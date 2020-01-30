Gray Promotes Ronna Corrente and Joe Sciortino to Lead Its Top-Rated New Orleans and Baton Rouge Stations

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- . . . Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today its promotion of Ronna Corrente to General Manager of WVUE Fox8, the top-rated television station in the New Orleans, Louisiana, market. In addition, Joe Sciortino, currently the General Manager of KSLA News12 in Shreveport, will succeed Ronna as General Manager of WAFB, the powerhouse CBS affiliate in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Ronna Corrente started her career in television at Fox affiliate WDKY-TV in her home state of Kentucky in 1995. Over the next several years, she rose through the ranks to General Sales Manager and later General Manager. In February 2018, she moved to Baton Rouge to become WAFB’s General Manager. Under Ronna’s leadership, WAFB earned numerous EMMY and Associated Press Awards for news content as well as its first-ever National Edward R. Murrow Award. In 2019, the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters named WAFB its Station of the Year.

WAFB’s incoming General Manager, Joe Sciortino, began his broadcast career over 30 years ago when he graduated Loyola University in New Orleans and started at WWL-TV, the market’s CBS affiliate. After 19 years at WWL-TV in a variety of positions, Joe moved to Baton Rouge and joined WAFB’s sales force. In January 2011, he became the Sales Manager of Gray’s KAIT-TV (ABC) in Jonesboro, Arkansas. In August 2013, Joe was promoted to General Manager of Gray’s WDAM (ABC/NBC) in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. In April 2016, Joe moved to Shreveport to become KSLA’s General Manager. He and his wife are excited to return to WAFB and Baton Rouge.

Ronna and Joe begin their new roles on February 1st.

About Gray Television:

Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24 percent of US television households. Over calendar year 2019, Gray’s stations were ranked first in 68 markets, and first or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore’s audience measurement service. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv .

