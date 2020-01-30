COPE Health Solutions Adds Clinical Strategy and Population Health Expert to Senior Leadership Team

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COPE Health Solutions has named Andrew Snyder, MD as Principal and Chief Medical Officer of the fast-growing national health care business advisory firm and its population health analytics subsidiary and SAAS platform, Analytics for Risk Contracting, LLC (ARC). In his new role, Dr. Snyder will share his deep expertise in population health management, clinical integration and alternative payment models with health systems, hospitals, physician organizations, and health plans as they move to value-based care. Prior to joining COPE Health Solutions, Dr. Snyder served as Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Integration Officer for Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, where he worked to develop the clinical strategy for population health across the system, ensuring physicians and the system excel under health care reform within alternative payment models.



“Andy brings a true passion for health care and has extensive experience in achieving clinical results that align with an organization’s business strategy. Like COPE Health Solutions, he focuses on developing and implementing transformative data-driven strategies and programs that improve total cost and quality,” says Allen Miller , CEO and founder of COPE Health Solutions. “We are very pleased to welcome Andy to our senior leadership team.”

Dr. Snyder has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Brown & Toland Physicians IPA. There, he oversaw all clinical programs including care management, quality improvement and utilization management across all products and ACOs. The IPA consisted of over 1,700 physicians serving more than 400,000 patients during the years of the initial launch of Pioneer ACOs through their development of a restricted Knox Keene license and management of full-risk populations.

“I’m excited to be working for an organization that is committed to sustainable population health management and is at the forefront of value-based care transformation,” says Dr. Andrew Snyder. “This firm’s values align with my passion for ensuring health care organizations can be successful in value-based payments while truly driving the health of the population.”

Dr. Snyder received his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan, with honors. He spent a post graduate year at the University of Illinois studying Neuroimmunology. Dr. Snyder completed his medical degree at the University of Connecticut Medical School, graduating with distinction.

About COPE Health Solutions

COPE Health Solutions is a national mission-driven consulting firm that partners with health systems and payor clients. We provide our clients with the tools, services and advice they need to thrive in the current complex and uncertain pluralistic payment environment and achieve visionary, organizationally relevant results. Our firm has expertise in all aspects of population health, strategy, delivery system development, payment systems reform, workforce development and population health management support services, including peerless analytics, through our subsidiary, Analytics for Risk-Contracting (ARC) and performance improvement. We are driven by our passion to help transform health care delivery, align financial incentives to support population health management and build the workforce needed as health care moves to value-based care.

Our multidisciplinary team of health care experts provides our clients with the experience, capabilities, and tools needed to plan for, design, implement and support both the development and execution of strategy and developing solutions to some of the industry’s most complex problems. We partner with our clients through aligned mission and financial incentives to pursue performance excellence in a challenging and rapidly evolving health care environment. For more information, visit www.copehealthsolutions.com .

About Analytics for Risk Contracting (ARC)

ARC is a subsidiary of COPE Health Solutions, formed through an LLC between COPE Health Solutions, Montefiore Health System, Adventist Health, and Dr. Richard Merkin, owner of Heritage Provider Network Inc. Montefiore Health System and Adventist Health have been strategic partners with COPE Health Solutions in developing and using the cloud-native ARC tool.

ARC is available as a software as a service platform, with the option of working with COPE Health Solutions to analyze data, develop insights, understand the financial consequences and plan and execute improvement efforts.

