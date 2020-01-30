Family Office Exchange Bolsters Family Business Expertise with New Leadership Addition

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Office Exchange (FOX), the industry-leading membership organization for families, family office executives, and trusted advisors, announced that Gabrielle (“Gaby”) Griffin is joining the organization as Market Leader for Business Owners and Family Office Executives.



In her role, Gaby will help address the needs of Business Owners and Family Office Executives by providing knowledge, education, and peer exchange opportunities. Gaby will also lead the overall FOX Family Office Council experience and manage multiple councils. The FOX Councils provide members with opportunities to learn from and share ideas with highly accomplished and hard-to-find peers in a confidential environment. She will also serve as the moderator for the Investment Network and as a member of the FOX leadership team. Gaby takes a very personalized approach to her relationship management practice and has built client and advisory relationships that span over two decades.

According to Bill Sullivan, President of FOX: “Gaby’s expertise and experience in working with business owners is critical as this segment of our FOX membership continues to grow. Business Owner needs are varied, ranging from the basics of starting a family office to managing the complexity of sustaining a multi-generational Enterprise Family.”

Gaby brings 25 years of wealth management, corporate banking, investment, and strategic advisory experience to FOX and its members. She joined FOX from Capital Group. Prior to that, she held leadership positions at LaSalle Bank NA advising business owners, their families and family offices, as well as working directly with ultra-high net worth clients as a relationship manager for Abbot Downing. Gaby has been involved with the FOX community for more than 20 years.

Gaby earned a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. She obtained a Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA®) designation at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2013. She is a member of the Chicago Estate Planning Council (CEPC), Women Investment Professionals, 100 Women in Finance, DyMynd Angels, and Urban Land Institute (ULI). Gaby has served on the Board of Trustees for Victory Gardens Theater since 2012. Additionally, she has held several other positions in the non-profit sector.

About FOX

Family Office Exchange (FOX) was the first and continues to be the industry-leading membership organization that brings together families, family office executives, and trusted advisors to build a community focused on peer exchange, continuous learning, and objective guidance. The community includes over 8,000 family leaders and sophisticated advisors from 500 organizations in 20 countries who utilize FOX’s resources each year. For more information about FOX email us at info@familyoffice.com or visit www.familyoffice.com .

