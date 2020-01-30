Issued by Super Brush LLC

Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at SPIE Photonics West 2020

Super Brush LLC 800 Worcester St Springfield, MA 01151

Super Brush Foam Swabs

Super Brush LLC will be at booth #4085 in the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at SPIE Photonics West

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US, January 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC will be at booth #4085 in the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at SPIE Photonics West - the leading event for the photonics and laser communities. 22,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies in photonics and lasers – fields in which Super Brush LLC lint-free swabs have provided critical solutions.

“Super Brush designs and manufactures applicators and swabs for optics, critical surface applications, delicate instruments and display screens,” says Diane Henry, Director of Sales.

“These applicators and swabs provide solutions to meet the needs of clean room, medical, technical, electronic, firearm & general industrial fields.”

Super Brush disposable and multipurpose applicators featuring polyurethane foam, provide even distribution or cleanup of coatings, solvents, chemicals and lubricants.

Super Brush foam swabs are lint-free, unlike traditional cotton swabs, and can be customized with:
• Foam mitts that are hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft or coarse
• Overall-lengths ranging from 2-inches to over 100-inches
• Specified fluid delivery capacity
• Colored handles for branding opportunities

Let Super Brush assist in supplying all your foam swab needs. Visit us at SPIE Photonics West, February 4-6, 2020, Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco, California in booth #4085 or contact sales@superbrush.com - you can also find more information on our complete line of USA-made Super Brush LLC lint-free foam cleaning swabs at www.superbrush.com.

About Super Brush LLC

For over 65 years, Super Brush LLC has been designing and manufacturing over 3,000 sizes and styles of USA-made foam probes, applicators, and swabs for aviation and aerospace, automotive, cleanroom, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinarian, additive manufacturing and industries.

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+1 413-543-1442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+1 413-543-1442
Share This Story
Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at SPIE Photonics West 2020

Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at SPIE Photonics West 2020

Foam Swabs

Wide-range of foam swabs

Company Details
Super Brush LLC
800 Worcester Street
Springfield
01151 , Massachusetts
United States
+1 413-543-1442
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

More From This Author
Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at SPIE Photonics West 2020
Swab-its® to Introduce New OEM Specialty Products and Private Label Options at SHOT Show 2020
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Exhibits at the 2019 COMPAMED International Trade Fair
View All Stories From This Author