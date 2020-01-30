Ambassador Sun Gongyi Pays an Official Call on Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development of Mauritius

On January 21, 2020, Ambassador Sun Gongyi paid an official call on Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr. Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram. Both sides exchanged views on strengthening practical cooperation in the field of infrastructure. Commercial counselor Hu Ming was present at the meeting.

Ambassador Sun Gongyi congratulated Mr. Hurreeram on his new appointment as minister, saying that Sino-Mauritian friendship has a long history and that practical cooperation in various fields has developed rapidly in recent years. China is willing to further communicate closely with the Ministry of National Infrastructure and Community Development to contribute to the improvement of the well-being of the Mauritian people.

Minister Hurreeram expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government for its long-term assistance to Mauritius's economic and social development, and happily recalled his visit to China as MP, saying that China is a friend of Mauritius and welcomes Chinese companies to invest in infrastructure construction in Mauritius to promote the continued development of bilateral relations.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.