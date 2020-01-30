The Asia Pacific human microbiome market is expected to reach US$ 207.81 Mn in 2025 from US$ 41.73 in 2017

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22. 8% from 2018-2025. The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as rising chronic disease due to change in lifestyle and growing interest in human microbiome treatment approach.

Whereas, stringent regulatory environment and lack of awareness about human microbiome science is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Probiotics, prebiotics dietary supplements and foods that contain live microbes have been studied thoroughly to assess their effects on human health.The Gut Health Congress was held in Hong Kong Asia in 2018, the conference explore in detail of diet & personalised nutrition, gastrointestinal microbiome and several case studies with regards to clinical studies, diagnostics studies, treatment methods, biomarker developments, molecular therapy and gastrointestinal diseases.



Also, the 5th Microbiome R&D and Business Collaboration Congress was held in Taiwan, Asia in March 2019, the conference focused on recent developments in gut microbiome, skin microbiome, infant, women and oral health, therapeutics, microbiome and diet.

Also, many companies are designing and developing many microbiome therapies. Thus, the increasing focus on human microbiome therapies is the prime factor driving the growth of human microbiome market in the coming years.



Japan is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Human microbiome across the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period.Researchers from Japan are using the outcomes of studies on centenarians in the country to try and produce new products that will replicate the beneficial aspects of their microbiota.



The goal of the collaboration is to solve few of the major technological hurdles in advancing stem cell research. Moreover, Cykinso (Tokyo) received the US$ 2.3 million (270 million yen) funds from the Regional Health Care Industry Support Fund, develop and sell Mykinso or a test kit for intestinal flora. The company plans to use the funds for business development purposes, which include using the data collected from the intestinal flora tests to develop a system for offering nutritional guidance. Thus, the investments and the initiatives taken by the government are likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.



Exhibit: Rest Of Asia Pacific Human microbiome Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Bn)



By Product

By Product

Probiotics

Foods

Prebiotics

Medical Foods

Diagnostic Device

Drugs

Supplements

By Disease

By Disease

Obesity

Diabetes

Autoimmune Disorders

Cancer

Mental Disorders

Others

By Application

By Application

Therapeutics

Diagnostics



By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Companies Mentioned

Enterome

MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC

Rebiotix Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Osel Inc.

Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

Metabiomics Corporate

Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

DuPont

BiomX Ltd.



