the different phases of life. Then, Napolitano will show how the traditional approach leads to short-term decisions that can have negative long-term, and often, expensive consequences for clients. He’ll demonstrate how incorporating a lifetime balance sheet approach into the divorce process can help divorce professionals improve client outcomes.

“Divorce professionals usually rely on the traditional balance sheet to divide property in a divorce, but this approach has major shortcomings which can lead to unfair settlements,” said Frank Napolitano. “While divorce is never pleasant, we believe that a thoughtful, analytically rigorous approach can lead to better, more sustainable results. Incorporating the lifetime balance sheet into the divorce process benefits clients. Our methods provide a deeper understanding of how families manage their resources over an entire lifetime which puts us in a better position to optimize the outcomes of divorce.”

Rick Miller, Ph.D., CFP® founded Sensible Financial Planning and Management® in 2002. He is a CFP® certificant, and a member of the Financial Planning Association and NAPFA, the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors, where he has served as the program director for the Boston chapter and on the faculty of NAPFA University. Miller has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, The Boston Globe, Businessweek.com, NPR’s Nightly Business Report, and other local and national media, and is a regular Forbes.com contributor.



Frank Napolitano, J.D., CFP® , is Senior Financial Advisor at Sensible Financial. He is a founding member of the NADP’s San Diego chapter, and heads up the Sensible Financial divorce planning program, which aims to provide individuals going through divorce with high-quality financial advice. Prior to joining Sensible Financial, Napolitano worked as a Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. He holds a B.A. from Harvard University and a J.D. in Business and Financial Law from Boston University School of Law. He is a CFP® certificant, a Chartered Financial Analyst ® (CFA) charterholder, a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association and the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA).



For more information about NADP’s Experience 2020 or Miller and Napolitano’s presentation, visit: https://nadp.certitrek.com/ .



About Sensible Financial

Sensible Financial Planning and Management was founded in Waltham, Massachusetts in 2002 to make state-of-the-art, unbiased and personalized financial advice more widely available, especially to people who haven’t been comfortable using a financial advisor. The team specializes in providing objective financial planning and investment management with the goal of helping clients attain their most important goals through all of life’s stages. Sensible Financial has been recognized by the Financial Times as a top registered investment advisor, by AdvisoryHQ as a top rated financial advisory firm, and by InvestmentNews with their Adviser Technology Best Practices Award. Learn more at SensibleFinancial.com.

Media Contact:

Crystal Woody

Crystal@carltonprmarketing.com



